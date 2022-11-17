Clinton-Linked Dark Money Group Targets Advertisers to Stop Musk From Restoring Free Speech Protections

In the shift of the left against free speech principles, there is no figure more actively or openly pushing for censorship than Hillary Clinton. Now, reports indicate that Clinton has unleashed her allies in the corporate world to coerce Musk to restore censorship policies or face bankruptcy. The effort of the Clinton-linked “Accountable Tech” reveals the level of panic in Democratic circles that free speech could be restored on one social media platform. The group was open about how losing control over Twitter could result in a loss of control over social media generally. For Clinton, it is an “all-hands on deck” call for censorship. She previously called upon foreign governments to crackdown on the free speech of Americans on Twitter.
We have been discussing how Clinton and others have called on foreign companies to pass censorship laws to prevent Elon Musk from restoring free speech protections on Twitter. It seems that, after years of using censorship-by-surrogates in social media companies, Democratic leaders seem to have rediscovered good old-fashioned state censorship.
Accountable Tech led an effort to send a letter to top Twitter advertisers to force Musk to accept “non-negotiable” requirements for censorship.
General Motors was one of the first to pull its advertising funds to stop free speech restoration on the site.
Of course, the company had no problem with supporting Twitter when it was running one of the largest censorship systems in history — or supporting TikTok (which is Chinese owned and has been denounced for state control and access to data). Twitter has been denounced for years for its bias against conservative and dissenting voices, including presumably many GM customers on the right. None of that was a concern for GM but the pledge to restore free speech to Twitter warrants a suspension.
The letter is open about the potential cascading effect if free speech is restored on one platform: “While the company is hardly a poster-child for healthy social media, it has taken welcome steps in recent years to mitigate systemic risks, ratcheting up pressure on the likes of Facebook and YouTube to follow suit.”
The letter insists that free speech will only invite “disinformation, hate, and harassment” and that “[u]nder the guise of ‘free speech,’ [Musk’s] vision will silence and endanger marginalized communities, and tear at the fraying fabric of democracy.”
Among other things, the letter demands “algorithmic accountability,” a notable inclusion in light of Democratic politicians demanded enlightened algorithms to protect citizens from their own bad choices or thoughts.
In addition to Accountable Tech, twenty-five other groups signed the letter to demand the restoration of censorship policies, including Media Matters and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. Accountable Tech has partnered in the past with Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together nonprofit group.
I have no objection to boycotts, which are an important form of free speech. However, this boycott action is directed at restoring censorship and preventing others from being able to post or to read opposing viewpoints.
If consistent with their past records, these companies will likely cave to these demands. While the public has clearly shown that they want more (not less) free speech, these executives are likely to yield to the pressure of Clinton and other powerful figures to coerce Musk into limiting the speech of others on his platform.
These campaigns only add support to Musk’s push for alternative revenue sources, including verification fees. As I previously wrote, we can show that there is a market for free speech by supporting Twitter in trying to reduce the dependence on corporate sponsors. If Musk remains faithful to free speech, many customers are likely to join his platform and support his effort to reduce censorship on social media.
17 thoughts on “Clinton-Linked Dark Money Group Targets Advertisers to Stop Musk From Restoring Free Speech Protections”
The cowardly corporations hide behind the guise of “protecting vulnerable communities from disinformation and hate speech,” when their true motive is simply power. For Clinton, it’s an existential issue, because if social media were truly a free speech zone, the public would know all her crimes and evil deeds. She’d be toast.
Professor, you are at it again. I have to say it is so disappointing. You once were a legal scholar..now a Republican shill. Apart from the fact that Musk only believes in allowing speech that praises him or speech with which he agrees, free speech is about what the government can do regarding the content of your speech not what the owner of a private platform can do or allow. You should know that.
Justice Holmes: Turley does know that. You clearly aren’t capable of knowing much. He’s warning of the slippery slope, because today it’s Clinton pressuring government — tomorrow it will be someone in the Congress or the WH. If you weren’t so dumbed-down by liberal propaganda, you’d see the bigger picture.
“I have no objection to boycotts . . .”
Identify the companies behind the campaign to suppress dissent. Boycott them.
And to think that this person was almost our president. God only knows the damage this force from the dark inner depths of our society would have done as president. She begins to rival some of the greatest female villains of literature. At least the Sea Hag simply wanted revenge for the death of it’s offspring, Morgan le Fay was a progressive railing against male hegemony and wanted her time in the light. Cersei Lannister was all about the throne and protecting her children, Lady MacBeth, well she had no redeeming qualities sort of like our previous Secy of State “What does it matter now anyway?”.
Seems to me that with a new sheriff in Town in the House of Representatives this would be a far more interesting investigation than Hunter and his soiled laptop (no idea what that laptop has seen in it’s short life or where it has been) and the list on the letter should be the list of people and organizations called to account before the investigating committee.
To me this sounds like a conspiracy. I hate boycotts but I will refuse personally to buy occasional products or not see certain films or actors because of their actions (not views). I will not join in any organized boycott.
Seems to me that Mr Musk and his attorneys can come up with something to go after these people. Still think that this is restraint of trade and there should be legal remedies available.
Also the Letter has been removed apparently from Media Matters or whoever was disseminating it, as far as I can tell
Here in Doublestandardstan we have Hillary Clinton yelling that Trump sided with the Russians as she…sided with a Russian to make the election questionable, Clinton arguing about disinformation after the Russian collusion hoax, Democrats claiming Trump and Republicans hindered investigations as Clinton destroyed phones, emails etc, Democrats saying misinformation and disinformation re a threat to democracy as they hire 51 former intel agents to lie about the laptop.
The one thing we can never forget about Trump is that he kept Clinton out of the WH and for that we re forever grateful. Unfortunately his later actions gave us Biden and the most dangerous administration in modern history.
While I oppose Clinton’s support of government-coerced “censorship” (illegal under the First Amendment) which will be overturned by the courts anyway. Not as bad as the January 6 coup attempt to overthrow the government, but government censorship is still wrong.
On other matters, Republicans could learn some valuable lessons from Hillary. The label “Republican” means a politician supports a “constitutional democratic republic”. This used to be the Party of Abraham Lincoln. The politics had to operate within that constitutional democratic republic framework.
The “republic” part is Congress and state legislatures, which Trump’s extreme wing (not all Republican voters) tried to overthrow, subvert and commit a bloody coup attempt. Without Congress there is no “republic” which Republicans supposedly stand for.
Ironically today’s GOP could learn something from former Lincoln/Rockefeller Republican “Hillary Clinton”. Hillary – in action, not talk – is more “Republican” than Trump’s extreme wing. Hillary actually supports the American “constitutional democratic republic” model unlike many Trump supporters. Democrats never tried to overthrow the “republic”.
Why did Hillary leave the Republican Party? When the “Civil Rights Act” passed in the 1960’s, many of the racists and bigots in the LBJ Democratic Party flip-flopped to the Republican Party. When the racists and bigots took over the Republican Party, real Lincoln/Rockefeller Republicans, like Hillary Clinton, left the Republican Party.
Many, if not most, of Trump’s extreme wing support a foreign model of government, closer to an Islamic Republic or Germany’s republic in the late 1930’s. America has a “constitutional democratic republic” model which Hillary Clinton supports.
America needs two strong “American” political parties. Republicans should oppose foreign models of government. Hillary might help them for free!
A friend wrote that he supported free free speech as I did. The next sentence began with the word, “however.” I let him know that if he supported free speech as I did, “however” would not be the next word, or anywhere in his comment.
I’ll refrain from supporting companies that supported Twitter’s previous, devious regime, then removed their support now that Musk took over … unless Musk turns out to be like the previous regime with a different accent.
Those people/enterprises that want only the Clinton version of truth should embrace this. Those that believe we need a free exchange of thoughts from all sides should support Musk’s efforts— get a subscription……. and buy a Ford (or anything not GM).
“Those people/enterprises that want only the Clinton version of truth should embrace this.”
And who wants “only the Clinton version of truth”?
Come on, do you really think people are that dumb. Oops, dumb question. you probably do. Sad, so sad that those who think differently than you are all idiots. Perhaps you should become world benevolent dictator. I’m sure the world would be better off. NOT.
And no, I am no Clinton fan, Bill or Hillary. They both should take a multi year trip to Antarctica without cell phones or internet access, the world would be better off.
General Motors received government money to survive and now General Motors supports government censhorship efforts. How easy it is to buy loyalty and obediance. When the federal government spends money, it is also creating “friends”.
“General Motors was one of the first to pull its advertising funds to stop free speech restoration on the site.”
Stop the BS Jonathan. How do you know they pulled their ads to “stop free speech”?
Perhaps they didn’t want their ads next to a tweet about Paul Pelosi being beat up by his gay lover? Or perhaps they didn’t want their ad next to an LGBTQ+ tweet? There are a thousand reasons why advertisers would pull their ads, I doubt (but I could be wrong), that they are all against “free speech”
Turns out free speech comes with a cost. You can say any amount of s**t you want, but if you expect other people to listen, and pay for your s**t, maybe they will just walk away.
Poor Elon, turns out free speech cost $44B.
BabyTrump: “Poor Elon, turns out free speech cost $44B.”
Lin: “Poor Elon, placing Principle above Pecuniary interest.”
“placing Principle above Pecuniary interest.” And what exactly is that “principle”? Getting to say crazy stuff you make up off the top of your head? Denigrate people not like you? What a great person he must be to say crazy s**t about people that he knows nothing about. Does Elon’s “principle” include the free speech idea that if you say bad things about him you get censored? Sure seems to be how he is running twitter, and tesla, and spaceX. Sure, he owns the company, he has the right to fire and censor anyone he wants. Just give don’t me the BS about how this is all about “free speech”, It’s not. Neither is it about free speech on this, Jonathan’s site. He censors as well. Principle, sheeeeeeeeesh.
With the Clintons behind this move full force, all the more reason to give Musk as much encouragement and support as possible to enable the free speech town square Musk envisioned when I made the decision to take Twitter private last spring.
I don’t see the Clintons trying to shut down Trump’s Truth Social, which also holds itself out to be a freedom of speech and thought site —- not sure it’s working out quite the way ‘the Donald’ had thought it would — but the point is made nonetheless.
Why are we still ‘listening’ to what the Clintons have to say? They were the 1990’s — even had a balance budget or two back then —
It’s pushing 3 decades hence —-
Go Woke: go broke “Ron DeSantis says so.”
Of course, Scribed removed the Accountable tech letter on its site. Amazing how quickly the cabal against free speech works
“Tear at the fraying fabric of democracy.”