“A Stain on Our Democracy”: Vindman Sues Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Others for Witness Intimidation

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging violations of his civil rights by Donald Trump, Jr.; attorney and Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani; former Deputy White House Communications Director Julia Hahn; and former White House Director of Social Media and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, Jr. He alleges a “conspiracy” to intimidate him and to retaliate against him as a witness against Donald Trump during his first impeachment proceedings. It claims that this conspiracy has left “a stain on our democracy.” The lawsuit is novel and would create new law, if successful. However, after reading the filing, I remain skeptical of the legal basis for the action.
The complaint alleges that the defendants sought to “obstruct a constitutional proceeding by intimidating and retaliating against a key witness.” The complaint alleges two counts: a conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. § 1985(1) and a conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. § 1985(2). It seeks an order from the court to “permanently enjoin” the defendants from violating said laws again despite the fact that they are now private citizens. It also seeks nominal, compensatory, consequential, and punitive damages; and attorneys’ fees and costs.
It alleges:
In late 2019 and early 2020, President Trump and his allies—including members of his White House staff, members of his family and personal legal team, and at least one on-air personality employed by an allied media outlet—engaged in an intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and retaliation against a sitting Director of the National Security Council and decorated military officer, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, to prevent him from and then punish him for testifying truthfully before Congress during impeachment proceedings against President Trump. This campaign of intimidation and retaliation has had severe and deeply personal ramifications for Lt. Col. Vindman. It also left a stain on our democracy.
Much is already known about Vindman’s objections to what he heard in the call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. He alleges that, after he made his objections known, he became the target of an unrelenting media campaign attacking his honesty and even his loyalty:
The attacks on Lt. Col. Vindman did not simply happen by accident or coincidence, nor were they the result of normal politics or modern newscycles. Rather, the coordinated campaign was the result of a common understanding and agreement among and between President Trump, Defendants, and others comprising a close group of aides and associates inside and outside of the White House, to target Lt. Col. Vindman in a specific way for the specific purpose of intimidation and retaliation. The coordination and agreement on purpose and strategy is exactly what made this unlawful campaign against Lt. Col. Vindman so damaging.
The lawsuit says the campaign was “designed to inflict maximum damage by creating and spreading disinformation that they knew would be picked up and amplified by anchors at Fox News, other right-wing media outlets, and across social media — all while Lt. Col. Vindman’s active duty status prevented him from effectively defending himself.”
There clearly was a campaign to discredit Vindman. During the impeachment, I criticized those who went after the witnesses, including Vindman, and I specifically objected to later personnel changes related to Vindman. However, Vindman did not challenge the legality of those moves. He is challenging the media campaign and a host of individuals who are not named as parties.
Moreover, the lawsuit (if it makes it past a motion to dismiss) could expose all of the parties, including Vindman, to discovery on their communications related to the media and Congress. That could trigger some difficult privilege and confidentiality fights.
The question is whether that is political speech or an actual violation of federal law. In defending Trump, his staff and allies challenged the credibility, the motivations, and the interpretation of his accusers. Vindman says that this cannot be treated as pure politics:
Whatever one thinks of the merits of the underlying impeachment, purposefully attacking witnesses for participating in an official proceeding and telling the truth cannot be dismissed as politics as usual and cannot be tolerated in a nation built on the rule of law. However toxic our politics may have become, this kind of unlawful conduct must not be accepted as “normal” in any healthy democracy.
He repeatedly accuses Fox News of being part of this conspiracy against him. (For full disclosure, I am a legal analyst on Fox News). He alleges “close coordination between Fox News and the Trump Administration,” including a “private meeting” between then-Attorney General Bill Barr and Rupert Murdoch in October 2019. It goes on to claim the “Trump Administration’s relationship with Fox News was unprecedented in American history.”
The problem with the complaint is that it would require the court to delve into political disputes between Congress and the White House. What Vindman calls “false claims” can be matters of opinion and protected as political speech. Indeed, Vindman himself has been criticized for suggesting that some viewpoints should be punished. He was attacked on some conservative sites when he suggested that a trailer Carlson posted for his new documentary, “Patriot Purge,” could be the grounds for sanctions. He called Carlson an “anarchist” and an “arsonist” and“How is this different than yelling fire in a crowded theater? Carlson is attempting to incite a riotous mob. He should be censured. I’d like to hear the arguments for/against this being protected speech.” Since he is stating that Carlson is an anarchist and an arsonist, the question appears rather rhetorical.
The inclusion of private parties in the lawsuit magnifies the constitutional concerns over free speech. Vindman does not sue former President Trump while detailing how these individuals were clearly acting with his knowledge (citing Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and now Trump’s vehement enemy). Consider this passage on Trump Jr.:
Trump Jr. has at all relevant times been in close and continuing communication with President Trump. But beyond any father-son relationship, Trump Jr. and his father coordinated their public messaging on matters involving Trump’s presidency, businesses, and political and personal advancement. Steve Bannon has observed that Trump Jr. does not take any action without his father’s approval. Michael Cohen, one of President Trump’s former personal attorneys, testified under oath that he “absolutely” agreed with Bannon’s assessment of the relationship between President Trump and Trump Jr., and further that Trump “would never let Don [Jr] do” anything important on his own. Instead, Trump Jr. acts only with President Trump’s guidance and approval.
Donald Trump Jr. was a private party defending his father against accusers. Vindman is a public figure who notably is not suing for defamation. Rather, he wants a court to allow him to sue Trump Jr. for violating his civil rights for statements that Trump made as private person speaking out on a matter of great public interest. That could make any private party or commentators subject to such a lawsuit as intimidating or unfair. Where would the court draw the line?
Indeed, the complaint reads at points like a cathartic denouncing of anyone who criticized Vindman, including media figures like Laura Ingraham who is described as the “crisis communications consigliere” for President Trump. It alleges regular communications between such media figures and the White House. Is a court really going to allow discovery on such contacts?
The Biden Administration works in close communication with allies in the media, particularly on CNN and MSNBC. Indeed, the White House Communications Office is tasked with framing issues and controversies in the media. It does so by keeping sympathetic reporters updated and informed. Indeed, the Biden Administration has had a level of cooperation with the media that may be unprecedented in killing possible scandals.
The complaint also details the “revolving door” between the Administration and the media. Yet, the Biden and Obama Administration has shown the same revolving door, including White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Indeed, the current controversy over Hunter Biden has placed some current officials in a curious position in responding to new developments due to their prior roles.
Much of the complaint is striking back at Ingraham and others for things that they said about Vindman. Yet, again, while claiming that Ingraham and others smeared him with false accusations, Vindman is not suing for defamation. This includes characterizing his actions on the call as akin to “espionage.” The problem is that many commentators on left have leveled the same type of hyperbolic attacks on Trump and his associates. That has been treated as an exercise in free speech. Indeed, just this week, Psaki suggested that Sen. Josh Hawley was acting like an agent for Russia and seemed to question his loyalty to the country for opposing Ukrainian entry into NATO.
The lawsuit reads more like a defamation complaint and even notes “Neither Fox News nor Ingraham ever retracted the false allegations, despite Lt. Col. Vindman’s attorney’s written request that they do so because the allegations were false and defamatory.” Yet, after a long defense of Vindman against personal attacks, the complaint pivots from defamation to the actual claim of civil right violations:
As described more fully above, Defendants and their conspirators engaged in a concerted effort to portray Lt. Col. Vindman as disloyal to the United States, as a spy for another country, and as a politically motivated saboteur. They further agreed and conspired to falsely accuse him of leaking classified information and perjury. They did so for the purpose of both deterring him from testifying in the impeachment proceedings and other proceedings implicating President Trump, and to retaliate against him for doing so. In the process, they knowingly destroyed his ability to continue his career in national security and foreign affairs. They also intended to send a clear message that a similar fate would await anyone else who testified truthfully against Trump.
Putting aside a later defamation action (though the statute of limitations is a concern), the filing could present an interesting question of whether the statute can be used to chill or curtail free speech. That was the concern that led the Supreme Court to curtail defamation actions. Vindman was a public official and is now a public figure. He is subject to the higher standard of proof in New York Times v. Sullivan.
The Supreme Court ruled that tort law could not be used to overcome First Amendment protections for free speech or the free press. The Court sought to create “breathing space” for the media by articulating that standard that now applies to both public officials and public figures. As such, public officials and public figures must show either actual knowledge of its falsity or a reckless disregard of the truth.
This is a matter of public concern and political debate. Much of Vindman’s complaint is an attack on non-parties and networks for his treatment in the media. As someone who defended him from some of these attacks, I understand his anger and frustration. However, this lawsuit asks a court to dive deeply into political speech concerning one of the most important scandals in our history. I cannot imagine many judges who would relish such an invitation.
Here is the complaint: Vindman v. Trump Jr., et al.
33 thoughts on ““A Stain on Our Democracy”: Vindman Sues Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Others for Witness Intimidation”
Wouldn’t you think the Ukrainian Defense Minister had more to worry about these days
Dave: I also cringe when I think of him in his military uniform. Without being mean or rude, I try to assess and consider his personality in conjunction with his testimony (and also remember when he corrected someone for not addressing him as “Colonel.”) I have come to three tentative musings:
(1)He has a twin brother; is there competition for relevance/importance? (2) His ego protection is only surpassed by Adam Schiff; and (3) he probably sleeps in his uniform .
Lt Col Scheller court martial for telling the truth, this guy wants to sue? This must be the alternate universe Peppermint Patty speaks of?
Deja vu all over again 🙁
I think the entire case for President Trump’s impeachment shows that the National Security Council should be disbanded. Lt Col Vindman alleged during the impeachment that he was the only reliable source that should have been trusted by Trump on matters of Ukrainian affairs, and was trying to impose the opinions of the Deep State/Security State upon the President.
This has been a prescription for the disasters that are being laid upon the doorstep of the nation, as it is sending us toward a dangerous confrontation with Russia.
People should disabuse themselves of the notion that most people associated with the NSC are disinterested and dispassionate public servants.
Just who the devil does Vindman think he is? “Decorated military officer’, huh? The man has a PURPLE HEART which was the lowest combat decoration until ground-gripper Pentagon officers decided they should downgrade the Air Medal and the easiest to get. All that’s required is an injury. The modern military has a decoration for everything. I once road in an elevator on a cruise ship with a young soldier in a uniform emblazoned with ribbons. Trouble was, NONE of them meant anything – they were all “I was there” and accomplishment; none were of the “hero” variety. Vindman obviously has a tremendous ego. By the way, it’s now been revealed that Hunter Biden’s activities were of concern to the State Department and Congress suppressed evidence in the fake impeachment.
“What Vindman calls “false claims” can be matters of opinion…”
If it’s a matter of opinion, then it’s not T/F. If it’s false, then it’s not a matter of opinion, but is instead a false factual claim. Examples that Vindman mentions in the suit: “amplifying false claims that Lt. Col. Vindman was a spy for Ukraine and had disparaged the United States to foreign officials; leaking classified information for the purpose of furthering the false disloyalty narrative; falsely accusing Lt. Col. Vindman of lying under oath.”
It’s not a matter of opinion whether he was a spy or leaked classified info. These are factual matters, and you shouldn’t pretend that they “can be matters of opinion.”
“Vindman himself has been criticized for suggesting that some viewpoints should be punished. He was attacked on some conservative sites when he suggested that a trailer Carlson posted for his new documentary, “Patriot Purge,” could be the grounds for sanctions. … “Carlson is attempting to incite a riotous mob. He should be censured. …””
Interesting. Turley suggested that Trump be censured by Congress for Trump’s Jan. 6 speech. Does he believe that censuring the President is an acceptable sanction but censuring Carlson is not, and if so, why?
“The problem is that many commentators on left have leveled the same type of hyperbolic attacks on Trump and his associates.”
While they were testifying as witnesses? Please do give some examples. Because that’s what the suit is alleging: witness intimidation.
Reading Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s complaints about what allegedly was done to him actually made me laugh out loud. Change the names and this is precisely what the Biden administration actually has done to the host of medical experts who dared question how the administration has handled the virus, including mandatory lock-downs that have achieved nothing except economic and mental hardship, mandatory vaccines even for children who are not at risk, and mandatory masks even though it is now accepted that masks do very little, other than providing “face decoration”. These medical experts have been shunned, ridiculed, and in some cases fired for daring to speak what is now widely known as the truth. The MSM, like the good stenographers they are, appears to have conspired with (or fallen for) Fauci and his ever changing “expert” opinions. On a purely personal level, Vindman reminds me a little of Fauci– a whiner who is not used to being told to sit down and shut up.
honestlawyermostly,
“Change the names and this is precisely what the Biden administration actually has done to the host of medical experts …”
To be clear: Vindman is claiming that he was subject to witness intimidation for what he said under oath after having been subpoenaed by Congress to testify.
Can you name a few of these “host of medical experts” who serving as witnesses under oath? I truly don’t understand why you believe that what Vindman is alleging is “precisely what the Biden administration actually has done.”
BTW, not sure if you saw my comment to you a while back that I was happy to learn that you’re an RPCV. I am as well.
I thought Lt. Col Vindman got off fairly lightly for a mutineer. Billy Mitchel was court martialed and convicted, the marine colonel forced out recently also was court martialed. Obviously Lt. Col Vindman had higher placed friends than the other 2 officers, even though I would judge his actions worse and purely political compared to the other 2 condemning the malpractice of superiors in their conduct of purely military operations.
This case will be dropped the first time the little Lt Colonel is asked to provide all correspondence with Adam Schiff. Can you say WHISTLEBLOWER!!
The never ending paradox of opposites.
It does open the opportunity for discovery. That should be very interesting indeed. What position was Vindman promised for his actions?
Hope it goes to trial – it may not go well for him. I’d be sure to stock up on the popcorn for that one.
Om another note, it seems to me that The Lt. Col. is far more partisan than he should be, which seems to be a mounting problem for the detached professional military – on both sides of the spectrum
Speaking from direct experience, in modern times, this became a problem when Mr. Obama became president; and when the Services began selling themselves as a career “choice.” I, for one, never found it difficult to serve any Commander-in-Chief because my job was to give him the best information and the best recommendations I could. Whether he (or SECDEF or anyone else in the chain of command “liked” them was immaterial. I worked with a number of people at the Pentagon who were very, very confused about who was in charge.
False comparison. McCarthy was a victim of the useful idiots of our press. The (in)famous reporter asking McCarthy if he had no shame ignored the fact the person in question was a communist. The press assumed this person was a nobody and no risk to our country. We know better now. The RICO act and the terrorists have shown that it is not stature of an individual but their commitment to the cause that makes them dangerous.
