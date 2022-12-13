The Legion of Democratic Doom? Biden Operatives Plan “Swat Force” on Hunter Biden Scandal

Below is my column in the New York Post on the very public plan to target potential witnesses — and even media — in the Biden influence peddling scandal. It is rare to see such a scorched Earth campaign intentionally made public. When Hillary Clinton’s campaign funded the Steele dossier, it hid its role and even denied the funding when asked by reporters. This was clearly an effort to not only reveal the plan but to specifically declare the potential targets, including key witnesses, against the Bidens.
Here is the column:
Just when you thought our politics could not get more poisonous, a recent meeting in California suggests the past is mere prelude. The Washington Post, which revealed the powwow, described it as Biden family “allies” planning an offensive to blunt any investigation into the Bidens’ alleged multimillion-dollar influence-peddling schemes.
Republicans will see it more like the gathering of the Legion of (Democratic) Doom. Some of the most controversial political operatives are involved in the all-hands-on-deck effort to protect the Bidens.
The California meeting’s host was none other than Hunter Biden’s friend, agent and lawyer Kevin Morris. After Hunter was placed under investigation for, among other possible charges, tax evasion, Morris reportedly paid off as much as $2.8 million in back taxes for Hunter.
Morris, per The Washington Post, called for a “more aggressive” response to those seeking to investigate the alleged influence peddling. That plan includes hitting critics, such as Fox News, with possible defamation lawsuits. (For full disclosure, I appear as a legal analyst on Fox News.)
The paper also reported Morris “outlined extensive research on two potential witnesses against Hunter Biden — a spurned business partner named Tony Bobulinski and a computer repairman named John Paul Mac Isaac.” “Spurned” is hardly the sole or most relevant description of Bobulinski: The businessman was recruited by the Biden family to manage foreign deals and later directly contradicted President Joe Biden’s claims he knew nothing of those dealings. His testimony could present a serious threat in the coming House investigation in establishing not only the president’s knowledge but his possible receipt of proceeds from the deals.
Morris’ plan could easily be taken as a declaration of all-out war on potential witnesses against Hunter Biden.
What’s most interesting about the piece is why The Washington Post was given such access and such a detailed account. Generally, political operatives lay out scorched-earth campaigns in secret. But someone wanted this campaign to be public before the House can call any witnesses.
For key witnesses like Bobulinski, the message is about as subtle as a two-by-four to the head. The Washington Post is viewed as one of the most pro-Biden newspapers in the country and only recently admitted the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic after pushing the false Russian-disinformation claim. Now the paper is detailing a plan that could create an open season on those who might try to substantiate the Biden family’s influence peddling.
Notably, the article stresses this effort is “operating separately from the White House. [David] Brock said his organization also remains independent of Hunter Biden and his team and is following its own strategy.”
The separation is important to deflect any allegations of witness intimidation. Media and political figures leveled such claims against the Trump White House when impeachment witnesses were attacked in the press. Congressional Democrats denounced criticism of the witnesses as an effort to silence or deter witnesses from coming forward. (For the record, I also criticized the targeting of witnesses against Trump even if it did not constitute chargeable witness intimidation).
Those who view this as a not-so-veiled threat will likely cite the inclusion of David Brock, one of the most controversial and reviled Democratic operatives in Washington.
Long a radical figure closely associated with Hillary Clinton’s campaigns, Brock has repeatedly been at the center of controversial attack campaigns and was most recently tied to news sites criticized as fakes or ploys.
Many see him as the lowest common denominator of Democratic operatives, someone willing to take extreme measures to support Democratic figures and causes. Even Biden senior adviser Neera Tanden allegedly once remarked, “I hope Hillary truly understands now how batshit crazy David Brock is.”
Brock, however, has always given figures like Clinton deniability for direct responsibility for his actions. He described his new group, Facts First USA, as a “SWAT team” designed to “ensure that the media and public do not accept the false narrative that flows from congressional investigations.”
The Post described the meeting as a “glimpse into a sprawling infrastructure that is rapidly, almost frantically, assembling to combat Republicans’ plans to turn Hunter Biden into a major news story when the GOP takes over the House next year.” It also discussed an array of well-known lawyers the Biden family has assembled as well as plans by the White House and Democratic National Committee.
Various Democratic groups plan to attack efforts to disclose the Bidens’ multimillion-dollar efforts by attacking Donald Trump’s family. These include the Congressional Integrity Project, which recently hired Jeff Peck, the chief of staff to Biden when he was a senator. These talking points are already appearing in the media, which are heavily invested in denying any scandal connected to the family.
That’s why the Post article looks like a shot across the bow of any potential witnesses. This is not to say these reporters are knowing agents of this campaign, but Democratic operatives clearly wanted people to know about this alliance.
The article touches all the bases to insulate the Bidens and the Democratic National Committee from responsibility for what Brock and Morris may unleash. However, with the inclusion of former Biden staff and allies, it’s a line that can be quickly lost as investigations heat up. Targeting witnesses like Bobulinski could invite congressional investigators to look more closely at these groups and their funding.
Morris could also be taking a real risk. There are already questions about whether he was acting as counsel, agent or friend in reportedly paying off tax debts for Hunter Biden. Rules of professional ethics demand clarity in legal representation.
Moreover, Morris himself could be called as a witness and face questions over his own role in the scandal and its suppression in the media. That makes orchestrating an aggressive public campaign more problematic if it targets or intimidates other witnesses.
This is, of course, well known to these sophisticated political operatives, which makes the effort to publicize this campaign all the more concerning. House Democrats have blocked efforts to investigate any Biden influence peddling. They will have to take ownership of that refusal if the investigation now establishes a massive and corrupt operation.
But the new campaign is designed to give plausible deniability and comfortable distance from planned attacks on witnesses and commentators. Hunter Biden may have collected millions in selling access and influence, but anyone investigating or accusing the Bidens is now fully warned: Proceed at your own peril.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
41 thoughts on “The Legion of Democratic Doom? Biden Operatives Plan “Swat Force” on Hunter Biden Scandal”
What jumps out at me immediately are (1) the degree of concern that the Biden administration and friends have about what the investigation may unearth (2) they know they will be helped innumerably by the vast majority of communication sites (media, Facebook and so on) who will ignore the work of the investigation while saturating the environment with anti Trump rhetoric.
I’m all for investigating influence peddling by current and former politicians and passing a law to make it illegal. But I doubt that Congress is going to do that, and it may be that such a law wouldn’t pass constitutional muster. If others have suggestions about what the text of a constitutional law could be, please share it.
The guy who stole his laptop and gave it to Guiliani should go to jail.
That is just common sense. No one should be trolling through someone else’s laptop. People are entitled to their privacy.
Well, if the Swat Team starts launching lawsuits then that will open themselves to discovery and although not a lawyer I have been involved in all aspects of medical-legal proceedings. I have seen the discovery process eviscerate lawsuits by those that launched them. Also if this Swat Team distances itself from the White House, I would suspect that may make them more vulnerable in discovery both in documents and communications both before and after the 2020 election, especially since it may limit their use of executive privilege. I would guess that the many meetings alleged to have taken place in the WH in 2009-2017 while Biden was VP will be open to scrutiny, probably after a court fight over “privilege”. 2017-2021 will be less of an issue on privilege, but 2021 to present will probably also be exciting, what with all the art (and a whole new set of expert witnesses to talk to :sic)
Of course Judicial Watch might be helpful. They seem to have an unending tenacity for getting communications that are terribly embarrassing. And now we know about the hook (verified and not guessed at) from the DNC and Obama and Biden campaigns and White House’s to the media (almost all of them) and that also should yield a cornucopia of communications over a vast array of subjects commented on or suppressed..
A scorched earth policy of defense is really sort of stupid in this case. It’s all legal and just widens the field to almost unimaginable depths and these things tend to take on a life of their own and containment can be almost impossible, once the can is opened.
In military campaigns using a scorched earth, the defenders tended to suffer tremendous losses for their “victory”. Often more than the attacker.
Tacitus-“They created a desert and called it victory (or peace in some iterations)”
Watch your back.
“Just when you thought our politics could not get more poisonous,” you have Marjorie Taylor Greene saying things like “if Steve Bannon and I had organized that [the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol], we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.” One would think that Congress did win on 1/6 by resuming their certification of the EC vote. Apparently she’s on the side of Congress losing and the rioters winning with guns.
“One would think that Congress…”
America lost. The leftists won a pyrrhic victory while the country is waiting for the films Pelosi refused to release and a deposition from Pelosi to explain to the public why she acted in a way to take a peaceful protest and make it violent.
No, America won. The rioters were not on America’s side. They were trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power that’s central to our constitutional federal democratic republic.
Fine by me for Pelosi to be questioned along with other members of Congress. But I think you’ll be disappointed that the Republicans in Congress are unlikely to release all the video, because the video reveals where all the cameras are keeping them safe. Of course, I could be wrong. Time will tell.
“David Brock, one of the most controversial and reviled Democratic operatives in Washington — a radical figure closely associated with Hillary Clinton’s campaigns — at the center of controversial attack campaigns — recently tied to news sites criticized as fakes or ploys — the lowest common denominator of Democratic operatives …”
Missing from that impressive Bond-villain resume is the fact that Brock is also the person most responsible for the presence of hired political trolls on the internet in America — the one person more than any other whose individual actions resulted in purposefully garbaging up intelligent, civil discourse in our once-great country.
It was April 20 or 21, 2016 (I discovered it on April 21, 2016, in breaking news at the UPI website) that David Brock’s pro-Hillary website, Correct the Record, published its budget online for hiring paid trolls. That’s ground zero for when and where it all began. At that time, the immediate function of the hired trolls was to oppose “Bernie Brothers” — online supporters of then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during the 2016 democrat presidential primaries. After some ugly online issues and at least one hacking claim made against the Sanders campaign by the DNC or Hillary campaign (they were basically synonymous at the time), the rigged democrat primary dispensed with Sanders by purchasing his concession and endorsement of Hillary with a “book deal” and third home. Then the focus of Brock’s hired trolls turned against Trump supporters, with the aim to echo Hillary’s “deplorables” slur, call Trump supporters “uneducated,” “white supremacists,” “Nazis,” etc. and eventually try to make it appear as if Americans really believed the Russia Collusion Hoax.
That’s a LOT for Turley to leave out of David Brock’s resume as a bottom-of-the-barrel political sleazeball, but then Turley might not be aware of all of that information, because in approximately that era — as evident at his website — Professor Turley was getting most of the “news” cited here at his own website from The Daily Beast, and was very enthusiastic about Michael Avenatti as basically the Anti-Trump — best of the best that democrats had to offer to stop Trump near the dawn of the Trump administration — when democrats were in full froth over the Russia-Collusion Hoax and Stormy Daniels.
It also might be that, as a Fox employee, Professor Turley might not want to talk about Brock’s hired trolls, because as the professor is well aware, Brock isn’t the ONLY one who’s hired trolls in the past, or that still hires trolls, to color the comment section of a website. I guess comment sections can get a little sleepy if people aren’t hired to spice things up with a little aggressive ad hominem.
Anyway, just as many of the same people and websites that overtly complain about social media censorship have, IN FACT, covertly engaged in the identical censorship, those same people and websites have also used the same tactic as David Brock concerning paying trolls to infest their own comment sections, to make sure that online “free speech” (LOL) discussions get manipulated so as to have the right spin, flavor, and occasional heat. In short: There’s a little David Brock in a LOT of people.
Thank you for your super knowledgeable insight into the world of paid troll-ness.
Anonymous the nasty starts early in the morning.
The notion that democratic operatives would create a team to go on the offensive for someone who must be one of the most disreputable characters in recent times demonstrates the degree to which the Democratic Party is emboldened by the MSM, the deep state, and the educational and cultural institutions that dominate American society in the 21s century. These thugs use the levers of the federal government in collusion with their allies in the press to intimidate any one in their way. Hunter Biden in a previous era would have been universally scorned; now he is protected and enriched in a very morally corrupt society.
Even Turley could be targeted by this group. His credibility isn’t exactly stellar. He’s right up there with the national enquirer. Svelaz
For anyone new to Jonathan Turley’s blog, this commenter (Svelaz) is on this blog to target JT and any others that are exposing the truth about the crimes and corruption of the Biden family.
Pro tip: any attack against JT is confirmation that he is over the target.
OLLY,
To add, despite the claims of the professors credibility, the good professor blog hits new records, he is invited to speak at various venues on legal topics, and is being quoted or his articles are being recognized by respectable journalists.
The degree of desperation leftists insult and spread lies here on his blog is another indicator over the target.
I haven’t seen all of this interview, yesterday I noticed Fried was arrested just before he was supposed to go in front of a Congress committee. (Mad Max Walters)
Where did all the funds go? What did Mad Max, McConnell & McCarty do with the funds they received?
Olly, we have known that for a long time, but it needed someone to say it. Thank you. And Svalez isn’t the only one.
Having listened to James Comer and Jim Jordan I have no confidence that they are capable of mounting the kind of organised, focused, thorough and persistent investigations that are called for. What they need to do, for each inquiry they wish to conduct, is to hire a tough lawyer with investigative experience to run it and to give each of them an adequate staff. The subpoenas requested by the lawyers should be quickly issued with short delivery dates. Failure to comply should lead to immediate enforcement. Questioning of the witnesses should be done by each lawyer, for as long as it takes, with the Congressmen only given very brief periods for follow-up. Any straying off topic should be ruled out of order.
In Comer’s piece in the WSJ, he made no mention of an inquiry into the response to Covid, including lockdowns, masking, vaccine passports and vaccine mandates. This is a terrible failure, since these are the measures that posed the greatest attack on liberty this country has ever seen and guaranteed the destruction of a thriving economy. Unless the levers of power used to accomplish this are taken away from those who wielded them, the Biosecurity state will triumph again and again.
Good morning magats at Turley chan!!
Jon, I see you working, cap. Dreams of Whitewater past dancing in your head. Hunter gets you right back there, buddy. Work it.
More likely though this just solidifies your gig at Fox as they seek to move past fat Nixon. Keep the wheels turning!!!
Convening of the “powwow” itself shows the truth to the reality the bidens are corrupt and there is ample evidence of this corruption. The whole family is sick, biden took showers with his teenage daughter which she states contributed to her being a sex addict. Per reporters, disagree with Turley on his statement reporters may not know they are being used to broadcast a message of intimidation to witnesses. They know full well their loyal role in this and are willing minions in broadcasting the intimidation.
We know the bidens/clintons/obamas etc are corrupt. The concept to keep in mind is just how few left in government who couldn’t be blackmailed into compliance with them because of the dirt that this cabal has on most in the swamp. Mutually assured destruction if anyone actually procedes with this and allows sunlight on that fetid hole. That is why nothing ever comes of any investigation other than with Trump.
Trump is the outsider. He doesn’t have inside the belt entanglements.
Inside the belt RINOs and Democrats mostly have entanglements. One can’t say about the rest.
Many, many of us have said it in these comments: the Dems, nay, the *globalists*, are. A. Regime. The likes of which we haven’t seen openly in the west for nigh on a century now. The flippin’ mafia was more ethical. They WILL NOT stop. Someone like Elon’s only saving grace is that he is wealthier than they are, and equally connected. They are accustomed to squashing flies, and we need to stop volunteering to aim for the windshield.
Additionally – their rhetoric isn’t designed for you or me – they know we know better. It’s for the nascent voting blocs that are already trained or being trained to deny their lying eyes who will one day be the majority. They are all being politically groomed by the left on every front, whether it takes hold or not.
This will all continue to worsen until there’s no quarter remaining. Let us pray things begin to shift next month with Congress, and that new media continues its mitosis.
To understand the support of the Biden suppression efforts, just read the comments of people like Svelaz.
Svelaz is no longer wilfully stupid.
He has crossed the line into malevolent mendacity.
Suppression of what? That’s the whole point. Nobody can articulate exactly what is illegal or criminal about making a deal or making money by using the family name.
Influence peddling is not illegal or a crime. Even Turley had grudgingly admitted that. He doesn’t give that pertinent fact a lot of attention because it detracts from his “scandal” narrative he is constantly peddling. The only reason he keeps talking about the “scandals” is so gullible nutties like you will keep reading his columns. He needs to make a living and he relies on the easiest way to get readers. Feed them what they want to hear instead of focusing on reality.
You acknowledge their influence peddling as neither illegal nor a crime. Why then does the Biden Family not admit to their influence peddling?
For the same reason that the Trump family doesn’t admit to their influence peddling, and the same reason that members of Congress don’t admit to their influence peddling. Most influence peddlers don’t admit it, because it’s bad for the country even though it’s legal.
” Nobody can articulate exactly what is illegal or criminal about making a deal or making money by using the family name.”
Time and time again people have responded to that question, but to understand it requires a functioning brain. To start off, influence peddling may not be illegal on its own, but when Joe Biden as VP pockets money from influence peddling it enters the criminal realm.
How? What is criminal about pocketing money?
@monument
No disagreement here. All of them have.
If witnesses lie or misstate the truth while under oath, they can be prosecuted for perjury. Anyone who intereferes with a witness and tries to hinder or otherwise influence the testimony in ways that make it untrue is indeed liable for potential charges of tampering. This is a goofy plan for all the reasons that Turkey mentions. It might scare would-be witnesses who were not intending to tell the truth in whuich case it benefits all of us. But I don’t believe the Biden Cartel wants or intends to benefit or inform the rest of us. On the contrary, they would rather we not know the truth so that makes this nutty gambit even more suspect. In the end, though, I don’t think it will change anything.
What Turley is really saying is that Hunter Biden is prepared to defend himself against the republican BS machine.
It’s hilarious how he keeps calling anything related to Hunter Biden a scandal even when he can’t articulate exactly what’s illegal or criminal about it. Turley has been desperately trying to make this story a scandal for almost three years now without a hint of what exactly is criminal or illegal. His various columns could constitute acts of defamation.
Even Turley could be targeted by this group. His credibility isn’t exactly stellar. He’s right up there with the national enquirer. All this is going to be is a Benghazi 2.0. A long series of investigations after investigations. When one doesn’t find anything another will pop up. And it will go on until they find something they can initiate yet another investigation. Literally it’s going to be just another classic republican witch-hunt.
Hunter is a sick individual, as is the whole family, Hunter did this to himself (and the whole family) by dropping off his laptop (fbi knew, as did the entire intel community, since 2019 it was his and RUS had nothing to do with it) at a small computer repair business, and in his wacked out state of drugs, crimes, pedophilia, never returned to retrieve it.
In a just world the NY Post would have won a Pulitzer, but we live in a world where Obama can win the Nobel Peace Prize for doing …nothing, and the NY Times can win Pulitzers for writing lies.
” NY Times can win Pulitzers for writing lies.”
You already know what this video has to say, but does everyone? Take a listen for a quick history lesson.
https://www.prageru.com/video/can-you-trust-the-ny-times
I didn’t know when I signed up for this thread I was signing up for a regurgitation of the New York Post.
That might be because the NY Post, unlike the so-called main street media, is still committed to publishing the truth and, like Mark Twin said, the good thing about the truth is that you only need to tell it once. The Washington Post just reported losing a half million subscribers. Maybe they switched to the NY Post. The truth has a way of getting through.
The corruption in the US is vast and deep! Starting with judges and law enforcement (a joke) whether they are paid off, bribed, or threatened in some way. Any investigations always seem to be deflected in the lefts favor. What appears as a vast “conspiracy” doesn’t necessarily constitute one, when all the players are rowing in the same direction. These people are Evil!
I thought witness intimidation was a Federal Felony??
MRR, not here in Doublestandardstan.
It’s absolutely hilarious all the effort these useful idiots trolling here and elsewhere, put forth. Hanging out in their parents basement, eating Hot Pockets all day, everyday, and surfing the porn sites, because they can’t get a real woman/man, ever. Being fat, ugly, broke, & stupid, is no way to go through life!