From Affirmative Action to Andy Warhol: Buckle up for a Wild Supreme Court Term

Below is my column in The Hill on the start of the new Term for the Supreme Court. The column predicts that critics will likely respond to the expected new precedent by attacking the integrity rather than the interpretations of the justices. I was wrong. The New York Times did not wait for any new decisions and attacked the integrity of the conservative justices as the “judicial arm of the Republican Party.” Does that make the three liberals justices voting together on the Court the “judicial arm of the Democratic Party”? Of course not. Justices are only partisan to the degree that you disagree with their jurisprudential views.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “It’s hard not to have a big year at the Supreme Court.” That is, of course, manifestly true for the highest court in the land.
Some years are bigger than others, however. That certainly was the case in 2021-22, with historic decisions on abortion, gun rights, climate change and other issues.
On Monday, the new term will begin with a lineup that promises another historic series of rulings — and even greater levels of rage directed at the court.
The last term showed that a stable 6-3 majority has taken hold on the court. Even with the addition this term of Justice Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson, and possible swing votes from Chief Justice John Roberts or others, there are five conservative justices who have brought clarity to long-contested areas characterized by 5-4 divisions. That is likely to continue this term.
Here are just two of the “matinee” cases that could have a huge impact on both precedent and politics:
Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College
This case on the use of race in college admissions will be heard with a similar case in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.
Since declaring affirmative action in admissions to be unconstitutional in 1978 in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, the court has never achieved clarity on the constitutional use of race beyond barring any preference “for no reason other than race or ethnic origin.” Then-Justice Lewis Powell declared, “This the Constitution forbids,” but the court has been unable to say with any coherence and consistency what else it forbids in a line of conflicting and vague 5-4 rulings.
These cases involving alleged discrimination against Asian applicants to gain greater diversity for other minorities could produce that long-sought clarity.
In 2003, in Grutter v. Bollinger, the court divided 5-4 on upholding race admissions criteria used to achieve “diversity” in a class at Michigan Law School. (On the same day, the court ruled 6-3 to declare Michigan’s undergraduate admissions unconstitutional in the use of race in Gratz v. Bollinger.)
In Grutter, then-Justice Sandra Day O’Connor stressed that the court “expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” That was 21 years ago, and the question is whether time has run out for race-based admissions. Justice Jackson, who served on Harvard’s board of directors, has recused herself from the Harvard case but is expected to vote in the North Carolina case.
303 Creative v. Elenis
There often are cases that generate exhaustive coverage over a potential major shift in precedent that only peter out as justices divide and the majority takes an exit ramp. That was the case in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case in 2018, in which a baker was found to be in violation of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple due to his religious objections.
303 Creative has the makings of not just Masterpiece Cakeshop 2.0 but everything that the earlier case failed to achieve. For years, I have argued that these conflicts between discrimination laws and religious values should not be resolved under the religious clauses but under the free speech clause. Notably, this case involving Lori Smith, a graphic artist who declined on religious grounds to provide services to couples celebrating same-sex marriages, was brought to the court under both the religious and free speech clauses. However, the court accepted the case only to argue the free speech grounds — raising the likelihood of a major free speech case in the making.
The court’s new docket also is populated with other major cases that are standouts:
- Moore v. Harper involves a challenge to the authority of state courts to set aside congressional maps in North Carolina. Some have argued that such judicial review is unconstitutional under the elections and electors clauses because it refers solely to “legislatures” in setting such rules or districts.
- Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. In 2012, the Court allowed the Sacketts to challenge an EPA compliance order concerning navigable waters on their property in Idaho under the Clean Water Act. A new challenge to the Ninth Circuit test could redefine the key meaning of “waters of the United States.”
- Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith will ask the court to decide whether a work of art is considered “transformative” for the purposes of the fair-use doctrine when it expresses a dissimilar meaning or message from the original source. The case involves Lynn Goldsmith’s photo of the musician Prince.
- In Haaland v. Brackeen, the court must decide whether placement preferences based on race under the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 violate the Constitution.
Some of these cases are unlikely to track the common narrative of a rigidly ideological court. Indeed, media coverage often exaggerates that narrative. While Chief Justice Roberts is often called “the swing vote” on the court, Justice Neil Gorsuch may be more unpredictable and impactful. Last term, he dissented in key cases, often writing vigorous dissents with his more liberal colleagues.
The liberal justices prevailed in major cases last term with support from conservative colleagues on issues ranging from upholding a Biden administration policy ending the “Remain in Mexico” decision to upholding Health and Human Services’ mandatory vaccine rule for health care workers.
Moreover, 29 percent of the cases were decided unanimously. While that is a decline from other years, it still reflects almost a third of the cases brought before the court. While Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh voted most often together (95 percent of the time), Justice Elena Kagan voted almost half of the time (48 percent) with Roberts.
That does not mean familiar ideological divides will not continue to define key cases — or fuel some anger. Last term’s decisions led Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, to denounce the conservative justices as “partisan hacks.” Yet, the six conservatives are no less partisan than the three liberal justices voting predictably together in dissent on such cases. They are all maintaining views of jurisprudence that fulfill their oaths to faithfully follow the Constitution.
None of that is likely to quell hate directed at the justices, rage that led to an attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh in June. As a new majority brings its own clarity to long-disputed areas, additional cases will be overturned. Such shifts have occurred on changing courts in the past with rejections of long-standing precedent. Yet, every overturned precedent likely will be treated as sacrosanct and inviolate despite years of conflicted rulings. It will not be the interpretations but the integrity of the justices that most likely will be attacked.
When it comes to the court and the overturning of precedents, we have learned to hate the way described by Queen Margaret in Shakespeare’s “Richard III” — “Think that thy babes were sweeter than they were; And he that slew them fouler than he is.”
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
10 thoughts on “From Affirmative Action to Andy Warhol: Buckle up for a Wild Supreme Court Term”
Poor Erwin is surrounded by anti-Zionists at Berkeley. I guess he thinks he has to throw somebody under the bus to save his own skin.
Time for the idea of allowing race to enter into any decision, for good or bad, to be over. It’s time for the Supreme Court to decide that merit is the only way to go. Only objective criteria in college admissions with all colleges spelling out their process and race is not one. Economic need could be the basis for scholarships but never race based admission. As long as we allow subjective judgements it will be used for bias. I hated it when i was applying to college and med schools but that was a time when affirmative active was needed. But that was 1966 and 1970. That time has passed. Let the best take their spots, period. If you lose then you were simply not good enough. Go home, re-asses, re-evaluate, work harder or try a different path. Or work your ass off till you get it right and then dare them to turn you down. Or as many of us in the 1960’s and 1970’s did and that was have a backup path to go to if choice #1 failed to pan out. Law school was my 3rd choice. For most of us the second choice was not our choosing-military service and Viet Nam.
Students these days have it relatively easy, no military service beckons unless you choose it. You can fail and suffer no life threatening consequences like in the 1960’s and early 1970’s.
The New York Times is a Rag. The only reason it’s read is because it’s printed in New York City. If it was printed in Iowa City, Iowa it would be shredded and put to good use like lining animal stalls, or to help start burn pits, or even used as insulation
Let’s put this in perspective: In 2022 we have a U.S. Supreme Court that essentially refused to enforce Ronald Reagan’s Torture Treaty. Under Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, Reagan’s treaty was (and still is) “the supreme law of the United States” – superior to federal law and local/state laws.
Under the landmark rulings of “Marbury v. Madison” (federal authority ) and “Fletcher v. Peck” (state authority) – the U.S. Supreme Court has final “constitutional judicial review” authority on constitutionality.
In 2022, none of the Bush torture attorneys have even been disbarred from practicing law. None have been criminally prosecuted (as Reagan’s treaty mandates). We have over 20 years of illegal Cointelpro style covert blacklisting, likely hundreds of thousands of Americans harmed, destroyed or suffering premature death (consequences of covert blacklisting).
When is this U.S. Supreme Court going to enforce Reagan’s Torture Treaty?
I usually don’t agree with you, AZ, but I agree with you here. I think most Americans now accept that Abu Ghraib was a blight on the image of this country. It would be a good step for the Supreme Court to put its seal on that consensus.
I’m always against torture. It corrupts the people who use it and damages their cause. That being said, I believe a skilled torturer can get whatever he wants from his victims, but that doesn’t make it acceptable. We are better than that.
Thank you for raising the issue.
Lol that you think Dobbs ‘brought clarity’ to the issue of abortion last term. That’s just hilarious.
I see where you lean on the issues before the court now. R’s have worked the court politically and you agree with them. So it goes.
The clarity is, there is no constitutional right to kill human life due to irresponsibility/inconvenience.
Republicans have the court they always wanted and they will use it. Bonus is that the judges don’t have to go up for election.
Before they start the new term I hope they’ve engaged a good plumber to repair the leaks in the building?
Regarding Students for Fair Admissions they can use the NFL, NBA, MLB as examples for entry into college, the best entry test gets the seat. The current admissions process is allowing those who have no understanding of the constitution, merit, or the value of debate and free speech into our colleges.
“The current admissions process is allowing those who have no understanding of the constitution, merit, or the value of debate and free speech into our colleges.”
Margot, it is much worse than that – the admissions process is undertaken and overseen by those devoted to the elimination of the Constitution, the concept of merit as such, free speech and debate as such from U.S. society.
“Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, to denounce the conservative justices as ‘partisan hacks.’ Yet, the six conservatives are no less partisan than the three liberal justices voting predictably together in dissent on such cases.” This is all you need to know about how the prog/left will react to any decision of the court. They are so ignorant of their gross hypocrisy in all matters, they are like toddlers that only see the world through the lense of their own self, not mature enough to consider the law in a neutral way but adament that they get their way – or else.