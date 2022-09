By Darren Smith, Weekend Contributor

I invite you to enjoy a bit of the real world, nature.

Click on the photos to enlarge

Dahlia Tritanopia

Last year’s crop can be seen HERE.

Images (C) 2022 Darren Smith

The views expressed in this posting are the author’s alone and not those of the blog, the host, or other weekend bloggers. As an open forum, weekend bloggers post independently without pre-approval or review. Content and any displays or art are solely their decision and responsibility.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email