Despite the rain, we are all set for Halloween again this year with the house covered with ghouls, skeletons, witches and ghosts. It takes about a week to get everything up but we get a massive crowd of kids each year (The fact that we give out large candy does not hurt for marketing).
We bought two dozen bags of candy so we hope that the rain is not too much of a deterrent.
As usual, I bought my favorite candy (Reece’s Peanut Butter cups) as well as an assortment of other candies.
Have a great All Hallow’s Eve.
20 thoughts on “HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!”
If I were to design an event to insure that little kids would get hurt, I’d put them in droopy plastic masks with little eye slits, and parade them through the streets in total darkness with their likewise boisterous, unaware peers and then add tired commuters driving home from work to the mix. To complete the craziness, I’d ask the kids to beg sugar-laden/high calorie/low nutrition food that they would immediately consume from perfect strangers around town. Oh yeah and I’d glorify the occult, black magic, mahem, horrible death and decay to aid their sleep tonight.
Sound like fun? Yep, it’s a perfect holiday that I have always (even as a little kid) deplored. Let it rain buckets.
You do go all out! Reminds me of this from the Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/study-shows-october-is-the-perfect-time-to-bury-a-body-in-your-front-yard/
A classic, IMO
I’d commit a high crime and or misdemeanor for a “Reece’s”
Satisfied by the takeover by Elon Musk, the Ghost of President Nixon today sent his first greeting via social media…
“Tricky or Tweet”
Very predictable.
Happy Halloween!! I too give the big bars. It’s the only time of the year I get treat the kids in the neighborhood, and we have a bunch. It is worth every penny to hear them squeal with delight.
We give out small, but lots of them, like handfulls.
Happy Halloween Wen Bars!!
I love Halloween also as it’s the only time of the year I get recycle & put old razor blades to good use….LOL;) It’s a Joke , it’s a Joke, maybe a Bad Joke but none the less a joke……
This is a public safety message, everyone should keep an eye out, like one of those you put on your face that hang down on a spring.
oky1…… Now that’s what I call “cutting edge” comedy 🙂
Happy Halloween!
Someone has eyes on you. 🙂
Oky1——so funny!
One more for Marty.
People like him make it easier for the rest of us to fumble through life with a smile.
Laughing out loud!
Wen Bar…….One Halloween, years ago when we lived in Austin, we had a huge number of children come by and I ran out of candy! I ran to the kitchen and grabbed anything I could find, including a handful of individual packets of plain, instant oatmeal! There were some very disappointed, but fortunately kind, trick-or-treaters! LOL
Hapoy Halloween to you and yours too. The sun has yet to set in California, but when it does, the monsters will be out
Have a “Freakin” Happy Halloween, Professor!
Memories!!! This is the only song I ever memorized the lyrics to. Maybe I’ll sing it as I go out into the night wearing my Klaus Schwab mask…
Olde Edo……..Have fun!
Happy 🎃 👻 Halloween!