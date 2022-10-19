Res Ipsa Hits 63,000,000

As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank Kristin Oren who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers for each month this year. To give you a gauge of our surge in growth, this month is only half done and it is already the most views for an October since the site was created. We will again likely finish with over double the views of our next best month from prior years.

So here is our current profile:

As of this morning, we have over 20,850 posts and over 1,210,000 comments. We are at over 327,000 Twitter followers (despite Twitter’s continued refusal to “blue check” my account). We have roughly 7,000 people who signed up for alerts by emails.

In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. New Zealand

6. Germany

7. Austria

8. “Unknown region”

9. Netherlands

10. France

The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:

So that’s the update. I cannot thank our regulars enough for their support of the blog. This is an expanding vibrant community and it is a great pleasure to see our community expanding around the world. I particularly appreciate most of our readers remaining civil and respectful to others. While we have our trolls and blind partisans, most of those on this blog value passionate but civil discourse. It remains a great honor to serve as the host of such a growing and vibrant community.