Harvard/Harris: Two-Thirds of Voters Believe Social Media Engaged in Politically-Motivated Censorship and Demand Congressional Action

The December Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll is out this week and Mark Penn and his colleagues have some interesting results to share. Despite the refusal of many in the media to cover the Twitter files, nearly two-thirds of voters believe Twitter shadow-banned users and engaged in political censorship during the 2020 election. Seventy percent of voters want new national laws protecting users from corporate censorship.
This week, the media continued to fulfill that common view of a de facto state media by ignoring new evidence of FBI coordination in censorship targets with Twitter in the latest news blackout.
On Friday, Twitter released additional information showing that the FBI and CIA actively pushed for censorship, supplying lists of accounts to be suspended or banned.
Journalist Matt Taibbi described Twitter as acting as a “subsidiary” of the FBI and wrote that “between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth.”
The evidence continues to establish a system of censorship by surrogate or proxy. While the First Amendment applies to the government and not private corporations generally, it does apply to agents or surrogates of the government. Twitter now admits that such a relationship existed between its former officials and the government.
Once again, however, the major networks and newspapers have largely ignored the story. There has been a full mobilization of media, political, and business interests against Elon Musk and Twitter to oppose the restoration of free speech protections at the company. The media is heavily invested in suppressing this story after years of denials of any problems of censorship. Previously, they denied censorship was occurring. When such censorship became obvious, they denied that there was any involvement of the FBI and the government. Now that such involvement is confirmed, they are simply not covering the story.
Instead, the media is “all-in” on the doxxing suspensions (which Musk has now lifted). I have been critical of Musk’s response to the doxxing controversy. In part this is due to the scope of the suspensions and the fact that they occurred only 24 hours after the new policy was implemented. I would have preferred warnings and further clarity on the issue.
However, despite the overwhelming coverage, there is little explanation of the media’s approach to the underlying doxxing question. Some have said that this is a “grey area” or may be below the threshold.
For years, the media has supported suspensions due to doxxing. In this case, the location of Musk’s plane may have been used by an individual to threaten his family. Most reports omit any discussion of whether the sending of such live locations information is doxxing. If it is, it has long been banned by most sites and journalists are not exempt.
Previously, figures connected with mainstream media from CNN to the Washington Post have been previously accused of doxxing. Liberal groups were accused of doxxing conservative justices and others, including dangerously posting information on the children of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. It does not seem to matter when the targets are conservative, Republican, or libertarian.
Writers who have long advocated the banning of others with opposing views are some of the loudest objecting in the wake of the doxxing controversy. Washington Post Taylor Lorenz expressed fear that she could be next. It may not be a groundless fear since Lorenz has been previously accused of doxxing others and described the reintroduction of free speech protections for others as the opening of “the gates of hell.”
Jack Sweeney, the creator of this site (using publicly available information), has expressed shock at being sued and suspended. However, these articles continue to tellingly omit one of the critical issues. Is it doxxing to supply people with the minute-by-minute movement of the plane used by Musk and his family? That would seem relevant to weighing the merits of these suspensions.
Such slanted coverage clearly losing its hold on the public or its view of Twitter. Indeed, the media continues to write off a large percentage of readers and viewers with openly biased coverage. The public is not buying it. It is buying Twitter. Not only are users signing up in record numbers, but a recent poll shows a majority of Americans “support Elon Musk’s ongoing efforts to change Twitter to a more free and transparent platform.”
In the wake of the latest release, the FBI issued a statement that said that there was nothing to see here and that “the FBI regularly engages with private sector entities to provide information specific to identified foreign malign influence actors’ subversive, undeclared, covert, or criminal activities.”
The statement is notable for what it does not contain: any recognition of the seriousness of the allegations or pledge to conduct its own investigation in whether this relationship crossed over to de facto government censorship. According to some reports, as many as 80 FBI agents may have been tasked to assist in the censorship efforts. Yet, the FBI has offered little more than a shrug in the face of credible constitutional concerns.
According to the Harvard/Harris poll, the public believes that such censorship occurred and warrants action. The denials of the FBI and the dismissal of the mainstream media will only serve to magnify such calls for action.
33 thoughts on “Harvard/Harris: Two-Thirds of Voters Believe Social Media Engaged in Politically-Motivated Censorship and Demand Congressional Action”
In my opinion there are two big stories here: First of course is the intelligence agencies getting into bed with Twitter to advocate for banning certain conservative voices, DOMESTIC conservative voices and conservative voices benignly using jokes and humorous memes to make a valid point. The second big story is the media that not only supported such bans of opposing views but now tries to either ignore what happened or tell us that it is no big deal that it happened.
The smaller story is the fact that we had little kids getting such big egos throwing their weight around by banning people at their own whim or at the behest of the FBI. Little people like Yoel Roth actually banning a president having such power going to his slanted, unformed head made these kids go way to far. I think the same dynamic is playing out in the media right now, young idiots feeling their oats saying to each other “hey, we just won’t cover this news story because we rule the world”.
PS. If the young idiots running Twitter and todays media, kids that have been ruined by our education system, had either half a brain or at least the ability to use self-reflection, had maybe banned the Ayatollah and the Taliban they may have gotten away with banning the AMERICAN PRESIDENT, but no, in their swollen ego driven mania they felt they could do anything and now we see the results. It is the same youthful mindset that gave is SBF and FTX. MORONS who think they know everything.
Most oath-sworn employees/contractors working at the FBI and CIA are probably really good brave and patriotic Americans but they appear to take illegal orders from agency top management – based on public intelligence abuses uncovered by Congress and the Press.
If these government employees/contractors are not trained properly (and annually) in their “constitutional oath of office”, these good government employees could easily have flawed interpretations of loyalty.
These good government employees also have rent, mortgages, college education, etc. like the rest of us. If they refuse to follow illegal orders from agency top management, they have real consequences to refusing illegal orders (like censorship that violates the 1st Amendment rights of Americans).
America’s supreme loyalty oath – as a condition to hold governing authority – is an “indirect” loyalty oath. FBI and CIA officials don’t swear loyalty to the nation directly. They don’t swear loyalty to the people directly.
They swear loyalty to the “constitutional rule of law”. The Framers of the Constitution – based on 2000 years of world history predating the ratification of the U.S. Constitution – believed the best way to protect the nation and it’s people was an “indirect” loyalty oath to a U.S. Constitution that protected individual freedoms and rights.
If the FBI and CIA are going to break the law (criminal code Title 18 US Code 245), why not do it to prevent censorship? At least that goal is loyal to the American Oath of Office.
I’ve posted several times that there is a ruling class in America.
“Now that such involvement is confirmed, they are simply not covering the story.”
The involvement of FBI in social media censorship was actually confirmed well before these “Twitter files” releases, via discovery and various related filings in the Missouri v Biden censorship lawsuit —
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/63290154/missouri-v-biden/
— where preliminary expedited discovery is slowly winding down. Assuming Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss fails, there will be a ruling on a yet-to-be-filed Amended Motion for Preliminary Injunction (presently scheduled to be filed by mid-February), and it currently looks like that ruling will be coming in early April, depending on how many more delays Defendants can manufacture.
Even prior to the concurrent “Twitter Files” releases, the case files indicate that there’s little doubt about censorship violative of the First Amendment having occurred, so the interest shifts to what form the relief would take, assuming the Motion for Protective Order is granted, and how such an injunction could be enforced. How could censorship collusion between the government and social media be monitored and prevented?
Anyway, it seems probable that “the media” (ill-defined as that expression is) would have to cover the censorship story in the wake of a Court ruling granting Plaintiffs’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction, though that coverage would certainly have more spin than a Bob Gibson slider.
Soon we will have 100 comments by Svelaz trying to STILL claim that Twitter didn’t shadow ban anyone.
The arguments of the left are getting more and more ridiculous every time we learn more about their actions.
Hullbobby, you don’t believe svelax! I’m shocked!
Two thirds seems to be the magic number in this Harvard Harris poll
— two thirds believe Twitter (and Facebook and…) censors (I’m hoping the other third are like me and just don’t care and do not believe it doesn’t censor)
— two thirds believe illegal border crossings ran at about a 250,000 annual rate this year (off by a factor of 10)
— two thirds still want stronger immigration control even thinking the number of unlawfully present people in the country is going up at a rate one tenth of the actual rate (all we need is current law enforced)
— two thirds want a law saying Twitter (and Facebook and…) cannot censor (bad idea: does that mean Professor Turley cannot censor?)
— two thirds think inflation is still increasing (duh… isn’t it always increasing… have we had deflation in the U.S. since the 1930s?)
But half of Democrats think Hunter’s laptop was a Russian plant (sorry, I swore I would never post anything again about Hunter’s laptop but that was too significant to ignore)
(Source: Bloomberg; I did not actually go to the poll itself)
Federal Bureau of Information
How many accounts the FBI identified for action by Twitter were “malign foreign actors” engaged in influence operations as stated by the FBI in its response? From Taibbi’s thread, most appear to have been domestic, and many of them jokes, satire or otherwise inconsequential. I hope similar exposure is given to the Covid-19 censorship by the so-called public health authorities.
“Despite the refusal of many in the media to cover the Twitter files, nearly two-thirds of voters believe Twitter shadow-banned users and engaged in political censorship during the 2020 election.”
*************************************
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. Public sentiment is a meaningless concept to the Dims and the Dims-light, the neo cons. Witness our suction into yet another Ukrainetnam. The only thing they recognize is raw power. They are about to see it with their crossroads decision to go all in in Ukraine (and lose – a neo con speciality) or get thoroughly humiliated by Russia by not doing so. The public is totally against this Ukrainian adventure but Biden and his war hawks here and in Great Britain demand it. Heaven help us all if they get their way. Putin is anything but a coward.
The Country has grown but the number of individuals polled declined. Questions seem crafted just line the Trump generated pools with questions that answer themselves. Interesting.
Do you mean to say that Harvard and Harris support Trump?
Also vital to this issue:
Each and every FBI and CIA official swears a constitutional Oath of Office NOT to violate the 1st Amendment rights of any person on U.S. soil.
This is not simple law breaking by loyal federal employees, but agency managers violating their supreme loyalty oath. Law breaking for disloyal end goals. One cannot work for these agencies without taking this oath.
Stochastic treason, is it not?
The real danger here is “covert” censorship. Can the person censored challenge the censors through an overt appeals process? Is there a “judicial warrant” to censor signed by a judge?
What if the citizen is punished covertly, is there an “electronic paper trail” that a judge or jury can refer to? If it’s “covert” any censor can make up anything, with no risk of consequences.
Now that the Liberals-of-Academia (Dems) see that the Tide has turned,
They “Demand Congressional Action”, a move that distorts the facts that They themselves were using these Platforms to Control a portion of the Populous to favor (vote for) Their position(s).
No One (Dem or Rep) ever doubted the ‘Power-of-the-Platform’, indeed They knew it would lead to the ‘Power-of-the-Purse’ (Congressional Spending & Control).
Don’t be Fooled by this ‘Cover Your Tracks’ cry for Congressional Action.
A – Harvard/Harris poll – Yeah Right, Ha.
Agree the Social MEdia companies need to be out of politics. Also, the FBI, CIA and other Gov’t Agencies need to be reformed and Strong oversight, NO Politics and Censorship. The DEm’s use to be the party of Freedoms now they are the Party of Censorship, Authoritarian, Corruption. Same for a number of old line Republicans like the Cheney’s. Unofrtunately I doubt this will happen on a serious scale for it takes strong leadership and strong penaltis and be willing to fire and prscute and make violators pay a heavy price.
First of all, the plane tracker Information Was Not, “using publicly available information” as Musk was using a PIA ( https://nbaa.org/aircraft-operations/security/privacy/privacy-icao-address-pia/ ) and has just cause to ban all those who doxed him, putting his family at risk. Here’s a Timcast video from yesterday.
Here’s the video explaining the PIA Musk had on his PRIVATE Flights!
The assertion of Mr. Turley that “many in the media” simply refused to cover the “Twitter Files” story is facially, demonstrably untrue. Here is ONE example serving to refute that allegation: There are more.
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/elon-musk-promotes-release-internal-twitter-documents-rehashing-platfo-rcna59897
Mr Turley seerms to be providing a direct take on Fox News:
“Meanwhile, ABC’s “World News Tonight,” “CBS Evening News” and “NBC Nightly News” skipped the “Twitter Files” altogether, according to Grabien transcripts.”
While it may be true that networks other than Fox News did not cover THAT story on THAT night, that’s not much to hang your hat on when making such a broad-based assertion. By my viewing, the story was broadly covered through.out the so-called MSM.
Instinctively, I knew this statement to be untrue because I watch NBC News, MSNBC, CNN – and Fox News on a regular basis.
Perhaps Mr. Turley should change the channel from Fox News every now and then.
I
If Mr. Turley is the fair person he purports to be, he should correct this overly-broad, unsubstantiated claim regarding TV coverage of the Twitter Files” episode.
Did you actually read the article you posted ?
It is an opinion piece posting as journalism.
Throughout the story the writer vascilates between – ho-hum – this was already reported – correct, but not by the MSM,
and liberally framing FACTS that do not fit the narrative as alleged.
Ro Kahana could have been quoted, but the actual quote would have undermined the story.
Information is claimed to be unverified – what are the reporters at NBC up to ?
It is pretty easy to verify this. Regardless, when the MSM wants to get behind a story – they just report that any=other outlet reported it.
The NBC reporting goes to an enormous amount of effort to try create doubt about actual facts.
If NBC has doubts – they should do some actual investigative journalism.
JBS:
“Did you actually read the article you posted ?
It is an opinion piece posting as journalism.”
*************************************************
They can’t read, John. They merely ingest and regurgitate. It save a lot of energy by avoiding critical thinking. Believing that article is like believing Goebbels’ take on Jewish accomplishments in Germany before 1930. Yeah, its about the topic but only in a propaganda, lying kinda way.
Joseph, you are either lying or you don’t have the ability to analyze the “news” reports that you are watching. To say that NBC or CNN is covering this titanic event after seeing these “news” networks deny it is happening, pooh pooh the fact that it is happening or in fact support what Twitter was actually doing in it’s previous incarnation is just a lie with a lot of words. Or more simply…gaslighting.
ABSO—F*CKING—LUTELY!!! I cannot believe the stupid jerkoffs at Twitter DID what they DID! And the Media!!! For all their influence and censorship WE MAY AS WELL BE LIVING IN THE CCP!!! WTF?!?
Mainstream media ignoring the Twitter revelations is like living in Hiroshima on August 6th, 1945 and ignoring the thud you just heard!
Wow! This is big stuff. The political, academic, and media worlds, often symbionically twinned, lives and dies by polls. This one may indeed force pols to think of the polls!
How about a completely different take? Frkom the Atlantic Daily 12-17-2022 newsletter:
For the past few days, Elon Musk has been throwing a gigantic temper tantrum on his platform, Twitter. It is not usually a matter of public interest when a narcissist like Musk goes haywire, but just as Donald Trump’s anger warped our public life, Musk’s conniptions could affect our culture and how we get information.
Calvinball
A lot of serious things are happening in the world: economic uncertainty, war, a pandemic. What’s happening on Twitter isn’t even close to those issues in importance or impact. But the continued reign of Elon Musk as Twitter’s chief jerk could, in fact, affect your life, in ways you might not realize. But first, let’s review the events of the past 24 hours or so. If you haven’t been on Twitter, you’ve been missing something like the tech version of Desperate Housewives, but it’s important to understand the claims Musk is making and why major news outlets are pushing back on them.
This entire drama is probably rooted somewhere in Musk’s privileged youth or his bloated psyche, but the immediate spur to this most recent mini-drama was that Musk does not like people knowing the location of his private jet. Jack Sweeney is a college student who used public data to track the location of Musk’s jet and many others, including some owned by Russian oligarchs. He then posted this information on Twitter through a variety of different accounts—all now suspended—including one dedicated to Musk, @ElonJet. Musk disliked this so much that almost a year ago, he offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop doing it.
Sweeney declined. Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October and, in a flurry of Calvinball rule changes, declared this week that revealing the whereabouts of his jet was the same as doxxing (that is, publishing personal data about private citizens), decreed this a violation of Twitter’s terms of service, and banned the account.
Musk claims that a stalker used the location of his jet to attack a car that his son was in. He has not presented any evidence that this event happened or, it seems, filed any police reports. And in a karmic plot twist, the founder of the investigative journalism site Bellingcat tweeted that his team ascertained that the event did not take place near an airport. But Musk used this story to go after yet more accounts. None were sharing the real-time location of his jet, but some were reporting on the ban of @ElonJet and the Musk Twitter tantrum that went with it.
Within hours, the account bans had piled up. Musk took out the independent journalist Aaron Rupar, a regular thorn in his paw. He banned Donie O’Sullivan of CNN. He scragged the accounts of Drew Harwell at The Washington Post, Micah Lee of The Intercept, and Ryan Mac of The New York Times. As the night wore on, he vanished Keith Olbermann—sure, he’s annoying, but still—and Matt Binder of Mashable. And just for good measure, when Steve Herman of that notoriously left-wing organization known as Voice of America merely affirmed the news that Musk was banning his critics, the Chief Twit zotzed that account too.
The usual Twitter tempête de merde ensued. Twitter’s liberals swore that this was the last straw and that they were all decamping to alternatives, usually the Mastodon social network. This really got Musk’s oddly shaped dander up, because, as it turns out, Sweeney was over on Mastodon doing his usual flight tracking—and so Musk seemingly went through another round of sweaty, angry panic, in which Twitter declared references to Mastodon to be “unsafe,” eventually blocking links to Mastodon itself in the name of safety and virtue and all that is holy and good—which is also convenient, because Mastodon is one of Twitter’s few competitors.
Musk’s petty outbursts make you wonder how dangerous it would be if a narcissistic, self-interested, vindictive adolescent ever gained a major political office such as, say, the White House. But I digress.
Now, unless you’re Very Online—and I am, for both personal and professional reasons—none of this matters very much at the moment. But Musk’s weird rampage does have an impact on the way the world around you exchanges information. Twitter has many levels; for some people, it’s a place to talk about oddball hobbies and exchange pet pictures. (Have you met my cat?) But it’s also an extremely valuable conduit for news, information, culture, and argument. Twitter doesn’t control the news, but it helps to shape public debate about many issues. Indeed, Musk’s entire public rationale for taking over Twitter was to preserve an important venue for free speech.
Musk’s defense of free speech is nonsense. One of the world’s richest men—who is not shy about his politics or his contempt for the free press—has reinstated Donald Trump, white supremacists, and any number of dangerous malefactors to Twitter, but he has made it clear that Donie O’Sullivan is beyond the pale. He has purchased an important and influential piece of the public square not to enhance public debate, but to punish people who annoy him. As if to underscore this point, Musk joined a Twitter Spaces live audio chat with journalists who asked him to explain what he was doing. He abruptly left the meeting—and then Twitter Spaces itself was shut down. (This was, he tweeted, to fix a “Legacy bug.” He announced on Friday evening that Spaces had been restored.)
I actually don’t subscribe to some of the more nefarious theories about Musk’s motivations (nor will I share them). I think he lost his cool because for more than a month, he’s been in way over his head with an impulsive purchase, his fortunes are plunging, and he got booed by a crowd of thousands of people at a Dave Chappelle performance—which, for a guy like Musk, is probably an unforgivable injury from what should be an adoring public.
But we can at least shelve all of Musk’s blather about free speech. Twitter is an important part of how we disseminate and process news, and it’s now in the hands of an irritable and unpredictable child. This is one more step in the infantilization of American life, in which we must accommodate and work around the behavior of grown men and women who not so long ago would have been pushed out of public life either by our collective political disgust or by responsible shareholders who would insist that their corporate leaders get back to work instead of making a spectacle of themselves.
Musk is doing fine, and he is having fun.
I would suggest that you actually go to twitter andfollow him rather than regurgitating nonsense from the left.
There i a huge hissy fit going on – and you are part of it.
I find it hillarious how little self awareness those on the left have.
Do you understand that by trying turn Musk into Donald Trump, what you actually accomplish is proving that your image of Trump is a straw man ?
Further, you increase the chances of Trump winning in 2024.
There is no reason for Republicans to go with anyone other than Trump if it is blatantly obvious that anyone at odds with the left on anything will get the full Trump treatment.
JBS:
My philosopy on Trump in 2024 is simple. If the Dims don’t want him on the ballot as seems obvious, I want him right there.
I can’t think of any positive, benign or “newsworthy” reason to post real time coordinates for where Musk is at any given time. I can only think of nefarious reasons.
For example, that info would be posted if you wanted mobs to form to harass Musk wherever he goes. Or worse, if you hoped it would inspire a Democrat voter, similar to the Democrats who tried to execute a baseball field of elected Republicans and a Supreme Court justice to assassinate him.
Can you think of any reason to publish his real time location that is not motivated by evil?
Anonymous
I did try to read your response, but you talk too much.
And spout garbage.
Sorry to not address your points, but I chose to pass about 1/3 of the way through.
Monument, you saved yourself some time and some aggravation because that comment of Anonymous was asinine.
Anonymous just wrote hundreds of words to just say that he is fine with Twitter shadow banning conservatives for jokes and anything else they felt like banning.