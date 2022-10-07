Hochul’s Circular Firing Squad: Federal Court Rules Against New York’s Gun Law

I previously wrote about the latest New York gun law passed after the Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen and how it follows a long line of legally flawed legislative measures in the area. It did not take long. On Thursday, federal District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby issued a temporary restraining order against a substantial part of the law, including barring the provisions previously discussed as presumptively unconstitutional.
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul promised such legislation within an hour of the release of Bruen. The Concealed Carry Improvement Act passed 43-20. While I noted that the law “has some elements likely to pass constitutional muster,” it followed the same pattern of past laws in creating an easy target for gun rights advocates.
It is hard not to see that listing as an obvious effort to do precisely what Hochul said: to recreate the ban by including virtually every location as a “sensitive area.”
Suddaby barred the limits on carrying guns in recreational settings, areas where alcoholic beverages are consumed, and other venues. That includes locations like Times Square. As expected, he preserved the limits for public or private educational facilities, polling places, government administrative buildings, permitted special events, and public meeting places.
Once again, it is baffling why New York voters continue to enable this type of leadership. New York routinely opts for legislation that offer immediate political benefits while causing long-term precedential damage. It is reckless and cynical, particularly when two justices (Roberts and Kavanaugh) have signaled their willingness to accept reasonable limits. Instead, Gov. Hochul and others have once again assembled the same circular firing squad of new, easily challengeable legislation.
The matter will now go to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which has proven amiable to limits on the Second Amendment. It has also been reversed in major cases like Bruen. This could repeat that pattern and give the gun rights advocates another great opportunity to expand on Second Amendment protections.
The case is Antonyuk v. Hochul, No. 1:22-CV-0986 (U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York).
33 thoughts on “Hochul’s Circular Firing Squad: Federal Court Rules Against New York’s Gun Law”
The hypocrisy of these politicians alone illustrates the ignorance of the voters who vote for them.
We need to eradicate all Democrat -politician armed security since those same Democrats decry the efforts of ordinary citizens to have the same type of personal protection … (sounds kind of like the Dems are semi-fascists, right?).
And no more Biden Building Barrier Walls around his house when he tore down barrier walls on our southern border.
It used to be easy just to laugh at the Democrat clowns, but now their policies are illustrative of their semi-fascism. And we all hate semi-fascisits, right.
I say, “Better to be judged by twelve than carried by six.” People have a God-given right to protect themselves.
Can’t demand gun control when your prosecutors won’t protect the public.
Lets remove all government paid armed protection for government employees
“Sensitive places” — “The list would seem to cover most areas outside of the home, including . . .” (JT)
The whim-driven meaning of “sensitive places” is a good example of how utterly detached from reality the Left is. To them, language means whatever they feel it means. And to them, language is merely a means to satisfy a desire for control and power.
And so . . .
“Crime is whatever we claim it is. And if we desire to evade the reality of crime statistics, we are free to do so.” (See the mayor of New Orleans.)
“‘Inflation’ and ‘recession’ mean whatever satisfies our fantasies. And if we claim they don’t exist, then they don’t.”
“If we assert that the Covid vaccine protects you from infection and spread, then it does. Facts be damned.”
“If we allege that there is climate armageddon, then there is.”
“Insurrection is a figment of our imagination. And if enough people repeat that word, reality will bend to our wishes.”
Power and destruction are their ends. The mangling of language is their means.
Not being an attorney, I always wonder if a Governor or State legislature in Toto can be held in contempt of the Federal district courts, Appeals Court, or Supreme Court for obviously trying to usurp and/or render a decision by the court ineffective by their actions. Otherwise this could go on for years and probably will. Are law abiding citizens the last concern of the governor and legislature of New York. It would seem so. They attack the security of their citizens from both ends. Eliminate or try to eliminate any ability to protect yourself from one end and then let violent criminals free with a no bail / revolving door from the other end.
They are destroying a once proud and rich state. We see the same in California, and now Illinois (very hostile to self defense) effecting a no cash bail law come January 1, 2023 for anything less than a 1st degree murder charge. Soon New York and the Northeast with be ghost states with everyone else gone to Texas or Florida or Georgia and the Southeast. It may turn into the great migration in reverse. New York may make even Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana inviting to move to. Indiana is a great place to live but I will not repeat that because I don’t want any Northeasters moving here unless they bring their company with them and leave their politics in in the Northeast. I used to enjoy visiting New York City and Chicago and D.C. before they went insane but no more.
@GEB,
To answer your question… yes, to a point.
They create a law that says X. Courts find X to be unconstitutional. So they either scrap the law or change it to say Y which is different from X, but attempts to do the same thing. Because the courts ruled against X, but not Y, this requires the process of going back to the courts to have them rule on Y even though we all know that Y also doesn’t pass muster.
Now NYC is famous for pushing a law that they know that even on the face of it, it wouldn’t pass a legal sniff test. Rather than lose in court, they removed it in an attempt to stop SCOTUS from making a ruling that would ban their law across the nation. Didn’t really work out for them…
So yes, the courts will follow this pattern until it reaches a point, and may take a more proactive approach rather than wait for the legal battle to work thru the lower courts.
Also they could censure those politicians who have active law licenses.
Bottom line… this is a long standing democratic trick.
-G
GEB,
I live in the NE.
While we are far away from the deep blue city centers and the insanity they embrace, we are considering moving to a red state.
Unfortunately, Bidenflation would make giving up our low interest rate for one nearly double makes such a move next to impossible.
As a long time resident of upstate New York, one thing you need keep in mind; the cabal of NYC prog/leftists are pre-programed to do what is ideologically preferred by their constituents without regard to its legality or sanity. Until you remove approximately 7 million of them from the NYC area, New York State will continue in its race to the bottom, competing, only, with California for that spot.
I agree. If Kickback Kathy wins, I might have to seriously thin about relocating. I hate to do it since I love the upstate geography/climate but like Reagan put it, I didn’t leave the state, the state has left me.
I read somewhere that Zeldin needs to have 30% of NYC to pull off the upset.
I am sure all the conscientious law abiding citizens of New York are now carrying their firearms in public places with confidence that they will not be arrested and tried as a felon. The purpose of these blatantly unconstitutional firearms control laws is to sow confusion as to what is legally permitted and what is not, where it is permitted and where it is not. Since the consequences of an innocent mistake are so severe — felony conviction, prison and permanent deprivation of your Second Amendment rights — no law abiding citizen in their right mind in these jurisdictions would carry. They will leave it at home. (Only the criminals will carry.) As long as it is a consequence free way to disarm their citizens, these jurisdictions will continue to act this way. These jurisdictions need to start being held financially liable for deprivation of Constitutional rights. If you are a victim of a violent crime in a jurisdiction with an unconstitutional gun control law, the governmental entity should be financially liable for your damages. Put some consequences to their overreach, and maybe they will not see the intentional violation of their citizens’ constitutional rights as a viable strategy to obtain a prohibited goal.
“If you are a victim of a violent crime in a jurisdiction with an unconstitutional gun control law, the governmental entity should be financially liable for your damages.” The only way that MIGHT stop lawless ‘officials’ in government is to threaten their personal finances and government pension(s). Enough with ‘officials acting in their duty’ being able to run roughshod over their own citizens rights – just because they can. Declare that protection null and void so taxpayers aren’t paying for ‘officials’ lawless actions when the officials are found guilty in a court of law and make the financial penalty hurt, really really hurt. Otherwise, nothing will change.
@tommylotto
You do realize that to legally carry in NY you need a CCW permit.
Now how many people have gotten their CCW permit post Bruen?
So no. People are not legally walking around w a gun to challenge this overreach.
-G
Keep it up, NY. This is wonderful. Every time they try this we get one step closer to unfettered Constitutional Carry and getting government entirely out of the “gun control” business.
I do find that amusing.
They are shooting themselves in the foot (pun intended).
Twice.
With a revolver.
If NY re-elects that tool of the social justice progressives it will simply prove my point.
“Once again, it is baffling why New York voters continue to enable this type of leadership.”
JT, we did not elect the Queen of Botox or Kickback Kathy. She was forced upon us after the third straight dem idiot gov left in disgrace. You would think the political ads would write themselves against the dems. But there are enough NYC jerks who would rather stay lazy and sell their vote for “free” stuff than take responsibility for themselves and elect a gov. not promising handouts.
It is unlikely that those who are most often the victims of crime have any insight into their State Assembly and Senate representatives beyond the paper ballot. They constitute the mindless primitives for whom the political elite have nothing but contempt and upon whose backs they stand.
The Democrats/liberals are not only ignorant about Constitutional rights they are incompetent politically when trying to subvert said rights. We had Ron Klain stating that some of Boden’s actions would be fabulous “workarounds’ when reaching for unconstitutional methods and now we have Hochul, a true moron, getting out there and stating, in a mocking tone, how she would “get around” the Court’ decision.
Remember folks, this is the same moronic mindset that had Biden saying ON VIDEO that if “Russia invades Ukraine the Nordstream Pipeline would no longer exist”. Fast forward 6 months, the pipeline is destroyed by sabotage and the US is stuck trying to prove that Russia blew up their own pipeline. I am not saying that Russia didn’t blow it up, who knows, but I am saying that supposedly “top of his class” lawyers like Joe Biden should be bright enough to not put out statements that will inevitably come back to bite him on the backside.
Russia didn’t blow up their own pipeline. All they had to do is turn it off. The US blew it up. Another act of War.
I’ll say it. Biden didn’t get 81 million votes sitting in his basement. The election was STOLEN!
Look at the mess the National Socialist Democrat WOKE Party has created. It will take years to unwind this mess and that’s if we don’t exchange nukes and end civilization. And that’s a real possibility.
The “adults” aren’t in the WH it’s FREAKS and SCARY CLOWS!
In California, every time the democrats would pass a new law Bass Pro sold firearms by the pallet! Same with reloading supplies.
What? No Hunter Biden column? I thought Turley was going to cover this most dastardly of scandals. It is after all the potential charges against Hunter Biden. Could it be because the case is so weak and pointless? Interesting, very interesting indeed.
When Biden is dragged from the Whitehouse for his corruption Svalez will be the last man standing on the island screaming that the war isn’t over.
Only a true idiot, a true partisan hack, a paid Democrat or a Bot would still be trying to argue that Hunter’s crimes are minor and immaterial. These are the same idiots that claimed that Spiro Agnew was the devil because he took HUNDREDS of dollars in envelopes and yet Biden is “an honest guy” as we know he has taken MILLIONS as the BIG GUY. What a tool!
RE:”When Biden is dragged from the White House….” From your mouth to God’s ears, but I prefer to wait for outcomes. Nixon’s fate might have been nothing more than dumb luck for this nation.
Hunter Biden doesn’t live in the White House.
What crimes is he being charged with? The grand jury expired without issuing any charges. That’s not a good sign.
“The investigation into Hunter Biden began in 2018, and became a central focus for then-president Donald Trump during his unsuccessful 2020 reelection effort. Initially, the investigation centered around Hunter Biden’s finances related to overseas business ties and consulting work. Over time, investigators with multiple agencies focused closely on whether he did not report all of his income, and whether he lied on gun purchase paperwork in 2018, according to the people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. -WaPo”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/10/06/hunter-biden-tax-gun-charges/
Wait for it……
What? No Hunter Biden column? I thought Turley was going to cover this most dastardly of scandals.
Your hundreds of comment here, and you have no idea about how The Prof. chooses his topics.
Almost entirely, the Prof analyzes the process. Not the outcome. There is not much new in the process concerning Hunter. Only as much as it took 2 years to get this close. Vs, Garland moving against parents at local schoolboard meetings.in less than 2 months. vs Swatting a preacher using an unconstitutional law against protesting against abortion clinics. Vs refusing to enforce a law against protesting in front of federal judges home.
Turley cares about insuring the process is right. Because the process is what protects the citizen against abuse by agents of the Federal Govt.
As the good Prof has pointed out several times. Democrats have done more to advance the totality of 2cnd amendment rights, than the NRA.
Passing stupid laws, clearly in violation of the Constitution, has established a formidable foundation of judicial precedent, quickly available for other judges when ruling on gun regulations in their jurisdictions.
we need to start jailing these Democrats for their continuous ILLEGAL laws!
Gee, , I wonder why voters vote for candidates who want to take steps to limit gun violences. Maybe because they are sick of seeing kids gunned down at school or watching families grieve when another mass shooting occurs. I don’t know I think they’d like to limit the possibility that they will be shot going to church or at the coffee shop. Such silly people. I wonder why people think it is the right of the state to limit gun ownership….you know states’ rights and all that.
I also wonder if those same voters are wondering why some of our elected officials don’t believes in elections or allowing people to vote. I wonder why states’ rights is ok when it’s serves their purposes but not when it’s used to protect people or women.
I wonder why people keep electing people who praise autocrats and theocrats; purge voters and don’t respect the outcomes of elections.
There is a lot of wondering here.
I invite you to look into the real reason school shootings happen. It’s a big onion that has plenty to peel. But you would rather hide behind useless gun laws to make you feel better that something is being done.
I wonder why some people are so dumb to place the blame of a shooting on an inanimate object, that has no self-awareness of its own, let alone means to function without human intervention, but ignore the person who commits the shooting.
I wonder, would you support a nation wide knife ban after this 2 dead, 6 wounded in Las Vegas mass stabbing incident?
Clearly it was the knifes fault.
Those families and those injured clearly should sue the knife manufacture.
https://www.fox5vegas.com/2022/10/06/1-dead-5-injured-stabbing-las-vegas-strip/