Hiking Toward the Sunset in San Diego

This weekend I gave a keynote address to the California Lawyers Conference. While my time in San Diego was very limited, I was able to break away after the speech to hike along the ocean and ended at the Sunset trail in time for sunset. It is spectacular. For hikers, you feel like you are at the Louvre where every turn reveals another masterpiece.

I found myself in a little cove used by surfers down a tiny and steep trail. They were great to talk to and “Matt” offered insights into waiting for the monster waves at tide. I also found a small beach, though access requires a sharp drop with the aid of an improvised rope. (The return requires you to Batman up the side with the rope).

I love California and here are some pictures to show how lucky residents are to live in such a beautiful place.

I started by visiting the Midway, the historic carrier with the famous statue of the “Farewell.”

Here are a pictures from the hike:

