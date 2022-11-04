Crickets: Illinois Professor Publishes Racist Attacks Against Herschel Walker With No Outcry from the Faculty or Media

Recently, Walker was subjected to a racist attack on MSNBC by regular guest (and writer for Above the Law and the Nation) Elie Mystal. MSNBC never apologized to Walker or affirmed its opposition to such racist commentary.
The column was an attack on Black Republicans who Cha-Jua refers to as “MAGA Black White supremacists.”The column seems to follow a pattern among Democratic politicians in attacking Black and Hispanic voters who are shifting over to the GOP. President Biden was ridiculed for declaring “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
In his highly offensive column, Chu-Jua compares a Black Republican candidate Terence Stuber to a slave serving white masters: “And like the incompetent, subliterate and coonish Herschel Walker, Stuber reiterates ‘massa’ Trump’s talking points.” Stuber is running for Champaign County Clerk.
The lack of any protest or statement at the university is another example of how such controversies are handled when they involve faculty on the left as opposed to right. There are relatively few conservative or Republican faculty at most universities today, but the response to any such controversial statements is often immediate and overwhelming.
I have defended faculty who have made similarly disturbing comments “detonating white people,” abolish white people, denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. I also defended the free speech rights of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. (Loomis was later made Director of Graduate Studies of History at Rhode Island).
Even when faculty engage in hateful acts on campus, however, there is a notable difference in how universities respond depending on the viewpoint. At the University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
When these controversies arose, faculty rallied behind the free speech rights of the professors. That support was far more muted or absent when conservative faculty have found themselves at the center of controversies. The recent suspension of Ilya Shapiro is a good example. Other faculty have had to go to court to defend their free speech rights. One professor was suspended for being seen at a controversial protest.
I would defend Cha-Jua’s right to speak despite his offensive rhetoric in any effort to fire him. Yet, such language should be condemned. A professor used openly racist slurs to attack African Americans running for office and the silence from the university and the faculty at Illinois is perfectly deafening. The contrast in these cases is glaring and chilling. The professors and pundits who have written hair-triggered columns or tweets are notably silent when the racist attack is directed against Black Republicans or conservatives.
The response explains the sense of fear and intimidation for some faculty in speaking out on campuses. There is a general view that a conservative or dissenting faculty member will be given little quarter or protection in any controversy. Given the relatively small number of openly conservative or Republican professors left on many faculties, the chilling effect is perfectly glacial.
22 thoughts on “Crickets: Illinois Professor Publishes Racist Attacks Against Herschel Walker With No Outcry from the Faculty or Media”
Rules for Radicals
We’re well passed Democrats being exposed for their hypocrisy. It’s currently not wise for people appalled by that hypocrisy to come out against their own party. We are now into the phase of realization, where we learn if the Democrats will suffer for it through the ballot box.
This is a “dog bites man” story. What else is new, except for the breed?
Smiling Faces…
https://youtu.be/g0WPPAN9JyM
Jonathan,
This is another example of the current progressive Democrat’s four tenants of “truth”…
…that’s the dead end of the 21st century progressive Democrat’s ability to think critically.
It’s clear that Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua’s assertions are showing the wrongness of a Republican; therefore, the Professor’s assertions are truth and it’s fully appropriate to assert things that are true without retaliation from the woke mob.
Error 404 dittohead. Where do you get this drivel? I’ll admit, this is becoming more entertaining everyday.
Karen Ann, above, nails it. My own experience confirms that impression of many white liberals. I’m white and no liberal. Having been born, raised and educated in the South and then spent most of my professional life in the North in a university town. My impression of the white liberal is that they are some of the most racist and anti-Semitic people I have ever met. The dichotomy in a university is between the humanities professors where much of the racism is obvious but whispered and the sciences and engineering which is far more non racist and results oriented. The African American community is not a monolith and have large segments which are very conventional and conservative. I think that is becoming more obvious every day but there are some African American liberals who are obviously virulently intolerant of the conservatives in their community and are so busy spewing hate and sounding like a modern day version of the KKK that they have not been listening to those voices or even acknowledging that they exist. Well they do exist and they deserve far more respect than people like this Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua and Elie Mystal are willing to ever admit. They should be careful or they may wake up some day and find the are no longer welcome in their own community. And of course if you put it on the internet, then it is there forever.
“Coonish” — Really?
When you don’t have any ideas or policies to run on, you hurl slurs from the gutter.
Personally, I think Herschel Walker is as dumb as dirt and has the morals of an alley cat. I’m a life-long Republican but wouldn’t vote for him. (I don’t know what “coonish” means, but I assume it’s some type of anti-black insult from way back when.) I also believe that the Democrats in PA who are voting for Fetterman are voting for a potato. But nobody is making racial insults concerning him. It’s particularly unfortunate when black people insist that other blacks remain confined to stereotypical roles and identities.
Cha-Jua wrote a chapter in a book entitled Black Marxism, so at least he is honest.
Herschel Walker is a disastrous candidate. Ralph Warnock is also plus he was arrested by Baltimore police for interfering in a child abuse investigation at a camp he ran as a church minister (!!!)
“City ministers accused of obstructing abuse probe”
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-2002-08-03-0208030184-story.html
OTOH, its not like Walker ran a car off a bridge that killed his female passenger, like Ted Kennedy. So with Kennedy as a baseline, Walker has potential. Warnock’s interfering with the law makes him a modern day Democrat, and America has no interest in becoming a Marxist state like Cha-Jua envisions.
I remember someone once saying that regarding the Black race, Southerner’s hate the race and love the people, while Northerner’s love the race and hate the people. Wonder if that should be changed to Republicans (Southerner’s) and Democrats (Northerner’s)?
The Things we do for a Paycheck
https://i.imgflip.com/6zhzx2.jpg
Our kids continue a downward spiral in math, science, basic reading, make it difficult for students of merit to enter university but we entertain comments from this “professor”. Yea, we’re doing great.
Prof Cha-Jua “is an organizer for the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement (MXGM)”. Evidently he never read the line from Malcolm X saying ‘beware the white liberal, because they will lie to your face, pay lip-service to your cause, and then sell you out’
https://www.opindia.com/2020/06/malcolm-x-warning-african-americans-white-iiberals-conservatives-political-pawns/
One of the most important recent political developments has been the increasing alienation of black candidates and voters from the Democratic Party. A very small shift in the nearly monolithic black support for Democrats would spell the end of Democratic prospects for victory in many states and districts. That is why the growing number of black conservative politicians are attacked as black faces of white supremacy, since they are the candidates most likely to siphon off black support for Democrats. While Walker is a flawed candidate, the views he articulates may resonate with enough blacks to reduce Warnock’s votes sufficiently to cause his defeat. But so entrenched is woke ideology in today’s Democratic Party, academia and the media that it will take many defeats for Democrats to change their approach. This is thus a huge opportunity for Republicans.
A similar shift is happening among the less monolithic Latino voters. Given their numbers, this may be even more devastating to Democratic Party prospects.
Just another day here in Doublestandarstan.
Now Svelaz will add 100 comments while managing to not actually mention the topic of the article.
Independent thought is not permitted by the progressive establishment. Racial and religious minorities are expected to refrain from expressing any contradictory thought. The irony is lost on those who claim to be inclusive i.e. not excluding any viewpoint participating in a process. It is lost on them that the hypocrisy is seen and felt by the reasonable and the independent. The tide has turned.
I don’t understand. This is not news. It would be news only if the left-wing spoke out against the attack, and that will never happen.
You are willing to defend the wrong people.
Free speech comes with a responsibility for what one has to say.
Folks in Academia are entitled to protection of their commentary re their Professional Works….research, studies, and essays.
When they speak out on any other matters they do so as ordinary individuals and deserve only the protections people off the street are entitled to having.
We limit our Military to what they can say and do….the same for Police Officers…..even government workers have limits placed on them….as do employees of a business……so why not folks in Academia?
Racism is wrong….hate is wrong….and lying is down right offensive.
Cha-Jua deserves no protection at all…..and if the University elects to send him packing…..then Academia would benefit for it happening.
Honest frank discourse….genuine debate…intellectual analysis and discussion….all are what Universities and Colleges should be about…..not what Cha-Jua, Lawrence Tribe, Liz Warren, and so many others in Academia go on about when talking about anything not do with their scholastic works.
Elect to send him packing?? Give me a break!
We’ve seen that destructive Progressives policies at the K – 12 hit a tipping point where parents and students said, “NO MORE!” One would think Universities would get the message . . . but apparently . . . One would be wrong!
Neither universities nor the MSM nor even corporations have gotten the message. I am cynical about the viability of this great experiment.