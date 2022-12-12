The latest sale of Hunter Biden’s over-priced art is being featured at the Georges Bergès Gallery in New York City. His much maligned pieces will be sold for as much as $225,000 and there appears no shortage of buyers. This is only the latest such sale, which has raised ethical concerns over the use of art for parties to influence President Joe Biden by buying his son’s paintings. Hunter is known to have both high expenses and limiting funds. Indeed, a friend and lawyer reportedly had to pay off his overdue taxes. While foreign parties lined up previously to give Hunter millions in dubious deals, they can now just write a check and walk away with an virtual certification of support to hang on the wall of their office or home. What is different is that this sale comes with a Haiku from Hunter.
Hunter’s haiku appears a tad off from the traditional 17 syllables in 3 lines of five, seven, five:
Atoms bloom in my chest
All the room is filled it is full
I can see all the colors
For the next showing, a more traditional and relevant haiku may be warranted:
Money falls like leaves
Influence is an art form
The Big Guy sees all.
40 thoughts on “Hunter’s Haiku: The Poetic Side to Influence Peddling”
This Haiku’s for fun.
It’ll rhyme after it’s done.
In 5-4-3-2-
As if the culture hasn’t been degraded enough, now we have to endure this “art” for sale from a grifter to those who seek something hidden from the rest of us. Only the politicians (and maybe the FBI) know what that hidden treasure might be.
I find it amazing that Turley has his panties in a twist over Hunter Biden selling art, with the implication (lacking any evidence) that such sales are nothing but an obvious effort to gain influence with his father, but has yet to comment on foreign governments booking rooms at Trump’s Washington DC Hotel, including conference rooms, that were never used. Trump was the actual occupant of the Oval Office at the time. Hunter is just Biden’s son. Today’s assignment is just another effort to resuscitate the “Hunter Biden Scandal”.
NUTCHACHACHA, are you done with the affirmative action yet or do you still need it?
Boo hoo
A crackhead with no money…
Seriously, what could possibly go wrong?
If I wanted to blackmail Biden, and let’s say, get Billions of dollars of “security assistance” for my country…
I know exactly who I would target, and it wouldn’t be booking rooms at a Trump hotel, from someone with no history of drug use, with billions of dollars of their own.
But that’s just me. 🙂
Yes because doing crack and peddaling influence is totally normal for a presidents son and oh yeah screwing his dead brothers wife
I expect you wantonly see no difference between an actual Hotel room in the center of Washington and a piece of shite ‘art’ about as valuable as an NFT . The monkey who refuses to see the brazen corruption !
Sometimes people overpay for art by people whose name they know. If someone’s name is in the news, it becomes a conversation piece when their art is on the wall.
I suspect that Jonathan and other right wingers saying Hunter Biden’s name over and over every day makes his art more valuable. Ka-ching!
Hunter’s art has much more relevance than Turley’s hit pieces.
You support crack heads with rich corrupt father’s congrats snowflake, l am looking forward to the day the vax clots you out
Yeah… No.
Maybe if Hunter got Chinese patents, or a 2 billion dollar loan Turley would be just peachy with those deals.
“My surname makes rain.
Sweet money flows like water.
I share some with Dad.”
“It’s the [moneylaudering], stupid!”
– James Carville
_____________
Jerry Saltz
@jerrysaltz
·
Jul 23, 2021
Replying to
@jerrysaltz
2/2. Now imagine all the foreign agents, fishy businessmen, lobbyists, politicos buying the work & back room deals. The potential for conflict of interest is enormous & dangerous.
Do what Republican war-monger George W. Bush did. Make your work; show it at a non-profit; no sales
“I’m just a crackhead
But with Dad in the White House
I’m raking it in.”
Son, good for nothing
Big Guy hears ka-ching, ka-ching
Big Guy filthy rich.
Professor, please cut it out. All these posts about nothing demean you
Beg to differ, Dennis.
Hey! Let’s all go over to the Dennis Byron Blog. Whaddaya say?
+100
“The lies, the secrets
They’re a burden on his soul
And yet, he goes on.”
~unknown
Hunter Biden should check out these rare paintings:
>Anthony Usher, a thief, usurer & merchant of flesh
>Burnett Usher, swindler, forgerer, drug addict & jewel thief
> Brandon Usher, professional assassin
> Vivian Usher, Blackmailer, harlot & murderer
> Capt. David Usher, smuggler, slave trader & mass murderer
As a degreed Art Historian, I must admit, while disclosing that I am a conservative and find hunter and family scum, that this art (if he actually made it himself) has a certain degree of merit if not just for color, design and image. I’m not saying that he is the new Rembrandt but “his” works seem as good as most others found in modern galleries today. Nothing extraordinary but competent enough. I regret that some on the right will condemn this “art” simply based on its creator and, also, some on the left will consider it genius for the same reason. The real issue, though, is the problem of influencing people in power, which is as old as the hills and can only be deterred by the merits of those in power. Unfortunately, the prog/left has saddled our nation with one of its most accomplished and long-running grifters as commander in chief and that poses some significant problems for our national security.
Alma Carman,
While I do not hold a degree such as yourself, I have to agree with your assessment.
I actually like that piece of work by Hunter.
The haiku is “meh” at best, but over all I like the painting itself.
Would I pay six figures for it?
Probably not . . . Unless it got me access to some serious influence (wink, wink).
I bet they’re ghost-painted. He probably used the money from the last sale to hire someone with real talent.
I wouldn’t pay much for his painting of a waterfall, but it is bette4, by far, than anything by Picasso.
Hunter should hold an art auction. He could set the minimum price at $83,333, equal to one month’s compensation at Burrisma Holdings.
e-Dough Period
Are you as interested in who paid Justice “I love beer” Kavanaugh‘s debts? I bet not. Will you be requesting capital punishment for Hunter Biden? God, no one hid this story. It has been being churned for years.
Squirrel!!!
“Squirrel” comment was meant for Justice Holmes.
Is that not indicated by the format?
“Churned?” Perhaps, but not by the greater media as it should have been. Protect the Big Guy, and the little guy gets a break too.
“Churned” in Injustice Homeboy’s toilet as it augured in, downward to its death, and irretrievably out of public view.
Hey–I’m interested. Will you tell me and post source? Thanks.
A rare bit of snark from the Professor. Nicely done, Sir!
I can comprehend the attraction to Hunter Biden’s artwork from a financial perspective which is that art is always worth more after the artist dies. The bet is that a relapse and overdose will do it especially as the pressure mounts regarding his past dealings and prison looks very unappealing.
Calling what Hunter is selling “art” is a huge stretch. It is, in fact, an IOU which will be worthless after Joe leaves office.
Art is subjective and still think that Picasso was a genius because he realized that idiots were willing to pay for his lack of talent. As far as Hunter is concerned, you are correct as far as business/politics are concerned but his demise, or lack thereof, will influence the value of his “artwork”