Res Ipsa Hits 63,000,000

Yesterday, Res Ipsa passed the 63,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world. We do not have a running data page so these periodic postings allow our community to see the traffic profile of our blog.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank Kristin Oren who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers for each month this year. To give you a gauge of our surge in growth, this month is only half done and it is already the most views for an October since the site was created. We will again likely finish with over double the views of our next best month from prior years.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have over 20,850 posts and over 1,210,000 comments. We are at over 327,000 Twitter followers (despite Twitter’s continued refusal to “blue check” my account). We have roughly 7,000 people who signed up for alerts by emails.
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
2. Canada
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. New Zealand
6. Germany
7. Austria
8. “Unknown region”
9. Netherlands
10. France
The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:
- Black Playwright Canceled at Texas Wesleyan University Due to Use of N-Word by Character
- New Zealand Prime Minister Calls for a Global Censorship System
-
-
-
So that’s the update. I cannot thank our regulars enough for their support of the blog. This is an expanding vibrant community and it is a great pleasure to see our community expanding around the world. I particularly appreciate most of our readers remaining civil and respectful to others. While we have our trolls and blind partisans, most of those on this blog value passionate but civil discourse. It remains a great honor to serve as the host of such a growing and vibrant community.
11 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 63,000,000”
Keep up your excellent work.
I’m relatively newer to your blog but have followed you for years and have enjoyed your observations and commentary –
Yes, professor, I love your work and read it regularly. Most of your followers are civil and I appreciate their viewpoints, even when I disagree with them. I wish, however, there would be some way to block the trolls who obviously have nothing better to do than to criticize your opinions, and even the subjects you choose to opine on. We all know who they are.
Congrats Professor and Darren!
Keep up the good work!
As you deserve! It’s an excellent reflection of your excellence and Americans waking up, a great combination!
Congratulations JT (and Darren).
Congratulations, all. 😊😊😊
My favorite blog. I read it every day.
Thank you Professor. Although many use this blog to take out their juvenile, unhinged, self- indulgent, ill -informed narcissistic petty frustrations, by taking cheap shots at you, I along with many others appreciate what you do on a daily basis. Don’t know if Lawrence Tribe has a blog, but if he does, I would never consider posting on it just to ” call him out”. I am not that insecure.
Thank you for your blog. Informative and educational. A must read for me.
Professor, thanks for devoting your time to run such an informative blog on the crossroad where law & politics meet!
It’s always refreshing to read that Darren Smith (thanks for the impressive fall colors of dahlia pictures) and Kristin Oren (thanks for letting as participate on your weekend trip) for supporting your blog.
As always, every coin has also a flip side: The wide variety of blog post and an impressive growth of comments comes with an inreasing number of unanswered questions. I know that’s impossible to service the blog under the known restricted resources. This is the reason why i take the liberty to repeat my suggestion to search for a funded internship.