Crimson Tide: Harvard Faculty has Virtually Eliminated Conservative Professors … But Apparently That is Not a Problem

In my recent law review article at Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy, I discuss the recent student showing that over 82 percent of Harvard faculty self-identify as liberal or very liberal. What is striking is that, even as Harvard is ranking as one of the most hostile academic environments for free speech, students are rallying in support of the effective purging of conservatives from the faculty.
The survey conducted by The Harvard Crimson revealed that 82.46% of faculty surveyed identify as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Only 16.08% self-identified as “moderate” and a mere 1.46% identified as “conservative.” Not a single faculty member identified as “very conservative,” but the number of faculty identified as “very liberal” increased by another 8% in just one year.
At the same time, conservatives have been virtually eliminated from the student body with only seven percent of incoming students identifying as conservative. With virtually no faculty and few students identifying as conservatives, it is not surprising that only 35 percent of that dwindling number of students feel comfortable in voicing their views or values in class.
Recently, one of the last remaining conservatives on the faculty spoke out. He is 90-year-old political scientist Harvey Mansfield and he decried the loss of intellectual diversity and the increasing association of Harvard University with far left positions:
“The Harvard Commencement is something like the Democratic National Convention. And that’s a hell of a way to run a university, to maintain its impartiality and its devotion to veritas, to truth, just to go out of your way to provoke people who happen to have different politics, instead of inviting them to come and even just give a talk. How can that be in Harvard’s interest?
As to hiring, I don’t think a conservative has been hired in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences in the last decade. And it’s probably been going on longer than that. Maybe there’s one or two, but if so, they stay hidden. Because if you’re conservative and want to get on with your colleagues, you have to indulge in self-censorship, and I think a number of students do that as well. But I can’t get my colleagues to think of this as a problem.”
One would think that these studies and objections would deeply concern everyone at Harvard about the loss of diversity of viewpoints and the rising of an orthodoxy that is either by design or de facto in light of these statistics.
Think again. The editors of the Crimson insisted this week that there is no reason for concern that conservatives have virtually been removed from the entire faculty.
The editors of the Harvard Crimson wrote:
Where our board disagrees with Mansfield — and rather sharply, we may add — is in his notion that a more even distribution of faculty along a conservative-liberal binary would increase productive disagreement in any meaningful way. We find little reason to believe that. In fact, boiling down ideological and intellectual diversity to such limited labels strikes us as downright reductive.
So reducing the number of conservatives on the faculty to a statistical nullity is “downright reductive.” After all, there remains a vigorous debate at Harvard that runs from the left to the far left.
As recent large-scale survey put Harvard at 170th in terms of free speech, close to the bottom of the 203 schools.
This is the face of orthodoxy, which does not lend itself to self-evaluation or self-criticism. The purging of the faculties of conservatives or libertarians is simply not a problem when this survey is based on the self-identification of faculty. These universities are allowing liberal faculty to replicate their own values and to exclude opposing views. They have created an echo chamber within one of the greatest universities of the world, destroying the essential intellectual diversity needed to sustain higher education.
The fact is that the reduction of viewpoint diversity is not just a reflection of intolerance and intellectual rigidity. It also offers greater opportunities for faculty in access to conferences, publications, and speaking events. Other faculty, including some who have contacted this blog with accounts or controversies, are fearful of being publicly targeted by their colleagues or students. In three decades of teaching, I have never seen this level of intolerance and the general lack of support for free speech on many campuses.
Of course, even in unanimity, there can be subtle nuance and dissent.
When the pendulum swings in the opposite direction as it inevitably does employers might think twice about hiring students who have tunnel vision.
Indoctrination should come with a far cheaper price tag than Harvard’s 73,000K per year. North Korean models, replete with books, room and used crimson bowls and chops sticks, start at $395.00 per year!
“In every disaster throughout American history, there always seems to be a man from Harvard in the middle of it.” -Thomas Sowell
Having worked in higher ed the past 12 years, have to tell you, the adults are afraid of the kids. You can talk diversity all you want but its really segregation on a different level. Harvard has “reduced” itself to group think.
Not the brightest way to run a University because intelligent parents and potential students are aware of the need for more than a single point of view. Horrible waste of money to provide half an education while denying the students the chance to hone the skills that they will need in courtrooms when they face better educated and well rounded opponents or Judges.
If this is supposed to lead to the NWO, trust me our legal system will not be the one used.
This is hardly a surprise. All the more reason that we limit the number of justices and particularly Supreme Court justices that matriculated at Harvard Law School in the Future. Obviously conservatives have graduated from Harvard Law as well as other graduate schools in the university and in the undergraduate college but this may be increasingly rare considering the slant of the University now. Professor now is the time to put in a pitch again for the university of Chicago and Purdue University (Fees frozen now for 10 years). Purdue, although a world class engineering school, also has excellent liberal arts and premedical and pre law training. I highly rec.
I have relatives who graduated from Harvard and Northwestern. All progressives, of course. I can only talk to one of them about politics. The rest are instantly offended. I get spanked with their Utne Readers if I dare venture even an oblique remark about politics or economics.
Watching their heroes in D.C. get blamed for the coming s*** storm will be about the only satisfaction I can expect. Conversion and contrition are off the table. I think everybody has somebody who is a constant reminder of how intolerant the left is.
Diogenes, I hope that the “s*** storm” that you mention will be forthcoming soon!
There will come a time when employers will compete for the best and brightest and Harvard graduates will no longer be included in that ‘club.’ It may take a while, many years, but it won’t just be parents who will tell their kids ‘don’t apply to Harvard.’ It will take parents, school guidance counselors, influential alumni, and of course employers from all manner of disciplines.
The beatings will continue until morale improves.
There really is no value in academia at this time. It has been corrupted and despoiled by prog/left ideology to the point of destroying ANY credibility in anything eminating from any institution of higher learning. Why even break a sweat worrying about institutions that graduate the lIkes of AOC?