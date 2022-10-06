“DACA’s Deficiencies are Severe”: Federal Appellate Court Rules Against DACA

For years, I have written that I considered President Barack Obama’s action to create Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to be unlawful. The move was part of an open effort to circumvent Congress when it failed to yield to the demands of President Obama and dispensed with obligations under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). Now the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has upheld a lower court in ruling against DACA.
Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit (with U.S. Circuit Judges James Ho and Kurt Engelhardt), Chief Judge Priscilla Richman found that President Obama did indeed circumvent Congress and evaded the limits imposed in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) when it enacted DACA in 2012. The court declared:
“Under the first factor, DACA’s deficiencies are severe. The district court’s excellent opinion correctly identified fundamental substantive defects in the program. The DACA Memorandum contradicts significant portions of the INA. There is no possibility that DHS could obviate these conflicts on remand.”
The court, however, did not change the status of the roughly 600,000 people from 150 countries enrolled under DACA. It sent the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.
The Biden Administration fought to block any judicial review by challenging the standing of Texas to bring the action. However, it did little to refute the claims of injury raised by the state, including an expert who estimated that DACA recipients overall impose a cost of more than $250,000,000 on Texas per year and another $533,000,000 annually in costs to local Texas communities.
In addition, the court noted that:
“Texas contends that the rescission of DACA would cause some recipients to leave, thereby reducing the financial burdens on the State. It cites a survey of over three thousand DACA recipients in which twenty-two percent of respondents said they were likely or very likely to leave the country if DACA ended.130 The Government presents evidence that many recipients would remain without DACA, but that does not controvert Texas’s showing that some would leave.”
The Fifth Circuit also rejected the common claim that this is nothing more than the exercise of prosecutorial discretion not to prosecute cases:
“As our court held in DAPA, “‘[a]lthough prosecutorial discretion is broad, it is not “unfettered.”’ Declining to prosecute does not transform presence deemed unlawful by Congress into lawful presence and confer eligibility for otherwise unavailable benefits based on that change.”
Even if the INA were ambiguous, DACA would fail at step two because it is an unreasonable interpretation of the INA. Like DAPA, DACA “undoubtedly implicates ‘question[s] of deep “economic and political significance” that [are] central to this statutory scheme; had Congress wished to assign that decision to an agency, it surely would have done so expressly.’”
There is no “clear congressional authorization” for the power that DHS claims.”
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen will now get the case back. He previously decided that the Department of Homeland Security had implemented DACA in violation of the APA.
In response, the Biden administration has developed a new DACA rule and published it on the Federal Register to satisfy the public notice-and-comment process. The new rule is scheduled to become active on Oct. 31.
The case could ultimately find its way to the Supreme Court but such a move could only magnify the bad precedent already created in the case for the Administration.
Here is the opinion: Texas v. United States
46 thoughts on ““DACA’s Deficiencies are Severe”: Federal Appellate Court Rules Against DACA”
“Biden Administration fought to block any judicial review by challenging the standing of Texas to bring the action. However, it did little to refute the claims of injury raised by the state, including an expert who estimated that DACA recipients overall impose a cost of more than $250,000,000 on Texas per year and another $533,000,000 annually in costs to local Texas communities.”
The illogic of the Left and Democrats is clear. Democrats are totally incompetent in creating policy, running economies, and building a strong nation. They are to ignorant understand that a state the has such a high liability obviously has standing.
If you vote for Democrats, you are voting in ignorance for politicians and political actors who have no understanding of crafting good policy (for reference: Bid-inflation, destruction of energy independence, drugs/gangs/illegals crossing our borders, disarray in the world – all brought to you by the Demcrats)
Jonathan: Now, I would like to move on to an unrelated topic–the Trumpster–the guy we on the “left” like to use as a punching bag. But he is such a great target we can’t resist. And since your have remained pretty quiet about Trump’s legal problems I feel compelled to respond.
Since the FBI recovered all those top secret docs Trump has come up with several conflicting accounts of how all that material ended up at Mar-a-Lago. He has blamed the GSA for packing the material that left the WH. The GSA has unequivocally denied that false claim. Now there are photos of the shrink packed boxes that show the boxes were prepared either by Trump aides or by Trump himself when the movers arrived. And the Washington Post is reporting that it was Trump who personally packed the 15 boxes of material he agreed to return to NARA back in January. Trump tried to get one of his attorneys, Alex Cannon, to sign off on all the material being returned. Cannon refused because he suspected there was more material his client was holding back. It turns out Cannon was prescient because Trump kept a lot of material–including about 100 top secret classified docs. All of this is pretty conclusive evidence intended to violate the three federal criminal statutes being considered for prosecution.
The on Tuesday Trump filed a hail-Mary emergency appeal with the Supreme Court asking the Court to overturn the 11th Circuit decision to allow the DOJ/FBI to use use the 100 top secret docs recovered from Mar-a-Lago in their criminal investigation of Trump. And who has Trump applied to for relief? Clarence Thomas who Trump thinks will be more sympathetic. Most legal scholars don’t think Trump’s application has any merit. But with Clarence Thomas we know the legal merits of any case don’t count.
Finally, yesterday Trump made his most bizarre claims yet. He said that if George Washington and old Abe combined in a Pres/VP combo and ran against Trump the latter would win hands down. Recent polls don’t support Trump’s bizarre claim. Lincoln was rated the best president and Washington was second. Trump was rated third from last among all presidents. In a Monmouth poll, Americans chose Washington. Only 15% chose Trump. How a guy, who has been impeached 2X, thinks he could beat Washington/Lincoln is beyond me. But at least we now know what an extreme Narcissistic personality disorder looks like!
It’s amazing how Turley is actively avoiding the real scandal that is the classified document problem that Trump is facing. It makes the Hunter Biden laptop “scandal” a mere fairy tale compared to Trump’s mounting legal trouble. Not only is his scandalous behavior strangely absent in Turley’s columns it’s also Judge Cannon’s obvious bias towards anything Trump. Marcy Wheeler has done an exemplary job of pointing out just how much judge Cannon has done to help Trump including manufacturing a harm so that she could rule on that very harm to help delay the proceedings against Trump. Even as a law professor Turley should be addressing that.
“ However, it did little to refute the claims of injury raised by the state, including an expert who estimated that DACA recipients overall impose a cost of more than $250,000,000 on Texas per year and another $533,000,000 annually in costs to local Texas communities.”
Turley is being quite loose with the facts here. That is not what was said in the ruling regarding proof of ‘injury’ by Texas. This is what they actually said,
“ Texaspresentedevidencethatitspendsmillions ofdollarsprovidingtheseservicestounauthorizedalienseachyear.110 Asthe district court’s opinion reflects, the estimated cost to Texas of providing Emergency Medicaid services to undocumented immigrants residing in Texas was $90 million in fiscal year 2013 and $73 million for 2015.111 The Texas Health and Human Services Commission estimated that the state’s public hospital district facilities incurred approximately $596.8 million in uncompensated care for undocumented immigrants in fiscal year 2006 and $716.8 million in fiscal year 2008.112 The record does not indicate precisely what portion of all costs for illegal aliens is spent on DACA recipients, but no one disputes that some are.113 An expert for defendants estimated that DACA recipients overall impose a cost of more than $250,000,000 on Texas per year and another $533,000,000 annually in costs to local Texas communities.114 “For standing purposes, a loss of even a small amount of money is ordinarily an ‘injury.“
Given that the court states approximately 600,000 DACA applicants are currently in the country 200,000 reside in California. Only 101,000 live in Texas. That doesn’t account for the fact that they are all legally employed or in school. The $250 million and $533 million figures are grossly overinflated specifically to exaggerate Texas claims of injury. The government correctly notes that IF those same DACA recipients lose their status then they WILL also lose employer based health insurance and other legal employer based benefits and will incur the ‘injury’ Texas claims. Texas is using assumed ‘injury’ as a means to qualify standing and the conservatives of the 5th circuit are more than happy to oblige on this ‘technicality’.
Weren’t the dollar amounts simply for establishing standing, Alexandra? It wouldn’t matter if the amount was $1 (as I think you quoted at the end of your screenscrape). The key findings were on the substance of immigration law
Jonathan: The 5th Circuit’s decision was not a shocker given the ideological makeup of the court. The 5th Circuit is the most conservative appeals court in the country. Trump appointed 6 ultra-conservative judges to the 5th–including James Ho and Kurt Engelhardt. Chief Judge Richman, another conservative, was appointed by George W Bush–the 3 judges who ruled against DACA. It is probably no coincidence you chose Judge Ho for you column on 10/3 in which you defended Ho’s decision not to hire Yale grads. Ho only wants clerks that reflect his extreme right-wing ideological views.
The right-wing trajectory of the 5th circuit was made possible by Mitch McConnell. When 2 vacancies arose during the Obama presidency McConnell tanked Obama’s appointees and kept the two seats open so Trump could fill them with his Federal Society selections. This has encouraged forum shopping by conservative groups and the GOP to challenge Biden administration policies. Forum shopping was evident when Trump chose Judge Cannon, who he appointed, to challenge the DOJ over the material recovered by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. Most legal experts say Judge Cannon should have referred Trump’s challenge back to Judge Reinhardt who authorized the original search warrant. Judge Cannon decided to intervene because she is ideologically aligned with Trump and simply wanted to slow down the DOJ/FBI investigation–not to rule on the lack of merit of Trump’s spurious claims.
The 5th Circuit has endorsed the GOP agenda. In October it temporarily reinstated Texas’s abortion law. This was followed by its issuing a stay freezing the Biden administration’s requiring workers at companies with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly. But the 5th Circuit has proven too extreme even for the conservative Supreme Court. The Court reversed 6 of 7 decisions by the 5th in the 2019-20 terms and 5 0f 7 decisions in the 2020-21 term. Not a particularly good record for the 5th.
Just as with your defense of Judge Ho and now the 5th circuit ruling in the DACA case it’s pretty clear you endorse the right-wing agenda of the GOP and you will defend erroneous rulings by Trump appointed judges/Justices. It appears the fair and impartial administration of justice is now not one of your priorities.
Or, even more reasonably, that Turley supports constitutional efforts and rulings. DACA was obviously unlawful from the start and imposed serious economic hardship on all taxpaying Americans.
Anonymous, DACA was not ‘obviously’ unlawful. Since the executive branch does have prosecutorial discretion in many cases DACA’s policy applies. Texas is deliberately inflating the “costs” these DACA recipients are imposing on the state. Texas only has 101,000 DACA recipients. The majority are living in California. $533 million is quite excessive for just 101.000 people who are either legally employed or in school and legally employed. Meaning they have employer paid health insurance and other benefits. What services are they getting that costs Texas $533 million a year? Obviously Texas is exaggerating it’s “injury” claims in order to have standing.
@ Svelaz: What is painfully obvious is that you choose to skip over portions of the ruling that address your bogus claim that, “…the executive branch does have prosecutorial discretion [in many DACA cases]. While true in part, its applicability to DACA was directly refuted in the article’s quote of the decision itself — not Mr. Turley’s interpretation.
The only folks that were shocked to hear DACA was unconstitutional are people who either cannot or refuse to read and comprehend the Constitution .”I’ve got a pen…and a phone” is a catchy tagline, but it wilts immediately when slapped in the face with constitutional reality.
Obama declared, “I am not king. I can’t do these things just by myself.” In March 2011, he said that with “respect to the notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order, that’s just not the case.” In May 2011, he acknowledged that he couldn’t “just bypass Congress and change the (immigration) law myself. … That’s not how a democracy works.”
It’s your right to be strong on the exact letter of the law yet concurrently really weak on the spirit of the law, Jon. We’ve seen it lately with Dobbs, and now DACA.
Executive orders do not have to adhere to the Administrative Protection ACT. BUT an Executive order canceling a previous EO has been squashed by the courts. Where do the courts find their jurisdiction?
Sometimes, it seems they pull it from the portion of their person that predominantly contacts the top surface of a chair (or bench, as it may be).Indeed, it seems they spend inordinate time with their upper-most bodily appendage buried in the orifice located in the same general location previously described.(which seems painful if you consider it).
The left has a difference of opinion about who America belongs to.
And too many Americans aren’t staking their claim.
Loudly.
The only bigger scumbag than Obama are the toadies who defend him.
What? All that illegal stuff is NOT Trump’s fault. Say it ain’t so. Wait for it….wait for it. Undoubtedly there will be a post (or several) giving a tit for tat accounting to redirect from the actions of Obama and Biden.
mccartyae: After your “wait for it…”, I expected you would have thrown in some reference to the whole deal being racist. So, you missed that opportunity. But in the bigger picture, what does all this tripe mean as far as having a country with borders where people aren’t given all sorts of benefits for breaking our laws? Well, most likely, nothing. Nothing will change. DACA SCHMACA, our borders are wide open, and we have maybe five million new recipients of government largesse here and already receiving their goodies.
If it were an unconstitutional Trump program, there would be a sweeping nation-wide injunction wiping out the program instantly, but, you see, this is an Obama unconstitutional program. So, it remains in effect during legal challenges until it is replaced by a near identical Biden unconstitutional program mooting all prior legal challenges and starting the process all over again. In the meantime the participants remain, work, accept benefits, give birth to purported American citizens / anchor babies, grow old, and die. Mission Accomplished.
The country has an immigration law and has had it for years. But the Bush, Obama and Biden administrations would never really enforce the law. In fact they flouted and broke the law. For all his deficiencies, Trump at least tried to enforce the law and campaigned on enforcing the law. This is not the time of Andrew Jackson when he could say about the Supreme Court (paraphrasing) that they had made their decision and now had to enforce it themselves. I believe that was in regards to the Indian Removal Act.
Even Obama said he did not have the power to do this just before he did it.
DACA is there to get the foot in the door to flood the country with illegal voters and give the major employers cheap labor.
Immigration has been great for this country but it has to be moderated or we lose all semblance of who we are and what we are. We are not static but ever changing because of immigration. But uncontrolled, healthy change can become chaos, balkanization and strife between large unassimilated groups. Then everyone suffers and we lose what we have taken 2+ centuries to build
We, as a country, have a sellers market. People want to get what we have. Political and Economic freedom. Not usually found together consistently through this world but unless placed and maintained together, neither is worth much alone.
We should pick the best who wish to come to our shores and welcome them, irrespective of where they come from. We need those who can contribute right away or very soon after arrival. Just because you want to come does not mean we need you.
And I am well aware that immigrants frequently do better than native born because they often have a greater appreciation of what they have gained and maybe are just a little bit more hungry to achieve. Those are the people I would like to see accepted into our nation
GEB: You nailed most of the argument. Who gets to decide the individuals that will stay? Let’s throw out there maybe Cori Bush from Missouri. She seems nice. Or maybe Nancy Pelosi. She has a big heart. How about AOC? Maybe we’ll let all the NGO folks decide. Those wonderful people who get government contracts to deal will all the illegals. The administrative DEEP STATE is so pernicious, America-hating, and ubiquitous that I see no hope of ridding the country of any of these illegals EVER.
The underlying goal of DACA has never changed: give them legality, then give them the vote. Rewarding anyone for breaking the law, whether you did it or your parents did it, will only result in more of the same. DACA is bad for America.
The wheels of justice turn, but far too slowly.
I said way back when President Obama started DACA that it was an intentional unconstitutional act and it was illegal; therefore, it was an impeachable offense.
Was I wrong then?
I said when President Biden mandated vaccines last year and recently ordered student loan forgiveness that these were intentional unconstitutional acts and they are illegal; therefore, these are impeachable offenses.
Am I wrong now?
Steve, you were right on both accounts but you forgot to mention Biden’s illegal evection mandate, his open border illegality and his illegal use of “a pen” to spend over THREE HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS giving a gift to students by waiving their mandate to actually pay for their own loans. So now we have 5 causes of action for impeachment.
hullbobby wrote, “you forgot to mention Biden’s illegal evection mandate, his open border illegality and his illegal use of “a pen” to spend over THREE HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS giving a gift to students by waiving their mandate to actually pay for their own loans.”
Read again, I did mention the illegal student loan forgiveness action by President Biden.
Sorry Steve, in my haste to agree with you I missed that point being made. However, the main point is that Biden has committed multiple illegals and impeachable acts and that at least the two of us see it.
Three of us.
Four
Perhaps Congress can still impeach Obama since impeachment after a president has left office is possible according the the Democrats.
DoubleDutch wrote, “Perhaps Congress can still impeach Obama since impeachment after a president has left office is possible according the the Democrats.”
Nope, but that comment does earn you an official “Touché”. 🙂
“ I said way back when President Obama started DACA that it was an intentional unconstitutional act and it was illegal; therefore, it was an impeachable offense.
Was I wrong then?”
Yes, because way back then. It was deemed an exercise of prosecutorial discretion which the executive branch still has. The court noted that the discretion IS broad. It”s not an impeachable offense because it is NOT a crime. It’s not a misdemeanor or a felony either. It’s just a violation of policy.
“ I said when President Biden mandated vaccines last year and recently ordered student loan forgiveness that these were intentional unconstitutional acts and they are illegal; therefore, these are impeachable offenses.
Am I wrong now?”
Still wrong. Because mandated vaccines has legal precedent. The student loan forgiveness spends no money. Biden is not spending money on student forgiveness and that is also a function of prosecutorial discretion.
Terribly incorrect yourself. The court says the action violated The Constitution, you know, the supreme law of the land.
Robert,
“ Terribly incorrect yourself. The court says the action violated The Constitution, you know, the supreme law of the land.”
The court did not say that. Here’s what they said.
“ On summary judgment, the district court held that DACA violates the APA’s procedural and substantive requirements.150 We review a grant of summary judgment de novo, applying the same standards as the district court.”
All they did was point out that the DACA memorandum violated the APA.
So a president has to commit a crime to be impeached? Where have you been the past 4 years? The democrats impeached Trump for a phone call. He was never charged with any crime.
The phone call involved an attempt to hold congressionally approved foreign aid in exchange for dirt on a political opponent. In layman’s terms Trump was engaging in extortion. That’s a crime.
Svelaz,
I’m not biting on your BS fishing bait, do your trolling elsewhere.
Sack up nancy. He did not troll you…he rebutted your talking points. Do you come here to debate or just bloviate?
Safeside824 wrote, “Sack up nancy. He did not troll you…he rebutted your talking points. Do you come here to debate or just bloviate?”
I don’t debate transparently obvious internet trolls when they dangle their low fruit bait, and now that includes you. If you don’t like my choice that’s tough sh!t.
Got it. You are not retreating; you are just advancing in a different direction. Taking your ball and going home. Chesty is not proud. Future post from Steve are to be ignored because he won’t defend his position. Enjoy your bubble.
^^^
The content I’m here for. At least some of the time. You got your ankles busted down, Steve.
Witherspoon, just buy responding your are “biting”.
You consider anything that refutes or challenges your assertions as “trolling”. This is just a lame attempt at avoiding the truth or facts of the issue. For example, How is the student loan forgiveness program illegal ? You cite no law or regulation that it violates or what exactly makes it illegal. Others say he’s spending $400 Billion for the program, but how is forgiving a loan “spending money”? Surely you can clarify that simple query with our own opinion. How would that be “trolling”?
It”s not an impeachable offense because it is NOT a crime.
You have dived head first into the 12″ deep retard pool.
Refusing to enforce the laws of the nation is impeachable. But besides that fact, Impeachment requires no crime. What ever 50% + 1 of the House considers impeachable, is the only standard.
iowan2 wrote, “But besides that fact, Impeachment requires no crime.”
False. That’s using the same false argument that the Democrats used to unconstitutionally impeach President Trump, the Democrats literally b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-e-d the constitution.
Impeachment without a crime is unconstitutional. The constitution specifically and literally requires that impeachment be strictly used as a result of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” these things are crimes.
Knowingly and intentionally violating the Constitution of the United States of America, which is the law of the land, is not illegal and it’s a crime.
@ Svelaz (again): You’re still referring to the “prosecutorial discretion” scheme the decision explicitly refuted? How quaint.
In another example of clear thinking from Joe Biden the president declared that “the decision by the Court is illegal” and that he will now go to Congress to codify DACA”?????
Only Joe Biden and Democrats/liberals would state that a court decision is “illegal” because it forces them to promulgate a law by congress to achieve what they want. This folks is why they want to pack the Court, they cannot get what they want through true legal maneuvers, (you know, like legislation) due to vast majorities of people not being in agreement with them. For decades they had the Court to do their bidding but now there is a Court that actually adheres to our Constitution.
So, what happens now?
The Court held that for 10 years the Executive Branch has been implementing an unconstitutional program.
Yet nothing appears to be done except that new applicants may not be enrolled. As to those currently in the program, everything continues as before.
The case is remanded to the District Court. To do what?
A new Executive Branch rule comes into effect October 31. Given the Court’s holding that the Executive Branch lacks the authority for this program, how could the new rule remedy that?What will the new rule mean for the program and this case?
For 10 years the Executive Branch has exercised power it does not have under the Constitution. The Judicial Branch says that this has happened but nothing changes.
We have ceased to live in a constitutional republic.