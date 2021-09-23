Heckler’s Veto: Sixty-Six Percent of College Students Say Stopping Speech Is Free Speech

We have previously discussed the worrisome signs of a rising generation of censors in the country as leaders and writers embrace censorship and blacklisting. The latest chilling poll was released by 2021 College Free Speech Rankings after questioning a huge body of 37,000 students at 159 top-ranked U.S. colleges and universities. It found that sixty-six percent of college students think shouting down a speaker to stop them from speaking is a legitimate form of free speech. Another 23 percent believe violence can be used to cancel a speech. That is roughly one out of four supporting violence.
Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Others are supporting actual book burning. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right. So the dean of one of the premier journalism schools now supports censorship.Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
The most chilling aspect of this story is how many on left applaud such censorship. A prior poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.” Perhaps the same citizens and academics will embrace the Chinese model on social scoring and praise actions that the reported move by Chase bank.
We discussed this issue recently with regard to a lawsuit against SUNY. It is also discussed in my forthcoming law review article, Jonathan Turley, Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States, 45 Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy (2021).
This has been an issue of contention with some academics who believe that free speech includes the right to silence others. Berkeley has been the focus of much concern over the use of a heckler’s veto on our campuses as violent protesters have succeeded in silencing speakers, even including a few speakers like an ACLU official. Both students and some faculty have maintained the position that they have a right to silence those with whom they disagree and even student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech. At another University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display. In the meantime, academics and deans have said that there is no free speech protection for offensive or “disingenuous” speech. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned after she made a single analogy to acting like a “slaveholder” as a self-criticism for failing to achieve equity and reparations for black faculty and students).
We previously discussed the case of Fresno State University Public Health Professor Dr. Gregory Thatcher recruited students to destroy pro-life messages written on the sidewalks and wrongly told the pro-life students that they had no free speech rights in the matter. A district court has now ordered Thatcher to pay $17,000 and undergo First Amendment training. However, Thatcher remained defiant and the university appeared complicit in his actions by the lack of disciplinary action.
The pro-life students had written messages on the sidewalk like “You CAN be pregnant & successful” and “Unborn lives matter” to “Women need love, NOT abortion.” Thatcher got students from his 8 a.m. class to help remove the anti-abortion messages and that their chalk was taken away to write pro-choice slogans on the sidewalk. The students seem entirely unconcerned that they are censoring speech and engaging in a grossly intolerant act. Instead, they refer to their teacher as telling them that they should do so. Thatcher then walked up. Thatcher invoked the controversial restriction of free speech to “zones” and says that there is no free speech right for this type of writing outside of that zone. When the students explain that they have permission, he then proceed to rub out their messages and declared “you have permission to put it down — I have permission to get rid of it.”
A few years ago, I debated NYU Professor Jeremy Waldron who is a leading voice for speech codes. Waldron insisted that shutting down speakers through heckling is a form of free speech. I disagree. It is the antithesis of free speech and the failure of schools to protect the exercise of free speech is the antithesis of higher education.
The added increase in embracing violence is particularly chilling. A quarter of those polled supported violence to prevent others from speaking. This is the core of the philosophy of the Antifa movement. It is at its base a movement at war with free speech, defining the right itself as a tool of oppression. That purpose is evident in what is called the “bible” of the Antifa movement: Rutgers Professor Mark Bray’s Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook. Bray emphasizes the struggle of the movement against free speech: “At the heart of the anti-fascist outlook is a rejection of the classical liberal phrase that says, ‘I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.’” Indeed, Bray admits that “most Americans in Antifa have been anarchists or antiauthoritarian communists… From that standpoint, ‘free speech’ as such is merely a bourgeois fantasy unworthy of consideration.” It is an illusion designed to promote what Antifa is resisting “white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, ultra-nationalism, authoritarianism, and genocide.” Thus, all of these opposing figures are deemed fascistic and thus unworthy of being heard.
Antifa has a long and well-documented history of such violence. Bray quotes one Antifa member as summing up their approach to free speech as a “nonargument . . . you have the right to speak but you also have the right to be shut up.”
Notably, when George Washington University student and self-professed Antifa member Jason Charter was charged as the alleged “ringleader” of efforts to take down statues in Washington, D.C., Charter declared the “movement is winning.” He is right and this poll shows the success.
30 thoughts on “Heckler’s Veto: Sixty-Six Percent of College Students Say Stopping Speech Is Free Speech”
Just waiting for the next s@@tlib to explain why shutting down undesired speech is a good idea and consistent with the 1st Amendment. And of course their definition of “hate speech” is quite broad, they define “hate speech” as any speech they hate.
“Waldron insisted that shutting down speakers through heckling is a form of free speech.”
So in the name of “free speech,” he violates another person’s right to free speech.
Only in a world that embraces contradictions could you get such absurdities.
When the rule becomes, one has the right to silence others, it is only a matter of time before the words turn to violence.
The left doesn’t think of what happens if the right decides to silence the left. We have seen the left act violently or threateningly where others are in disagreement. What happens when the others refuse to be pushed?
And when it happens, Leftists will have the nerve to act surprised.
Casual Observer .. Yes, they’ll be “morally outraged”! That mob acts as though they are the only ones in the universe. Talk about privilege and exceptionalism — all the things they are supposedly against.
Casual, that is a good point. We see that happening at times, and the polite Republicans then apologize.
The ship is heading towards the rocks and two-thirds of the passengers are helping it get there sooner.
Marx: AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Orwell: Told you so.
While the anti-free speech crusaders twist themselves into pretzels to justify their fascist tactics, they are forgetting one very important thing: Their “power” to cancel others will only last as long as the Democratic Party holds the reins of power. But the Democrats, so eager to cancel Trump and push to the left, are being sloppy and stupid. They are antagonizing parts of their base (the saner ones) and many independents (where their electoral victory actually lies). This rush to the left, poorly thought out and with no real long-term plan, will be their undoing. Once their power dissolves, and the conservatives take over the government, let’s see how many lefties still support censorship, canceling and “righteous” violence. For any nation to survive, its fundamental values cannot be relative or mutable. There has to be some stability, or the nation heads towards civil war. The left has cut off every channel for expression – policing words and thoughts, and prohibiting what they ingenuously call “misinformation” – and has left few legal and nonviolent outlets for its opponents. At some point, the social fabric will tear and it will be Hobbes’ world.
Cultural Marxism, Maoism, Feminism, UNism, Eurotrashism, New Left, and Rules for Rubes have empowered the sick, the lame and the lazy since it was brought into academia to destroy the greatest country since 1960 (Marcuse and Hegel). The legal profession long ago forgot that the USA is not a mobocracy but a Republic and the psychopathics with inferiority complexes shall not infringe on the rights off the individual. The legal profession doesn’t even teach this fundamental founding in law school anymore, especially Ivies and West Coast Schools. Shall not means shall not. It does not mean life’s losers get mob up and vote or poll away rights. The judiciary is responsible for more destruction than all other branches of government combined and the reason the USA is a failed state.
And just wait until this cohort is running things in another 20 – 30 years. Don’t worry sweet, tolerant lefties, you’ll get your desired ‘hate speech’ laws soon enough. The days of the traditional free speech liberal are mostly gone. And if you oppose these laws, you’re a ‘nazi’ too.
antonio
They have no problem with shout downs and violence? I’d like to know how they feel about the Americans who protested on January 6th?
Can I stop some dumbass wokista by killing her to express my right to stop free speech? Seems like a good defense to me. “Your honor, I was just exercising my free speech right to stop free speech.”
“ Waldron insisted that shutting down speakers through heckling is a form of free speech. I disagree. ”
It actually is. It’s exactly what Turley often says is a way to combat bad free speech, with more free speech. Heckling has always been around as a form of countering someone else’s speech. Comedians deal with it all the time.
Turley’s laments about the “erosion of free speech” ignores the increasing acceptance of incessant lying and deliberate manipulation of facts that dominate current discussions on issues. His old fashioned remedy that that kind of speech is best countered by more free speech is becoming useless. Which leads others to more drastic alternatives.
Turley often ignores the fact that some conservatives deliberately engage in inflammatory and provocative speech just for the purpose of forcing others to shut them down and use those attempts to “show the left is against free speech”. Ironically this happens a lot with conservatives too. Think tanks, blogs, websites that are conservatives leaning constantly kick out liberal posters or shut down comments when their views are not welcome. Turley focuses only on censorship from the left, but ignores that of the right which is just as guilty of such behavior. Even this blog has had its own issues with censorship.
If Turley is truly concerned about the erosion of free speech he would be the first to support something like the fairness doctrine. Because it’s essentially what he’s advocating. Even in the private sector.
Think tanks, blogs, websites that are conservatives leaning constantly kick out liberal posters or shut down comments when their views are not welcome
I would be interested in what that looks like, just so I can gauge what you consider censorship.
iowan2 wrote, “I would be interested in what that looks like, just so I can gauge what you consider censorship.”
In other words Svelaz support your claim with facts.
“In God we trust; all others must bring data”
– William Edwards Deming
William Edwards Deming was an American statistician, professor, author, lecturer, and consultant.
I’ve been to a few conservative blogs where I have been kicked out simply because my comments were either arbitrarily labeled false claims or simply just kicked out without an explanation.
One such site was the Kansas policy institute which doesn’t “tolerate” false claims and warns people that posting privileges will be revoked of false claims are made. Even when postings are supported by documentation that they demand. They literally don’t want to have any points of view or comments that will sow doubt on their claims. The mere warning that no false claims will be tolerated is a form of censorship. Just like Facebook.
How about in Trump rallies? Those voicing an opposing view are shouted down or violently prevented from expressing it when their posters or signs are ripped from them?
Even on this blog people’s comments have been deleted because of a controversial or offensive posting.
“How about in Trump rallies?”
Trump rallies are rented private spaces. Svelaz, don’t you ever think before you speak?
Public universities are supposed to protect the rule of law. If the left chooses to prevent speech, the university should intervene to permit the speakers to speak. If they can’t do that for one side, they need to prevent both sides from having speakers.
Svelaz does not understand the rule of law. Maybe a sports analogy would help. “Fair play,” let the referee judge based on fairness instead of bias or graft.
You’re a Nazi.
Svelaz wrote, “It actually is. It’s exactly what Turley often says is a way to combat bad free speech, with more free speech. Heckling has always been around as a form of countering someone else’s speech.”
It comes as no surprise that people completely missed the real point; using your Constitutional right to intentionally infringe on someone else’s Constitutional right is an outright abuse of rights and it doesn’t matter which side is doing it.
Svelaz wrote, “Turley often ignores the fact that some conservatives deliberately engage in inflammatory and provocative speech just for the purpose of forcing others to shut them down and use those attempts to “show the left is against free speech”. “
Now we get to the core of your ignorant argument; no Svelaz, speech that you don’t like does not force or justify the use unethical anti-Constitutional tactics to stop the speech. You’re argument is sophomoric rationalizing nonsense.
Svelaz wrote, “Think tanks, blogs, websites that are conservatives leaning constantly kick out liberal posters or shut down comments when their views are not welcome.”
Here’s my experience with that; I see that when Liberal** not liberal* posters are challenged regularly about their rhetoric and they cannot back up their rhetoric with facts and logic they simply go away. Other than obvious internet trolls that should be banned, I don’t see conservative sites banning those with opposing opinions but I cannot say the same about the political left, they are constantly banning those with opposing opinions, I’ve had it happen to me so many times that I can honestly say that it’s a pattern of the political left.
*liberal: adjective, 1. willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; open to new ideas. 2. relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.
**Liberal: noun, supporter of political policies that are socially progressive and promote social welfare.
Svelaz wrote, “If Turley is truly concerned about the erosion of free speech he would be the first to support something like the fairness doctrine”
The “fairness doctrine” is nonsense. Being “fair” is an individual perspective and subject to extreme bias. Consider the political left’s ridiculous “fair share” taxation arguments, there is no such thing as fair when it comes to anything political in our form of governing. “Fair” is term used in psychological propaganda that’s specifically designed to steer people towards classism, totalitarianism and ultimately Marxism.
Rats, I just noticed a couple of grammatical errors that I missed in my final edit. I’m sure everyone will get the idea.
Kung Fu. Wuhan Flu. Batman. Robinhood. Hitler. German American Bund. Mao. Stalin. Trump.
The times are not a changing. Went into Dartmouth, come out dumb too. Hustling round nitwits in the alligator shoes. They’re keeping the humans down.
I think we are past the point if debate. This is a totalitarian movement, period, willing to use violence. Leftists are the only domestic terrorists that exist in any meaningful way in America. I really do believe this began with parenting trends that have only worsened with subsequent generations. I think there was a time we could forestall all this – I’m not entirely sure that is going to be possible in the relatively near future if left unabated.
James wrote, “I really do believe this began with parenting trends that have only worsened with subsequent generations. I think there was a time we could forestall all this – I’m not entirely sure that is going to be possible in the relatively near future if left unabated.”
Read the comment in this link for a little more on that topic.
Thanks for that link — very interesting website.
“This is a totalitarian movement, period, willing to use violence. Leftists are the only domestic terrorists ”
James, to me, what you say means one of two reactions. Accept enslavement or resist. Based on the left’s use of force, resistance means more force.
Jonathan wrote, “We have previously discussed the worrisome signs of a rising generation of censors in the country as leaders and writers embrace censorship and blacklisting.”
When are you going to stop soft-balling this, these people are using the same kind of tactics that were used in 1930’s Germany as they embraced totalitarianism; you will assimilate to their standards or else, persecution is the new norm for these people. These people are a scourge on our society, our culture, and our form of government and these things makes them anti-American and anti-Constitution and therefore an “enemy” to We the People.
This comes down to the fact that Leftist always lose on the battle field of ideas. “free and open debate” is the most danger to leftist agenda items. So it must be shut down.
It seems from a series of posts here, that claiming to be “offended” is one way. to at least force others to refrain form certain words (Wuhan Flu) or concepts (man and woman). an effective strategy at the moment.
iowan2 wrote, “This comes down to the fact that Leftist always lose on the battle field of ideas. “free and open debate” is the most danger to leftist agenda items. So it must be shut down.”
^^^ THIS ^^^ is spot on!
iowan2 wrote, “It seems from a series of posts here, that claiming to be “offended” is one way. to at least force others to refrain form certain words (Wuhan Flu) or concepts (man and woman). an effective strategy at the moment.”
Don’t forget about calling anyone that opposes them a racist.
“Leftist always lose on the battle field of ideas. “free and open debate””
That is why leftists rely on trickery or violence instead of their ideas.