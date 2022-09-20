New Mexico Students Shutdown Conservative Speaker in Latest Attack on Free Speech

The students celebrated their shutting down the free speech of others.
Fox News reported that “the University of New Mexico insists students will be held accountable for their actions” and added
“The safety of our campus community and visitors is our first priority. We are deeply disappointed in the actions of those individuals who intentionally chose to disrupt a scheduled speaker and infringed upon the rights of the speaker and those who attended the event to listen and engage, vandalized University property and unlawfully pulled a fire alarm. UNM is investigating these incidents and will hold anyone who violated the law or University policies accountable.”
If the university fulfills its promise, it will be a rare example of such accountability. Universities often mouth support for a diversity of viewpoints while not taking actions to discipline those who deny the free speech of others. That is a common pattern in schools ranging from Yale to Northwestern to Georgetown. Blocking others from speaking is not the exercise of free speech. It is the very antithesis of free speech. Nevertheless, faculty have supported such claims. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned).
The most chilling aspect of this story is how many on the left applaud such censorship. A prior poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.” We discussed this issue with regard to a lawsuit against SUNY. It is also discussed in my law review article, Jonathan Turley, Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States, Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy.
We have seen how in universities (including state schools) this can turn into a type of “heckler’s veto” where speeches are cancelled in advance or terminated suddenly due to the disruption of protesters. The issue is not engaging in protest against such speakers, but to enter events for the purpose of preventing others from hearing such speakers. Universities create forums for the discussion of a diversity of opinions. Entering a classroom or event to prevent others from speaking is barring free speech. I would feel the same way about preventing such people from protests outside such events. However, the concern is not with outdoor events where all groups can be as loud and cantankerous as their voices will bear. Both sides have free speech rights to express. The issue on campus is the entrance into halls, or classrooms to prevent others from hearing speakers or opposing viewpoints by disputing events.
This has been an issue of contention with some academics who believe that free speech includes the right to silence others. Berkeley has been the focus of much concern over the use of a heckler’s veto on our campuses as violent protesters have succeeded in silencing speakers, even including a few speakers like an ACLU official. Both students and some faculty have maintained the position that they have a right to silence those with whom they disagree and even student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech. At another University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display. In the meantime, academics and deans have said that there is no free speech protection for offensive or “disingenuous” speech.
The University of New Mexico can defend diversity of viewpoints by holding these students accountable. Those who entered the event to disrupt it (or engaged in threatening conduct) should be reprimanded, suspended or expelled depending on the gravity of their conduct. We are at a critical point in higher education where we must either fight to preserve free speech or yield to a mob-led orthodoxy on our campuses.
11 thoughts on “New Mexico Students Shutdown Conservative Speaker in Latest Attack on Free Speech”
Today’s college students don’t know just how much they don’t know — and they’re too ignorant to understand how much college education in the US has deteriorated. They think that being accepted into a good college is the goal, and the rest they can buy. What they’re actually learning is thuggery. These bully tactics should be recognized for what they are — and there once was a time when parents fought against bullying. In a mob these intellectual lightweights feel powerful, but take them one at a time and they’ll crumple like a cheap suit, because not a single one of them could stand for long in a real debate with the Right. And that’s the real issue: the incompetence of the Left to actually argue their positions instead of cramming them down people’s throats. But how can one possibly argue for censorship, skin-color essentialism, gender confusion, mutilation of children, or any of the other unconstitutional and perverse “causes” of today’s unhinged liberals.
To wokeist, the only acceptable speech is their speech. All other speech is racist or white supremacy.
This is the party of tolerance. Looks more like the party of Mao.
Given enough time, they will make the 2020 Summer of Love, fiery but mostly peaceful protests look like a picnic.
This demonstrates a continued failure of education that began before these students arrived in college.
Question: Why is it called “White Supremacy” if blacks are running the show? Discuss! 🙂
Do independents want a constitutional republic, or do they want to be ruled by a bunch of gaslighting, sanctimonious hypocrites who can’t handle the truth?
The Democrats claim they are “defending democracy,” but Hunter Biden and violent criminals are roaming free for documentable crimes while Democrats pursue non-stop investigations of an opposition president over dubious allegations even though he left office almost two years ago. Industrial-scale censorship is a constant fact of life in America now and it ain’t Republicans doing it. How does all this rate as “defending democracy?”
These aren’t hypothetical questions anymore. They’re fair questions, given who is actually holding office right now. It’s just a question of how bad voters are willing to let it get before they lose control of events.
The Democrat response is always a list of hypothetical horrors like Trump could become Hitler or voter ID might prevent votes or the GOP is gerrymandering. Trump left office, the Democrats gerrymander like crazy, and voter ID helps avoid civil conflicts over stolen elections (and that’s a pretty darn-good trade-off to most voters.)
Democrats can’t handle the truth, so they cancel people and call it “defending democracy.” Please, vote these bums out!
Rabble who get through college based on minority status and threats. When they finally leave in 5 or 6 years unable to get work as basket weavers they demand their loans be forgiven.
Wow. Both of my brothers attended UNM and I used to have a good friend in admin there, and frankly, I’m stunned they are leading in anything. Given that, I have to say, ‘Yes, this is a positive sign.’. Bravo.
Typical progressives
Oh, but just try to shut down the crazy leftist rhetoric and see what happens to you.
Unfortunately conduct should only be punished if one has views that differ from the accepted narrative.
I’ll say it again.
The left is on the wrong side of facts.
They can only attempt to silence the truth. Frustration leads to violence. We know from the summer of love 2020 the left encourages violence and those that commit violence. The Current VP said before she was selected, that the violence would not stop after the election, nor should it stop.