Turley Gives Keynote Address on Supreme Court at Christopher Newport University

Today I have the pleasure of giving a keynote address on the Supreme Court at Christopher Newport University on its 15th anniversary of its Center on American Studies. I will be speaking at 4:30 and the keynote is entitled “Dangerous Times for the “Least Dangerous Branch”: The Supreme Court in the Age of Rage.“

Speakers at the conference will also include

Harvey Klehr, Andrew W. Mellon Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science, Emory University Bonnie Snyder, Former Director of K-12 Programs at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Mark Bauerlein, Senior Editor at First Things, Professor Emeritus of English at Emory University Keith Whittington, William E. Nelson Professor of Politics, Princeton University Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University

It is an honor to appear with these distinguished speakers.

I have previously spoken at CNU and have been impressed by the incredible growth of this vibrant university. This is a special and positive academic environment. I have always been impressed with the close relationship of faculty to the students and the high level of energy and engagement at the university.

It is a great pleasure to return to Christopher Newport University today.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

