The Deep Twitter State? Former FBI General Counsel Fired at Twitter

Below is my column on Fox.com on the firing of former FBI General Counsel James Baker at Twitter. The move by Elon Musk is raising serious questions of whether he has faced a type of “deep state” problem within his own company obstructing his efforts to restore transparency and free speech values to Twitter.
Here is the column:
On Tuesday, Elon Musk surprised many by firing of former FBI General Counsel James Baker as legal counsel for Twitter. For many of us, the most surprising thing was that Baker was still at Twitter. I had assumed that Baker had left the company with Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s former chief legal officer who was the key figure behind the company’s notorious censorship system. I cannot imagine a less compatible figure to remain at the company to implement the new transparency and free speech policies of Musk. What was equally surprising was to see one of my columns referenced in the story.
Yesterday, I was returning from a hearing in Richmond when my phone seemed to explode. It appears that Musk announced the firing as part of an exchange with journalist Matt Taibbi on my recent column, “Six Degrees from James Baker: A Familiar Figure Emerges With the Release of Twitter Files.”
Musk was responding to Matt Taibbi tweeting on the Sunday column. He posted “In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today.”
Taibbi later added details that seemed to confirm the fears of figures like the New York Post’s Miranda Devine, who has played a major role in exposing the Hunter Biden scandal. Devine immediately noted on Fox News that the release strangely did not include emails on known meetings with the FBI on censoring information. She speculated that someone was holding back information. There was also a curious delay in the release of material that Musk said would be forthcoming.
Taibbi explained: “On Friday, the first installment of the Twitter files was published here. We expected to publish more over the weekend. Many wondered why there was a delay.”
Musk then removed any doubt about what “exited” meant for Baker: “On Tuesday, Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker was fired.. Among the reasons? Vetting the first batch of “Twitter Files” – without knowledge of new management.”
Musk added that Baker’s explanation for delaying the release of materials was “unconvincing.”
The tweets were an ironic twist given Baker’s controversial career. Conservatives often cite Baker as part of a “deep state” committed to opposing former President Donald Trump and working closely with Democratic interests. Now he is accused of essentially being part of a deep state at Twitter sabotaging or obstructing efforts of Musk to release information.
Taibbi added that journalist Bari Weiss (who like Taibbi is helping in the release and analyze the material) was shocked by the conduct. Taibbi quoted Weiss as saying “My jaw hit the floor.”
As I discussed earlier, Baker was a controversial figure at the FBI and was forced out after James Comey was fired as director. Twitter seemed eager to hire him. Later few of us were surprised to learn that he then became an advocate for censoring the Hunter Biden story or that the cry of “Russians” seemed to justify extreme measures.
Twitter’s ex-safety chief, Yoel Roth, said the decision was a “mistake” but the story “set off every single one of my finely tuned APT28 hack and leak campaign alarm bells.” The reference to the APT28 Russian disinformation operation dovetailed with false claims of former U.S. intelligence officers that the laptop was “classic disinformation.”
The Russian disinformation claim was never particularly credible. The Biden campaign never denied the laptop was Hunter Biden’s; it left that to its media allies. Moreover, recipients of key emails could confirm those communications, and U.S. intelligence quickly rejected the Russian disinformation claim.
Still, there were a few Twitter executives who expressed unease with censoring the story, including former global communications VP Brandon Borrman, who asked, “Can we truthfully claim that this is part of the policy?” Baker jumped in to support censorship and said, “It’s reasonable for us to assume that they may have been [hacked] and that caution is warranted.”
There was no evidence the Post’s Hunter Biden material was hacked — none. Yet Baker found a basis for a “reasonable” assumption that Russians or hackers were behind it.
Now, there is a strong suggestion that Baker played a role in limiting or delaying the release of material. The question is whether some of that information deals with the earlier disclosures of the FBI communications. There are also curious deletions on some of the emails of dates and times.
Baker is likely to find himself a popular figure in the weeks to come. Putting aside the requisite media contract for such figures like Peter Strzok, he is likely to be one of the first to be subpoenaed to appear before a House committee.
In the meantime, Musk will now have to review any material redacted or removed by Baker. The release of that material could shed light on not just the cause for Baker’s termination but his role at Twitter in allegedly undermining Musk’s policies. More importantly, any material related to the FBI and other agencies would be key in determining if there was a system of “censorship by surrogate” at Twitter.
What is also clear is that, despite the full mobilization of Washington against Musk, the billionaire is undeterred. Once again, the normally unstoppable forces of Washington may have met their first immovable object.
12 thoughts on “The Deep Twitter State? Former FBI General Counsel Fired at Twitter”
I have no doubt all the juicy details have long been deleted, and that the biden regime has ben furiously deleting all their related crimes as quickly as possible, too, calling in the backup technicians to destroy the backups as well just like clinton and gore did so many times.
On another note, people should consider what arrays are also aligned against the 1st amendment right now that we aren’t generally commenting on. I will start a list and other are welcome to add on. All these meet or exceed the twitter censoring.
Youtube, which has been banning R (to the right) content for a long time now, furiously shadowbanning, furiously demonetizing, and deleting accounts. Also, youtube has destroyed the formerly wonderful nested comment section under videos. It used to be a wonderful interaction, clear and debate filled, a joy to use. That was crushed years ago and has further deteriorated and now is shadow banned as well.Google or “Alphabet” is their parent company, also guilty of the same thing on every android phone in the USA. The “media app” that runs to left on every new android phone is far left wing phony junk. So every android phone is compromised.
All the famous “fund me” applications have been banning R’s for a long time. Their campaigns are deleted on simple political terms, even after being up for some time, for no reason other than R. Gofundme, etc.
The MSM, already mentioned of course in almost every way.
The banking system, also deleting the business accounts of R’s.
The credit card system, the same, attacking R and removing them.
Blackrock and Vanguard, Larry Fink, and the ESG system – if you are an unwanted R you won’t ever get a business loan.
The general cancel culture, though social media, can take your job, attacks on R’s of course – a campaign of calling, complaints, and false reports on rating sites such as YELP get you, the R, fired.
Parler was stripped from the web overnight, by the big powers, since it had great R traction.
Others please add what I have forgotten.
Understand, twitter is but one small portion of the censorship R (to the right) are facing in their daily lives.
It is an emergency, and has been, for some time.
Defenestrate Counsel
Baker was in line for a life altering severance package.
Now he has presumably been fired for cause. No package.
He apparently thinks that the lefties will take care of him.
We are in an existential fight for the country against a rich, powerful, and amoral adversary.
The most discouraging part of this entire story is that the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop have been known to law enforcement since before the 2020 election. When recently told that the Republican congress will be investigating the suppression and lack of investigation of the laptop Biden responded ‘good luck with that’. Why should he fear his administration suddenly caring about his corruption when it has been known since he announced he was running for president? That video of him at the CFR talking about threatening Ukraine by withholding loans unless they fire the prosecutor who was investigating the company that Hunter was being paid by was public during Trump’s impeachment for trying to influence Ukraine in a phone call. We live in a world of contradictions and there appears to be no resolution to the cognitive dissonance we live with everyday now. It makes me extremely sad because I love this country.
If I had been in Baker’s shoes, I’d have begun ear-marking every FBI/Twitter communication and, once the Musk purchase had been completed, I’d have scrubbed them all with a keystroke. I’m pretty sure Bleachbit would have been very useful.
Congratulations Mr. Turley for your column on Baker making the world a better place. Unbelievable Baker was still working there. Well done getting him canned!
I honestly do think they have met their first immovable object, and thank goodness money just doesn’t matter in this fight. Sadly, whittling down to dollar signs is what it took for these shucksters to concede a single inch. If they aren’t prepared to assassinate Elon, they had best learn to play nice, because, his NOT going away. It is beyond reprehensible that money is the only language they will take seriously. Current dem voters that read this blog: bear that in mind. You are voting for the aristocracy, period (and indeed, many of you in the modern left are members of that class, so this might be moot), and all of your counter culture past amounts to a teenage indulgence because your refuse to examine the evidence and change your minds for the *actual* betterment of everyone. 50% of modern liberals are elitist hypocrites, the other 50% are very much willfully ignorant, particularly in the connected age.
“I honestly do think they have met their first immovable object . . .”
Well, unless there is a 6th floor window someplace from which Musk will fall . . . I understand from recent Russian history that 6th floor windows are more dangerous than guns.
The core point being missed is that people like James Baker and Yoel Roth, to name a few, join corporations and governments but never built anything and add nothing of value to society while pretentiously forcing their utter stupidity on others. They’re nothing more than parasites.
Right! They’re organizers . . . hmmmm . . . I seem to recall one Community Organizer who became especially prominent . . .
He’s at the core of the issue and his hands are all over the crime scene but he’s on track to be exposed and penalized accordingly.
I would be hard pressed to name any democrat including, but not limited to, public officers or bureaucrats who was not a parasite. Socialism is a form of parasitism.