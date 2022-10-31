“Evil Light” or False Light? A Pro-Life California Woman Objects to False Image in Democratic Ad

There was an interesting torts question raised last week over an abortion rights video ad shared by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, and others. The video was made to support Proposition 1, a pro-choice amendment to the California State Constitution. Macy Petty is a pro-life activist who was falsely portrayed as crying outside of the Supreme Court after its overturning of Roe v. Wade this year. The video ad was reportedly paid for by the California Democratic Party.

The proposition has faced bipartisan opposition due to its sweeping language but it is expected to pass. After the Dobbs decision, each state may establish its own laws on abortion services.

In an open letter Petty objects that the widely disseminated video depicts her as collapsed in sorrow in June over the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Superimposed over her image was the word “sad,” implying that Petty’s reaction was one of devastation instead of joy.

In her letter and tweet, Petty says “Hey Hillary, I’m the girl crying in this video. I am pro-life and those are HAPPY tears because I just witnessed a MIRACLE!”

As part of a deeply pro-life and religious family, Petty expressed “outrage” in an interview with The Christian Post. After her objections, her image was removed though the original video is still accessible on social media.

The question is whether such a false portrayal is actionable. In her letter, Petty alleged the footage “portrayed me in an evil light and distorted my emotions as part of your political games.”

Defamation

