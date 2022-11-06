Ninth Circuit Rules Against Transgender Woman in Beauty Pageant Competition . . . Citing the Musical Hamilton

A panel on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit seemed to be channeling the lyrics of the musical Hamilton in noting that “Everything is legal in New Jersey.” The panel ruled against a transgender woman who brought a discrimination claim against a beauty pageant that allowed only “natural-born females” to compete. In a prior 2016 column, I discussed the racially discriminatory consideration of only “non-Whites” for the cast of the much-celebrated production. The majority opinion written by Judge Lawrence VanDyke noted the policy in upholding a policy that excluded trans women from the Miss United States of America pageant in Oregon.
In the 2016 column, I asked “if racial casting is permitted for plays, can other businesses claim that same right to discriminate as necessary to maintain an image or tradition?” That issue came up in the Oregon case of Anita Green.
Green has previously competed in beauty pageants and applied to enter the Miss United States of America pageant in Oregon, but was rejected as not qualifying as a “natural born female.” She filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court under the Oregon Public Accommodations Act’s (“OPAA”) prohibition against discrimination on the basis of gender identity. Green appealed after the district court ruled against Green on the basis that the pageant’s First Amendment right to free expression and free association trumped the OPAA.
In a 58-page opinion, Judge VanDyke wrote that such limitations are an exercise of free speech (he also wrote a concurrence saying that it is also protected under the right to association). It was his lengthy discussion of Hamilton that caught the eye of many of us:
Miss United States of America and amici have offered an abundance of examples to this effect, but the most prominent may be Broadway’s smash-hit Hamilton. The musical utilizes hip-hop music and lyrics to detail the rise and fall of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and has garnered widespread attention from the public and critics alike. Some of the musical’s popularity stemmed from its casting choices, namely the decision to cast the predominately white Founding Fathers with actors of color. That expressive decision was widely—though not universally6—applauded. And it’s just as widely recognized that this choice was central to the message of the musical itself. The “choice to enlist a mostly non-white cast … paints a picture of a more diverse nation whose history truly belongs to every one of her inhabitants.” Zack Krajnyak, Hamilton: Why the Cast is Mostly People of Color, Screenrant (Oct. 3, 2020), https://screenrant.com/hamilton-musical-castpeople-color-black-reasons/. And this message could be delivered only by excluding certain people from performing. As one commentator explained: Now, what would the musical look like if Alexander Hamilton wasn’t played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Aaron Burr wasn’t played by Leslie Odom, Jr, but instead the characters were played by two capable, talented white actors? The show would likely still be entertaining, but the context and the conversation would change. … It’s a completely different show. Zeba Blay, No, The ‘Hamilton’ Casting Call for ‘Non-White’ Actors Is Not Reverse Racism, HuffPost (Mar. 31, 2016, 12:30 PM), https://www.huffpost.com/entry/nothe-hamilton-casting-call-for-non-white-actors-is-not-reverseracism_n_56fd2c83e4b0daf53aeed9b9.
Saying that the casting rule was “integral” to the vision of the creators, VanDyke noted that “[h]ad some anti-discrimination statute been applied to Hamilton forcibly to include white actors the show simply would not be able to express the message it desired.”
He was joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Carlos T. Bea and the third judge, Susan P. Graber, dissented and said that the constitutional ruling was unnecessary under the doctrine of “constitutional avoidance.” Garber insisted that the court should have based its decision on the question of whether OPAA applied to Green’s claim. She also referenced Hamilton:
Choosing actors for a production of Hamilton, making a sequel to an 80s cinema classic, and assembling a troupe of Beyonce’s backup dancers are intensely selective processes that cannot be said to be open to the public as contemplated by the OPAA. It is highly unlikely that the OPAA would apply to the selection of performers for those roles.
Here is the opinion: Green v. Miss United States of America
As far as the trans movement is concerned, it’s medically nonsense. There is too much secondary gain at this point in time to remove it’s scourge from medicine and society. If you stop the participation by males in women’s sports and make the necessary medical decision of saying that there is no medical support for these actions, and there is not, and stop medicaid and insurance funding for these procedures and treatments, this will essentially disappear. The panel in health and human services determined there was basically no difference in interventional care vs psychiatric and psychological care in the treatment of gender dysphoria. This was not just a decision of Florida Medicaid. The big difference is in how much money the medical industry will make off hormonal manipulation and surgical mutilation of these unfortunate people who will really need psychological care for the rest of their lives when they realize what they and others have done to them.
Hamilton was pace setting in it’s presentation and casting and I agree with the ruling. But Hollywood has previously been down this road with the THE WIZ with basically an all black cast many years ago but not with quite the impact of Hamilton.
An interesting ruling. However, I would prefer a ruling that just stated the simple scientific, moral, historical and cultural reality, a transgender women is a transgender women, not a women. I women is an adult biological female. A biological male is not, and can never become a female.
Bingo – You’ve hit the nail right on the head. This isn’t about discrimination, it is about an infection of thought that needs to be irradicated by true social, legal, and scientific iteration of the terms male and female.
Gender is sex-correlated attributes (e.g. sexual orientation): masculine and feminine. Trans- refers to a state or process of divergence from normal. This doesn’t affect all transgender individuals. The diverse follies of political congruence (“=”), diversity [dogma] (e.g. racism, sexism, ageism), and Pro-Choice ethical religion. One step forward, two steps backward.
As far as I can tell there is no such thing as a ‘natural born female’. It takes a lot of practice and skill to be a female. .. although, sometimes, they are so damn subtle it’s hard to tell.
Learned behavior is a powerful thing. “The recognition that human behaviour is learned is basic to the study and understanding of behaviour. It is a discovery comparable in importance to the germ theory of disease in medicine” *noted French cultural anthropologist Emile Durkheim
>”I asked “if racial casting is permitted for plays, can other businesses claim that same right to discriminate as necessary to maintain an image or tradition?””
Sure, why not. I’m thinking of redoing ‘Gone With The Wind’ .. . casting Beyonce’ as Scarlet.
dgsnowden: Nice try, but leaving out the entire aspect of genetics to prop up your cultural reductionist argument won’t fly.
Now the legal eagles here can square the legal tenet to forcing an artist to deliver a message they disagree with, discriminating to racial balance a classroom, or write a message on a cake.
All this proves, judges ignore the constitution in order to advance their personal view of society. All this stuff should never see the inside of lawyers office, let alone a courtroom.
The pagent, like Hamilton, is a private enterprise that is free to choose its design. It would have been good for the court to recognize this important distinction. When state universities begin presenting their school versions of Hamilton, I’m sure this issue will again be brought before the courts. The rules are different for the state and for private companies when it comes to these things but that’s something for another day.
If the Liberal Ninth Circuit rules against a left wing radical idea of a Transgender person participating in a beauty contest then they real lose and no way will Supreme Court rule any definetly. Usually Nonth Circuit is very open minded and lately, in some rulings they have ruled against the Left Wing Social Justice crowd.
Social justice (e.g. flat-Earth) anywhere is injustice everywhere.