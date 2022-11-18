Professor Sues University of Louisville for Alleged Termination Due to his Transgender Views

On October 11, 2017, Dr. Josephson participated in Heritage Foundation’s panel presentation entitled “Gender Dysphoria in Children: Understanding the Science and Medicine.” He was joined on the panel by Dr. Michelle Cretella, President of the American College of Pediatricians, and Dr. Paul Hruz, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Washington University School of Medicine.
The complaint alleges that Stacie Steinbock, director of the LGBT Center at the University’s Health Science Center, Brian W. Buford, then the Executive Director of the LGBT Center, and Dr. Christine Brady, assistant professor in the Division took the lead in efforts to retaliate against Josephson for holding opposing views on gender dysphoria.
Notably, the complaint also alleges that one group involved in these efforts held opposing interests in another pending case involving Dr. Josephson: “On October 29, 2017, Dr. Josephson learned that Lambda Legal, the LGBT advocacy group representing the plaintiff in the federal case in Florida for which he served as an expert witness, intended to subpoena multiple University officials.”
Ultimately, Josephson was stripped of his position as the chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychology and demoted to a junior faculty member status. Later the university refused to renew his contract. I have previously written about how such contract faculty are particularly vulnerable to pressure and coercion over their academic or political views.
What is interesting is the latest skirmish in the litigation. On November 14, the university argued that Dr. Josephson must prove that he was aware the university was allegedly harassing him to use the alleged incidents as evidence. It insists that some of these meetings and measures were carried out without his knowledge and therefore could not have contributed to a “hostile environment” or made him “suffer.”
On the subjective component, while “a plaintiff does not need to be the target of, or a witness to harassment” for the incident to be legitimate evidence,“ he does need to know about it .” Berryman v. SuperValu Holdings, Inc., 669 F.3d 714, 718 (6th Cir.2012) (discussing Jackson, 191 F.3d 647) (emphasis added). “[I]f the victim does not subjectively perceive the environment to be abusive, the conduct has not actually altered the conditions of the victim’s employment.” Id. at 717 (quoting Harris v. Forklift Sys., 510 U.S. 17, 21-22 (1993)). “[A]n event should only be considered part of the totality of the circumstances if an individual employee claimed he was aware of it .” Id. (emphasis added).In short, a plaintiff must “marshal basic evidence” to show actual awareness of claimed harassment.
The argument strikes me as a tad forced in these circumstances since Josephson clearly was aware of the hostile environment shortly after the panel discussion. The complaint contains this representations of the facts:
136. During the week of November 6, 2017, Dr. Josephson had several conversations with Defendant Carter and Dr. Brady.
137. Defendant Carter and Dr. Brady expressed their concerns about Dr. Josephson’s views regarding the treatment of youth experiencing gender dysphoria based on his Heritage Foundation remarks.
138. Defendants Carter and Brady wrongly viewed Dr. Josephson as “hostile” to the treatment of patients experiencing gender dysphoria.
139. Dr. Josephson outlined a proposed program for treating youth experiencing gender dysphoria that involved cooperation between identified leaders from child psychiatry and pediatric endocrinology and detailed both how a patient would enter each system and be selected for medical and mental health treatments.
140. Dr. Josephson proposed that Dr. Brady could lead this proposed program in concert with endocrinology.
141. Defendant Carter and Dr. Brady curtly rejected Dr. Josephson’s proposal.
142. Dr. Brady declared that she did not trust Dr. Josephson to treat children experiencing gender dysphoria, claimed that he was not qualified to do so, and impugned his overall knowledge of these patients.
143. At the time, Dr. Brady had barely three years of clinical experience, compared to Dr. Josephson’s over thirty-five.
The implications of the university’s arguments could be quite stark for victims of such retaliation. So long as meetings and measures occurred in secret, a university could deny the use of such evidence at trial. In this case, the hostile environment encountered by Dr. Josephson appears to have been open and immediate despite not knowing the specifics of some of the meetings or communications made outside of his presence.
What is equally striking is the effort and expenditures of the University of Louisville in this case. The University appears entirely hostile not only to Dr. Josephson but the underlying principles of academic freedom and free speech. It seems clear that these measures would not have been taken if his views were in conformity with others on the faculty.
While I am not familiar with all of the views of Dr. Josephson, the question is why a faculty member cannot hold dissenting views on such subjects if he is not engaging in acts of discrimination or retaliation against patients, students, or colleagues.
The concern is that faculties have become echo chambers for a type of academic orthodoxy. Indeed, some have defended the trend to remove conservative faculty members from universities on the basis that conservative views are unworthy of being taught.
The editors of the legal site Above the Law have repeatedly swatted down objections to the loss of free speech and viewpoint diversity in the media and academia. In a recent column, they mocked those of us who objected to the virtual absence of conservative or libertarian faculty members at law schools.
Senior editor Joe Patrice defended “predominantly liberal faculties” based on the fact that liberal views reflect real law as opposed to junk law. (Patrice regularly calls those with opposing views “racists,” including Chief Justice John Roberts because of his objection to race-based criteria in admissions as racial discrimination). He explained that hiring a conservative academic was akin to allowing a believer in geocentrism (or that the sun orbits the earth) to teach at a university.
It is that easy. You simply declare that conservative views shared by a majority of the Supreme Court and roughly half of the population are not acceptable to be taught.
In this context, there is the added element of whether the views of a physician have lead to the denial of care for patients. However, there is no indication that such a finding was ever made against Dr. Josephson, who details efforts to reach out to the LGBT community. For example, Dr. Josephson cites a minor exchange as an example of how he was rebuffed in these efforts:
148. In the fall of 2017, Dr. Josephson became aware that many faculty members displayed rainbow stickers in their offices to communicate support for LGBT people.
149. Dr. Josephson desired to post a rainbow sticker in his office and instructed his assistant to request one from the LGBT Center, which she did on November 10, 2017. A true, accurate, and complete copy of the request from Dr. Josephson’s assistant is attached to this Complaint as Exhibit 4.
150. Three days later, Mr. Buford refused to provide Dr. Josephson the requested sticker. Ex. 4 at 1. 151. Mr. Buford refused to provide the sticker because he objected to the views Dr. Josephson expressed at the Heritage Foundation and in his expert testimony.
152. Mr. Buford falsely claimed that “Dr. Josephson has recently given speeches and taken part in other activities in which he refutes the existence of transgender identity.” Ex. 4 at 1.
153. In actuality, Dr. Josephson never refuted the existence of gender dysphoria; he simply advocated a different method for treating individuals experiencing it.
154. Mr. Buford insisted that Dr. Josephson’s expression “is in direct conflict with the spirit of the ally campaign.” Ex. 4 at 1.
The alleged denial of a sticker is obviously a small matter, but it is offered by Dr. Josephson as part of a more general effort to show that he was unable to demonstrate his support by those who insisted that he did not support the whole community.
Dr. Josephson is advancing five claims:
FIRST CAUSE OF ACTION Violation of Plaintiff’s First Amendment Right to Freedom of Speech Retaliation (42 U.S.C. § 1983)
SECOND CAUSE OF ACTION Violation of Plaintiff’s First Amendment Right to Freedom of Speech Content & Viewpoint Discrimination (42 U.S.C. § 1983)
THIRD CAUSE OF ACTION Violation of Plaintiffs’ Right to be Free from Unconstitutional Conditions (42 U.S.C. § 1983)
FOURTH CAUSE OF ACTION Violation of Plaintiff’s Fourteenth Amendment Right to Due Process of Law (42 U.S.C. § 1983)
FIFTH CAUSE OF ACTION Violation of Plaintiff’s Fourteenth Amendment Right to Equal Protection of the Law (42 U.S.C. § 1983)
This case could have significant impact for not just the University of Louisville but other universities. We will continue to watch it closely.
Here is the complaint: Josephson v. Bendapudi
Here is the Defendant’s Response: Def’s Resp. to Josephson’s Chart
29 thoughts on “Professor Sues University of Louisville for Alleged Termination Due to his Transgender Views”
I thought Josef Mengele drowned in Brazil.
Disagreement with the stupid progressive collective will not be tolerated.
Dr Josephson’s proposal for setting up a clinical study to highlight or discern the difference in clinical approach and outcomes between child psychiatry and pediatric endocrinology was especially insightful and appropriate. This is called science, which is why it was so abruptly dismissed. Can’t have facts corrupt the agenda.
For those of you who wonder about the treatment of gender dysphoria disorder, I would say “follow the money”.
It is far more lucrative monetarily to prescribe puberty blockers (which are incredibly expensive) and do surgery like bilateral mastectomies and then plastic and general surgery to manipulate external and internal genitalia than to sit in a room and undergo psychiatric ad psychological counseling. Which is equally efficacious but not very dramatic.
This insanity is money driven and agenda driven with really no significant scientific support. The non medical supporters of this line of treatment show a corruption of values and lack of empathy for the lives they are destroying. The medical adherents of this process just show corruption. A sad state for medicine these days.
Lastly this society of ours roundly condemned female genitalia mutilation in the 3rd world for years and when it raised it’s ugly head here and rightly so. Now some of us advocate the same sort of mutilation of male and female children that we used to condemn. Such hypocrisy know no bounds
The drugs will have to be taken for a lifetime. As you say, appears to be very profitable.
Not only are these universities instruments of totalitarian indoctrination but breeding grounds for pseudo-science and scholarship. Lysenko has been reincarnated in the American University. One can only imagine the thousands of lives that will certainly be destroyed by these monsters. The notion that a prepubescent teen or even pre-teen has the mental capacity to made a decision that would permanently disfigure their body is ludicrous. So a sixteen year old is incapable of rationally deciding to vape, but a 12 year old is sufficiently rational to start hormone blockers without parental notification? Please tell me if there is not the definition of a demented society.
I am thrilled to see that Dr. Josephson has launched this lawsuit. His credentials are impeccable as are his 35 years of experience. Just for some background, the Medical College of Georgia has an especially significant past in psychiatry, especially Drs. Thigpen and Cleckly who years ago wrote the book The 3 Faces of Eve and provided much of the insight on the Multiple Personality Disorder now known as dissociative identity disorder. Both had long and distinguished careers in Psychiatry and at MCG and it is highly likely Dr Josephson had significant interaction with them in his time there. This specialization would bear very much on the closely similar gender dysphoria disorder. Dr. Brady (the Dr. With 3 years clinical experience) telling this distinguished Professor of Psychiatry that he was not qualified to treat gender dysphoria patients is the height of arrogance and stupidity.
That would be like a clinical assistant professor of surgery telling Dr Debakey or Dr Cooley they were unqualified to resect an aortic aneurysm. The only difference would have been the clinical assistant professor of surgery would have disappeared and never been seen again (professionally).
Doctors fresh out of training can be especially dangerous in many circumstances for about 5+ years. They are packed with knowledge and arrogant as hell (male or female). If they have come from a low volume medical school and residency program they have usually not been exposed enough to the adverse effects of their actions and this tends to reinforce the arrogance. Experience and a great amount of it tends to leaven the knowledge and arrogance and eventually (but not always) improve the physician’s insights and performance, no matter the specialty.
I hope to see Dr Josephson’s “enemies driven before him and hear the lamentations …”. Was always looking for a place to put that quote.
Huh? Wha’da ya know. You mean to say ole Gregor Johann Mendel was wrong.
Say it isn’t so.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregor_Mendel
Mendelian Inheritance
The complaint is extraordinary. Assuming the allegations in it are true, Josephson should win big. I fail to see why his knowledge of meetings is relevant to their value as evidence of a 1st Amendment violation.
I have read a lot of these types of complaints, but this one is exceptional for its depiction of a blatant surrender by administrators to unwarranted complaints by woke faculty. It is extraordinary that arguments by a highly qualified doctor in favour of a traditional approach to a psychological disorder in children and against a new, unproven therapeutic approach that can have dangerous and irreversible consequences should be viewed by anyone as grounds for dismissal.
He should be reinstated, the record purged and be awarded punitive damages.
There is a potentially important lawsuit pending in Kentucky on academic freedom and free speech.
There is one in Florida where the Chief US District Judge of Northern Florida, Mark Walker, an Obama appointee, ruled against censorship and muzzling of university professors, on the grounds of, wait for it,….free speech. And his order is awash in snark, high and mighty virtue signaling and gleeful smacking of Florida Legislators and Gov DeSantis for their “Florida Stop Woke Act”. The Federal Judge even starts his order with a quote from George Orwell. Oh, the
hypocrisyirony, of Federal Judges.
“Novoa v. Diaz — Order Granting Motion for Preliminary Injunction”
https://www.thefire.org/research-learn/novoa-v-diaz-order-granting-motion-preliminary-injunction
banana republic much?
🍌🍌🍌
And the ROW (Rest of the World) just laughs and laughs (and is also horrified) at what’s going on in America —
I hope that Dr. Josephson not only wins his case, but it leads to a ‘teaching moment’ for those who have targeted him —-
and big bucks too!
This is insane — I really don’t recognize my country any longer —
Dear Prof Turley,
The greatest thing Academics ever did was invent the concept of ‘tenure’. Presumably, once freed from the mundane shackles of mortal competition in the market-place of ideas, Academics are free to give speeches at institutions like the Heritage Foundation without fear of retribution. I shall assume Dr. Josephson ain’t got none.
This is what I call a ‘talking cross purposes’ tort. Clearly, Dr. Josephson has no inherent animosity against LGBTQ or BLM for that matter. LBJ took the IRA down to 4th Steet USA and what did he find: the youth of America on LSD (*Hair, the musical).
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Someone, and I’m not saying who, needs to give Dr. Josephson that LGBTQ Sticker, kiss and make up. And there will be the peace @ UofL.
*’The Sun moves in a fixed place’ ~ Quran, 7th century AD
The problem with the tenure system is that now that the new generation of leftists are in charge they will stop giving tenure to conservatives and they will slowly disappear from our universities. They will not be any new hires, the older conservatives will retire and the left will be in complete control.
Re.:
…“[A]n event should only be considered part of the totality of the circumstances if an individual employee claimed he was aware of it .”
Id. (emphasis added). In short, a plaintiff must “marshal basic evidence” to show actual awareness of claimed harassment. …
SO….
The ‘Means’ DOES NOT HAVE TO justify the ‘Ends’ – So long as the Subject is oblivious to it.
Sounds a lot like Covert-Ops. Office Politics have been viral (Hostile) like this for Years.
Particularly in Governmental and Union Jobs.
Or as Rudy Giuliani put it: The Truth ‘IS NOT’ the Truth.
Keep your Eyes Wide Shut – and Keep your Job.
This type of ‘Contagion-of-Inefficiency’ will eventually be the demise of the U.S.,
much like the former U.S.S.R..
IMHO His best Bet:
THIRD CAUSE OF ACTION Violation of Plaintiffs’ Right to be Free from Unconstitutional Conditions (42 U.S.C. § 1983)
Do t have the source for this but I’ve read that the demographic supporting the medical transition of their children is primarily white liberal women, horrifying if true
Mims, I think it may be some new and odd form of Munchausen syndrome or else just a new and dangerous version of virtue signaling with the kids being used as the device to achieve some strange status in rich white enclaves.
In 1990, upon starting as counselor on a new childrens’ psych inpatient unit, Munchausen’s was the diagnosis du jour. I truly see this as a likely component of the current Gender Dysphoria wave. Additionally, Tweens and Teens usually develop some diagnosis to set them apart from others in their cohort. Self injury among middle school girls was a huge thing until it reached almost 25% and then became ‘normal’ until it faded away again.
It’s good that the medical-professor didn’t give that speech in Florida, he might have been arrested for using the term “gay”
Fish, that is the biggest amount of bologna (I cleaned up my own thought) I have seen in these comments in some time. You know it is a lie, we know it is a lie and yet you thought it would be funny to spout such nonsense. Here in FL we are actually free to say gay, but you are not free to teach our 5 year old children about gender and sexuality. Groomer.
Now do do have any comment on the fact this conservative professor was harassed, or do you really not care about freedom on campus?
If the professor had been talking about children and gay and transgender issues, and had been in favor of more research and discussion, someone in FLA would have either reported or gone bonkers about it, and thats not BS. And since you used the term “groomer” arguments and more discussion is not merited.
FishWings. Only if he had been talking to children (usually identified by their age) in the classroom or school.
Carole, Fishwings ignores the fact that the law stipulates that these topics are not to be discussed WITH CHILDEN from 5 to 8, it does not, as you say, stop any adult discussion, especially learned discussions.
Fishwings is just a partisan hack, or a typical “activist” who needs to lie and obfuscate in order to win his case. Notice that it was the Dems and liberals who all refused to debate or limited debates because they cannot win when the issues are discussed honestly. Without the media shouting down conservative ideas the left could never win. This is how we get people like Fishwings saying that in Florida you can’t say gay when in reality the law stops groomers from telling a 5 year boy that he may be a girl. For some reason the ;eft and the Trans activists are dying to talk to the children about these adult topics.
“If” so non of the rest of what you posted happened so shut up.
I am not here to discuss the merits of the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act. However, please cite in this law, or any other law passed in Florida, where you can be arrested for using the term “gay”.
If a child were to talk in class about his gay dad, and the teacher engaged and discussed, the teacher could be charged. The law is pretending to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. The actual bill states that “instruction by school personal or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur”
If a childs were to talk in class about his preacher dad and the teacher engeged in scripture and discussed, you would be fine with that, correct? Groomer.
If the child wanted to talk about abortion…. Kids don’t talk about gender, only groomers do.
The classroom is not where personal family problems are supposed to be revealed. Are you ignorant of everything?
Fishy is a fool so don’t expect any response that provides fact or rational. He has learned to swim in dirty water.
There is no integrity left among liberals. Their refusal to discuss and debate important issues, and to stigmatize, bully and “cancel” anyone who doesn’t robotically follow their agenda, is characteristic of a group so self-righteous and arrogant that they constitute a real danger to society. Have any of them ever thought for a moment they may be wrong on the transgender issue, and may be ruining the lives of thousands of children? Unfortunately, since they refuse to consider any alternative to their gender ideology (as opposed to actual science) they may not see the error of their ways until it’s too late for their victims. Again — where are the parents opposing this travesty?