HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!

Despite the rain, we are all set for Halloween again this year with the house covered with ghouls, skeletons, witches and ghosts. It takes about a week to get everything up but we get a massive crowd of kids each year (The fact that we give out large candy does not hurt for marketing).

We bought two dozen bags of candy so we hope that the rain is not too much of a deterrent.

As usual, I bought my favorite candy (Reece’s Peanut Butter cups) as well as an assortment of other candies.

Have a great All Hallow’s Eve.

