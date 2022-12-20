A Case of Hope Over Experience: The J6 Referral Falls Short of a Credible Criminal Case

This week the January 6th Committee voted to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including the proposed indictment of former President Donald Trump. However, the Committee’s splashy finale lacked any substantial new evidence to make a compelling criminal case against former President Donald Trump. The Committee repackaged largely the same evidence that it has previously put forward over the past year. That is not enough. Indeed, the reliance on a new videotape of former Trump aide Hope Hicks seems a case of putting “hope over experience” in the criminal Justice system.
While still based largely on the failure to act, Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Cal.) insisted that “if that’s not criminal, nothing is.” The opposite may be true from a First Amendment perspective. If the failure to act is criminal, it is hard to see what would not be criminal under this standard.
After members like Schiff, again, promised new evidence to support criminal charges, the Committee continued its pattern of rehashing previously known evidence with network-quality videotapes.
The failure of the Committee to offer any new and direct evidence of criminal conduct was obvious at the outset. Vice Chair Liz Cheney began her remarks by again detailing what Trump failed to do. It was a repeat of the prior hearings and for some likely left the impression of actors who are refusing to leave the stage long after the audience departed.
The one new piece of evidence was largely duplicative. It shows former aide Hope Hicks saying that she also called upon Trump to make a public statement calling for peace and telling him that there is no evidence of systemic fraud. Nevertheless, the videotape has been heralded by figures like former acting Solicitor General Neil Katyal on MSNBC as “evidence I’ve never seen before from Hope Hicks.” Katyal bizarrely claims “I think that tells you all you need to know about premeditation. Call it criminal intent. The House committees evidence here is very strong.”
So all you need for premeditation is the failure to accept the weight of evidence or to act promptly after the start of a riot. Katyal might “call it criminal intent” but many judges would likely call it something else.
The fact is that the J6 Committee failed to change many minds largely because of what was on display in the final public meeting. It was the same highly scripted, one-sided account repeated mantra-like for months. There is justifiable anger over these accounts, but this hearing was billed as presenting the case for criminal charges. It missed that mark by a considerable measure.
Of course, to raise obvious legal barriers to prosecution today is to invite an Internet flash mob accusing you for being an insurrectionist or fellow traveler. Major media from the Washington Post to National Public Radio routinely refer to the riot as an insurrection despite a deep disagreement over the characterization of the criminal conduct. The media unrelentingly echoes this one view despite polls showing most citizens view that day as a reprehensible “riot” motivated by loyalty to Trump.
The media also downplayed the glaring failure of the J6 Committee to produce what it described as bombshell evidence of a criminal conspiracy by Trump. Members like Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Ca.) repeatedly promised that the next hearing would reveal such direct evidence only to have the same rehashing of the prior claims for prosecution.
The Committee was playing to the same audience and knew that they did not have to produce such evidence to make their case. Experts like Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe have previously declared Trump’s felonies were shown “without any doubt, beyond a reasonable doubt, beyond any doubt, and the crimes are obvious.” That included what Tribe suggested was a clear case of attempted murder of former Vice President Pence.
Likewise, experts like legal analyst and Michigan Law Professor Barbara McQuade told MSNBC viewers that Trump could be charged with manslaughter over the riot.
The problem is that crimes actually require satisfaction of underlying elements and cannot be proven by soundbite or desire alone.
Instead, much of the evidence cited what an official failed to do. Yet the last hearing seemed to focus on a number of things that did not occur, from a draft tweet that was not sent to an executive order that was never signed. There were discussions of appointing Trump attorney Sidney Powell as a special counsel, seizing voting machines or replacing the Justice Department’s leadership. It is a chilling list, but it is also notable in that no final action was taken on such proposals.
That is a far cry from evidence showing mens rea — “guilty mind.” However, crimes generally require both guilty minds and guilty acts. Building a criminal case on the failure to act to stop the violence is a notoriously difficult case to make.
The most damning evidence concerns what Trump failed to do in those 187 minutes.
However, while repeatedly omitted by the Committee, Trump told his supporters to go to the Capitol “peacefully” to support Republicans challenging the election. At 1:11 p.m., Trump concluded his speech. Around 2:10 p.m., people surged up the Capitol steps. At 4:17 p.m., Trump made his statement to stop — roughly an hour and a half later.
That speech appears protected by the First Amendment and existing Supreme Court precedent. In Brandenburg v. Ohio, the Supreme Court ruled in 1969 that even calling for violence is protected under the First Amendment unless there is a threat of “imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.” The Trump speech, in my view, falls well below that standard for criminalization.
Repetition of the same earlier points does little to strengthen the case for prosecution. The Committee has presented a powerful record of Trump’s failures on that day, including his reckless rhetoric and lack of response. Trump may be guilty of all of these failings, but that does not mean that he is a criminal actor. The reason that Mar-a-Lago presents a greater threat to Trump is that it is based on his actions, not inaction, in retaining classified material.
It is a disappointing end for the J6 Committee, which could have been so much more than it was. Both sides have pointed fingers at each other for the failure to have a single member nominated by the Republican party. However, even after that breakdown, the Committee could have strived to create greater balance by discussing alternative interpretations of key actions or statements. It could have allowed for greater public examination of witnesses rather than the tightly scripted accounts used in the hearings. It could have explored other issues in public hearings, including the failure of the Congress to adequately prepare for the riot despite prior warnings.
While some Democrats have asserted an almost proprietary claim to the January 6th riot, this was a desecration of our constitutional process that harmed us all. Indeed some of us were critical of Trump’s speech as he was giving it. At a minimum, that day was a failure of leadership — but that does not mean it was a violation of the criminal code.
While the members assured each other that history would honor their efforts, the judgment is likely to be more mixed. It is not a criticism of what they became as much as what they could have become in investigating the tragedy of January 6th.
Despite the broad condemnation of Trump for his speech and conduct on that day, there is a difference between what is viewed as reprehensible and what is chargeable as criminal conduct.
https://media.defense.gov/2021/Jan/11/2002563151/-1/-1/0/PLANNING-AND-EXECUTION-TIMELINE-FOR-THE-NATIONAL-GUARDS-INVOLVEMENT-IN-THE-JANUARY-6-2021-VIOLENT-ATTACK-AT-THE-US-CAPITOL.PDF
Please note the third dot under the entry for Sunday, January 3, to wit:
.
“Sunday, January 3, 2021
• DoD confirms with U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) that there is no request for DoD support.
• A/SD meets with select Cabinet Members to discuss DoD support to law enforcement
agencies and potential requirements for DoD support.
• A/SD and CJCS meet with the President. President concurs in activation of the DCNG to
support law enforcement.”
If that’s the best the Queen of Hearts can do, Trump is walking – no – running into a second term.
Has anyone else noticed that Turley doesn’t seem to know English grammar? This last post gets him close to a career world and Olympic record for dangling modifiers.
robert weisberg:
“Has anyone else noticed that Turley doesn’t seem to know English grammar? This last post gets him close to a career world and Olympic record for dangling modifiers.”
*************************************
Part of grammar is formal semantics or the logic of your words. Saying someone doesn’t “know” English grammar is worlds apart from saying someone doesn’t “practice” English grammar as the last notion doesn’t necessarily imply the first.
So I say: Grammarian heal thyself. Or as my friend Gerry Spence would say “Remember that when you point the accusing finger, most people will notice that three others are pointing back at you.”
The charges that the J6C proposes for Trump:
1. Obstruction of an official proceeding (18 U.S.C. § 1512(c))
2. Conspiracy to defraud the United States (18 U.S.C. § 371)
3. Conspiracy to make a false statement to the United States (18 U.S.C. §§ 371, 1001)
4. Assisting / giving aid and comfort to a rebellion/insurrection (18 U.S.C. § 2383)
Apparently Turley can’t bring himself to address the actual alleged crimes and what evidence exists for them.
Why should Turley address conclusions drawn from a panel that was totally biased, and scripted their performance? They played only those parts they wanted you to hear, and even used their own words instead of in context quotes.
Now that you understand, you realize your statement against Turley was completely out of line.
S. Meyer: Turley’s a joke–not just because he ignores Trump’s brazen criminal behaivor based on a lie that EVERYONE except Giuliani told him was a lie, and spins the facts, but because he purports to have the authority to speak to the reaction of most people to the Committee’s work–to-wit: “The fact is that the J6 Committee failed to change many minds largely because of what was on display in the final public meeting.” How does Turley know how many “minds” were changed, much less to claim it is a “fact” that the Committee “failed” in some respect to make a substantial impact? More Fox discipleship rhetoric–just ignore those Dems and RINOS because they’re partisan, they’re biased, the entire process is unfair because we don’t have that ludicrous clown known as “Jim Jordan” there gumming up the works and turning the process into a sh(t show, and, anyway, no one believes them– “nothing to see here”.
Turley tries, once again, to defend the fat orange one by stating that he said to “peacefully” protest, all the while ignoring the fact that as of Jan 6th, he had lied over and over again, knowing that the the Big Lie was untrue–“frankly, we DID win”. How many Trump insiders TOLD him he really DID lose?–Hope Hicks testified that she also told him he lost and that he was motivated to keep lying about losing because he feared he wouldn’t have a “legacy”–once again, the massive ego at work. How many times did he go on “Stop the Steal” rallies knowing he had lost, and told his fans to “fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country any more”? The “peacefully” comment was thrown in as a defense to what he knew the Proud Boys, the 3 percenters and White Supremacists had been planning to do. Explain to me just HOW someone can “peacefully….fight like hell”. Explain to me just WHAT there was to protest–the fact that Trump lost? There wasn’t, and still isn’t, any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Then, there’s Guilfoyle’s comment about “protest by combat”. Trump watched, for over 3 hours, while his devoted fans who believed his lies attacked Capitol Police Officers, broke into the Capitol, urinated and defecated all over the place, broke into offices, rifled desks and papers, smashed doors and windows, defaced the John Lewis Memorial, and tried to get to the floor of the House to stop Pence from accepting the certified vote totals. They were planning to lynch Pence if they could have gotten to him, all stirred up by Trump, who KNEW he lost. Think of it–Trump would have allowed his VP to be manhandled, beaten, kidnapped and maybe even killed–all for the sake of his massive ego because he just couldn’t accept the fact that the majority of Americans had rejected him. The J6 Committee did a fabulous job of proving that Trump KNEW he lost, but mounted the insurrection anyway. He watched this carnage unfold for over 3 hours, all the while ignoring pleas to call off the fans who believed his lies. His ego reveled in the glory of his power and the adulation of his gulllible followers who believed his lies. Defending this is pure BS, and beneath the stature of someone claiming to be a law professor.
Last night, Laurence O’Donnell interviewed presidential historian Michael Beshloss, who pointed out that Ford’s pardon of Nixon shouldn’t have happened because it emboldened Nixon. Ford thought that because Nixon had been humiliated by the threat of being impeached and convicted, that pardoning Nixon would allow him to maintain some semblance of dignity, and it did, but only for a while. He said that after Nixon slunk away and licked his wounds for a time, he got angrier and angrier and began claiming he was innocent, that he did nothing wrong, and that Presidents should have full immunity for whatever they do. He was especially upset over the fact that if one accepts a pardon, this is legally construed as an admission of guilt. Letting Nixon off the hook criminally was a mistake because it sent the wrong message, and that’s why it’s so important that Trump be held accountable for inciting Jan 6th, allowing the riot to continue while people, including Capitol Police, were injured and a Trump fan got killed, all while he basked in the glory of his fleeting power. No one is above the law, and that message has to be clear and unequivocal, because, if it isn’t, it could happen again, and probably will.
I think you have lost what little mind you have or you are a troll. No one with an ounce of common sense would fall for your baloney opinion
Imagine being an adult and believing any of those allegations have merit.
Bunch of feckless sheep on the left. YAWN.
Neil: what did your lying eyes and ears tell you when you watched Trump tell his fans to “fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country any more”, and the videos of Trump fans breaking into the Capitol, erecting a gallows with shouts of “Hang Mike Pence”, and trying to break into the Speaker’s Lobby? And, you’re calling other people “feckless sheep”? You don’t deserve to be called an “American”, if you think this is acceptable.
Then every Congress critter can be held to the same standards then, right???
I would welcome an analysis and discussion by Professor Turley of the specific criminal statutes in the referral. I think a criticism by Anonymous of JT not doing so in this post is an appropriate comment.
Apparently Turley can’t bring himself…
You first. list the required elements for each of those charges. Just the charges. Like making the claim = a conviction.
Here’s what my crystal ball is saying: The J6 circus is over and done with. The refferals will be rejected but the MAL case will proceed. Trump is still like by millions of people but even some of them would prefer that he pass the baton to DeSantis or Cruz. Trump proved a lot while he was president. In the coming year we no doubt will begin to see big changes at the CIA and FBI and much of this will be the result of Trump and his allies. As the Biden Crime Family is exposed, people will come to value once again honesty and integrity in government. We are on the mend. The J6 folks reminded us of what we must do to regain the beauty and power of America. By this time next year, we should have more facts about things the J6 people avoided intentionally as they rushed to judgment. The New Year will indeed be happy!
I wish I could be as optimistic as you. To me, nothing will happen to the CIA or FBI. You can’t even put people like Hillary in jail after being caught red handed, just how would there be any consequences for the CIA or FBI? Two years will pass and the dems will just steal another election. Nothing will change until a revolution or some sort of separation.
1} “…but did not offer a substantive defense to the allegations”
The star chamber was ostensibly investigating for unspecified legislative purposes: They never made an allegation against which to defend.
2) “So it is a one-sided account because there really is not another side.”
It was billed as truth finding. Would they {or you} have held anything the Bad Orange Man (TM) said as truth?
While the star chamber did offer some items of fact, painting an authoritative picture of truth requires using all colors on the pallet. The faded, out-of-focus and heavily-copped daguerreotype the star chamber produced is woefully crude and inadequate for any practical purpose. Their patent, stringent, and pontifical omissions of that which ran counter to their foreordained (and comically-predictable) “referrals” are only revelatory to the same simpletons and rubes who *still* think Christopher Steele should write the next translation of the Bible.
The J6 committee only succeeded on one point: Having been shown shown the man they have found a crime (four, even!) even Lavrentiy Beria would describe as breathtakingly audacious. To consider their work as otherwise is the product of a reprobate mind.
Jonathan Turley wrote, “The J6 Referral Falls Short of a Credible Criminal Case”
Falls short is an gross understatement!!!
Alan Dershowitz, a life long Liberal Democrat, tells us the unbridled truth that what the committee did was not constitutional and he proves it.
The Salem witch trials were also unjust but they still burned a few witches. The power of the state ran amok then and has run amok now. And like today, they are getting away with it. For all their faults, Democrats get it: “There is more to life than law: Winning trumps law.”
Chuckiechan wrote, “The Salem witch trials were also unjust but they still burned a few witches.”
False. They burned a few innocent people.
Chuckiechan wrote, “For all their faults, Democrats get it: ‘There is more to life than law: Winning trumps law.’ “
Yup, that’s reasonably accurate.
I wrote the following a few days ago…
The Democratic Party appears to be on the verge of, or already past the threshold of, complete moral bankruptcy.
Just an FYI: if you’ve visited Salem, MA recently, you will know that the city has finally come to the realization that the “witch trials” were really about religious persection by the Puritans against those who were not part of their sect. The Puritans blamed everything from droughts, crop failures and cow miscarriages on so-called “witches”, most of whom were women, so misogyny was also at play. Some of the “witches” had mental health problems, too. The “witches” were just convenient scapegoats. Considering that this history of religious persection is nothing to be proud of or to celebrate, they try to downplay this aspect of the city’s heritage and to emphasize the colonial architecture and other aspects of their history.
It’s stunning to me that anyone could accuse Democrats of “complete moral bankruptcy” when the Republican party has as its titular head a pathological liar who is a malgnant narcissist who tried to foment an insurrection based on the fact that he can’t accept the will of the American people. The complaints you accuse the Democrats of in your flowery rhetoric are simply not true.
OT but somewhat related, from economist and sometimes social commentator Charles H. Smith,
A Great Madness Sweeps The Land
“Those who see the madness for what it is have only one escape: go to ground, fade from public view, become self-reliant and weather the coming storm in the nooks and crannies.
A great madness sweeps the land. There are no limits on extremes in greed, credulity, convictions, inequality, bombast, recklessness, fraud, corruption, arrogance, hubris, pride, over-reach, self-righteousness and confidence in the rightness of one’s opinions. Extremes only become more extreme even as the folly of previous extremes wearies rationality.
Imaginary sins are conjured out of thin air to convict the innocent while those guilty of the most egregious fraud and corruption are lauded as saviors.”
The rest here: https://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2022/12/a-great-madness-sweeps-land.html
Before this sham proceeding disappears into history, we should consider how it resembled the Reichstag Fire.
In January 1933, Hitler had a problem. He had just been made Chancellor, but his party had underperformed in the November 1932 elections. New elections were scheduled for March 1933, and his political position could decline further. He had a limited window to destroy the Weimar Republic, but there was a path: 1) invocation by the President of Article 48 of the Weimar Constitution, which would allow the Chancellor to rule by decree during an emergency; and 2) consent by 2/3 of the deputies to suspend the Constitution. But the latter seemed impossible since the Communist Party had 81 deputies in the Reichstag. Fortune intervened, probably with Hitler’s help. On February 27, 1933, a Dutch communist laborer, van der Lubbe, apparently set fire to the Reichstag. Hitler immediately blamed the Communists. President Hindenburg invoked Article 48. Hindenburg then signed the Reichstag Fire Ordinance, which suspended civil liberties. Hitler arrested Communist deputies, and carried on a propaganda campaign warning of a Communist coup. Four Communist leaders, along with van der Lubbe, were put on trial in Dresden for the arson. (Fortunately for the leaders, Saxon justice was not as corrupt, and they were all acquitted.) But the NSDAP improved its position in the March elections, and March 23, 1933, the Reichstag passed “the Enabling Act”, which assigned all legislative power to Hitler and his ministers.
In January 2021, Democrats also had a problem. They had just won a Presidential election by dubious means, and had actually lost an unexpected number of Congressional seats. Something had to be done to prevent loss of power. An issue to use against Republicans needed to be found. Again, Lady Luck (helped by the FBI) intervened. On January 6, 2021, some pro-Trump protestors entered the Capitol building without permission and played with Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. One of the demonstrators actually caused herself to be shot to death by a well-meaning member of the Capitol Police. What an outrage! What an opportunity! Democrats flew into action. Dozens of protesters were thrown into jail for long periods of time without bail and then sentenced to long prison terms. Insufficiently-repentant Republican leaders were accused by the MSM of “incitement”. Trump was impeached again. And the entire trespass en masse was called “an attack on Democracy”. A “reform bill” was drafted to prevent “insurrectional” Republicans from appearing on the ballot. The MSM called people who raised questions about the 2020 Presidential election “election deniers”. And, of course, this committee of partisan Democrats and two Republican turncoats was established as an open inquisition of Trump and Republicans generally. Indeed, their plan did have some success when many votes actually seemed to believe that “democracy” was on the ballot in the 2022 mid-terms. Fortunatly, they have not yet succeeeded making it impossible for Republicans to win control of government, but they will continue to pursue that goal.
To the Jan6th committee, we are tired of Trump in all aspects. We want to move on. He is not going to win the GOP primary. But you keep bringing him up again and again. By doing so, you keep him in the news. You make him seen. If you really want him to go away, ignore him.
They keep Trump in the “news” to ignore news
UpstateFarmer: The Democrats don’t want Trump to go away — he’s the only distraction they have against Biden’s crimes. Even if the DOJ knows it has no case whatsoever, it’ll begin the prosecution process just to keep the distraction theater going. We’re at the point in US history where political parties have ceased working for the people and now only work to keep themselves in power.
GioCon,
Good point.
I would only argue by keeping Trump in the news, Trump serves as a reminder of all the Biden failures i.e. the economy, inflation, an open border, fueling the proxy war against Russia etc.
You see the recent WH lie? The poorly done photoshop pic! And they thought we would be dumb enough not to see it!
“I would only argue by keeping Trump in the news, Trump serves as a reminder of all the Biden failures i.e. the economy, inflation, an open border, fueling the proxy war against Russia etc.”
He also keeps a lot of heat away from DeSantis and other Republicans. The left is spending their resources and credibility on Trump who I believe on his own accord will decide not to run or not to run too hard. Who knows. Right now the left is wasting their resources.
Trump will never go away as long as he’s alive. He’s a malignant narcissist who seeks attention every day.
If he committed crimes, he should be charged. No one, including a former president, should be above the law.
I suspect that he is more likely to be charged soon for his knowing failure to turn over government documents with classified markings despite being subpoenaed for them. The DOJ now has access to the full set of documents taken in the MaL search to use in their investigation. Presumably the fingerprints on the full set of documents will help them figure out who else they want to interview and what they want to ask.
If the “failure to act” is a crime, they should have locked up Biden two years ago for his crimes at the border.
Twitter Files 7 dropped around noon, when the committee met at 1:00 they knew the progressive “news” needed a Trump story to ignore the Twitter Files 7. Add in Redfield’s COVID comments – something “big” had to drop, regardless of merits.
It’s a rare opportunity to clearly, unambiguously, witness complicity, collusion, aiding criminal activity, misinformation by omission, EVERY DAY, on our TV and information feeds.
We all can watch as it happens, tell our grandchildren, remember – with every “news” show that does not mention anything about the #TwitterFiles.
Support these courageous journalists:
Bari Weiss @bariweiss, Matt Taibbi @mtaibbi,
Michael Shellenberger @shellenbergMD and Jonathan Turley too
Clay Goldstein,
Hear! Hear!
I reckon even young puppy dogs cannot be taught new tricks!
Did you actually read what the Professor had to say in this and all of the many other articles he has published on this matter?
When your opponent is committing ritual suicide you do not hinder him…..that is why Trump did not come before the Committee….he left them to craft their own defeat.
Which….just like other two Impeachments…..this being the un-official third attempt….the Democrats failed miserably with Schiff for Brains using the same old Playbook of Lie and Deny and promise the Moon to the Useful Idiots that fall for that hook, line, and sinker….and in this case without any bait involved.
The last desperate gasp of the prog/left now that the nation is beginning to understand the colluded nature of the 2020 election. All this public display of farce has done is cement opinions on both sides but prove nothing. Let the Twitter files expose the real truth.
So, did Trump’s failure to rely on the Insurrection Act to deploy the army to stop the George Floyd riots in mainly Democrat controlled cities amount to a crime?
I would say, yes, with a codicil that had he done so he would have been more severely criticized than that to which he is now being subjected by the fanatic prog/left. He was put, as he was many times by the media/education industries, into a no-win situation just as they wanted. He was the figure head of a movement that, having originated prior to his run for office, was willing to call the bluff on the unhinged left. He was their target at that point because they knew that if he succeeded, their domination of America was over.
Jim Jordan was actually asked to appear before the committee for a deposition and refused. He is one of the 4 House members who’ve been referred to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to appear for a deposition.
This was posted as a reply to Puppy Dog’s 10:06 AM comment but was dethreaded due to some tech glitch.
They asked many people to appear as trophies, not as witnesses. Of course they refer him to the house ethics committee, they are Democrats and they are unethical.
Jim Jordan was actually asked to appear before the committee for a deposition and refused.
Let’s first see of Pelosi comes in when Republicans have subpoena power.
And about 8 of her office staff. Not that the staff have an information. But its time Democrats are bankrupted by lawfare for political revenge. Mutual assured distruction is the only way to right this ship the Dems have allowed to rot.
“If the failure to act is criminal, it is hard to see what would not criminal under this standard.”
Failure to act can be criminal when the person has a legal duty to act. For example, if a parent fails to seek medical attention when a child is seriously ill and the child then dies, the parent can be charged with negligent homicide. Turley presumably understands this as a law professor, but is silent about it, as it undermines his desired argument. He should know that sometimes the failure to act is criminal, and he should also know that under that standard, it in NO way implies that everything will be criminal.
The J6 Committee referrals to the DOJ are politically significant but are likely legally insignificant — unless the J6C turns over evidence that is useful to the DOJ. The DOJ will make its own decisions about whether to charge any of these people and is already investigating them. None of us have seen all of the J6C evidence, as they haven’t released all of the depositions, emails, etc., and haven’t even made their full report public, only the Introductory Material:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23466415-introductory-material-to-the-final-report-of-the-select-committee
“Failure to act can be criminal “
Failure to act in this case isn’t criminal and Trump did act, so your claim is incorrect.
Another typical argument by anonymous that has no content, so he reverses the original argument once again. It’s time for new stuff.
“Failure to act in this case isn’t criminal and Trump did act, so your claim is incorrect.”
I believe testimony indicates you are incorrect. He did not act. McCarthy himself yelled at trump to send in help and trump refused.
Where do you get the idea the trump did act?
“Where do you get the idea the trump did act?”
“Trump made his statement to stop — roughly an hour and a half later.”_Turley
My answer was in response to ATS. He gave an example, “if a parent fails to seek medical attention when a child is seriously ill and the child then dies, the parent can be charged with negligent homicide.” Many parents don’t initially seek medical attention, but eventually most do. Are they charged with negligent homicide? Trump did act.
Oh, I dunno…maybe from reality”??? (also, the article to which you are “commenting”: “At 1:11 p.m., Trump concluded his speech. Around 2:10 p.m., people surged up the Capitol steps. At 4:17 p.m., Trump made his statement to stop — roughly an hour and a half later.”)
Granted, he didn’t run to the Capitol and start putting people in zip ties. Nor did he draw his rapier and physically defend the building (nay: defend The Very Core Essence Of Our Democracy (TM)). If that’s the standard then the entirety of congress, all members of the judiciary, and every element of Mr. Trump’s administration except law enforcement are guilty as well. Likewise, you, I, and the non-demonstrating populace are equally deserving of a traitor’s death for failing to fly/drive to DC to personally conduct citizen’s arrests in the name of Saving Our Democracy(TM)!!!
McCarthy himself yelled at trump to send in help and trump refused.
You are way out in front of your skis, knowledge wise.
The Office President, lacks constitutional power to “send” help. If you are speaking of the National Gaurd, understand the Office of Vice President has the exact same power. That is to say, none, until asked.
Turley may call it a one-sided account – but the Committee asked Trump to appear to give his side of the story and he declined. He was on truth social talking about this and calling people names but did not offer a substantive defense to the allegations.
So it is a one-sided account because there really is not another side. Sure, we did not get to hear Jim Jordan et al running interference, asking about Hunter Biden or Benghazi, but they really do not have a defense to the substance either.
The story may be boring and we heard all this before – but really the people who live in the Trump bubble have not.