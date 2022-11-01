Blue Checkers Revolt Over Musk’s Threatened Monthly Charge: A Modest Proposal from the Unwashed and Unverified

As a regular MSNBC pundit is calling for Elon Musk to be stripped of his citizenship for trying to reintroduce free speech protections to Twitter, the new owner is outraging blue checkers by suggesting a monthly charge for verified users. Figures like CNBC’s Jim Cramer declared: “I’m not paying them anything. They should pay me.” Some of us would be willing to pay an added monthly fee to support a true free speech alternative on social media if Musk keeps his word.
Of course, for full disclosure, I would first have to get a blue check to get charged for a blue check. I have been barred from being verified for years by Twitter despite being a columnist for newspapers like USA Today and the Hill as well as a legal analyst for CBS, NBC, BBC, and now Fox over the last two decades. I have been ranked in the top five law professors on Twitter, but I was still turned me down over a dozen times under multiple categories.
I have previously joked about the bar on verification and I am not sure how much the blue check honestly does for individuals. Indeed, there are some advantages. I can presumably deny prior statements since they were made by an entirely unverified person using my name for over a decade. Yet, as a long-time critic of Twitter’s censorship system, there has been a long curiosity over the denial.
Musk has indicated that he is now looking into such concerns and there may be greater transparency in the weeks to come.
However, Musk is looking for ways to reduce the dependency on advertisers and many of us would support that effort. Recently, General Motors suspended advertising on Twitter until it can evaluate the implications of Musk’s new policies. Some of us immediately criticized the action by GM over the move.
The company had no problem with supporting Twitter when it was running one of the largest censorship systems in history — or supporting TikTok (which is Chinese owned and has been denounced for state control and access to data). Twitter has been denounced for years for its bias against conservative and dissenting voices, including presumably many GM customers on the right. None of that was a concern for GM but the pledge to restore free speech to Twitter warrants a suspension.
Musk’s pledge to restore free speech protections will not be realized if these pundits and politicians can use corporations to drain the company, a repeated and successful means used in the past. Making the company more dependent on actual customers rather than these companies can reduce such pressure to resume censorship policies.
Many customers never wanted the censorship being sold by companies like Facebook and Twitter, but they lacked any alternative. Twitter can now be that alternative. We can show that there is a market for free speech but supporting Twitter in trying to reduce the dependence on corporate sponsors.
30 thoughts on “Blue Checkers Revolt Over Musk’s Threatened Monthly Charge: A Modest Proposal from the Unwashed and Unverified”
When Elon jacks up the price of using twitter and puts the money in his pocket, are MAGAs going to blame Biden for the inflation?
What does it mean to be verified by a guy who spreads gay conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi?
It is sort of like being verified by QAnon. I would trust people who are verified less than those that are not.
Free Speech and less censorship may greatly help law enforcement and national security agencies. If someone provides “probable cause” of a past crime or makes legitimate explicit threats of violence, that speech is not protected.
Law enforcement and national security agencies have the name, home address and social circle. Censoring speech only drives the real threats underground.
For about 50 years accumulated in the 20th Century (that we know of) we also know that the U.S. Department of Justice maintained a “List of Constitutionally Subversive” individuals and groups. Those trying to subvert constitutional due process, like the January 6 Insurrectionists (Trump’s extreme violent wing).
While the DOJ’s past blacklists (for covert punishments) was highly inaccurate, targeting non-subversives like Christian minister Martin Luther King, Jr. King advocated the “constitutional rule of law” (non-subversive) to abolish constitutionally-subversive “Jim Crow” laws/practices by some state and local governments.
Today in 2022, any group or citizen supporting the January 6 Insurrection is correctly a “constitutionally-subversive” citizen. Censoring these disloyal Americans would make it far harder for law enforcement and national security agencies. These individuals and groups are legitimate enemies of the United States and are genuinely constitutionally-subversive.
Local police chiefs and federal agencies can also legally and constitutionally weed out their employees under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (Disqualification Clause). Once a police officer, federal official or other government employee has sworn a constitutional Oath of Office and then supports insurrection or rebellion (betrays that oath) that government official can no longer hold government authority from local cops to military to intel agencies. This is the supreme law of the United States under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Let them continue to talk on social media;)
“the U.S. Department of Justice maintained a “List of Constitutionally Subversive” individuals and groups. Those trying to subvert constitutional due process, like the January 6 Insurrectionists (Trump’s extreme violent wing).”
They missed the Biden Crime Syndicate and many Democrats trying to destroy the nation and the Constitution. They are too busy trying to pin subversiveness on those who have protected America and, in the process, missed Covid, started wars, and caused great harm to the American people. Those promoting the left cannot debate their claims so Twitter might place the ignorance of the left on the hot seat.
Twitter under musk is making twitter more expensive to use to justify the $44 billion price he overpaid for it.
Not sure people should be paying more for Elon’s mistake.
I am not on Twitter.
But I think the Blue Checkers status is conflated.
Why deny the good professor’s Blue Check status?
I have never had a Twitter account myself. Seems like just another unnecessary time suck, like leaving comments on websites, only a 1000 times worse. However, I do follow a few people by regularly visiting the web page equivalent of their Twitter thread. It seems Twitter is one of those services where “the users” are the product that Twitter sells to advertisers, the nation security state, or whoever. It is not worth $44b because of a subscription service used to milk Twitter addicts. Musk is only jacking up the monthly charge, because he can…. The Twitter addicts will pay whatever he wants, because they are addicts, but it is irrelevant to the bottom line. That secret contract with the NSA, now that is essential.
The key to moderation is moderating out the crazy, the spammers, the vulgar, the incoherent, etc. Twitter became a church: “this is our gospel, follow it or you are out of here”. Well, that is exactly what they did. Many of us became political infidels, and sent packing.
IMO, if anyone can handle “freedom of speech, 2.0”, Musk can.
What exactly does this verified status really do? That won’t stop fake news sources from paying $20 for a blue twitter account. It seems that kind of account seems more about paying for legitimacy than anything else. $20 makes you legit on the platform so anything any blue twitter poster would be legitimate? It may screen out the riff raff or it may legitimize dishonest organizations…for $20.
In the end it’s his company now and he’s entitled to run it any way he wants. It may turn into a mess or it may improve the platform a bit more. Only time will tell.
Those progressives that support censorship, might want to research years ago when Facebook suspended the entire home page of the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union). The ACLU is the nation’s top legal organization with more Supreme Court cases than any other civil liberties group. Not a smart target for Facebook to pick a fight with. Facebook soon realized their blunder and reinstated the ACLU page.
How did the ACLU page end up in Facebook jail and get temporarily suspended? The ACLU committed the crime of showing a photograph of a bronze female statue in a “public” park that happened to be topless. Like a public beach, anyone including children can see statues like this.
Most censors are not adequately educated in fine art. Talk to any real art expert and there is actually a difference between fine art versus pornography but censors really have no idea where the line is. Even a U.S. Supreme Court justice didn’t understand the distinction once stating “I know it when I see it”. Apparently the censors at Facebook and Twitter don’t know either.
This was a public park where children regularly visit. It should be noted that in Washington, DC right next to the U.S. Supreme Court there are similar non-pornagraphic statues. Europe has even more fine art statues and more topless beaches but far less sexual violence than the United States. Bush Attorney General, John Ashcroft, spent over $7000 of our tax dollars to coverup a non-pornagraphic statue at the U.S. Department of Justice.
Don’t underestimate how bad censors are at their jobs. Censoring a “public” statue in a “public” park. The fact Jonathan Turley was banned from Twitter speaks volumes. Turley focuses mostly on debating issues and rarely attacks the messengers.
There are no censors qualified to be our “Nanny State” deciding what we can or can’t see. Hopefully Musk will protect free speech.
So far the charge for blue check verification is $20 a month. So free speech is worth $20 a month?
I guess if you pay twitter they better let you post anything you want. No?
If the free speech deniers are so convinced of their righteousness, they should have nothing to fear from any investigation. My guess is that, at some deep level of their corrupt conscience, they know full well that the game they are playing is all about power, not “protecting the fragile.” And they’ll run back into the woodwork from whence they came.
LOL!! Told you so.
“ Many customers never wanted the censorship being sold by companies like Facebook and Twitter, but they lacked any alternative. ”
Well, they ARE still private companies who are entitle to run their business as they see fit. Musk has every right to charge users for access the platform. But Turley is not being honest about alternatives. There have always been alternatives. Parler, Gab, Truth social, etc. Does Turley have a Truth social account?
GM has every right to decide who they wish to advertise with. That is also part of free speech. Criticizing GM over it’s decision to exercise it’s free speech rights flies in the face of Turleys own “principles” of free speech.
Before you start “Telling us all so”
You should wait for the dust to settle.
Right now the left is in a massive panic because god forbid Musk might not censor the crap out of things they do not like.
Lots of froth and foam is being sprayed right now, with little meaning.
Advertisers can choose where they wish to advertise. And they can engage in virtue signaling.
But in the end they are looking to sell products.
Some producers can afford to exist – even thrive in a blue or red silo – but broad market businesses can not.
We have already seen major corporate advisors telling big players to stay the F away from controversial issues.
They are lose lose propositions. And that is playing out in the marketplace over the long run.
Some on the right are cheering that Musk is going to bring in some new wave of censorship free internet.
But ultimately the answer to that depends on the market. I highly doubt Musk will fund Twitter losing massive amounts each year.
You keep saying that companies can do whatever they want. That is only true to the extent that those owning them do not have to give a damn about making – or even losing lots of money.
Ultimately nearly all businesses have to focus on the bottom line.
My actual expectation out of Musks Twitter takeover is TWO fold.
First he will ultimately find the balance of “content moderation” that results in the largest active userbase
next he will likely do something different and unexpected with Twitter to dramatically increase its value.
Though I have no idea what that is.
I do expect massive changes in content moderation, as well as dramatic cuts in Twitter staff.
He will say, and maybe mean that is “free speach” but those will occur because Twitters censorship regime is expensive.
Free or Freer speech is free.
Right now Twitters is in turmoil, no one know what Musk will do. The left is presuming catastrophe, the right is presuming a comeuppance for the left.
My GUESS and that is all that it is, is that Twitter will get mostly if not entirely out of the business of deciding what is true and what is false.
That is just stupid and costly, and inevitably will make Twitter look bad, because it is hard to impossible to actually do.
But Twitter WILL have rules regarding acceptable speech.
I also think Musk will make all of that far more transparent. The rules will be known ahead of time. There will be a more robust appeals process,
and the rules will grow increasingly stable and hard to change over time.
Essentially Twitter will have a KNOWN contract with users.
Ultimately the left will be the loser in all of this – not only will they no longer be able to crush those they do not like,
but because if Musk is successful – ALL Social Media will have to follow.
There is a very interesting discussion of going ons at Meta right now. Meta is a Public corp – and shareholders have rights – including a right to profit. But Zuckerberg controls 54% of voting stock – only about 13% of all stock. Zuckerburg is spending Billions with nothing to show trying to move to a new paradigm. And Wallstreet is revolting. There is a discussion of the possibility of shareholder lawsuits against Zuckerburg.
If Musk is successful with Twitter the Rest of SM will have to follow – or face the wrath of shareholders in court.
Those of you on the left do not grasp that even when the left indoctrinates Wall street, Democrats getting most of their donations, with the financial community drowning in woke. The bottom line is still what the MARKET wants. And Woke brokers, and woke hedge funds will punish woke businesses, if woke does not profit.
Anyone can profit in a niche market with any set of values. You can find loyal customers to support any view.
But you can not hold a nationwide diverse market with strong left or right positions.
You cite GM – I do not know what GM has purportedly done.
I do know that GM sells Pickup Trucks and Electric Cars – which market does it want to offend ?
In the long run – GM is going to maximize sales, not maximize any ideology.
It is remotely possible that Musk might be willing to do as Bezos is with WaPo and fund losses forever as a public service.
But Twitter is far larger than WaPo and the losses may be beyond Musks ability to absorb.
Seems those that got rich off of Propoganda are screaming the loudest!
“I’m not paying them anything. They should pay me.”
— Jim Cramer, Reporter
“Bye-Bye,”
— Elon Musk, Canceller of the ex-checkers
Hey, Cramer you think too highly of yourself.
The Bird is free don’t let the door hit you in the a$$
The Bird is free, and so is Cramer’s advice. Sometimes free advice can be a killer.
https://twitter.com/search?q=jim%20cramer%20twitter%20meta&src=typed_query
Seriously? The “guru of wealth” can’t cough up a couple of tenners!
Musk is also the owner of Tesla. That might be a factor in GM’s decision.
I use twitter a lot and I’m all for this. Soon (within weeks) after I joined twitter my account was suspended for a month. My crime, that landed me in Twitter jail? I wrote a post which said “R’s better hope Trump lays off on the big belly burgers and buckets of KFC. That man is working himself hard towards a stoke or heart attack and without him R’s are leaderless, rudderless up schit creek w/out paddles” and some snowflake MAGAt got his/her panties all in a twist over that and reported me. So hell yeah. If this new twitter version of musk’s means I can say whatever the hell I want? I say bring it. I’m ready.
I don’t think it will be what you think it will be. The fee is to compensate for dependence on advertisers for revenue. It is all still dependent on what changes are made to the TOS and if there will be exceptions to those who pay.
The problem with that is that Musk will be creating two types of free speech. Speech that is moderated and speech that is not for a fee. He would be limiting the speech of those who won’t pay so they wouldn’t truly be able to exercise free speech unless they pay for it. Being able to exercise free speech should be free or should it be free only because you paid a fee?
Essentially Musk is floating the idea of making free speech a commodity by charging a fee to be able to fully express yourself if that is ultimately his goal.
“Musk will be creating two types of free speech.”
You are wrong again. There is the same right to speak with or without the fee. The charge is for verification of one’s identity.
” Speech that is moderated and speech that is not for a fee.”
You are making things up again and have a poor understanding of what Musk is presently doing.
This is a most reasonable suggestion for everyone. Of course, the guilty will scream and deny the truth.
Past generations fought and died for the right to free speech. And people now complain about paying $4.95 a month? Jeez…..
Think about it. Free speech, available for $19.99 a month. All the free speech you want…but it will cost you. Apparently free speech won’t be…free. Oh the irony.
You got things wrong. There is no $19.99 charge for posting. The charge is for verifying one’s name with a blue checkmark.
Musk is not proposing that Free Speech costs money.
He is proposing that Blue Checkmarks cost money.
I would suggest he is going about it wrong.
He should leave the blue checks alone and introduce bronze, silver, gold, and platinum checks
providing those with some value add at an additional cost.
People will pay for status – even left wing nuts.
The perfect recommendation. Full disclosure of what was happening at Twitter is the worst fear of the former management and board of the company. Also the fear of some in government.
Meh.
Musk can have it and do whatever he wants. I’m sure as heck not giving money to that outfit.