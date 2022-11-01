“Letting Your Wildest Dreams Come True”: California Man Dressed as Fireball Whiskey Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Dominic Salazar, 31, had a Halloween to remember (or not) after he was arrested for drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and other charges. That was unfortunately not particularly notable given the common crimes and torts that marks All Hallow’s Eve. It was Salazar’s outfit that could make this a particularly challenging defense case.

Dominic Salazar, 31, was booked into the county lockup at 3:20 AM with a slew of charges and held on a $55,000 bond.

The site Smoking Gun notes that the $45 costume is “intended for adults of legal drinking age” who are interested in

“letting your wildest dreams come true.” It added “so this year, become a human-sized bottle of Fireball. You’re welcome.”

Of course, he did not enter a wrong house in a gorilla outfit and scare a child. He also did not dress as a breathalyzer in failing a DUI test.

Yet, for the defense counsel, even a simple beer outfit might be preferred to a whiskey that declares, accurately in this case, “Tastes Like Heaven, Burns Like Hell.”