Biden’s “Bottomless Pinocchio”: Washington Post Hits the President With Rare Rebuke for Repeated False Claims

We have been discussing a series of false statements made by President Biden about election law, border agents, Second Amendment, gun capacity, and a variety of personal facts, including all of the falsehoods addressed on this blog earlier. Now, the Washington Post has awarded President Biden a “bottomless Pinocchio” for his repeating of clearly false facts — a distinction that he now shares with his predecessor former President Donald Trump. For those in the free speech community, it is a highly ironic moment given the President’s recent defense of censorship because citizens need “editors” to tell them what is real and what is not. Indeed, he asked, if we did not censor social media, “how will people know the truth?”
President Biden is arguably the most anti-free speech president since John Adams. The President often sounds like the Censor-in-Chief, including claiming that social media companies are “killing people” by not engaging in more robust censorship.
Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler listed various examples of Biden spreading false claims that have been repeatedly and publicly debunked. You draw this rare rebuke if you repeat false statements more than 20 times. That includes his claim on meeting with the Chinese leader: “Folks, I spent a lot of time — more time with Xi Jinping than any other head of state. … I’ve traveled 17,000 miles with him.”
The Post also noted how the president claimed that he is responsible for seniors getting an increase in their Social Security checks for the first time in 10 years: “On our watch, for the first time in 10 years, seniors are going to get the biggest increase in their Social Security checks they’ve gotten.” The Post noted “the reason Social Security payments are going up is because Social Security benefits, under a law passed in 1972, are adjusted every year to keep pace with inflation.”
The President has also continued to claim that the Republicans want to end social security, which the Post has previously declared to be false.
Despite his own pattern of false statements (some might call it “disinformation”), the President seems most alarmed that the a single social media platform is moving to restore free speech protections. For years, Twitter has joined companies like Facebook in barring or removing dissenting views in some of these same areas like election reforms. Biden warns that the pubic will simply not know what is true without such editing of the material that they are allowed to read.
The President could cite his own history of false statements are an example for his call for greater censorship to protect voters. Yet, despite his history as a serial spreader of disinformation, I would still oppose any effort to ban him from social media or even remove his comments. It is false that Republicans want to end social security but others can counter such bad speech with good speech. Readers can discern what is true and false from their sources and their support. As shown by the President himself, the governing principle remains “caveat emptor,” or buyer beware.
Allowing dependent parasites to vote causes the vote to be worthless.
The American Founders never intended for dependent parasites to vote.
Who, in their right mind, would take direction from dependent parasites?
I am mildly surprised the Post did call Biden out.
Then again, some of his lies are some serious whoopers, like the recent SS one that even the CNN fact checker called them on it.
Still trying to make sense of the ““My legislation says there can be no more than eight bullets in a round.”
@Upstate Farmer
That is what’s interesting to me – even the faithful are beginning to say no. Makes me think the Dems are going to ditch Biden in the near future. What will be the result? Full-on fascism? An attempt at scaling back with Kamala or Nancy at the helm? Do they not realize that internet videos are a thing that exists? When it comes to modern Dems, the echo chamber and reality denial are so profound either is a distinct possibility. Conscientious, registered voters: do not fall for it. Reality shows are better scripted than the Dem narrative in 2022.
Since Turley wants to talk about lies–start here:
Donald Trump told dozens of lies at a pair of campaign rallies to close out the midterm election campaign.
The former president gave stump speeches Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, where a Washington Post analysis found he gave at least 58 false or misleading statements, and he added at least 24 more falsehoods Saturday at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
“If I say anything that’s slightly wrong,” Trump said about fact checkers, “they’ll challenge what I say.”
The Post analysis found Trump misrepresented the number of border crossings, which he incorrectly described as record-breaking and unrealistically predicted would quadruple, and made it sound like government figures for migrants caught at the border was the number who successfully entered the country.
“Biden and the radical Democrats do nothing at all to stop the death and devastation caused by this invasion into our country,” Trump told rallygoers.
Trump also exaggerated crime statistics and told inaccurate, misleading and apparently false anecdotes about crime victims, and blamed “record” crime on immigrants and insufficient support for law enforcement.
“If a policeman speaks a little bit loudly, he loses his family, he loses his house, he loses his pension,” Trump claimed. “[People’s] lives would be destroyed for the mere mention of the words law enforcement.”
The former president told a series of lies blaming his 2020 election loss on fraud, many of which he’s repeated for years and have been repeatedly debunked, and exaggerated price increases for bacon, ham, Thanksgiving turkeys and airline tickets, and he falsely warned of a coming diesel fuel shortage.
“We are a nation whose economy is collapsing into a cesspool of ruin,” Trump said in both speeches.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich did not dispute any specific items in the Post analysis, which was provided to the former president’s team for comment.
“The Left is failing in every way imaginable, so The Washington Post is clearly and desperately trying to run interference with some sham fact check,” Budowich said in a statement. “It’s embarrassing, but unsurprising.”
TURLEY: THESE LIES WERE TOLD TO GET VOTERS TO VOTE FOR REPUBLICANS–AND THAT IS A THREAT TO AMERICAN DEMOCRACY.
Gigi, in case you’ve forgotten here’s a reminder of an incitement to violence that has escaped your memory. C’mon Gigi we know that in your heart this is what you want. https://www.tmz.com/2017/05/30/kathy-griffin-beheads-donald-trump-photo-tyler-shields/. Let it out Gigi let it out.
I don’t click on posts from people like you because I don’t trust you not to plant a virus on my computer. It appears to be about Kathy Griffin, a comedian. But, tell me–when was Kathy Griffin ever elected to any office as a Democrat? When or where? She wasn’t, and therefore, she speaks as an individual, not as a political candidate. Trump’s lies are calculated to get people to vote Republican. Biden’s not currently running for office, and his alleged “lies” aren’t even in the same ballpark as Trump’s. Trump knows better, and so do the Republicans who continue to spread the Big Lie. You should have thought that through.
Gigi with another conspiracy theory. If she clicks on my link to the Washington Post it might put a virus on her computer. How about Kamala Harris saying that the riots should continue for incitement to violence. Yep, I’m going to put a virus on her computer. They’re coming to take Gigi away ha ha. They’re coming to take her away he he. They’re coming to take her AWAY. To the person who lives in fear everything rustles.
Gigi- Look up the definition of Tu quoque.
Gigi, since your bringing up election deniers I have a few for you. Will you now condemn these election deniers from the past or will you just put another coat of wax on their boots. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uoMfIkz7v6s
Yup. That says it all.
Voting for Republicans is a threat to democracy.
Not much wiggle room there.
Gigi, we know that you are a hater of lies and yet you don’t seem to care that your high priest in the Whitehouse gets a bottomless Pinocchio’s from the Washington Post. People may start to believe that you are not really a hater of lies after all. We can see that a nerve has been struck when your go to religious scripture the Washington Post breaks your bleeding heart. Oh the pain. Oh the pain. Your world is being turned upside down before your very eyes. Buck up buttercup the ride is about to get much more bumpy.
Very few are buying thus administration’s nonsense anymore, and there are similar reactions to similar events around the globe (Iran comes to mind). I really think the era of leftist despotism is coming to an end, personally, and naturally they are going to fight like hell at the end. The future going forward from tomorrow is going to be very interesting, indeed, and not just here in the States. Everyone knows Biden is a bald faced liar, and unlike in the past, a whole lot of people actually care that he is a bald faced liar, and are seeing very clearly the party he represents. The Dems severely overplayed their hand with covid, and so much else. We are not the pea-brained plebes they presume us to be.
Turley: you’ve become a neverending tool for alt-right projection. Now, its Joe Biden who is a big liar, according to you. Tell us: did Joe Biden ever stir up people to attack the Capitol because his massive ego couldn’t handle the fact that he lost an election he was predicted to lose, or did he ever try to get a VP or state Secretary of State to rig the vote counts? Did he ever steal classified documents, file a false affidavit via his lawyer claiming that all such documents were returned, and then fund-raise over the theft? Did he collude with a hostile foreign government to rig an election by supplying insider polling information used by Russian hackers to spread lies about his opponent? How many recounts, re-recounts and forensic audits have proven the Big LIe to be just that, and yet, has your employer ever done anything about this or the other lies Republican candidates put out? I don’t even know where to begin: how about the lie about Paul Pelosi and his attacker both being in their underwear when police arrived, or that there was no break-in, or that this was a homosexual liaison gone wrong, or that Democrats got DePape to attack Paul Pelosi? How many times was the Big Lie told on your employer’s network? What about the lies about Hillary Clinton, AOC, Elizabeth Warren, Katie Porter and other Democrats? You say nothing about this, but attack Joe Biden instead. What allegedly “false facts” even begin to arise to the threat to democracy that the Big Lie poses?
Has your employer ever addressed Republican election deniers who have promised to rig future elections by rejecting valid Democrat votes, all based on the Big Lie? That’s the purpose for today’s little piece of excrement, Turley: pivoting away from the true threat to democracy brought about by the Big Lie, Republican candidates who are election deniers, all for the sake of a wannabe dictator whom your employer supports, and for whom you have sold your credentials.
NutGiGi’s typical big piece of excrement.
“Turley: you’ve become a neverending tool for alt-right projection” ~ Gigi
Gigi: Your rebuttal playbook is remarkably brief. Call Turley some name and then move straight into whataboutism.
Turley’s blog succinctly covered (1) The Washington Post and fact checker Glenn Kessler (hardly alt-right), (2) forming a editorial decision to call Pres. Biden out for numerous false claims (it requires serious brain injury to deny Biden’s absolute insistence on tall tales), and (3) Turley’s defense of Biden’s free speech. How in the name of BlueAnon did you miss this?
See my post above–Trump’s own spokespeople can’t refute the fact that he told dozens of lies just this past weekend–the difference between Biden and Trump being Trump LIED to get people to vote Republican.
the difference between Biden and Trump being Trump LIED to get people to vote Republican.
Bwahahahahaha! I don’t hate to break it to you NutGiGi, but Republicans don’t need Trump to lie to them to vote Republican, when Biden’s lying will get Democrats and Independents to vote Republican.
Psst, Natacha, er Gigi: the alt-right is largely a figment of your imagination. A whole lot of us posting here aren’t even registered Republicans. Your time in the sunshine is winding down. Be at peace, or don’t. Nobody is going to hurt you.
Gigi–if you desire to change people’s minds, YOU need to be the one to refute Trump’s statements. Maybe you could start with how our economy isn’t collapsing into “a cesspool of ruin.” Or if finding evidence to refute that statement, skip to “exaggerated prices.” That one is easier to refute. State what Trump said were the prices and then post prices (simple act of searching grocery ads from maybe 4 different sections of the country.) I pay no attention to people, regardless of side, who do not offer evidence. Otherwise, I assume they are just mindlessly accepting what they have read or heard and trying to convince others to do the same. Can you respond?
James,
Hear! Hear!
Registered Independent! Always have been!
@Upstate Farmer
Likewise! I have switched here and there for primaries, but otherwise, always an Independent, my whole voting life. Nobody pays attention to us until they do. I have actually had people walk away from in-person conversations when I’ve told them my registration, because I could not join them in a rhetoric fest, left or right. C’est la vie. How long before the Dems start demonizing us, too, and that after courting us like lovers over the past two weeks when they ignored us like the popular kids for decades? There seems to be a bonifiable disconnect with modern liberals that other people are, in actual fact, human beings that care about their lives.
Well shiver me timbers. The Washington Post must have been taken over by the Republican Nazis. It seems that in a moment of weakness the Post let the truth slip out. Then again, they seem to be preparing for the Republicans to gain power in order to assure that the newly elected representatives of the people will give them an interview. Remember when we finally said Biden lied sir? Remember when we finally said RussiaGate was a hoax sir? Remember when we finally said the laptop is Hunter’s sir? May I please have an interview sir? Let the groveling commence.
Jonathan Turley, tch, tch. There are no “false facts”. Those are untruths.
https://www.oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com/us/definition/english/fact
Professor David B Benson, criticism of syntax rather than a discussion of the premise. Such shallow approaches are far to common on this blog. When you’ve got nothing else you look for a miss placed comma. Thanks for your insight.
Thinkitthrough, one had supposed that a lawyer would know better. After all, pre-law requires a course in philosophy but unfortunately just the history and not a course in logic.