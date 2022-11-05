Rob Reiner: Republicans Will Kill for Power and This may be our Last Election

I have a column out this morning on the widespread claim by media and political figures that democracy may be lost if the GOP prevails in the midterm elections. The over-the-top rhetoric was recently captured in the unhinged claim of historian Michael Beschloss on MSNBC that a Republican win could lead not only to the end of history books and democracy but lead to the killing of our children. MSNBC later followed up with an interview with actor and Director Rob Reiner who seemed to struggle to outdo Beschloss in the apocalyptic predictions.
On MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Anchor Joy Reid brought up the possibility of “rape panels” for women seeking abortions if the GOP wins and asked why the election is this close. Reiner then went full fringe:
“Because the other side reality does not mean anything. They are only interested in power. They are only interested, and they will do anything to get the power. And they are willing to kill, literally kill, to get the power. You can’t have a conversation with them. The only thing we can do is try to hold on to the House and a couple of Senate seats. It will be very hard. If we do not do that, this might be the last election we have in a democracy.”
It is unfortunately right on message for not just MSNBC but many of our leaders, including President Biden. On MSNBC, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) previously agreed with John Heilemann that Democrats must “scare the crap out of [voters] and get them to come out.”
However, as discussed today in my Hill column, the claims ignore both the historical and constitutional realities of this country. The “democracy or death” pitch is not only failing to shift the direction of most polls, it fails to consider the proven resilience of our constitutional system and the commitment of our people to the rule of law.
When Al Gore won more votes than George W. Bush, he wasn’t a cry-baby about it. Democrats didn’t support insurrection or a coup attempt. Gore was a real man and loyal American upholding his loyalty oath (Title 5 US Code 3331).
Parents your kids are watching. When your child’s sports team loses a game fair & square, what example are you setting for your kids? Cheat to win, following the rules doesn’t matter?
Pfft. Not sure that’s a winning strategy for the Democrats .. . but it does seem to be their main talking point. .
With a strategy like that, Trump ‘could shoot someone on 5th Ave.’ and his poll numbers would probably go Up.
*also, Rob’s a little late. .. I tend to believe Democracy has been at stake ever since G.W. Dark Cheney ‘took the gloves off’ and declared a ‘global war on terror.’
I wonder if Biden thinks that this sort of doomsday rhetoric could trigger mentally unstable people and spur them to acts of violence?
I won’t wait for his comments.
What is wrong with these people?
What is their reaction going to be come 8NOV and they lose? Will they accept the results? Or will they declare they are fighting for democracy by way of riots?
@Upstate Farmer
I am pretty much counting on riots. If we were smart, we’d get ahead of that narrative, because bricks and fireworks are already probably already arranged for the likes of Antifa. There is no way the modern DNC is going to simply accept defeat, and they will twist like a pretzel to make it seem like someone else’s fault. I’m ready for that. What happens in the future is what matters. The courts are going to be very, very busy in 2023, methinks. We all need to read the fine print and then read it again.
This man is another despicable multi millionaire Hollywood hypocrite. He happily markets his crappy movies to China and edits them to please the CCP so long as he can fatten his wallet. I would not pay a cent to watch his kitschy garbage
The Dems are running a possibly effective misinformation campaign concerning Social Security and Medicare that might tilt the election their way on Tuesday (or whenever California, Maricopa County, Atlanta and Philly finish harvesting votes). People on SS and Medicare know Biden is lying. Even the Democrats’ house organ, the Washington Post, called Murray out (four pinnochs) for creating the lie that Biden keeps repeating. But it is going to be effective with people between ages 50 and 67 who are counting on SS and Medicare in from 1-15 years and don’t know how it works.
For the record, this is what Scott wrote (one of 100 action items he wrote that Congress should take):
“Force Congress to issue a report every year telling the public what they plan to do when Social Security and Medicare go bankrupt.”
That’s the only mention of SS and Medicare in the brochure Biden was reading from and lying about on TV in Florida.
(The NYT and the new Twitter called him out the other day about the sort-of-* lie that it was his brilliant leadership that got seniors a 9% raise in SS next year. They pulled down the tweet, because they hadn’t finished writing it when they hit the send button. Really??? Staff people Biden plays $50,000,000 a year for hit send before finishing the tweet? Right?)
______________
*I call it a sort of lie because in fact Biden is responsible. We’re getting a 9% raise because of his 15% inflation
To DB–I am so furious with the ignorant seniors who fall for everything the Dems say about Medicare and Social Security. They obviously are not doing any research past AARP. Phasing out Social Security is, in my opinion, is the best solution. It was used successfully in Florida to change the pension system for state workers, including teachers. Of course, once Social Security no longer exists, the Dems no longer will have half their scare campaign. DISCLAIMER: I am 75 years old, retired and living on Social Security, Florida Pension, and funds from my investment that I was allowed to contribute to when I was working.
Who cares if our democracy ends? We’re all doomed anyway by climate change.
This board is full of literal lawyers. They won’t get your joke
We’ll do your Civil War if that’s were you want to.
I would rather not but…..I will not go silently into the night.
I could live with a peaceful civil war a la what happened in the old Czechoslovakia but there will be three countries
— Riverarea will continue to be a constitutional Republic pretty much based on 1789 U.S. Constitution as amended. It will include the Ohio, James, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas and Rio Grande-* and maybe Potomac river valleys plus Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas and probably Alaska (its choice). National sport will be football
— Lawrence will be a constitutional monarchy and include New England, New York, NJ, PA and MD east of the mountains, and DelMarVa. The national sport will be ice hockey. It may choose to become a province or two of Canada
— California will be a Cuba style Communist dictatorship and pick up OR and WA west of the mountains and probably HI (its choice). California will disband the Marine base near San Diego and scuttle the fleet Its national sport will be what Riverareans call soccer.
— Chicago and the lower peninsula of MI will join Canada or simply be abandoned (which is close to happening already)
_________________
*Its army (actually it will be the only of the three that has an army) will take over northeastern Mexico if need be to better protect its southern border.
Spineless Reiner also promised to leave Twitter if Musk took over. He has posted EVERY DAY since Musk has been in charge. Everyday the same B.S. ” Democracy is at stake”. No it is not. While begging people to vote ( democracy) he is imploring all to vote one way. ( Which is his right).The result of that would be autocracy. Still waiting for all the Hollywood types to get back from Canada because of the results of the 2016 Presidential election.
Reiner is an idiot.
When you have nothing to run on that most of the electorate rate as high priority, ( Inflation, crime, the border, economy to name a few) you have to use scare tactics. I promise that whatever the outcome of Tuesday is, we will still be a Representative Republic.
He proves you don’t need to be an actor to play a meathead.
I like that Trump hatred caused the crazies to expose themselves!
He broke them with “mean tweet”.
Something has come loose.
These people used to be better at disguising their insanities.
Biden and Dems are shouting about Republicans: “They don’t believe in rule of law!” While Biden’s entire administration is lawless and Dems in Congress are flouting the law, ignoring the law, and expecting people not to notice how much they lie because they control the media and they actively censor all that does not fit their narrative. It’s insane. These people are insane. No one should be listening to the political opinions of Hollywood actors. No one. Hollywood is a cesspool of evil. See Harvey Weinstein (and his pals Oprah, Hillary, Barack, et al.) Vote Republican this time around as if your life depends on it. It does.
Reality Check: Using Trump’s own words, he has very clearly admitted to violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment’s “Disqualification Clause”.
Trump admitted on national television that he wanted to not only participate, but “lead” the insurrection/coup attempt on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol building. The Secret Service prevented him from doing so, against his wishes. Many consider this a form of treason for any American.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (Disqualification Clause) applies to any government official that has “previously” sworn a supreme loyalty oath (Oath of Office) to uphold the U.S. Constitution as a condition of having authority. When that oath-bound constitutional officer then betrays his or her oath of office, the 14th Amendment bans that official from ever holding authority again for life.
Although Congress doesn’t have the sole authority to disqualify someone (theoretically courts could do it according to Section 3), Congress does have the sole authority to “reinstate” an official that has been previously disqualified.
Section 3 was designed precisely for this type of official disloyal to the American Oath of Office. Following most civil wars in world history, the “losers” of the civil wars were usually executed or received lengthy prison sentences.
Americans tried to be better than other nations. Following our American Civil War, we instead amended the U.S. Constitution to include the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments (granting equal rights to African-Americans).
Instead of executing or imprisoning the Confederates, we attempted to create a “unity government” by offering the Confederates amnesty (forgiveness) with very few conditions.
A former Confederate could be a police officer, mayor, governor, federal agent, legislator, member of Congress, serve in the military or even be president with only one condition to receive this forgiveness. Anyone with any future governing authority had to swear supreme loyalty to the U.S. Constitution (which now included the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments granting equal rights to African-Americans). This was the contract all government officials agreed to after the American Civil War).
Almost immediately after the former Confederates agreed to the amnesty deal (avoiding execution and prison), these same officials reneged on their deal by passing “Jim Crow” laws/practices, betraying their Oath of Office.
Trump’s extreme insurrection wing (not disparaging all Republicans) is largely composed of this same “Jim Crow” group citing 10th Amendment (states’ rights) to betray their Oath of Office. This group ignores the previous 9th Amendment which means no American official (local, state, federal) has the authority to violate anyone’s constitutional rights. This group also ignored Article VI of the U.S. Constitution which very clearly states that local, state and federal officials are legally bound by the U.S. Constitution.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was designed precisely for Trump and any official that supports insurrection or rebellion. Congress or the courts should be able to ban Trump and friends for life from ever serving in authority again.
Wow! Resume your meds IMMEDIATELY! This is no joke. Please, please, please, take the medication even if it “makes you feel funny”.
OK, Meathead! You participated in a racist television show for more than a decade. So, don’t spout lies and divisive comments. We know that’s what Dems want…division and even more so, for, as Brandon says constantly, angry citizens to create violence. Notice it’s not Republicans (or “Ultra MAGA” per CJ) but the corrupt Gov’t officials including Brandon that has spent 6 years violating laws and ethics to disrupt our Democracy. No one wants to ask the real question of the J6 citizens: “why were you really there?” The actions of the minority was wrong but cut the double standard for personal gain. It’s a rampant problem you cause.
Meathead. Nuff said.