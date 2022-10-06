Roughing the Protester? Activist Tackled by Rams Players Files Police Report and Threatens Lawsuit

The 24-9 blowout of the Rams by the 49ers captured a number of missed tackles and plays by the Rams. However, one successful tackle occurred on the sideline when a protester wearing a shirt reading “righttorescue.com” and carrying a smoke flare jumped a security fence and ran down the field. Linebacker Bobby Wagner (with the help of fellow linebacker Takkarist McKinley) forced the protester to the ground. Now, the activist with Direct Action Everywhere has filed a police report and is threatening legal action. However, not only is another court likely to find that there was no right to rescue in a case involving the theft of pigs by animal activists, this activist is likely to establish that the players had a right to tackle.
The protester was trying to bring attention to animal activists charged with theft after rescuing piglets from a Smithfield facility. PETA and other groups have called the activists “heroes” for their actions but prosecutors are seeking convictions for felony burglary and theft charges.
The protester was being pursued by security when the two players assisted them in bringing him to the ground:
The protester was burned during the run or tackle, presumably by his own flare.
In my view, Wagner and McKinley had a right to tackle the protester. The protester was engaged, at a minimum, in a criminal misdemeanor while be pursued by security. The common law allowed for citizen arrests as members of the public responded to the “hue and cry” of others.
Indeed, it was expected that citizens would intervene. The Statute of Winchester stated that citizens should “follow them with all the town and the towns near, with hue and cry from town to town until that they be taken and delivered to the sheriff.”
Like most states, California has codified the citizen arrest power. There is some variation in these laws but California has a classic provision. It allows for the use of a citizen’s arrest for any felonies but also a misdemeanor if it is committed in your presence. under Penal Code Section 837:
“A private person may arrest another:
1. For a public offense committed or attempted in his presence.
2. When the person arrested has committed a felony, although not in his presence.
3. When a felony has been in fact committed, and he has reasonable cause for believing the person arrested to have committed it.”
There is also a common law privilege in any civil lawsuit that allows for defense of others. The protester was carrying a flare and appears to have resulted in burns to his own body. In that short period of time, the appearance of a man running with the flare and being chased by security could be viewed as a reasonable basis to force to protect others.
Just as tackles on the field are judged by the use and level of force in possible “roughing the passer” fouls, the same is true under the common law. In the use of the defense of others in torts, a person must show that he used a reasonable and proportionate amount of force.
The video shows the players taking the protester to the ground and then leaving him to security. That would seem to meet the standard on the level of force. This would not amount to a common law version of “roughing the protester.”
For all of these legal reasons (as well as commonsense), the protester does not have a viable criminal or civil case against the players in my view.
16 thoughts on “Roughing the Protester? Activist Tackled by Rams Players Files Police Report and Threatens Lawsuit”
It has been suggested the Rams players should file a lawsuit against the individual suing them.
I sympathize with the man’s cause. Truly. But he got trucked while wearing no clothes. NFL players have shown little patience for people running on the field for decades now. Gotta know the territory.
>> The video shows the players taking the protester to the ground and then leaving him to security. <<
I see a lunatic running around with a lit flare, creating a potential hazard for himself; everyone he runs close to; as well as the security personnel attempting to subdue him to restore order.
I don't see "the players taking the protestor to the ground…". I see one brave player step in front of a raving lunatic carrying a lit torch. His bravery not only puts his own safety (and career) at risk, but he has eliminated the risk created by the left wing moron to others. He's a hero.
I see a second player barely and briefly brush against the left wing kook as he falls to the ground.
There is no justice in forcing those two players to have to hire lawyers to defend themselves because they did the right thing and ended the risks a left wing narcistic lunatic has chosen to create for others.
In a sane world, the moron AND his lawyer would be forced to pay whatever costs the two players are forced to incur just to get the frivolous case dismissed, let along actually put on a defense.
In a sane world, the left wing kook AND his lawyer would have their wages garnished until they repay the cost of the ticket of every paying customer for ruining their experience.
He should be glad Mean Joe Greene and Dick Butkus are retired.
Play stupid games win stupid prizes!
My only critique would be that the tackle was high. Good technique would have been dropping lower and coming in at waist high, encircling the flare carrier’s waist with the tackler’s arms, driving forward with the tackle and taking the carrier off his feet with the due diligence of the tackler to use his shoulder and not the helmet for contact. We certainly don’t want anyone flagged for targeting. Otherwise no complaints. I consider their act a public service and being in California, I suspect the crowd was thrilled no firearms were involved.
Any punishment should require the flare carrier to eat no bacon or other pork products for the rest of his life.
Not wise to go on a field when players are armored with helmets, shoulder and thigh pads and are much larger than the standard flare carrier.
I disagree with taking a knee during the National Anthem. That being said, in the country I grew up in (and still live in), I will defend their right to do so if they so choose. That’s what the United States is all about.
P.S. I am sorry that the two linebackers didn’t hit the guy like they would an opposing quaterback,,,
Like most states, California has codified the citizen arrest power.
Jonathan wrote, “the protester does not have a viable criminal or civil case against the players in my view.”
I agree, but that doesn’t stop the activist protester from suing the players, the team and the league for many millions of dollars so they can quickly settle out of court for much less but still enough to make the whole thing financially profitable for Direct Action Everywhere.
No assumption of the risk?
