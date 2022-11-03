MSNBC Meltdown: “Our Children will be Arrested and Conceivably Killed” if the GOP Wins Midterm Elections

Last night, President Joe Biden returned to his earlier claim that his political opponents are fascists seeking to establish authoritarianism in the United States. While the hellish red background is gone from his controversial Philadelphia address, the message remains: a vote for the GOP is a vote for tyranny. Despite polls showing citizens view the President as inciting political unrest and potential violence with such attacks, the theme was quickly picked up and magnified in the media. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss actually suggested on MSNBC that we could be just days away from an authoritarian hellscape if the GOP prevails in midterm elections — raising the specter of our children being taken away and killed.
If you thought that the election was being decided on the top polling issues of the economy, crime, and classic kitchen table issues, think again.
On MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” Beschloss went all in on the “democracy-or-death pitch” before the midterms:
“[S]ix nights from now, we could all be discussing violence all over this country. There’s signs that may happen, may God forbid, that losers will be declared winners by fraudulent election officers, or secretary of state candidates, or governors, or state legislatures…
We could be six days away from losing our rule of law, and losing a situation where we have elections that we all can rely on. You know, those are the foundation stones of a democracy…
Joe Biden is saying the same thing tonight, and a historian 50 years from now – if historians are allowed to write in this country and if they are still free publishing houses and a free press – which I’m not certain of – but if that is true, a historian will say what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.”
So much for gas prices. The choice is now voting Democratic or lining up your children in front of a firing squad. (Strangely, it will only be our children and not adults targeted by the roaming GOP goon squads). However, it will all be “off-the-books.” After all, Beschloss warned Hayes, “we both write history, you and I” and he is not certain that “historians [will be] allowed to write in this country” if Republicans gain a majority in Congress.
In other words, there may be no history books, no living children, and no democracy, but feel free to vote your pocketbook, America.
At the same time, Democrats and the J6 Committee are pursuing those who engaged in similar inflammatory rhetoric leading up to the January 6th riot. The airways are also now filled with warnings from leaders such as Hillary Clinton that the midterm elections are about to be “stolen.” Likewise, many are campaigning to ban books by figures like Justice Barrett in the name of protecting free speech.
The alarm raised over many of these GOP candidates is particularly ironic since Democrats spent millions to support the most conservative candidates in Republican primaries. Those candidates (now denounced as election deniers) prevailed in their primaries with Democratic campaign support and could now win in states like New Hampshire.
It is all perfectly Orwellian, but it is not particularly effective. With the over-the-top rhetoric and open bias in the media, the public is tuning out many in the press (which is at record lows in trust). This is becoming a type of primal scream session among friends, cathartic but confined.
President Biden was widely criticized for his Philadelphia speech, but he and others are now doubling down on this type of reckless rhetoric. The likely effect will be to incite further violence and to give license to the most unhinged in our society.
Professor Turley,
There are crazies on both sides of the aisle. Is this any different from Tucker Carlson arguing that something must done before CRT turns the USA into Rwanda? Or, his Great Replacement nonsense, that voting for Democrats will lead to oppression against white people?
This type of fearmongering occurs from both of our crappy political parties. But, repeatedly acknowledging its existence on MSNBC rather than your own network is certainly disingenuous. Or, if your non-disparagement clause puts a gag order on you, at least calling it out on Newsmax, etc.
Beschloss has become unhinged. The study of history is supposed to cultivate perspective, wisdom and judgment, but it clearly failed to do that in his case.
Oops, double dip: Sorry, but there is no excuse for a head of state ripping up a speech, telling us their opponents are fascists in a free society, or locking down the country for years over a bad flu. Under Obama, who in my opinion was the catalyst for all of this (and you are free to disagree), we did not lock down or institute Soviet measures to buy groceries for a pandemic (‘You may only have the GOVERNMENT APPROVED’ toilet paper, even though there is in theory plenty available.’). Modern liberals are whole hog communists, and that is all there is to it. Ours is one of the last countries to legally be allowed to express this in the West; so it’s time to decide. And that is not aimed at the comfortable Dem voters in comfortable places. It is aimed at everyone, regardless of color or culture. If you want to be free, prove it. I think most of us want to be free, and I say again: what is the purpose of this blog if statists get their way? This is it. Either vote the dems out or enjoy being thrown in jail for saying the ‘wrong’ thing, just like China, just like Russia, just like North Korea.
OT; It looks like John Eastman’s emails became public yesterday and they show He and other Trump lawyers were indeed coordinating an illegal obstruction of congress. The more damning revelation is that they were talking about Justice Thomas helping them out by relying on him to issue an injunction to stop the election. Remember Justice Thomas wife Ginny Thomas was in direct contact with Eastman. This may turn out to be a big problem for Eastman, Trump, and now more likely Thomas.
“ We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in a Dec. 31, 2020, email to Trump’s legal team. Chesebro contended that Thomas would be “our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress.”
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/02/trump-lawyers-saw-justice-thomas-as-only-chance-to-stop-2020-election-certification-00064592
“He and other Trump lawyers were indeed coordinating an illegal obstruction of congress. “
You can clearly tell us what is illegal or all you are doing is proving yourself stupid once again.
Children Killed By Mass Shooters?
In the aftermath of of every mass shooting, Republicans always say, “Now’s the time for prayers”, while chiding Democrats for wanting to talk about gun restrictions. Curiously Congress can’t ever hold hearings about which guns are really needed to defend most homes. The NRA would never allow such hearings.
Republicans always forget that “mental illness” was the cause of each mass shooting when it comes to healthcare funding. There’s never any follow-up! No one really expects Republicans to sponsor any bills funding mental health outreach. People know it’s just a meaningless talking point.
When you demonize parents, label them domestic terrorists and tell them they don’t have a say in their child’s education, don’t be surprised when they turn on you.
Now go take your trans hormone pills and fix your makeup. you look like a pig with lipstick
Joe Rogan: “I think the Red Wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors opening up in The Shining”
🤣
That’s pure unadulterated and unsupportable fear mongering.
That kind of delusional hysteria from the snarling attack dogs at MSNBC comes as no surprise. That seems to be the kind of false biased delusional propaganda that MSNBC presents as journalism on a routine basis. They’re brazen fear mongering liars.
Witherspoon says, “ That’s pure unadulterated and unsupportable fear mongering.”
That’s funny coming from a guy who engages in the same kind of rhetoric on a daily basis. The irony couldn’t be more obvious. You’re just as emotionally melodramatic when it comes to the left.
Beat me to it. Something in his hierarchy of needs is not being met.
Democrats may be justified in their concerns.
“Trial shows Oath Keepers never wanted January 6 to end, and GOP candidates plan to grant their wish”
“But, as revealed in the seditious conspiracy trial for five Oath Keepers on Monday, they weren’t quite ready to throw in the towel. “You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Stewart Rhodes, the militia’s founder, texted in a group chat.
“We aren’t quitting!!” member Kelly Meggs texted the team. “We are reloading!!” He promised that the Oath Keepers would return to the Capitol to finish the job and grumbled that they had not been able to find Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after another Oath Keeper expressed disappointment over not seeing her “head rolling down the front steps.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trial-shows-oath-keepers-never-wanted-january-6-to-end-and-gop-candidates-plan-to-grant-their-wish/ar-AA13GVef?cvid=3e7f482f46b245318872191b9305f687
The level of violence on J6 was more likely a precursor to what we might be seeing soon. Turley’s dismissive attitude about the concerns democrats have is just adding the flippant attitude that is dangerous.
Trump supporters were perfectly willing to assault police officers and anyone who they deemed an “enemy” of Trump. It’s this same rhetoric and conspiracy theory fear mongering that led a nut job who believed republican lies about Pelosi to assault her husband with a hammer and injure him. So democrats are justified in being a little paranoid about what Trump MAGA nutties are capable of.
Oh horseshit.
Nope, it’s quite true. AAAND it makes a lot of sense as to why democrats are concerned and Turley is essentially being a dismissive of the true nature of what Trump’s supporters are are capable of.
Obviously Trump’’s Oath keepers still want to engage in violence.
“Trump supporters were perfectly willing to assault police officers “
Svelaz is an ass. There are always a few bad apples, but the actors in the ~500 riots were almost all bad actors including the politicians that supported rape, murder, theft, arson and everything else that went along with it.
The Svalaz’s of the word know almost nothing so all they can do is copy from a left-wing rag and forget about the 99% of the information that proves them wrong.
The out of control event on 1/6 was set up and enabled by the speaker who pointedly denied the extra security that was requested by the president at the time. The only person killed was an unarmed protester. The real harm done was to the many people who languish in jail, for just being there, and with sentences longer than the violent criminals let loose in any radical no bail leftist state run by the democratic machine.
Svelaz, Witherspoon is like Putin railing about the so-called “dirty bomb” the Ukrainians allegedly have.
“It Was a Bright Cold Day in April, and the Clocks Were Striking Thirteen.”
George Orwell, 1984
Turley: “The likely effect will be to incite further violence and to give license to the most unhinged in our society.”
+++
You mean the unhinged folks actually running the government?
After the Mar-a-Lago raid, and the Washington Post leak about “nuclear documents, Beschloss tweeted a picture of the Rosenbergs with the comment: “Rosenbergs were convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953. ” No doubt winking, he later denied that he was calling for the execution of Donald Trump. https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/09/16/michael-beschloss-radicalized-00057108 Apparently the murder of a former President is consistent with “Democracy”.
edwardmahl: You are right. Just by merely implying a “threat to democracy,” all sorts of unseemly, improper, dishonest, and at times illegal conduct can be justified to save “it.”
“Just by merely implying a “threat to democracy,” all sorts of unseemly, improper, dishonest, and at times illegal conduct can be justified to save “it.”
Really? So Trump merely implying a threat of a stolen election or merely implying that protesters march to the capitol justifies the improper, dishonest, and at times illegal conduct?
Can you see the irony of that statement? Trump merely implied a lot of things. If it was not an issue with Trump doing it why would it be with Biden. A double standard perhaps?
Svelaz: We are talking about invocation and misuse of “Democracy” or the term “threats to democracy.”
Please refresh my memory, did Trump use that term? Am I being “disingenuous?” Thanks anyway.
Just seeing the caption on the image. Who has been “condoning” political violence other than leftists?
If you say anything other than one party rule is a threat to democracy it is YOU who is the danger.