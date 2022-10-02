Hikes

Hiking in the Early Snow of Colorado
Our editor Kristin Oren sent these amazing photos of a hike in Colorado today. She and her family caught their first snow on a hike around Mosquito Lake in the Flat Tops near Yampa, CO. The pictures are spectacular and I asked to share them with you.

Here are some of the pictures that Kristin took on the outing.  Thank you Kristin!

