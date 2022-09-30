YouTube Demonetizes Taibbi Video Showing Democrats Claiming Prior Elections Were Stolen

In the latest attack on free speech, YouTube had demonetized a video disseminated by former Rolling Stone and current Substack journalist Matt Taibbi. YouTube has previously shown open political bias in its censorship and demonetization policies. However, this is remarkably blatant in demonetizing a video that showed how Democrats previously claimed elections of Republicans were stolen — contradicting the narrative maintained in the media and on social media.
Taibbi sent out an email to his subscribers that revealed YouTube’s decision to demonetize:
Today we’re releasing a video Matt Orfalea has been working on, showing years of audio and video clips, tweets, and headlines in which Democratic Party politicians and media figures describe Donald Trump’s presidency as illegitimate. Before it was even published on this site, Matt received the above notice.
I’d like to thank YouTube for making our point. The material in this video does not promote the idea that any election was stolen or illegitimate. On the contrary, it shows a great mass of comments from Democratic partisans and pundits who themselves make that claim, about the 2016 election. Those comments were not censored or suppressed when made the first time around, by the likes of Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Karine Jean-Pierre, Adam Schiff, Rob Reiner, Tom Arnold, and Chris Hayes, among many others.
Nor did any platform step in to issue warnings when my former boss, Keith Olbermann, promised with regard to Trump’s ascension to the White House, “It will not be a peaceful transfer of power.”
However, the decision to assemble these materials in one place, inviting audiences to consider their meaning, apparently crosses a line. Now we know: you can deny election results on a platform like YouTube as much as you want, you can even promise disruption, but drawing attention to such behavior angers the algorithm. It’s hard to imagine a better demonstration of the double-standard in content moderation.
Demonetizing a video of what Democrats have previously declared is reminiscent of Twitter blocking of the site LiberalsofTicTok to stop the site from replaying the postings of liberals.
YouTube and other companies are now openly advancing a political agenda in blocking or demonetizing such postings. This is only likely to get worse as we approach the midterm and 2024 elections. The effort is to actively block resources or access to conservative, libertarian, or contrarians viewpoints.
The company is owned by Google, which has also faced such criticism of political bias. These are publicly traded companies like Twitter that have written off many potential users to advance a political agenda of company staff. They are selling a censored product to consumers who want free speech forums. While these companies continue to dominate the market, they are fueling calls for Substack and other alternative sites committed to free speech. Taibbi writes on Substack.
Here is the video:
41 thoughts on “YouTube Demonetizes Taibbi Video Showing Democrats Claiming Prior Elections Were Stolen”
This is prohibited under Texas’ common carrier law barring censorship by large internet platforms. The 5th circuit just upheld the law against a facial challenge by an internet platform association. Professor Turley should write a column about that decision.
I don’t know if there is a way for Taibbi, or anyone in Texas, to bring a claim under that law.
I can’t get too exercised over this. It’s their site. Perfectly legal More of a borderline problem but still legal is Amazon refusing to host Parler. That’s more like Holiday Inn refusing to let black people rent a room. But the real issue is why can’t conservatives build their own hosting company and their own sites. After all they have their own pillows
When do we say we are done with our modern Democrats? They propose nothing, other than hate-filled nonsense to keep themselves in power, they spread fear and FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) and it is beyond the pale at this point with them literally calling anyone that disagrees, often sensibly, a fascist (which could have rather severe ramifications in the future). I am just done. if you still think somehow dems are the party of the people, you are voting for your own destruction, and that check WILL come due, even to the most elite, but not properly connected. Seriously: stop supporting this. You are not helping anyone anymore, the 60s ended 50 years ago, and things have changed. Dramatically. We do not need another world war. Find your dang spines and do the right thing. I have not seen a class of cowards to parallel the modern Dem voter base in my entire life, and I am not ‘young’. Wake. The. ****. Up. You are cowards, believing in a legacy that was never true, and you are so insulated from the rest of us that it is impossible to take this seriously anymore. Enough.
James,
I have Dem friends.
He is, only because he is union.
He thinks the Dems have lost their minds.
I do not think he is voting this mid-terms.
Her, vehemently anti-Trump.
But she thinks Biden is a failure.
And she thinks the Dems have lost their minds.
I do not think she is voting in the mid terms.
I am voting in the mid terms.
GOP.
And I am an registered Independent.
Demonic Ties
YouTube’s acts demonstrate its disdain for natural and God-given rights and freedoms, and its complete rejection of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
YouTube’s acts are not dissimilar to “Crazy Abe” Lincoln’s egregious, illicit acts against American fundamental law, and its thesis of freedom in stark contrast to extralegal tyranny.
YouTube is a direct and mortal enemy of the “fundamentally formed” United States of America, as was Lincoln (slavery was in decline and on its deathbed).
A nation of laws must adhere to its laws.
Tell YouTube and “Crazy Abe” Lincoln.
_______________________________
“The clause in the Constitution which authorizes the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus is in the ninth section of the first article. This article is devoted to the Legislative Department of the United States, and has not the slightest reference to the Executive Department.”
“I can see no ground whatever for supposing that the President in any emergency or in any state of things can authorize the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus, or arrest a citizen except in aid of the judicial power.”
“I have exercised all the power which the Constitution and laws confer on me, but that power has been resisted by a force too strong for me to overcome.”
– Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, May 28, 1861
____________________________________
“We are a nation of laws, not of men.”
– President John Adams
___________________
“Americans practically think and breathe in legal terms.”
– Helle Porsdam
_____________
“Rule of Law in American Life: A Long and Intentional Tradition”‘
“Everyone contributes to the rule of law.”
“As Danish scholar Helle Porsdam has said, ‘Americans practically think and breathe in legal terms.’”
“One colonist, Thomas Paine, produced a booklet in 1776 called Common Sense, and it became a bestseller by today’s standards. In it, he detailed how, ‘in America, law is king.'”
– American Bar Association