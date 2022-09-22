Constitutional Law, Criminal law, Politics

Eleventh Circuit Rules for DOJ on Classified Documents As Trump Claims the Right to Declassify with a Thought

 

  1. This makes zero sense to me. The purpose of the SM review is to determine whether documents are privileged. Whether they are marked classified or not is irrelevant. Whether they were declassified or not is irrelevant. DOJ claimed that its taint process worked. The Judge disagreed, and said the SM needed to decide. The Judge also said the national security review could continue and that FBI CI personnel could participate in it, if necessary. The only thing the Judge enjoined was the use of the content of the documents in the criminal investigation pending a determination of their privilege status. The Judge ordered the SM to review first the documents marked classified.

    So the appellate court is saying here that DOJ is entitled to use in a criminal investigation the content of documents that a Judge has determined are potentially privileged. The thin reed on which this stands is DOJ’s assertion that using the content of these documents in its criminal investigation is somehow necessary for the national security review. That is highly doubtful. Even if it were true, why does that automatically override privilege?

    I hope Trump appeals promptly to SCOTUS for an immediate reinstatement of the stay.

  2. Dems needn’t worry – no on is more masterful at foiling Trump than Trump. Sigh. That said, the public still deserves transparency – I struggle to think of anything our Democratic party has done this century that wasn’t shady as heck if not outright illegal. I didn’t expect this to be any different, and they are not disappointing in that regard.

    Additionally, their latest election bill that hinges on ‘an extreme event’ tells me they aren’t done manufacturing nonsense yet and we need to keep our eyeballs positively glued to them.

  3. “I declassified everything.”

    Think about what this would imply: that Trump declassified highly restricted material, putting the lives of human sources at risk and damaging national security, and he did it not because he believed that individual pieces of information were important to declassify, but because he wanted to be able to cart it around easily. It’s a deeply disgusting argument.

  4. My belief is that trump’s strategy will force DOJ into leaning into espionage charges for him rather than just taking the low hanging fruit of obstruction. At a minimum, trump gets indicted for obstruction, let’s just say that.

    Turley seems to have hit the acceptance stage of grieving here. Our friend Jeffrey S. always openly speculated on what would happen when Turley reached this stage in terms of how it would play with the digital base he’s developed here on the blog. Trump denialists will continue to see DOJ hands thrown at their grills, taking one L after another. Even Fox generated devil’s advocacy will come to a point where there are no excuses left. Trump even resorted in his Hannity interview to saying DOJ was looking for evidence of HRC ’emails’ by his having highly classified evidence in Mar a Lago…, fully a 5th or 6th grade level claim. My guess is trump will start to experience an all out public breakdown and stands a likely chance to be institutionalized by ’24.

    Yesterday was an awful day for trump. NY state wants trump org out of the state entirely and they will win. They could be close to completely bankrupted in the process. My guess is in the deposition process that Ivanka cooperated with the state. She’s most practical: bet her deposition began with her answering the first question with a query of what it would take for her to stay out of jail.

    The house of trump faces mighty bleak fortunes this morning.

  5. Time and again, I’m startled by Trump’s poor legal representation. Moreover, shocked by over-the-top partisan Hannity’s initiative to interview Trump at this juncture. Clearly both Hannity and Trump misjudge the circumstances in believing that the court of public opinion will exonerate Trump from any wrongdoing. As to declassifying by a mere thought is even too absurd a suggestion for a non-legal mind. Imagine the DOJ’s legal team thoroughly appreciated that suggestion.

    1. As pointed out by Professor Turley, one has to wonder why Trump was so insistent on keeping these documents?

  6. Looks like JT is seeing the writing in the wall. Trump committed a crime where there is ample evidence and there is no way around that.

