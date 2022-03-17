Yale Law Students Disrupt Conservative Speaker . . . Then Object to the Presence of Police as Creating an Unsafe Environment

We have been discussing how academics and students now define blocking speech or shouting down speakers to be an exercise of free speech. It is the very denial of free speech but also violates the rules of many universities. Yet, administrators are either supportive of such cancelling efforts or fearful in being tagged the next racist or reactionary by a mob. So we have scenes like the one at Yale Law School where students disrupted a conservative speaker and required the intervention of campus police to safety remove the speakers. It is particularly distressing to see such scenes unfold at law schools where free speech was once taught as a defining right in our system. As shown recently at Georgetown Law School, free speech is often portrayed today more as a threat rather than a guarantee in our system. Indeed, Yale students later complained that the police presence at the event created an unsafe space for students as they disrupted the event. Police were needed to escort the speakers safely out of the event.
The event was precisely what law schools once strived to present in sharing diverse viewpoints and allowing for the opportunity of dialogue on issues that are important to our society. A panel featured Monica Miller from the American Humanist Association and Kristen Waggoner, a conservative Christian of the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) nonprofit to discuss issues related to the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court over religious exercise, free speech, and anti-discrimination laws.
According to the Washington Free Beacon, the panel was going to explore various issues. However, it also allowed a discussion from a liberal atheist and a conservative Christian on the right of a baker in refusing to make a cake for a same-sex wedding. I have previously written about that case as well as the new case coming before the Supreme Court.
Notably, as Professor Kate Stith tries to remind the students that Yale guarantees the right to free speech, one student yells “this is free speech” in shouting down such speakers. Stith finally tells the students to “grow up.”
After the speakers were escorted out of the room, the protesters chanted “protect trans kids” and “shame, shame” in the halls of the law school in protest of the speakers being able to appear on campus.
Miller, who opposes Waggoner’s nonprofit as a “hate group,” shared Waggoner’s shock at the conduct of the law students and, as a liberal advocate, noted that “if you can’t talk to your opponents, you can’t be an effective advocate.”
Yale expressly prohibits this type of disruption. The guidance posting states:
Yale is committed to fostering an environment that values the free expression of ideas. In 1975, Yale adopted the Report of the Committee on Freedom of Expression at Yale (the Woodward Report ) as providing the standard for university policy. This guidance addresses the university’s freedom of expression policy as applied in a variety of situations.
…
The exercise of free expression on campus is subject to three general conditions:
1) access to a university event or facility may not be blocked;
2) a university event, activity, or its regular or essential operations may not be disrupted; and
3) safety may not be compromised.
Two days after event, 417 students reportedly signed an open letter that not only supported the disruption but claimed that protesters were “imperiled by the presence of police” as they worked to prevent the exercise of free speech. They also attacked Stith and the Federalist Society for hosting an event that “profoundly undermined our community’s values of equity and inclusivity.”
The open letter states in part:
“It is important to recognize that, nationwide, LGBTQ people are six times more likely to be stopped by the police than non-LGBTQ people and trans people are especially abused by the criminal legal system. The danger of police violence in this country is intensified against Black LGBTQ people, and particularly Black trans people. Police-related trauma includes, but is certainly not limited to, physical harm. Even with all of the privilege afforded to us at YLS, the decision to allow police officers in as a response to the protest put YLS’ queer student body at risk of harm. Police have targeted Yale students who did not appear to “belong” before, so concerns about police presence are real and present for many in our community.
The safety of a large contingent of YLS students—a group of largely LGBTQ and BIPOC students—was put at risk, possibly by our own administration. The risk was not just hypothetical: one of the officers called into SLB went as far as to try to move a trans student by physically pushing against them with his much larger body, despite the fact that the student was standing where OSA representatives had asked them to stand.”
Law student Rachel Perler objected that “[It’s] just ironic that students who showed up to engage in free speech, either by asking questions or by protesting the event, were faced with armed police.”
There is no indication that Yale will enforce its rules and hold anyone responsible for disrupting the event. That is a common pattern in schools ranging from Northwestern to Georgetown.
What is also notable is the silence of most of the faculty at Yale. That is also a common factor in these attacks on dissenting viewpoints on campuses. The message is clear. Events featuring dissenting views, particularly from conservative or libertarian speakers, will not be tolerated.
Notably, alumni at Princeton have also objected to how the university has repeatedly undermined free speech despite its strong commitment to guaranteeing the expression of diverse viewpoints. Edward Yingling and Stuart Taylor Jr. have detailed that troubling history of the university fueling attacks on faculty and students holding opposing views. The organization, Princetonians for Free Speech, have recently called on the board of directors to investigate and intervene to preserve diversity of thought at the university.
It is an all-too-familiar pattern being played out across the country. The record of most schools is at best passive aggressive in declining to enforce their free speech rules. The result is a chilling effect on free speech that is perfectly glacial.
17 thoughts on “Yale Law Students Disrupt Conservative Speaker . . . Then Object to the Presence of Police as Creating an Unsafe Environment”
Home school your children.
If they choose to go to a university, make sure it is one that educates, not indoctrinates.
Trade schools are a good option too.
I was disappointed but not surprised that the police were there to enforce the protesters’ hecklers veto and not the right of the speakers to say their piece.
This is all very sick and at some point, maybe tomorrow and maybe not for 100 years, people will wake up and realize how our elites are encouraging mob rule.
Hey America…you better fight the far left now…because it was much harder to fight the socialists/fascists of Germany in the 1940’s, then the 1930’s!
Fascist is going to fascist. They are in training! Time to remove all government support(loans, grants, etc) for colleges!
Do you ever notice that the PEOPLE WITHOUT RESPECT for other people, who are disruptive or threatening are ALWAYS THE WOKE LIBERAL MOB of students who have been TAUGHT that if they MOB UP TOGETHER AND DISALLOW CONSERVATIVE SPEECH they are somehow “standing up” for the oppressed or the downtrodden? How is it that IN UNIVERSITIES WHERE DEBATE and EXCHANGE OF IDEAS, PROPER DEBATE and REPRESENTATION OF ALL IDEAS is absolutely necessary in order for these “new minds of our future” to learn and be exposed to ALL VIEWS (EVEN THE ONES THEY DO NOT AGREE WITH!)
What the liberal mob does not realize is that WHEN THEY PREVENT Conservative voices from speaking in the greatest Halls in our land THAT ACTION ACTUALLY MAKES THE CONSERVATIVE POINT! It is ALL about respect. You either respect EVERYONE or YOU RESPECT NO ONE. The University Administrations NEED TO GROW A PAIR and stand up to WOKE MOB IMPERIALISM in order to maintain any control whatsoever.
BS. Some liberals do what you describe and so do some conservatives.
Consider, for example, the insurrectionists who on Jan. 6, 2021 interrupted the certification by Congress of the Electoral College vote. Those hundreds of people who broke the law and temporarily shut down speech by members of Congress were not a “woke liberal mob.” They were a conservative mob.
I’m liberal. Universities need to do better in teaching students to allow offensive speech and to counter it effectively without blocking it (counter it with effective questions to a speaker, counter it by inviting speakers who present opposing arguments, counter it with peaceful protest outside, etc.). That said, Turley consistently cherrypicks his examples to condemn liberals while ignoring even more egregious examples on the right, such as the many states outlawing the teaching of critical race theory or related topics: https://www.chalkbeat.org/22525983/map-critical-race-theory-legislation-teaching-racism
LOL a liberal…you mean you vote for fascism…where all left leaning government, billionaires and businesses…focus on stealing, lying, cheating and canceling all that disagrees with their FAR LEFT Utopias?
Democrats want the socialism of 1930’s Germany!
Troll.
There is a big difference between classic liberals¹ and 21st century Liberals².
¹liberal: adjective 1. willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; open to new ideas. 2. relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.
²Liberal: noun supporter of political policies that are socially progressive and promote social welfare.
³illiberal: adjective opposed to liberal principles; restricting freedom of thought or behavior.
A liberal¹ would actively promote free speech where a 21st century Liberal² is typically an illiberal³.
Lefties have adopted the tactics of the Brown Shirts.
Ugly people.
These kids are NOT WELL. Period. They are *unstable*. And we will probably have to do a tabula rasa with education to fix things, it’s all just too entangled at this point. There is no way people of this mentality will be able to function productively as adults in society, anywhere on earth, as things stand.
At some point in this current chaos we must admit that a great portion of our public school effluence must be deemed unredeemable in any attempt to coax them into functioning in some semblance of normative Western civilization. Then the problem arises just what to do with millions of spoiled, mis-educated savages and how to process/control them as they live out their miserable lives at our expense, no doubt.
Yale needs to back their policy!!!
These students are literally abusing their free speech rights to intentionally infringe upon the free speech rights of others. Their rights end when they use those rights to intentionally infringe upon the rights of others. These students should be held legally accountable for intentionally infringing on the rights of others.
Rights come with responsibilities.
You say that you want them “held legally accountable.” What state or federal law do you believe they’ve broken and can be charged with breaking?
I doubt that you can name one.
Proof postive children should be rarely seen and never heard although a Yale Llp lock might be useful.