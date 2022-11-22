Fowl Facts: Biden Uses Pardon Ceremony as Platform to Talk Turkey with Some Curious “Facts”

We have followed a long line of false claims by President Joe Biden, some of which recently earned him a “bottomless Pinocchio” from the Washington Post. Some of these claims raise serious concerns over their use to change policies or law about election law, border agents, Second Amendment, gun capacity. Others are more trivial but bizarre like accounts of his Amtrak conductor, truck driving past, and other stories have long been the subject of jokes in Washington. Yesterday, added to the latter category with odd claims about poultry in Delaware.
I admit that I am a sucker for the annual campy pardoning of the turkeys at the White House. The recipients this year were “Chocolate” and “Chip.”
In the ceremony, Biden made a statement that again led many of us to reach for our phones for Internet searches. The President declared “We have more chickens than anybody in the nation in Delaware, but we don’t have turkeys.”
Clearly, there are many turkey farms in Delaware, but it was the chicken claim that popped out for many of us. After all, the state is called the Blue Hen state and he did represent the state for decades. Could it be possible that tiny Delaware dominates the chicken market?
The answer is no and it is not even close. Delaware does not even crack the top ten list:
- Iowa
- Ohio
- Indiana
- Pennsylvania
- Georgia
- Texas
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Michigan
- California
The Blue Hen label appears a term that originated in cockfighting circles going back to the Revolutionary War. Now to add insult to injury. It turns out that, while the University of Delaware teams are called the Blue Hens, the Blue Hen is not even recognized as a breed of chicken. I did not know that until this week’s “Chickengate” and questions of what the President knew and when knew it about poultry.
One last useless fact: chicken can fly. Thus, it is possible that the President could argue that it depends when you count your chickens during migrating season. The problem is that chicken flights extend only a few feet despite the moniker of the Red Hens for the 166th Airlift Wing and its 142d Airlift Squadron in Delaware.
12 thoughts on “Fowl Facts: Biden Uses Pardon Ceremony as Platform to Talk Turkey with Some Curious “Facts””
LOL! Happy Thanksgiving, Professor Turley! (Auto-correct tried to turn your name to Turkey)!😂
Turley fact checked Biden on such a silly claim? Trump made a whole lot of similar stupid claims for years and Turley never wrote a column about it. Trump’s false claims have been massive compared to Biden’s.
“But, but, but Trump” is not a cohesive argument.
About how, Jonathan is a damn hypocrite but highlighting Biden gaffs while ignoring THOUSANDS of Trumps lies”
Dear anonymous from the darkside.. as usual 1. you’re missing the point that Biden made this ‘silly claim’ and most of us check out what POTUS says. 2. you always have to bring TRUMP into everything..!
We get tired of listening to your TRUMP fetish.. your obsession is unhealthy.. some chicken farming would do you good or please go see a shrink…….
Biden wouldn’t know the truth if it was staring him in the face. I can just imagine the various lies and fakery he put forth as young boy growing up in Pennsylvania
Ah the good ole days of chicken farms and gathering eggs. Brings a gasp to my lips, and cough from my lungs. Raised in state # 5 for chicken farms and live in state # 3, I can honestly say these states encompass wonderful people and wonderful fowl. Nothing like gathering eggs in the old days in a chicken coop of 1 thousand or more chickens. Just have them spook and all fly into the air at one time. Impossible to breathe and you cough out feathers for some time afterword. Glad it’s more mechanized because it’s better for your lungs and health. Nothing like fried chicken, corn bread, blackeyed peas with pot liquor to put the cornbread in, and some green beans. Been all over the world and yet that would be my last meal meal if I got the choice.
I’ll also take the fact checking of a free range chicken over the pronouncements of the law challenged Delaware Blue Hen presently occupying the White House.
Well, at least he didn’t accuse them of being semi-fascists and ordering them to the butcher’s block.
Figures, a White turkey pardoned, not a turkey of color doomed to the knife at Tom’s neck?
Watch them amend that statement by adding; “per capita”.
the SHADOW council of the Democrats….the true operators of the Democrats Party….always planned to dump Biden after 2 years.
You think Biden was bad….Kommie Harris is a completely amoral empty prostitute for them!
If his lips are moving …