“Probing & Pushing Everywhere”: New Twitter Releases Confirm the FBI’s Role in Suppressing the Hunter Laptop Story

Below is my column on Fox.com on the most recent release of Twitter files detailing the FBI’s direct involvement in the targeting and censoring of citizens. The most notable aspect is the effort by the FBI to censor references to the Hunter Biden scandal before the 2020 election. Here is the column:
“They are probing & pushing everywhere.” That line sums up a increasingly alarming element in the seventh installment of the so-called “Twitter files.” “They” were the agents of Federal Bureau of Investigation and they were pushing for the censorship of citizens in an array of stories.
Writer Michael Shellenberger added critical details on how the FBI was directly engaged in censorship at the company. However, this batch of documents contains a particularly menacing element to the FBI/Twitter censorship alliance. The documents shows what writer Shellenberger described as a concentrated effort “to discredit leaked information about Hunter Biden before and after it was published.”
Twitter has admitted that it made a mistake in blocking the Hunter laptop story. after roughly two years, even media that pushed the false “Russian disinformation” claims have acknowledged that the laptop is authentic.
Yet, those same networks and newspapers are now imposing a new de facto blackout on covering the details of the Twitter files on the systemic blacklisting, shadow banning, and censorship carried out in conjunction with the government.
The references to the new Hunter Biden evidence were also notable in the dates of these backchannel communications. On October 13, weeks before the election, FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan sent 10 documents to Twitter’s then-Head of “Trust & Safety” Yoel Roth related to the Biden story. It was the next day that New York Post ran its story on the laptop and its incriminating content. The United States government played a key role trying to bury a story damaging to the Democrats before the election.
The Twitter files now substantiate the earlier allegations of “censorship for surrogate” or proxy. While the First Amendment applies to the government, it can also apply to agents of the government. Twitter itself now admits that it acted as an agent in these efforts.
The current media blackout on the Twitter files story only deepens these concerns. For years, media figures have denied Twitter was engaging in censorship, blacklisting, shadow banning and other techniques targeting conservatives. The release of the files have shattered those denials. There is simply no further room for censorship apologists.
In a city that relies on “plausible deniability,” there is no longer a plausible space left in the wake of the releases. All that remains is silence — the simple refusal to acknowledge the government-corporate alliance in this massive censorship system.
To cover the story is to admit that the media also followed the same course as Twitter in hampering any discussion of this influence peddling scandal. Indeed, while media is now forced to admit that the laptop is authentic, it cannot get itself to address the authentic emails contained in that laptop. Those emails detail millions of dollars in influence peddling by the Biden family. They also detail the knowledge and involvement of Joe Biden despite his repeated denial of any knowledge of the deals.
Those files also raise potential criminal acts that some of us have been writing about for two years. The emails are potentially incriminating on crimes ranging from tax violations to gun violations. In the very least, t is a target rich environment for investigators or prosecutors.
Yet, earlier disclosures showed that key FBI figures tamped down any investigation into the laptop. The latest documents now show the FBI also actively pressured the media to kill the story. That raises deeply troubling questions of the FBI politicalization. After Watergate, the Congress moved aggressively to pursue the use of the bureau by a president for political purposes. There is little call from the media for such an investigation today when the bureau is accused of working for Democratic rather than Republican interests.
The record of such bias extends beyond the Twitter files. In the prior years, FBI agents were found to have shown overt political bias in the handling of FBI investigation. The agency continued to rely on sources like the Steele dossier despite warnings that the Clinton-funded report was likely Russian disinformation. Yet, when it came to Hunter Biden, the FBI reportedly was not interested in aggressively pursuing an investigation while calling on social media companies to censor any discussion of the scandal before the election. It continued to do so despite Twitter executives “repeatedly” indicating there was “very little” Russian activity on the platform.
In January 2020, Twitter’s then director of policy and philanthropy, Carlos Monje Jr., expressed unease on the pressure coming from the FBI and said “They are probing & pushing everywhere they can (including by whispering to congressional staff).”
The question is why the FBI would be “probing & pushing everywhere” despite the fact that the Russian investigation had exposed prior bias related to the 2016 election. That was no deterrent to killing a story viewed as damaging to the Biden campaign.
In the end, the government-corporate alliance failed. Despite the refusal of many in the media to cover the Twitter files, nearly two-thirds of voters believe Twitter shadow-banned users and engaged in political censorship during the 2020 election. Seventy percent of voters want new national laws protecting users from corporate censorship.
It is clear that any such reforms should include a full investigation of the FBI and its involvement in censorship efforts. As many as 80 agents reportedly were committed to this effort. It is clear now that, if we are to end censorship by surrogate, the House will have to “probe and push everywhere” in the FBI for answers.
23 thoughts on ““Probing & Pushing Everywhere”: New Twitter Releases Confirm the FBI’s Role in Suppressing the Hunter Laptop Story”
Many news agencies will not report the truth and have lost much of their viewership. Old school investigative reporters in that setting have gone by the wayside. Journalists who wish to keep their jobs must tow the line and endure by following their marching orders.
This is a sad and dangerous state of affairs and the government’s meddling in news and social media organizations is nothing less than criminal.
Caveat emptor!
I don’t think we need standard investigation. At best it would be a show committee meeting. So little is actually done at these committee meetings because every congress person and has to have their 15 minutes of fame. A Church Committee would be the better way. Better to have the republicans bring in prosecuting attorneys who have previously dealt with government corruption at all levels and let them do the questioning and digging.
We do have a federal system, you know. The states can refuse cooperation with the FBI and the Dept of Justice. Close their offices. Do nothing whatsoever to help. The republican governors should go straight to the White House and Merrick Garland and present their demands of what is needed and demand to see it done now. Get creative on non cooperation. Attorneys General of the states should launch a tsunami of suits at the DOJ and FBI for records and communications and cease all cooperation and work with them until it is all laid out. Then follow through with a variety of suits at all the major Media outlets such as the Washington Post, New York Times, Gannett and every other digital and print media for all interactions with the FBI and DOJ. Now is the time when you have 6-3 margin in the Supreme Court. Suborning the Republic by suppression of news and freedom of speech. What has been done by the DOJ and FBI is a direct attack on the spirit I and intent of the constitution.
We have moved past 1/6/2021 but the Republic needs this dealt with now. And much of this happened right under the nose of a Republican Administration. I’ll bet there were no e-mails to the Mr. Trump filling him on the details of all this. Unlike Obama who was kept in the loop about Hilary’s e-mails and the Trump “Russia collusion” Thats about as “deep state” as you can get.
Maybe the various executive depts need a blunt reminder that the President sets policy for the executive branch and maybe we do need that law that allows the president to fire civil servants that do not follow policy.
Are you Listening Lt.Col. (Ret.) Vindman? Or was it mutineer Vindman. So confusing. Mutineer is so much more accurate than whistleblower.
Wow, Turkey and the right -wing media is sure going all out on overhyping the latest twitter files by writing columns with the most inflammatory wording and salacious takes, just enough to enrage those already hooked into the narrative they are manufacturing. The only thing keeping this in the rage mode is the idea of the government being close to twitter and coordinating legally in relation to election information. As usual the right-wing media and Turley leave out a lot of information and context so they can cast this false narrative that seems more sinister and outrageous for the gullible readers they cater to. Here’s one email that is a good example.
“ Fred” wrote, “Hello Twitter contacts,” “FBI San Francisco is notifying you of the below accounts which may potentially constitute violations of Twitter’s Terms of Service for any action or inaction deemed appropriate within Twitter policy.” Four Twitter account names followed, which were all suspended, including “one account whose tweets are almost all jokes,” but the latest of which Twitter considered “civic misinformation.”
https://thefederalist.com/2022/12/19/6-huge-takeaways-from-the-sixth-dump-of-twitter-files/
What is not being noted is the fact that all they were doing is still completely legal and constitutional. Pointing out accounts or posts that potentially violate Twitter’s TOS for any ACTION OR INACTION deemed appropriate within Twitter policy is not coercion or telling them to take action. That’s the key distinction that Turley and others on the right keep glossing over in their quest to paint this as some sinister government action that is a violation of constitutional prohibitions. Pointing out accounts or posts that may be violations of Twitter’s policies is NOT a constitutional violation. It gives an appearance that it is, which is what Turley and right-wing media are exploiting gleefully in order to manufacture rage.
This coordination was borne out of a real issue that presented itself when Russia and other foreign entities DID disseminate false information and hacked information prior to the 2016 election which did affect it. It was serious enough that it warranted the FBI, DHS, and ODNI to get involved because it was their job to monitor such attempts to influence our elections they social media. It was a legitimate concern because foreign actors using bots or troll farms WERE actively spreading misinformation thru social media.
Some of the accounts clearly were satire or jokes. Yet they were still referred to Twitter to review. That doesn’t mean all of them were acted on which is something Turley conveniently leaves out. That is no different than what Elon Musk did when he was subjected to mockery and postings involving his name and banning those accounts. Since he owned twitter he exercised the very same behavior that Turley and others in right-wing media are harping about now. THEY remained silent while the left mocked and ridiculed Musk for his clear and obvious hypocrisy.
This is nothing more than a concerted effort to manufacture rage for his base and Turley, who is always complaining about such tactics is engaging in it as the massive hypocrite he is.
So like Svelaz to miss the forest covering the entire continent because a few trees got in the way.
Svelaz, I didn’t read your BS comment, nobody will read your BS comment and we are all tired of your ridiculous take on anything Biden related. Save yourself and us the trouble and try to not write 100 comments today, we are all ignoring them because they are as dumb as a KJP “press briefing” and a Martha Raddatz “interview”.
The FBI has always had access to blackmail information. That is how they keep their power.
Kim Iversen, a Democrat or former Democrat at this point, has a good podcast on these revelations yesterday: “Kim Iversen: BOMBSHELL Twitter Files EXPOSE FBI And Twitter Collusion To Suppress and Censor” http//:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv42Pn5YcKk&t=2s Your blood will boil.
Dear Prof Turley,
This is way bigger than Watergate and deeper than Deep Throat.
How is it that almost *all* major media organizations blacklisted The Laptop story at the same time? I could believe the New York Times, e.g., got the story wrong, initially, but to have almost all major media censor a true story this consequential, at the same timely time, seems so far-fetched as bordering on a ‘conspiracy theory’.
Obviously, when ‘The Russians are engaged’ (h/t Biden) there must needs be a special Bat phone in every newspaper connected directly to over 50 Top national security officials + team Biden to set the record straight.
No offense, how are we know this article is not classic Russian disinformation?
Tip. Tonight, Speaker Pelosi is holding a special black-tie session of congress to honor President Zelenskiy .. . so we can fight Putin’s Russians over there. Slavi Ukraine.
*.. . and behind the conquering hero astride his golden chariot stood a captured slave whispering in Ceasor’s ear; all glory is fleeting.
“The United States government played a key role trying to bury a story damaging to the Democrats before the election.” (JT)
Maybe the FBI was just confused about the definition of “fix.” Instead of “to repair,” they interpret it as: “to rig.”
The portion of the American public that views events with open eyes instead of being part of the bandwagon has no choice but to accept a new reality. Information released by the government and almost all media is the work product of these two partisan entities working in tandem. The non coverage of the Twitter files and the phony jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics are current examples. Facebook is almost certainly directed to produce certain results, as was Twitter. It is now reasonable to assume that most governmental / political releases have a good chance of being deliberately inaccurate.
At this point, the political weaponization of these federal agencies is like a one-sided nuclear arms race. We can either agree to disarm them, or we’ll be forced to compete with them.
Gell-Mann Amnesia.
But our host will write a piece giving credence to the scam surrounding Mar a lago. There is NOTHING that falls under FBI jurisdiction. But like all of these FBI scandles, ALL of it is couched in counter intel/National defense shroud of secrecy.
Massive governmental covert op, the use of federal resources through bribery and coercion, to unlawfully silence the political opposition. Sure, first they rig an election, then they silence all who would object, then secretly pass spending bills that would otherwise not meet approval, that’s what’s occurring.
Democrats are saying “anything goes” however unlawful or uncivil; truthfully if we throw civility out the window we have no need of “democracy,” or anything like Twitter that grants the ability to freely express opinion.
Before they permanently suspended Trump (without cause) they had shadow-banned him. We know this because followers were not receiving his tweets. Can you imagine? Shadow-banning the president of the United States? It’s just incredible, the level and depth of corruption at the federal level, is just incredible. Beyond imaginable.
How long before my words here are silenced? Before I stand accused of malicious sedition, of microaggression, against the government of the United States? Because that’s where we’re headed; there can be no question, that’s what Obama’s “lists” were all about.
meantime the Democrats devoted 18 months to a Stalinistic show trial about Jan 6th
Well done piece Professor. Thanks.
As WaPo says, Democracy Dies in Darknes, but what they neglected to say was that the darkness is censorship
Turley’s piece is sloppily written. The statement, “The United States government played a key role trying to bury a story damaging to the Democrats before the election.\” is incorrect. It was NOT the U.S. Government but one or two branches of the US Government and then only the leaders of those branches, namely, the FBI and CIA. This is made clear later on but let’s put the blame squarely where it belongs. Kevin McCarthy is correct. We need a “Church-like” committee to investigate the FBI and CIA and get to the bottom of their crimes. Those inculpated should be prosecuted to the fullest to ensure that these crimes of election interfrtence are never repeated. We have almost two years to clean this mess up before the 2024 election. Members of Congress have the choice: become part of the solution and get re-elected. Stay part of the problem and be tossed out.
pedantry at its finest
Beat me to it PeterK
Pedantry, then the grammar police, added to whataboutism, all wrapped in repeating lies of a long disproven ‘narrative’
It’s not just “branches of the government.” Rep. Ted Lieu has stated on Twitter that this has been governmental policy since 2017 and that his House Judiciary exercised oversight. So Congress was fully aware this was occurring,.
Mostly I agree with you. Except your efforts to pretend this was narrow.
There were atleast 80 FBI agents involved in this. DHS was involved in this. CIA was involved in this. Further groups outside the government were involved in this – the democratic party, the Biden campaign. Even Hobbs in AZ was involved in this.
It is probable that we still only know part of the scale of this.
We do not at this point know the extent to which this was coordinated. Numerous timing issues suggest HIGHLY that is was tightly coordinated.
The FBI comes to Twitter they day before the NY Post story is released having Primes Twitter to expect Russian hacked material for months.
Shortly after that 51 members of the IC community come out with a “russian disinformation letter”.
It is possible that we just have a large number of completely independent bad actors magically working lockstep towards a common purpose.
…. No it is not. Just not buying that.
Schumer said it out loud “The intelligence community has six ways to Sunday to get you” (sic)
The FBI leadership likely has the goods in-hand on many people in power. That’s how the FBI Leadership stays in power. J. Edger Hoover started the files.
Post 420,
You hit the nail on the head.