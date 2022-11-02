EU Warns Musk Not to Restore Free Speech Protections After Calls from Clinton and Other Democratic Leaders

We have been discussing how Democratic leaders like Hillary Clinton called on foreign companies to pass censorship laws to prevent Elon Musk from restoring free speech protections on Twitter. The EU has responded aggressively to warn Musk not to allow greater free speech or face crippling fines and even potential criminal enforcement. After years of using censorship-by-surrogates in social media companies, Democratic leaders seem to have rediscovered good old-fashioned state censorship.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) declared Musk’s pledge to restore free speech values on social media as threatening Democracy itself. She has promised that “there are going to be rules” to block such changes. She is not alone. Former President Obama has declared “regulation has to be part of the answer” to disinformation.
For her part, Hillary Clinton is looking to Europe to fill the vacuum and called upon her European counterparts to pass a massive censorship law to “bolster global democracy before it’s too late.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently repeated this call for global censorship at the United Nations to the applause of diplomats and media alike.
EU censors have assured Democratic leaders that they will not allow free speech to break out on Twitter regardless of the wishes of its owner and customers.
One of the most anti-free speech figures in the West, EU’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has been raising the alarm that Twitter users might be able to read uncensored material or hear unauthorized views.
Breton himself threatened that Twitter must “fly by [the European Union’s] rules” in censoring views deemed misleading or harmful by EU bureaucrats. Breton has been moving publicly to warn Musk not to try to reintroduce protections that go beyond the tolerance of the EU for free speech. Musk is planning to meet with the EU censors and has conceded that he may not be able resist such mandatory censorship rules.
The hope of leaders like Clinton is the anti-free speech measure recently passed by EU countries, the Digital Services Act. The DSA contains mandatory “disinformation” rules for censoring “harmful” thoughts or views.
Breton has made no secret that he views free speech as a danger coming from the United States that needs to be walled off from the Internet. He previously declared that, with the DSA, the EU is now able to prevent the Internet from again becoming a place for largely unregulated free speech, which he referred to as the “Wild West” period of the Internet.
It is a telling reference because the EU views free speech itself as an existential danger. They reject the notion of free speech as its own protection where good speech can overcome bad speech. That is viewed as the “Wild West.”
Many of us are far more fearful of global censors than some whack job spewing hateful thoughts from his basement. That is why I have described myself as an Internet Originalist:
The alternative is “internet originalism” — no censorship. If social media companies returned to their original roles, there would be no slippery slope of political bias or opportunism; they would assume the same status as telephone companies. We do not need companies to protect us from harmful or “misleading” thoughts. The solution to bad speech is more speech, not approved speech.
If Pelosi demanded that Verizon or Sprint interrupt calls to stop people saying false or misleading things, the public would be outraged. Twitter serves the same communicative function between consenting parties; it simply allows thousands of people to participate in such digital exchanges. Those people do not sign up to exchange thoughts only to have Dorsey or some other internet overlords monitor their conversations and “protect” them from errant or harmful thoughts.
The danger of the rising levels of censorship is far greater than the dangers of such absurd claims of the law or science — or in this case both. What we can do is to maximize the free discourse and expression on the Internet to allow free speech itself to be the ultimate disinfectant of disinformation.
40 thoughts on “EU Warns Musk Not to Restore Free Speech Protections After Calls from Clinton and Other Democratic Leaders”
Europe has never truly embraced the thought and reason behind our Constitution and Declaration of Independence. We had the American Revolution and birthed the Constitution. France, within a decade, had a revolution and birthed Napoleon. The only time that Europe really came close to having a real embrace of what we think of as freedom was after WW2 when American Troops were the greatest part of the liberation of Western Europe. Even then several western states nearly slipped into communism and authoritarian governments. Once the US left, major parts of Europe started sliding quickly back into the embrace of statism. We have looked liked Europeans, had the same religions, and many similar institutions but We Are Not Europeans. They almost invariably look to the state for relief. We still look to the individual. We need to crush those in the US who would have us do the same.
Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren. Seems like the opening of a really bad production of MacBeth.
Viva the Twitter Bird, may it fly unencumbered and free around the world.
For those with short memories:
“When it becomes serious, you have to lie.” – Jean-Claude Junker on ethics, evidently
Just pull out, Elon. Bill Gates should have done that when the same bureaucrats sued Microsoft. Instead he gave in and Microsoft went to hell in a handbasket. Europeans who yearn to be free can use your satellites and the Brussels bozos won’t be able to touch you legally
Hillary is, and always has been, even more dangerous than Trump. Not just for her totalitarian ideas, her warmongering, or her criminal activity, but because delusional liberals, especially stupid liberal women, still hold her in esteem.
Turley’s diatribe about “anti-free speech” is so full of hyperbole and inflated alarm over what has been necessary moderation on social media platforms. Twitter has been flooded with anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric by the right who want to test the veracity of Musk’s “restoration of free speech protections” on twitter. That includes the right flooding the site with anti-LGBTQ insults and bullying, name calling. Even encouraging millions more to do so at LGBTQ organizations and supporters.
Musk is going to end up realizing that his “absolutist” philosophy will not work if he is going to make twitter profitable. He’s already faced massive backlash over his idea of charging $20 to keep the blue check mark. It’s not going to work if you are just going to charge a fee to have “credibility” on twitter because one has been “verified”.
There’s a reason why many SM platforms don’t charge a fee on users. Content creators get paid and they in turn get thousands or millions of viewers who view ads on their content. When creators balk at $20 for a check mark they can go to another app and take their followers with them and that means no more people seeing the advertisements that twitter relies on. Musk doesn’t understand how the content creator economy works and he’s trying to upend it by doing something that did not work when these sites first started. That’s why they don’t do it. Must may be learning a had lesson on running a SM platform. Trump’s Truth social is failing because he can’t keep good advertisers on his site and there are NO content creators either.