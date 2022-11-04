Christmas Baubles Wreak Havoc in the Streets of London

It is a little early to do our Christmas torts column, but this scene out of London is worth sharing: people had to flee giant rolling baubles that broke free of a decoration. The two giant baubles then rolled menacingly through a part of London.

The video shows one of the baubles slamming into a street pole in this holiday horror scene.

This is not the first such instance of potential battery by rolling ball:

Clearly negligence could be alleged in the failure to secure the baubles. This is not the first Santa-related tort alleged at the holidays. However, he can argue an act of God (in the form of unusually strong winds) as a superseding intervening force.

Yet, while strong winds are reportedly to blame, some of us see the hand of a more sinister figure.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

