Black Playwright Canceled at Texas Wesleyan University Due to Use of N-Word by Character

We have been following cases involving faculty disciplined or fired over the use of the n-word in classes (including courses on racism) or tests. Recently, a GW professor was removed from his class for such a reference. Now, “Down in Mississippi,” a play written by African American writer Carlyle Brown on the birth of the civil rights movement, has been reportedly canceled. Students objected to the use of the n-word in a play that tries to capture the environment of hate and racism of the period. Texas Wesleyan’s Black Student Association declared the reference to be harmful and “triggering.”
Calling for a boycott, the Association declared that allowing the play to be heard would “further hurt Black students and possibly students from other marginalized communities.”
The Rambler student newspaper reported that school and theater officials killed the production after a 90-minute campus discussion: “The main concern the students voiced was the ‘triggering’ effect of using the racially explicit word, which is repeated 11 separate times throughout the play, and how it can cause trauma to the black students in the audience.”
The decision of the school, in my view, is wrong and counterproductive. I have not read the play but the use of this slur in a play is clearly tied to the period, a vivid (and disturbing) picture of what African Americans faced at the start of the Civil Rights period.
Ironically, the removal of such words can reduce the repellent elements associated with racists of the period. Brown sought to present racism in its raw and accurate context. It is also an attack on artistic expression — a trend that threatens the freedom of expression on campuses. We have seen a movement to remove major literary works like “To Kill a Mockingbird” from libraries due to the use of the word and some editors are removing references from such works.
Brown would likely argue that his work is meant to be triggering for viewers in seeing and hearing raw examples of racism. In a play on the start of the Civil Right movement, the intent was clearly to capture a true and accurate depiction of the conditions that led to this historic movement. To demand that he sanitize the language is to deny his artistic and historical intent.
8 thoughts on “Black Playwright Canceled at Texas Wesleyan University Due to Use of N-Word by Character”
I seriously doubt they are triggered at all. What is more likely is this is a power move. Once an administration, whether in government or at a university, caves to a special interest group, then that group will demand even more. (Check the playlists on their phones)
Agreed with you on this, Turley. At least in how you’ve reported it. I suspect the 90 min meeting was lively.
My Irish ancestors fell prey to a different kind of slavery – indentured servitude, a situation that isn’t even acknowledged by the woke. The ignorance on display at our modern universities used to be the stuff of parody. Shameful, and counterproductive in the extreme.
When rappers use the “word that shall not be spoken!!” is that triggering, too?
I am from Fort Worth and attended TCU there at the beginning of the Civil Rights movement. I was there when the first year a black student attended. Texas Wesleyan is only a few miles down the road. I don’t think I will live long enough to understand the thinking of the WOK crowd infecting our halls of higher education, and I genuinely hate to see it coming to my hometown. Since when does the attitude of “don’t expose me to the way history was because I might get my panties in the bunch and be offended?” These members of the WOK movement are just a Band of Sissy’s that want to live under a rock, so they will never ruffle their feathers by learning something of our past. Scaredy-Cats, shaking in the dark. What a shame. Oh!! I hope my little message didn’t offend someone! Too bad. Grow up.
Whiney, pre-programed losers, get over yourself. If you can’t hear a certain word without clutching your pearls, it indicates that you are not mature and educated enough to be at a University. This is just one of many, many, result of affirmative action and a polluted education/media industry.
The near absolute erasure of the N word, even in private life, only adds an exaggerated potency to a word, which stifles learning from real historical contexts, then and now.
We are led to believe that black people are strong. But this folding to a word is a sign of weakness.