Berkeley Student Groups Vote to Ban Any Speakers Who Support Israel or Zionism

There is an interesting free speech fight brewing at the University of California Berkeley Law School after nine student groups banned any speakers that support Israel or Zionism. The resolution adopted by the groups bar anyone who supports “Zionism, the apartheid state of Israel, and the occupation of Palestine.” Berkeley Law’s Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, a self-proclaimed Zionist, has observed that he himself would be banned from speaking to the groups under this resolution.
The bylaw, drafted by UC Berkeley’s Law Students for Justice in Palestine (LSJP), stated that such speakers endanger “the safety and welfare of Palestinian students on campus.”
The student groups who adopted the bylaw include the Berkeley Law Muslim Student Association, Middle Eastern and North African Law Students Association, Womxn of Color Collective, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Queer Caucus, Community Defense Project, Women of Berkeley Law, and Law Students of African Descent.
The conflict raises a conflict between anti-discrimination policies and free speech. These groups clearly have a right to decide who they will invite as speakers. However, the resolution raises the countervailing question of whether the exclusion is discriminatory. Various groups have denounced the policy as antisemitic and note that the school would not tolerate groups imposing a racial exclusion on speakers.
This is a public university that is subject to the First Amendment. In 2019 San Francisco State University settled a lawsuit of Jewish students allegedly blocked from participating in a human rights fair because of their Zionist views.
What is interesting is that these liberal groups are asserting an analogous free speech right invoked bakers, web designers, and others who have refused services to same-sex weddings. This term the Supreme Court will consider 303 Creative v. Elenis involving a graphic artist who declined to provide services to couples celebrating same-sex marriages on religious grounds. While these cases involve public accommodation laws in the selling of products, the underlying right is based on the right to refuse to engage in creative enterprises that contradict religious or political views.
What is also ironic is that schools like Berkeley effectively impose such exclusions on other speakers. It is rare for top schools to invite conservative or libertarian speakers. When they do, these speakers are often subject to cancel campaigns or disruptions to prevent them from being heard. There is a de facto exclusion of many conservative and libertarian speakers.
I believe that these groups have a right to pick their own speakers (as opposed to a school barring Jewish groups from a human rights fair or event). Clearly, they could effectively impose such an exclusion by simply not inviting such speakers. This is likely to be viewed differently from SFSU case in that sense.
Yet, having a right to do something does not make it right. The resolution shows an intolerance for opposing views that has become a common feature on our campuses. These groups should welcome such debate and dialogue.
What is particularly concerning is the use of the common claim that free speech is harmful. The view of speech as harmful is now dominant on many faculties. The article is entitled “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States.”
It is also worth noting that the inclusion of an LGBT organization would exclude most Jewish students who may feel marginalized at the school due to their sexuality or identity. They would likely want to join such groups but cannot endorse an exclusion that they consider antisemitic.
The students groups, in my view, have the edge on any free speech court challenge, but they are dead wrong on the use of that right. This is only the latest example of the growing intolerance for opposing views that now characterizes higher education. The difference is that this exclusion has outraged many on the left. Hopefully, it will prompt greater concern for the overall lost of diversity of viewpoints on our campuses.
55 thoughts on “Berkeley Student Groups Vote to Ban Any Speakers Who Support Israel or Zionism”
Funny how Turley can turn this into a “left” position, wait till this SCOTUS gets their hands on “Religious Freedom”. Christian privilege will be off the scales. Christianity will be a de facto law of the land.
“Funny how Turley can turn this into a “left” position”
Though intolerance is seen in many places, it is especially obvious on the left.
the groups bar anyone who supports “Zionism, the apartheid state of Israel, and the occupation of Palestine.”
Why doesn’t the group bar anyone who supports “Islamic supremacy, any apartheid Arab states that doesn’t even let any Jew enter the country, let alone live there, and the continued violent and lethal war/insurgency against the state of Israel”?
Good question. But we know the answer. Some grievances are more equal than others. Some grievances must be roundly and loudly promoted. Some grievances must be roundly and loudly condemned and not allowed to be expressed.
This is what you get when you lower the admission standards.
How does this help further education or inclusivity? My legal analysis is that these students just suck as human beings.
My legal analysis is that these students just suck as human beings.
If you are correct, why do these students x, y and z? How did they come to be this way? Dig deeper.
“This is only the latest example of the growing intolerance for opposing views that now characterizes higher education.” Unfortunately, said growing intolerance of opposing views is not limited to higher education or either political party–it is happening among all Americans generally. Why can we not disagree respectfully, debate with an open mind, and challenge our own views as much as we do those of others?
Why can we not disagree respectfully, debate with an open mind, and challenge our own views as much as we do those of others?
With a hat tip to Kant; because it’s easier to go through life ignorant and apathetic.
Touche. Although, my glass just went from half-full to half-empty.
Not so fast. Kant also says the chasm one has to cross from “self-incurred immaturity” to enlightenment is “the narrowest of ditches.”
So the other side is easily knowable. All it takes is something to nudge them to take that first “scary” step.
This modern Democratic party is doing everything imaginable to shove people away towards enlightenment. The midterms will tell us if they took that first step.
Olly: “it’s easier to go through life ignorant and apathetic.”
Yes….and the Democrats are showing us just how easy it is!
“Now anti-Zionist groups target Jewish Americans directly.
Anti-Zionism is flatly antisemitic. Using “Zionist” as a euphemism for Jew is nothing more than a confidence trick. Like other forms of Judeophobia, it is an ideology of hate, treating Israel as the “collective Jew” and smearing the Jewish state with defamations similar to those used for centuries to vilify individual Jews.”
Anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism have converged since 1948, so today, in avoidance of being named anti-Semites, most of those calling themselves anti-Zionists are anti-Semites.
As distasteful as Professor Turley’s conclusion is, “The students groups, in my view, have the edge on any free speech court challenge, but they are dead wrong on the use of that right.”, I agree with the conclusion but think we need more focus on anti-Semitism. It and other forms of dscrimination need to be attacked more broadly, perhaps in the form of reduced cash flows to such universities and more active administrations. The voices of reason do not seem heard.
We need to recognize that anti-Semitism, whether or not hidden by the term anti-Zionism, should not be tolerated by any Americans of any race or religion. Unfortunately, the cancel culture of today promotes that type of hatred.
—
https://jewishjournal.com/commentary/opinion/351854/berkeley-develops-jewish-free-zones/
“Berkeley Develops Jewish-Free Zones
After we published this op-ed by Kenneth Marcus, Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of Berkeley School of Law, sent us a response. You can read it below, followed by a response from Marcus.”
This is religious and racial discrimination, but probably legal as Turley concludes. But it is sad. And these groups are expecting their decision to be respected. However they would not respect a student group that adopted such a bylaw excluding LGBTQ+ or anyone who supports LGTBQRSTUV+ rights from being invited to speak. This is anti-semitism, racism and stupidism. Students are so emotionally and intellectually fragile that they not only don’t want to listen to anyone with anyone who thinks differently, they don’t even want someone to even be allowed to speak at all if they don’t agree with it. This is just as ugly as the Berkeley law student KKK group passing a resolution that blocks any speaker who is not white, Christian, and of Anglo-Saxon descent. Intolerance in the name of tolerance. This is thought disphoria that keeps driving the divisions between our people. I remember law school and college full of students trying to make the world better and trying to unite to stomp out the bigotry on display at Berkeley.
kunstslerghost: Bravo for your statement, “Students are so emotionally and intellectually fragile that they not only don’t want to listen to anyone with anyone who thinks differently, they don’t even want someone to even be allowed to speak at all if they don’t agree with it.”
There is an additional dimension involved in this situation of exclusion, fear in those being excluded.
This is fine. As individual groups, they have a 1A right to control their own speech. If they choose to not have specific speakers they are allowed to do that. Other groups are still free to have Zionist speakers. As normal, the details are lost on JT.
I agree. Just like Facebook can moderate off content it doesn’t like and Twitter can ban twitterers if doesn’t like and Youtube can demonetize posts it doesn’t like. The good professor is into a bad place on many fronts on this issue
Sammy: For once, I cannot disagree with the wording of your comment, particularly the reality that “[o]ther groups are still free to have Zionist speakers.” However, I at least question whether organized student groups affiliated with-and representative of- the educational institution-can usurp the restrictions placed on the institution. Poor analogy, but would Berkeley cheerleaders at a Berkeley v. Cal Tech football game be allowed to wear the colors and uniforms of Cal Tech? I don’t see an organized Berkeley student group as mutually exclusive to its affiliated school.
Case in point, the blog’s reference to Dean Chemerinsky’s observation…
LMHO @ the idea of a Berkeley vs Cal Tech football game.
DB: Yeah, you’re right about that, ha!
The details are not lost on him. He says that the student groups have this right to adopt exclusionary bylaws bc they have a 1st Am right to do so. He also distinguishes this case from San Francisco State case. So the personal barb on Turley is completely unfounded. But as a strong believer in the 1st Am, I believe that you have a right to spread even disinformation, even though it may not be wise or responsible to do so.
I agree. Anybody who can’t handle reality should be allowed their little echo chambers–as long as those echo chambers don’t take federal funding.
I am Muslim. I get sick of other Muslims who are both insensitive to others and yet oversensitive about every freaking thing, all at the same time. That kind of third-world cognitive dissonance pisses me off beyond belief, but what can I do?
You know who kills the most Muslims by far? Other Muslims who hate Jews, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, etc. and are looking for Islamophobes under every rock. The little third-world dictators in Tehran and other hell holes who murder women and call it God’s will. That is a fact that embarrasses me more than I can ever put in words.
Your thoughts, Sammy and Dennis? Or maybe you’re too offended to discuss it.