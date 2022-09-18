This weekend I gave a keynote address to the California Lawyers Conference. While my time in San Diego was very limited, I was able to break away after the speech to hike along the ocean and ended at the Sunset trail in time for sunset. It is spectacular. For hikers, you feel like you are at the Louvre where every turn reveals another masterpiece.
I found myself in a little cove used by surfers down a tiny and steep trail. They were great to talk to and “Matt” offered insights into waiting for the monster waves at tide. I also found a small beach, though access requires a sharp drop with the aid of an improvised rope. (The return requires you to Batman up the side with the rope).
I love California and here are some pictures to show how lucky residents are to live in such a beautiful place.
I started by visiting the Midway, the historic carrier with the famous statue of the “Farewell.”
Here are a pictures from the hike:
6 thoughts on “Hiking Toward the Sunset in San Diego”
I love San Diego. Moved to the suburbs as the city proper is rife with incompetence and corruption. As there is only one newspaper, that is glossed over mostly.
Having lived in California in the early 1970’s when it was still a haven of beauty and not quite yet full-tilt left-wing liberal, it saddens me to have watched the deterioration of this beautiful landscape, now under the control, mostly, of left-wing lunatics. I have left the state. My son and his family have left the state.
My daughter will likely be leaving the state in the next several years. And none of us would have left were it not for the political change and the very negative results of it that are undeniable.
I can’t believe I missed you! I live along the Sunset Cliffs, and I would have definitely taken the day off to show you some of the secret places along the Cliffs. I can’t believe I missed you!!
Fantastic photos….Thank you, Professor.
Too bad the National Socialist Democrat Party has turned it into a cesspool full of crazy people and criminals.