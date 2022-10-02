Our editor Kristin Oren sent these amazing photos of a hike in Colorado today. She and her family caught their first snow on a hike around Mosquito Lake in the Flat Tops near Yampa, CO. The pictures are spectacular and I asked to share them with you.
Here are some of the pictures that Kristin took on the outing. Thank you Kristin!
Like this:
Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “Hiking in the Early Snow of Colorado”
Absolutely spectacular photos of hiking in Colorado! Thank you!
Very beautiful!!
Thanks for sharing these pictures! What a glorious country we live in.
Beautiful, thank you so much for sharing.
It’s magicland! I can just smell that snow!
Thank you for sharing.
Wow. Just gorgeous.
Very pretty. Colorado is beautiful any time of year too. Thanks for sharing these images.
Beautiful country Jonathan. Enjoy your visit.