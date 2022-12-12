Hunter’s Haiku: The Poetic Side to Influence Peddling

The latest sale of Hunter Biden’s over-priced art is being featured at the Georges Bergès Gallery in New York City. His much maligned pieces will be sold for as much as $225,000 and there appears no shortage of buyers. This is only the latest such sale, which has raised ethical concerns over the use of art for parties to influence President Joe Biden by buying his son’s paintings. Hunter is known to have both high expenses and limiting funds. Indeed, a friend and lawyer reportedly had to pay off his overdue taxes. While foreign parties lined up previously to give Hunter millions in dubious deals, they can now just write a check and walk away with an virtual certification of support to hang on the wall of their office or home. What is different is that this sale comes with a Haiku from Hunter.

Hunter’s haiku appears a tad off from the traditional 17 syllables in 3 lines of five, seven, five:

Atoms bloom in my chest All the room is filled it is full I can see all the colors

For the next showing, a more traditional and relevant haiku may be warranted:

Money falls like leaves Influence is an art form The Big Guy sees all.

