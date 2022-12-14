There is an interesting new filing out of Washington state where a nonbinary flight attendant, Justin Wetherell, is suing Alaska Airlines. Wetherell alleges the airline’s uniform and presentation requirements discriminate against nonbinary and gender-fluid employees.
Wetherell, who uses the pronouns they, them, and their, is proceeding under the Washington Law Against Discrimination, which prohibits discrimination against employees based on their sexual orientation, including “gender expression or identity.” The complaint states:
“Justin’s gender expression is fluid, meaning that Justin’s external manifestations of gender are not exclusively masculine or feminine. Consistent with their gender identity and gender expression, Justin dresses and grooms in a manner that is not associated with traditional, rigid male or female dress or grooming standards. For example, Justin maintains facial hair, has long hair, wears makeup, and dresses in a manner not typical of the gender binary.”
The airline’s uniform conditions are similar to other companies and detail “masculine” or “feminine” standards including presentation of hair, jewelry, and makeup.
Wetherell requested accommodations, such as being able to wear heels that mix “male” and “female” uniforms. That request was denied by the Alaska Airlines. The airline recently allowed more flexibility including greater leeway on hair styles, tattoos, and piercings.
Wetherell first filed a complaint with the Washington Human Rights Commission in 2020. According to the ACLU (which is representing Wetherell), the commission “uncovered evidence to support Justin’s claims” and that there was “adverse employment action of being required to dress and groom in a manner that is not consistent with [Justin’s] gender identity and gender expression.’”
The Virgin Atlantic just issued new gender neutral uniform policies.
You can read the complaint here.
53 thoughts on “Nonbinary Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Sues Over Uniform Rules”
This “fashion lawlessness” probably started in the 1930’s.
In the 1930’s the “Men’s Movement” apparently revolted against the “non-topless” ban on public beaches. Men had to cover-up their top parts and apparently wanted a more liberal fashion rules.
Conservatives are still distraught over former Republican Hillary Clinton’s “Pant Suit”. Apparently women should only wear long dresses with long sleeves. She’s the one that won 3 million more votes than Trump did – remember Hillary?
No one was distraught over the pant suit.
I seem to recall it was the source for more than a few jokes.
Maybe a “Scottish Kilt” would solve the problem?
Turley is really reaching low today to stir the culture wars pot. Should anyone really care whether their flight attendant sports a beard, wears earrings and heels so long as they are competent in their job duties? All part of the attacks against “Dems, Libs and the Left”, implying that they are undermining “real American values” by allowing everyone to be free to express themselves in their appearance. Just another deflection away from Judge Cannon getting benchslapped a couple of days ago and forced to issue an order that she had no jurisdiction to appoint a special master and that Trump’s phony lawsuit over the seizure of the documents he stole had to be dismissed because it had no legal foundation. A former POTUS who stole classified documents and then filed a frivolous lawsuit in court other than the one that issued the search warrant, in order to attack the NARA and DOJ after lying about returning the documents is an important legal issue, so why does Turley ignore it in order to whine about a flight attendant who feels they have been discriminated against because of gender fluidity? And a secondary reason: to attack the ACLU. I point out these things in keeping with the theme that Turley is not a neutral observer of the legal/political scene, but just another paid Fox pundit who cherry-picks culture war stories in keeping with the Fox agenda of attacking Democrats and liberals.
“Turrley is really reaching low today to stir the culture wars pot. Should anyone really care whether their flight attendant sports a beard, wears earrings and heels so long as they are competent in their job duties?”
Yes, if it is a public company, and it significantly and negatively affects profits, the company, and possibly the board members, can be sued. They have a fiduciary responsibility to the stock holders.
The brain dead lefties that have ruined our economy know nothing about these things.
@Gigi
Gigi reaches low every day. Try looking *up* now and again, and find a better hobby than trolling this blog because you have nothing better to do. Most of us just scroll through your stuff, anyway. No. I didn’t not read your post beyond the first line, because I am not a masochist and have limited time. Doubt your therapist would approve of your behavior. That dang, evil, Jonathan Turley. 🙄 At this point, I actually DO wish a grip on reality was something you could buy in a store or get from a doctor. Since it isn’t, I will emulate others here today:
Gigi is a troll, as is ‘bad’ Anonymous, as is Svelaz, as is Justice Holmes, as are a couple of others, and Gigi is likely the same troll, Natacha, under a different name, that has haunted this blog for years. You can safely ignore her altogether and not miss a thing, she offers nothing considerable to the conversation, just extraordinarily verbose temper tantrums.
I believe the term “uniform” has a specific meaning, which is not “fluid” according to the whim of the employee. Regarding Turley, he is a liberal with a conscience…rare these days.
When I was young Gay meant Happy, Queer was something different, Fag was a cigarette, They was a group, Them was group past tense of They, Those referenced they and them, Cross dressing was for Varity shows, and Male and Female were defined by biology not some nonsense of feelings. Speaking of feelings today 50 is 30, and adolescence is where They, Them and Those reside. As my father used to tell me, the World does not revolve around you ‘BOY’, grow up.
Base non-discrimination laws only on immutable characteristics. Just because an individual doesn’t “identify” as the vessel they were born as doesn’t mean everyone else should have to play along.
Wow. These comments are despicable.
Isn’t the First Amendment great!
Enough!!!! If you do not want to comply with the company dress code, look for another job!!!!! No one is holding the employee hostage.
I guess the Muslims were first on the case again. Ay back before the gender controversy, a large cloth was draped over the heads of “those who shall not be honored”, then cut out a coupe of eye holes and POOF! A unisex garment for anyone who feels they need one. No one outside “the union of martial bliss” will be the wiser.
I think you meant “marital” but you were accidentally correct!
It was an insult to gay Americans yesterday when Biden and his moronic staff had Trans folks at the Right to Marry signing. The trans community is crushing the gains that gays have made over the last decade or so and it is about time that the gay community shut these freaks up already.
If all effeminate boys were turned into girls there would be no more gay men walking around. If all the girls that are masculine were surgically attacked by the activists and the greedy doctors and hospitals there would be no more lesbians walking around.
To hullbobby. Totally agree. It’s made the gains for the gay community a travesty. Mr. Biden does not even understand the difference and there is a major difference. They (meaning more than 1) are 2 entirely different communities and are at odds. I have certainly heard many gays who feel the trans community is to be avoided if not condemned outright. The inmates are trying to set the rules and run the asylum. Well said about greedy doctors and hospitals.
The logical conclusion of this madness we are forced to accept as normal behavior.
Ah the good old days of Piedmont Airlines where they had Stewards and Stewardesses and never the twain shall meet.
The all were professional and peace reigned…..each with a distinctive uniform….one with trousers and one with skirts.
Life was simple then…..do your job when working and live your life when not.
So now we see what happens when folks that cannot figure out who they are try to dictate to others who can.
If you want to be opposite what you are then fully embrace that which belongs and get on with your job.
The Company Uniform does not have to conform to your confused thinking….rather you have to conform to your employer’s standards for attire….that they provide.
You represent your employer….the company uniform is part of the Terms and Conditions for your employment.
Conform or be gone. Perform or Be Gone!
The Company can easily handle this….provide an array of choices of Uniform and allow the employee to chose which they wish to wear.
If your size twelve 4E feet do not fit in the spike heels or your butt looks big in that skirt….that is not their problem.
RE:’Ah the good old days of Piedmont Airlines.’Saturday Night Live” opened the door to popular culture with ‘Pat’ and now the dog is satisfied to be wagged by the tail. Them ‘good old days’ have been supplanted by ‘now-a-daze’. When urinating on a light pole is deemed beneficial to the public good, the sky is not the limit. So it now seems. Future human extraterrestrial exploration will have to be termed ‘crewed’ in that ‘manned’ will be disallowed as being static, not fluid.
In a few years, every woke company will be issuing a gray, very loosely fitting, non-offensive, neutral, sweat/jogging suit for their uniform.
No sarc implied.
That is how insane the leftists have become.
Similar to what the Chinese do in their concentration camps and prisoner factories.
Once the woke companies gave a finger, they gave up their hands to the disgraceful them, their and they people.
Upsate – but hasn’t that been the case in many Arab countries for years? Doesn’t the Saudi guy who ordered the murder at the ambassador’s residence wear a white robe?
Are you trying to compare a societies culture and their historical clothing to some individual who is suing a company for discrimination of nonbinary gender-fluid employees over the company uniform?