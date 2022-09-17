DOJ Filing Before Eleventh Circuit Only Seeks to Stay of Part of Special Counsel Order

Late Friday, the Justice Department filed its long-awaited appellate filing related to the special master order of United States District Judge Aileen Cannon. While the Administration previously argued that the appointment itself is a threat to national security and unsupportable, it notably dropped its opposition to the appointment on appeal and only appealed one aspect of the order. In its motion for a stay pending appeal, it is only asking the 11th Circuit to allow it to continue using classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in a criminal investigation. The filing may reflect that time is running out for the Administration since a special master is now in place and is likely to prioritize (and release) these very documents. The motion pending appeal does not prevent the DOJ from later challenging the whole appointment but it will come after the special master has begun his work.
While legal experts pushed the department to challenge the entire order, the Department is seeking a smaller target. In litigation the rule is the same as in hunting: “aim small, miss small.” The DOJ could have just asked for a stay based on the arguments that a special master is facially improper. Instead, it focused on access to these documents in the first filing.
Despite a chorus of legal experts claiming that the entire order is legally unfounded and unsupportable, the DOJ is not making those arguments in court. Indeed, it is not making the sweeping demands that it presented before Judge Cannon. It is only seeking access to roughly a hundred out of the thousands of documents seized in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
The filing states
“Although the government believes the district court fundamentally erred in appointing a special master and granting injunctive relief, the government seeks to stay only the portions of the order causing the most serious and immediate harm to the government and the public by (1) restricting the government’s review and use of records bearing classification markings and (2) requiring the government to disclose those records for a special-master review process.”
However, retired judge Raymond Dearie is now in place and was reportedly asked to prioritize those documents. It is likely that he would finish his review of the small number of documents relatively quickly. That would leave the Justice Department potentially with access as Dearie worked through the rest of the thousands of documents seized.
The filing seems intended to not just secure a victory before that release but also to abandon its prior sweeping legal claims. It is a smart move. The first such move in this litigation by the Justice Department. The Eleventh Circuit could always go further on its own to strike down the order or indicate unease with the order as a whole but the Justice Department is only seeking a narrow remedy on the strongest claim dealing with classified documents. The decision on the motion pending appeal could give the DOJ an insight on whether the court is willing to go further on a more general rejection of the order.
That is a change from the prior litigation. Media pundits mouthed the same exaggerated claims and challenged those of us who argued that it was clearly possible to release a redacted affidavit; liberals suddenly shuddered at the thought of doubting the Justice Department. Then the government produced a redacted version that caused no such harms while confirming important facts in the case. The DOJ then made the same claims in opposition to a special master; claiming that the appointment would threaten national security.
The same breathless coverage followed the order that we have seen in prior Trump-related matters. AEI’s Neil Ornstein suggested that Judge Cannon is now engaged in obstruction by simply ordering a third-party review. The over-wrought response to this order is par for the course over the last six years.
Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe (who recently said that Trump could clearly be charged with the attempted murder of former Vice President Michael Pence) declared that an order to appoint a special master to review the documents is analogous to the Dred Scott decision as an abuse of judicial power.
Others have impugned Judge Cannon’s integrity and dismissed her as a “Trump judge.” Ironically, many of these same experts denounced Trump for such attacks on “Obama judges” when they ruled against him.
Most are dismissing the order as utterly without legal merit. Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at University of Texas and CNN contributor, expressed outrage at “an unprecedented intervention by a federal district judge into the middle of an ongoing federal criminal and national security investigation.” (Vladeck was one of the experts who previously supported an array of criminal allegations against Trump and pushed a false claim related to the clearing of Lafayette Park). While it is admittedly less common to use a special master in a criminal case, it is not “unprecedented” for a court to conduct in camera reviews of seized material. In this case, the court wants to use a special master to perform that function. Moreover, special masters are commonly appointed in the federal courts in an array of cases where judges need assistance in creating a record for a ruling on motions.
Now, after all of those over-wrought claims, the DOJ is only asking for access to the 100 documents — which is precisely where Dearie is expected to begin.
The DOJ would clearly like to eke out a victory before the Special Master rules. He is likely to give access to the documents as legitimately in the possession of the government. That would not only allow the use of the documents in the criminal investigation but it would blunt any negative ruling over other material that may have been improperly seized or retained. The DOJ itself acknowledged not just errors in its filtering process but also the seizure of potentially attorney-client protected material.
The question now will be whether the Eleventh Circuit wants to expedite the matter to order the access or give Dearie a chance to release the documents after a review. If Dearie were to act quickly, it could moot the appeal.
The only delay might be a challenge over the executive privilege claims that President Trump has raised with the Court. Judge Cannon has noted that the Court has never conclusively held that a former president cannot raise such privilege arguments. However, access could be restored before that question is resolved by the trial court though the Trump team could still object. Conversely, it is not clear if the 11th Circuit will view that question as a threshold matter to be resolved before any access is given. If so, there would be a need for a full briefing and argument on the constitutional and statutory issues.
Here is the filing: DOJ Motion Pending Appeal
You know, Turley, it takes a special kind of twisted (or well-compensated) thinking to ignore the big picture and considerations for our national security and reputation among our allies to find reasons to criticize those who are trying to keep us safe and admininster justice. Of course, you know that the Trump disciples who read this blog think you are saying that the DOJ and FBI are wrong—they don’t understand how you parse what you say–but those of us who are lawyers DO see what you’re doing. After being forced out of office and having 60+ baseless lawsuits fail, and even an attempted coup fail in order to stay in power, Trump STOLE TS/SCI documents, removed them to Florida, stored them in unsecured locations, returned some, but kept most, lied about returning ALL of them, politicized and fund-raised over forcing the government to compel him to return them, and then forum-shopped for the most deeply-stupid and biased federal judge people have ever heard of. Trump filed a civil case, but she used a criminal rule in ordering a “special master” to review the materials seized–seemingly unaware that criminal rules DO NOT apply in civil cases. Trump has verbally claimed that he declassified the documents–all without anything resembling proof–and his lawyers argued about plenary power to declassify, all without actually saying that any were declassified. Declassification is a process–it can’t be done orally–there is a paper trail created, and none exists. Plus, federal regulations provide that documents related to nuclear weapons can never be declassified. Trumpy Bears latest lawyers apparently don’t want to go down the rabbit hole joining Giuliani and getting their license suspended and/or disbarment for lying on his behalf.
This lame-brained “judge” also questioned whether the documents that are marked “TS/SCI” really ARE classified, all without anything resembling proof to question this, and apparently unfamiliar with the PRA that requires ALL presidential records to be turned over to the NARA, entertained the notion that Trump might somehow have a possessory interest in them. The bottom line was, as usual with Trump, he’s trying to delay, delay, delay, which he has done in thousands of lawsuits.
The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion….
Judge Canon has said out loud
The EmperorDoJ has no clothesRule of law. While the DoJ claims to be draped in the finery of Constitutional righteousness, they are in fact exposed in all their naked exposed corrupt intentions and actions.
The Judge has taken into account, tha past actions of Garland since his appointment, and the FBI over the last 7 years, and declared they will have to prove their conclusions. They have spent all the reputation they had built in the past.
The Bill of Rights is to be honored in its design to protect people from the unlimited power of the Federal Govt.
claims to
“In its motion for a stay pending appeal, it is only asking the 11th Circuit to allow it to continue using classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in a criminal investigation.”
Wait, is JT suggesting DJ had classified documents at his mar a logo castle?
What in the world are classified documents doing at mar a logo?
The nuclear codes were at MAL as well. Do you believe that the President doesn’t have to function 24/7 even when away from the WH? OK. We know you always wear lead boots in a foot race.
“retired judge Raymond Dearie is now in place and was reportedly asked to prioritize those documents.”
The fact that Turley says “reportedly” here tells us that he hasn’t read Cannon’s order, because she was quite explicit about this. SMH that he’s discussing an order he hasn’t bothered to read.
Unfortunately, it’s unsurprising that Turley isn’t discussing the substance of the DOJ’s motion:
“The district court has entered an unprecedented order enjoining the Executive Branch’s use of its own highly classified records in a criminal investigation with direct implications for national security. … Although the government believes the district court fundamentally erred in appointing a special master and granting injunctive relief, the government seeks to stay only the portions of the order causing the most serious and immediate harm to the government and the public by (1) restricting the government’s review and use of records bearing classification markings and (2) requiring the government to disclose those records for a special-master review process. … The district court recognized the government’s overriding interest in assessing and
responding to the national-security risk from the possible unauthorized disclosure of the records bearing classification markings. … the criminal investigation is itself essential to the government’s effort to identify and mitigate potential national-security risks. … requiring disclosure of classified records to a special master and to Plaintiff’s counsel, see D.E. 91 at 4, would impose irreparable harm on the government and public. The Supreme Court has emphasized that courts should be cautious before “insisting upon an examination” of records whose disclosure would jeopardize national security “even by the judge alone, in chambers.””
I doubt that Trump’s counsel even have security clearances to view these materials, and Cannon cannot order the government to approve them. That issue is wholly within the Executive Branch. Cannon’s order raises multiple separation of powers issues.
Turley should act like the law professor he is and discuss them.
I doubt that Trump’s counsel even have security clearances to view these materials
As the Judge says in the ruling, this is one of the ‘facts’ not adjudicated, that the DoJ none the less, present as fact.
Documents with classification markings will be treated by the DOJ as classified. Cannon cannot adjudicate whether Trump’s counsel have security clearances. That’s entirely an Executive Branch matter.
“As the Judge says in the ruling …”
Yet you do not quote her.
“The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues ”
There is the quote. You should read the decision before going off half cocked.
I *have* read the opinion. YOU should not assume facts not in evidence.
As for your quote, if you bothered to read the entire paragraph that you’re quoting from, nowhere does she does contest what I stated:
1) Documents with classification markings will be treated by the DOJ as classified.
2) Cannon cannot adjudicate whether Trump’s counsel have security clearances.
1) Documents with classification markings will be treated by the DOJ as classified.
The Judge rejects the conclusion. That means they DoJ has no special interests in those documents.
Except, the government, the court and the news media does not know if any of the documents marked classified are actually classified documents. In the end, these are presidential documents and there are no criminal statutes on the possession and storage of said presidential documents. The president was in possession of presidential documents, just like they have been for 250 years. But it is different when the federal government is hell-bent on putting a former president in prison for any reason they can find.
“these are presidential documents”
You do not know that. Why are you asserting that all of the 100+ government documents with classified markings are subject to the PRA, when they could instead be agency documents subject to the FRA? Do you understand the difference? Trump’s lawyers admitted that “All government records (classified or otherwise) fall into two basic categories, either under the PRA or the Federal Records Act (“FRA”),“ yet you ignore the second group, even though it’s a much larger group.
when they could instead be agency documents subject to the FRA?
Because it is impossible for the DoJ to rebutt the claim of declassification if made by the Past President.
Trump hasn’t made such a claim to the court. It’s also totally irrelevant to whether they’re FRA versus PRA records. Do you understand the difference?
The criminal statute covering the documents is 18 USC 2071 which was cited in the search warrant.
“The district court has entered an unprecedented order enjoining the Executive Branch’s use of its own highly classified records in a criminal investigation with direct implications for national security.
None of that is a fact. All is nothing but the idle ramblings of the very political DoJ inserting them selves into the political season.
I think Judge Canons ruling mentions the fact, but for the leaks by the DoJ, the documents of so dire importance, were unknown to the pubic.
“it notably dropped its opposition to the appointment on appeal…”
It didn’t.
For goodness sake, it literally is titled “Motion For Partial Stay Pending Appeal” (emphasis added). They’ve simply filed the motion for a stay for a more limited part of the ruling now, as it’s more time-sensitive than the rest of the appeal. Their argument starts off “In determining whether to grant a stay pending appeal, …”
Did Turley not read the document? is he purposefully trying to mislead readers? It’s hard to account for such a basic error from a law professor. The full appeal does not have to be limited to the issue for which they seek a stay.
And since I don’t see a link to the motion:
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22418138/9-16-22-doj-motion-stay-11th-circuit-mal.pdf
According to MSNBC the DoJ has not filed the appeal, you claim is “pending”
Duh. That’s what “pending” means here: that it has not yet been filed.
DOJ will loose the appeal. 11th circuit is not DC, its conservative. DOJ can appeal to Supreme Court, but Thomas oversees these courts. Might be interesting to see the appeal move forward to Supreme Court.
Agreed the DoJ will lose on appeal. The Republican judges will protect Trump.
Have you read Cannon’s order and the DOJ’s motion for a stay?
If not, then you are not in a position to assess how the 11th Circuit will rule.
If you *have* read them, how about discussing their substance of Cannon’s order, the DOJ’s motion, and the basis for an 11th Circuit ruling? It would actually be a conservative ruling to rule in favor of the DOJ on this.
ATS, you keep accusing people that they haven’t read something and, therefore, are not in a position to comment.
You claim to have read many things discussed on this blog, but in the end, your opinions are wrong. Maybe you have a problem integrating all the documents and being able to look at things realistically.
Tell us which of the significant stories involving Trump you were correct. So far, it sounds like zero.
RE: The DOJ would clearly like to eke out a victory before the Special Master rules.” Nothing more than an effort in exerting ‘The Right of the Lord of the Manner’ for access to something they might be ruled against going forward.
The government employees want to win every point, even the unimportant issues.
A reminder that they have unlimited budgets (our money).
I once fought a local government in California.
They fought every motion and issue.
Since I was paying my legal fees, I had to pick and choose my battles.
In actuality, much of what the DA won (because I didn’t fight those issues) was just to be able to keep the case in the press and trumpet his “victories”.
But in this case, a partisan media is playing along with the DOJ.