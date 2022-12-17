We often follow controversies at universities and there is an interesting one brewing in New York. Students at The New School are demanding As in all of their classes after a successful strike in support of adjunct faculty members. After faculty received higher wages and better health care, students are demanding that they should be given As regardless of attendance after participating in the protests.
In their letter of demands, the students “demand that every student receives a final course grade of A as well as the removal of I/Z grades for the Fall 2022 semester.” They added that “attendance shall have no bearing on course grade.” They are also demanding refunds and tuition freezes. They also want the resignations of the school’s president, provost, vice president and the disbandment of the Board of Trustees.
There are a couple of disconnects in these demands. First, it appears that the strike for part-time faculty only started roughly a week or two ago — after much of the term was completed. (Some accounts say that the strike lasted three weeks). The first day of the Fall 2022 term at The New School began on August 29th. Faculty can offer additional time to make up for that disruption, but it is not clear why it should effectively negate the entire term.
Second, a more common response to long disruptions in courses is to offer students the option of securing pass/fail grades — not the awarding of As to everyone.
There is a reasonable demand for accommodation given the loss of classes and delay in the term. However, As are given as a measure of academic success. It would create the appearance that the students excelled in classes rather than simply registered for the class during a disrupted term.
9 thoughts on “A is for Audacity: New School Students Demand As for All Courses Regardless of Attendance After Protests”
I don’t see why they even need to finish the courses. In fact, they should all just be awarded their diplomas immediately.
A trophy for showing up. A trophy should be given for excellence.
Sure, cheapen the grade for everyone for the semester so future employers don’t know if you learned anything or not. Are they trying to negatively affect their enployment prospects?
if you vote Democrat…you are Voting for Fascism.
Time to END all Federal Aid and loans to colleges.
Time for any non-profit who gives anyone $100k to PAY taxes
If A’s are given, two injustices will occur:
(1) Those students who actually worked for their grades will be penalized versus those who didn’t study; and
(2) The school will gain a reputation for poor academic measurement, hurting all previous students.
Waiting to see if the administration has balls.
“There is a reasonable demand for accommodation given the loss of classes and delay in the term.”
I don’t disagree with the professor often, but this is stupid. The loss of classes and failure to attend to their studies were entirely of their own doing. Give them the grades that their work deserves.
Are, “students” by definition in school to learn how to create things, design things or run something? When did they acquire the knowledge to run a school?
Isn’t this just an example of the a proverbial saying: The Inmates have taken over the Asylum
Admittedly, I’ll have to look up what the hell “I/Z grades” are,
but if it means Idiot/Zombie grades I’m all for that.
Perhaps the first lesson these students should have learned was the practical impact of the word, “NO!”