“I Got it Passed by a Vote or Two”: Biden’s Latest Bizarre Boast on Student Loans May Come Back to Haunt Him

This weekend, I ran a column on President Joe Biden’s off-base boast that the Supreme Court and a lower court had declared that they are “on Biden’s side” on tuition forgiveness. After the column ran, however, the President claimed that he pushed through the loan forgiveness program through Congress on a narrow margin. That boast is particularly embarrassing because the Administration is in court claiming that he did not need to get congressional approval for the plan. It is likely to be raised by challengers in the next stage of litigation. It also may strangely reflect a moment of clarity in his subconscious mind, a faint recognition of the constitutional principles that he once defended as a United States senator.
There are significant constitutional questions raised by Biden’s half trillion dollar loan giveaway — an acknowledgment made by one of the courts ruling against challengers on standing grounds. The problem is finding someone with standing to allow courts to reach the merits of this unilateral executive action.
On the merits, the Justice Department is insisting that no vote was needed by Congress for Biden to simply waive hundreds of millions of dollars of debt owed to the American people. Many of us contested that claim.
Yet, in a sit-down interview with NowThis ‘Make Your Mark’, Biden seemed to channel the objection of the challengers and declared “It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.”
Biden’s latest gaffe is likely to be referenced in the ongoing litigation to reaffirm the assumption (including by Biden himself) that Congress would need to sign off on such a giveaway. After all, the Framers gave Congress the power of the purse as a check on such executive authority.
The Biden administration is relying on a dubious argument that Congress allowed for such a massive loan forgiveness in passing the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003. As the acronym indicates, this short bill was designed for military personnel who often found themselves in arrears while serving abroad. It allows the Education Secretary to grant student loan relief during a war, military operation, or national emergency. But nothing in the barely five-page act supports a sweeping and unprecedented waiver of billions of dollars in loans owed to the government.
The White House staff will now bring out the mop-and-bucket crew on the latest presidential spill, but it may be difficult to spin this latest gaffe. HEROES was passed in 2003 in the House by a vote of 421-1. That’s right, there was only one vote against the bill. (The only nay vote was from Democrat George Miller of California). It passed the Senate by “unanimous consent.” There was no roll call vote. according to the congressional record. At the time, Biden was the senior senator from Delaware.
So it appears rather than passing the original Heroes Act by “one or two votes,” there was only one vote in either house against it.
As for his half a trillion dollar giveaway of loan debts, there was no one or two-vote margin because he never submitted it to Congress. Biden is, however, right about one thing: He should have.
Thus, Biden articulated the correct principle in claiming to have passed his loan forgiveness program even by the slimmest majority. The fact that did not actually occur only highlights the fact that it should have occurred. This may be why famed psychoanalyst Carl Jung once remarked, “The unconscious mind of man sees correctly even when conscious reason is blind and impotent.”
A version of this column ran on Fox.com
To put this in perspective one needs a grasp on how big is one trillion dollars. Here is a quick story to illustrate. A math student had three suitors who each asked her to marry her. To the first, she said she would give him his answer in one million seconds. He looked puzzled but agreed. To the second, she told him he could have his answer in one billion seconds. To the third, a budding future politician, she told him she would give him his answer in one trillion seconds.
The first suitor got his answer 14.5 days later. The second gave up waiting after 31.5 years. The politician had to wait 31,500 years.
There are 143 million taxpayers in the U.S. That means half a trillion dollars is 3500 added to each taxpayer. “Hey you didn’t need that money so we decided to give it away for you.”
This is what happens when math deficiency invades politics, is mixed with arrogance and unapologetic hubris.
There is no constitutional authority to provide or forgive student loans.
Congress has no constitutional power to tax for student loans.
No one has cited the Constitution for any power to fund, provide or forgive student loans.
Student loans must have been immediately struck down by the judicial branch or Supreme Court through Judicial Review.
The singular American failure has been and continues to be the judicial branch with emphasis on the Supreme Court.
The judicial branch and Supreme Court are oath-sworn to support the literal English words of the Constitution…
the Constitution, the whole Constitution and nothing but the Constitution, so help you God.
Prof. Turley, this would be an excellent opportunity for you to discuss what would be required to obtain standing in this case. I am a U.S. taxpayer. Would I not have standing in this matter because I pay Federal income tax which is being spent on the basis of an Executive Order, not by an appropriation bill initiated in the House, enacted by the House and the Senate an signed by the President? Would not any tax payer have standing? If not, what are the necessary conditions that must be met?
