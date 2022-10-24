A Big Win for A Small Bakery: California Baker Wins Case Over Right to Refuse Cake for Lesbian Wedding

We are waiting for the potential blockbuster case of 303 Creative before the Supreme Court this term. However, a similar case just reached a final decision in California. In the case, Cathy Miller, a cake designer who owns the popular Tastries bakery in Bakersfield, California, prevailed against the Department of Fair Housing and Employment. She was sued for refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple, Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio, due to her religious beliefs.
The case is very similar to the Masterpiece Cake Shop case that was previously before the Supreme Court, though failed to reach a definitive result on the question of religious freedom versus state discrimination laws.
The court rejected the action filed by the Department of Fair Housing and Employment under the Unruh Civil Rights Act, a 1959 state law protecting consumers from discrimination by businesses.
I have long disagreed with the focus on the religious clauses in these cases. In my view, it is all about free speech.
In this case, the bakery posted standards that said it would produce “positive” designs but included a list of designs that it would not create designs featuring drug use, explicit sexual content, “gore, witches, spirits, and satanic or demonic content,” and “design that violate fundamental Christian principals; wedding cakes must not contradict God’s sacrament of marriage between a man and a woman.”
Miller refused to bake a custom cake for a lesbian wedding in 2017 on religious grounds. Kern County Superior Court Judge David Lampe ruled in 2018 in favor of Miller but the California 5th District Court of Appeals reversed and remanded the decision. Lampe previously emphasized the free speech rights of Miller. Lampe ruled that “the fact that Rodriguez-Del Rios feel they will suffer indignity from Miller’s choice is not sufficient to deny constitutional protection… [an] “interest in preventing dignitary harms . . . is not a compelling basis for infringing free speech.”
In the new ruling, Judge Eric Bradshaw again found that Miller had a constitutionally protected right to refuse to bake a custom cake for a lesbian wedding in 2017 on religious grounds. Bradshaw found that “Miller’s only motivation, at all times, was to act consistent with her sincere Christian beliefs about what the Bible teaches regarding marriage.” He added “[t]hat motivation was not unreasonable, or arbitrary, nor did it emphasize irrelevant differences or perpetuate stereotypes.”
Here is the decision: Dep’t of Fair Employment and Housing and v. Cathy’s Creations
18 thoughts on “A Big Win for A Small Bakery: California Baker Wins Case Over Right to Refuse Cake for Lesbian Wedding”
When is the government going to crack down on those with an undeniable pattern of dating and marrying only people of the same race?
The politically congruent (“=”) followed the same activism when People of Black and Brown voted against marriage of couplets in California.
After reading the decision, I hope Miller fired Natalie and Rosemary before their shifts ended. They knew their employer’s rules and actively subverted them based on their perceived moral superiority.
“In my view, it is all about free speech.”
Actually, such cases are all about the right to private property — which right has been nearly completely ignored and violated for decades. The right to property means the rights to the possession, use, and disposition of property. “Use” includes choosing who you want (or don’t want) as customers — by whatever standards you choose, proper or improper, moral or immoral. It is not the government’s function to legislate morality. And there is no such thing as the “right” to compel a person to trade with you.
Just curious. .. then you would agree Twitter et el, e.g., has the legitimate authority to banish, say, the POTUS from the town-square market-place of ideas based exclusively on [their] proprietary standards of conduct?
When I want Pad-Thai, I don’t go to McDonald’s. Seems easier than suing. I know it’s not the same thing, but it’s the same idea.
The State has no interest here. Unlike global Tech companys with market caps in the hundreds of billions/trillions of dollars, the barriers/ease of entry into the wedding cake business is quite reasonable.
*I am religious and quite willing to bake wedding cakes for lesbian couples. Call for pricing.
RE:”*I am religious and quite willing to bake wedding cakes for lesbian couples. Call for pricing.” The offer of choice is logical and reasonable. Where are the entrepreneurs from that community? Haven’t see any clamoring for clients since the issue came to the fore years ago.
Maybe now would be the time to consider having plaintiffs pay court costs and all attorney’s fees when they lose. The defendant already has to pay if they lose plus all the lost time and earnings. There should be more risk assumed by the plaintiff. Justice can be expensive but very necessary in our society. More thought and discretion might become manifest before suits like these are filed. Those costs might also push people towards negotiation. Courts are crowded and this delays justice.
Especially in a case like this when the plaintiffs could simply have gone elsewhere maybe to a Jewish, Islamic, Hindu or other religious bakery or, god forbid, a secular bakery. I wonder if this was the only Christian bakery in Bakersfield? Maybe these plaintiffs could hire out as bakery diviners. You could set them down in any municipality, give them a wooden rod and they can immediately find the Christian bakery, either for their product or as a potential defendant.
Most of us felt that the choice of choosing this particular bakery was for the sole purpose of pushing this issue into the public arena, to score points for the radical prog/left and to “put those religious people” in their place when it comes to a dual system of fairness – that is – my new prog/left concepts must always trump your beliefs – just because. And I can’t help thinking that this superior attitude has not been fostered, inculcated and cheered on by the education/media industr in their desire to “fundamentally transform” this nation..
Retributive change… take a knee, beg, and so on and so forth. #HateLovesAbortion
Why would one go to a place that they really don’t want to buy from to begin with? Is it enjoyment to irritate oneself by irritating an opposing person? They should go to the person who has or will make what they want. Then, advertise for them. Tell people how satisfied they were with their service, their quality, ……. They would probably be happier with the outcome–But that is not really what they really want, is it? There is no reason to tie up courts with this type of stuff–there are a lot of other reasons.
The sad thing is how vindictive the American Left and Democrats are. They will do anything to ruin someone they disagree with including lie, cheat, steal, defame, smear. Anti-fa, Biden’s FBI and deep state friends in collusion with the Press are anathema to any of the American values that made this country great. We are going to have to start playing their game.
These Social Justice Warriors/Crowd does not give up. They did it in Colorado and when they lose the come back again and again, chasing after the Baker in Colorado and now California. They will continue to file suits even if they lose. They must be DEFEATED
And what was Rodriguez-Del Rio‘s motivation? Why don’t they just go to another baker? Yes, we can easily guess the answer to both questions
RE:”And what was Rodriguez-Del Rio‘s motivation?.” Their community’s insistence that their right of sexual preference and orientation be accepted without question whilst denying the right of refusal based upon ethical and moral convictions protected by law. Their hypocrisy is rank and consistent in so many areas of endeavor. They speak to ‘live and let live’ only when their ox is being gored. That is why they fail to gain support by many.
I agree, ZZ’s. If the plaintiff has to go on safari to find “discrimination,” it’s not discrimination. It might be different if the bakery just hated lesbians, and it would be different if it involved the pervasive discrimination of a minority like that against blacks in the 50’s.
I would not take Ben and Jerry’s to court for refusing me a delicious MAGA flavor. They can do what they like as long as I have good alternatives–even though they do hate conservatives.