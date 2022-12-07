A Constitutional Mulligan? Trump Calls Again for a “Redo” of the 2020 Election

Last week, many of us expressed alarm over a statement by former President Trump that we might have to “terminate” constitutional rules in light of the release of the Twitter files. He has now denied saying that but repeats that the disclosures should mean that the election is “redone.” There are no constitutional Mulligans in presidential elections.
There is a legitimate demand for an investigation into this scandal and censorship that clearly had some impact on the close election.
However, while I have been a vocal critic of Twitter and the full mobilization of media, political, and corporate interests against Musk, any suggestion that constitutional rules could be terminated or suspended is both dangerous and demagogic.
For that reason, I was glad to see Trump walking back the statement but there remain deeply troubling aspects to the continued call for the election to be “redone.”
On Monday, Trump insisted that he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution:
“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS.”
However, the earlier posting was unequivocal in stating that the Twitter disclosures “allows for the termination of all rules … even those found in the Constitution.”
As I stated at the time, there is no basis for termination or suspension of constitutional rules in such a case. Moreover, the misconduct of one company would never be accepted by a court as grounds for retroactively reevaluating a presidential election two years later.
In his latest posting, Trump repeated that
“steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG…Simply put, if an election is irrefutably fraudulent, it should go to the rightful winner or, at a minimum, be redone … Where open and blatant fraud is involved, there should be no time limit for change!”
Putting aside the clarification on the call for termination of such rules, there is no basis upon which a court could order an election in 2020 to be “redone.” The implications of such a power are chilling. Such judicial intervention could be used by judges to “redo” future elections when they disapprove of a candidate or party. It is an invitation to judicial activism and would be destabilizing for our constitutional system as a whole.
It is unclear what Trump is now demanding. Should a court declare him the winner and order the start of a new four-year term — negating the 2024 election? Would the court order a vote in 2022 and then another vote in 2024? None of that is even remotely possible on a legal basis.
Moreover, before declaring that the election is to be “redone,” the court would have to not only find that the company engaged in election fraud but that such fraud was determinative or decisive in the election. How does it do that? There were a myriad of issues pushing voters that year. A court could not say with any sense of confidence that Twitter’s conduct determined the outcome.
My concern is that such postings create a false impression for citizens that such a “redo” is possible. It fuels extraconstitutional demands on our system. We have the oldest and most successful constitutional system in history because it is not subject to such improvisation or impulse.
Besides, there is a practical redo in the works. Trump is already running in 2024. We do not have to “undo” 2020 when the public will have a renewed chance to vote for Trump in 2024.
21 thoughts on “A Constitutional Mulligan? Trump Calls Again for a “Redo” of the 2020 Election”
Trump didn’t walk back that statement. He meant it and still believes it. What’s that saying?…”when someone tells you what they think the first time, believe it.
That’s his intention it’s always been his intention. That’s how he encouraged his followers to attack the Capitol on Jan 6. If Trump is demanding the constitution be scrapped so he can be president again clearly he was intent on overturning the election by force Jan 6.
Sometimes Turley can seem a bit dense or is just deliberately obtuse because he wouldn’t dare criticize Trump too harshly.
I notice you do not say what the remedy is if it is determined that fraud resulted in an electoral victory. Ignoring Trump’s assertions about the 2020 election, hypothetically, what is the remedy if an election was certified and there was enough fraud to determine the outcome?
Your silence about a remedy seems to suggest that if the people who orchestrate the fraud can go undetected until after the election is certified, then they get a pass. That does not strike me as just.
Yet when I think about fraudulent or rigged elections, that does seem to be the rule.
LBJ’s 1948 Senate primary election was very close. It’s an indisputable fact that not only did voter fraud occur on his behalf, but the level of fraud was enough to secure his “victory.” He went on to win his Senate seat. So that fraudulent primary election was the stepping stone that ultimately put LBJ in the White House years later. Ironically, he nominated to the Supreme Court – and the Democrat Senate confirmed, the shady lawyer who helped him navigate the fraud issue, Abe Fortis. So not only was the fraud rewarded, but the lawyer who figured out ways to get around the fraud was rewarded.
In the machine politics era party bosses rigged elections. Were any of them overturned later after the rigging became known and could be proven?
So is it the case that provided fraudsters can go undetected until after the election is certified, there is no legal remedy?
LOL! Nope.
Ginning up demand by calling it a “scandal” is not evidence of a legitimate demand. That’s just a lot of wishful thinking on his part. Silly Turley.
Turley says, “ It is unclear what Trump is now demanding.”
Really? It couldn’t be clearer. All of us know exactly what he’s demanding. Trump clarified what he was demanding by declaring a redo should be necessary because his voter fraud claims are true, which they are not.
It’s interesting that Turley isn’t calling Trump a liar when he clearly is. He is perfectly willing to call out Biden for making false claims, but Trump gets an “it’s unclear”?
What is clear is Turley likes to treat Trump’s BS with kid gloves.
One thing about Trump he loves to deny what he screamed in public. Sadly his acolytes will believe him.
I think the public is comfortable moving beyond Trump at this point. Yes, he and we were unfairly deprived of his second term by a corrupt DNC, FBI, media, and Intel Community and wound up with someone whose corrupt dealings are legion. That said, the courts rightfully avoided the controversies in the 2020 election, clearly not wanting to repeat the mistake of Bush v. Gore, 531 U.S. 98 (2000). The Constitution says that the people – not the courts – shall choose the president and vice-president. So, we leave it to the historians to gather the facts and tell the true story of the 2020 election. Are the people willing to move on from Trump? It appears so. Since leaving the presidency, Trump has made some fatal errors in judgment. The Mar-a-Lago fiasco stands out. Knowing the Biden regime was out to get him for anything, he allowed himself to fall prey to their attacks. Why? The public is very forgiving of honest mistakes and this can be seen in how the public judged the behavior of past presidents. The public does not forgive and surely does not forget stupid mistakes that reflect serious lapses in judgment. It is, after all, a candidate’s ability to make good and sound judgments that we select the president in the first place. A lot of what Trump achieved will live for a long time. He showed that the “swamp” can be drained, ever so slowly, perhaps, but drained, nonetheless. The Biden presidency will go down in the history books as one of the most corrupt and much of this remains to be revealed by the House beginning next month. By 2024, the public once again will be looking to drain the swamp and the path seems clear that Governor DeSantis will be handed the baton by the RNC to do just that. The Constitution will once again prove resilient in the face of challenges. We, the people, in the final analysis, are more powerful than we, the media, or we, the FBI, or we, the Intel Community, or any other segment of our society or government that thinks itself supreme.
JJC,
Well said.
I agree.
Trump gave us GA 2020 and TWO Democrats. Trump gave us Oz, Masters, the Governor in PA that actually may have cost Oz the senate seat, and of course Walker. Add to this the fact that since all of these fiascos Trump has had dinner with Kanye and the other Jew hater and then called for overriding the Constitution.
If we want to end Democrat control of the WH and the Senate we need to move away from Trump, he is political poison. He is immature, unserious, naïve politically (I know he won in 2016, but that was a fluke and he wasn’t totally unhinged yet), undisciplined and he only cares about the fact that he allowed himself to get beaten by Dems that probably did cheat. Well guess what big guy, you and your lame team should have been ready for what the Dems did, this is on you. Check out the Trump legal teams and tell me he is a serious guy.
Byron York, a great columnist, has a story out today about Trump and his inability to move on. We cannot win looking backwards and Trump cannot stop looking backwards. Do any of you really want the president having dinner with Ye and the other guy? Do any of you want the president appointing Omarosa (or whatever the heck her name is) to the WH? This is not a serious guy.
Hulibobby: Don’t allow your anger to overwhelm your feelings. Trump did a lot of good for the time he was president. It may have been because he was surrounded by bright people – as every president, including the current one – will be when in office. Take away those wizards and you have a basement-dwelling, ice-cream munching, incompetent just as you have a person – Trump – who never before being POTUS was involved in politics. By the way, the people in 2016 were fed up with the corruption of the Clintons and the DNC and elected a non-politician simply because he was not a politician. Now that they have seen another example of corruption in the WH, the public is unlikely to make the same mistake again. I agree Trump’s political career is probably over and done with but he delivered on his promises and he did drain the swamp a little. Cheer up, better times are ahead.
Trump, his base and his party should be concerned more about why Georgia counties which supported Walker in the midterms, flipped for Warnock in the run-off. Miller’s review of Trumps accomplishments pales in the light of the way Trump comports himself in the public arena. His bombast is his Achilles heel. I would not support him in a primary if DeSantis were to be a contender.. There are more pressing matters to devote your comments to this day.
Well that’s very convenient for Turley’s side. “We cheated, too bad, live with it.” No, 2024 is not a “redo” of 2020. Americans have the right to free and fair elections. When that right is abrogated, Americans have the right to redress, and not in the form of “better luck next time, losers” as Turley suggests.
“Americans have the right to free and fair elections.”
So what exactly would you be proposing?
Do you want the govt to step in and decide what is accurate information and what is disinformation?
Do you want the govt to regulate the order in which web links are presented when you search the web?
Maybe a better question is can the Congress take action against those involved??? Because as I see it based on evidence to this point, besides the Political appointees the top 3 of our Executive Branch were into this up to the top of their heads!!
During his first term, in the face of never-ending opposition from the left and his own party, Donald Trump accomplished gasoline under $2 a gallon, record low unemployment, inflation at 2 percent, the end of NAFTA, better trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, increased tariffs on products from Communist China, a dramatic reduction in illegal immigration, reduced regulation of American businesses, American energy independence, the creation of opportunity zones in low-income communities, reduced missile testing by North Korea, cancellation of the Obama nuclear weapons agreement with Iran, recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the brokering of historic trade agreements between Israel and its Arab neighbors, a Republican party that is welcoming to people of all races and classes, the appointment of over 240 American judges who believe in following the Constitution, and the appointment of three Supreme Court justices who believe in following the Constitution. In June 2022, seventeen months after Trump left the White House, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.
Miller, Trump did a great job as president but because of him we now have Biden. If you want another 4 years of Biden (or Harris) then keep Trump in the picture. If you want a Republican wave in 2024 then move away from Trump and do it now.
I voted for Trump in 2020 and I would probably vote for him again if Biden is the nominee of the Dems, but I will vote for any other Republican against Trump in the primaries. ANY OTHER REPUBLICAN!
Trump 24
Trump is a Constitutional imbecile, he’s right up there with modern day Democrats.
Although Turley champions free speech (which is a good thing) ultimately it is the doctrine of free speech as it is interpreted by the supreme court that dictates that what Twitter did is (or is doing) is not in violation of any federal law.
SCOTUS has determined in Citizen’s United that corporations can use their resources to influence elections and sway the public to believe whatever the corporation wants the public to believe. According to SCOTUS government cannot infringe on this right. Therefore Twitter is/was just doing what the court has allowed.
Trumps call for a redo is nothing more than political bluster. He know it will not happen for the reasons Turley cites above. Some have said conservatives should move on from Trump but who could withstand what Trump has withstood over the past 6 years? The Democrats have a winning combination of the media, government agencies standing by their side, and an incompetent Republican party. Unless this changes the two party system is dead.
Exactly! I don’t know how he has withstood all the crap the Democrats have put out there, and without a strong candidate running in 2024, the Republican Party is screwed. The Republicans have shown their cowardice enough in 2022.
This is a symptom, the whole; Russia Gate, Laptop Gate , Trump Tax Gate, the next Gate of Gates ….
It’s when a Person does not know when to quit. That’s the problem. [a bit similar to Addiction]
If I were to say; “this all stems from Hillary Clinton not knowing when to quit” or “this all stems from Donald Trump not knowing when to quit” One view or another would find that to be true. But the fact remains that They didn’t know when to quit.
Term Limits are not enough, because a Politician will just find another Office, thus Careers in Politics can be had for a lifetime.
‘Political-Careers’ should be abolished (You get 1-shot in office and your out for Life), ‘Political-Party’ Terms-Limits should be set (a Party can only hold a seat for 2 terms then they are band for two terms). And then there’s the Fifth Estate, “The Booze”, if you will.
These aren’t all the answers, but there is something(s) that can be done to put a stop to the endless & ever evolving cycle of addictive-behavior in our political system.