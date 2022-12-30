MIT Adopts Free Speech Resolution: “We Cannot Prohibit Speech as Offensive or Injurious.”

“A commitment to free expression includes hearing and hosting speakers, including those whose views or opinions may not be shared by many members of the MIT community and may be harmful to some. This commitment includes the freedom to criticize and peacefully protest speakers to whom one may object, but it does not extend to suppressing or restricting such speakers from expressing their views. Debate and deliberation of controversial ideas are hallmarks of the Institute’s educational and research missions and are essential to the pursuit of truth, knowledge, equity, and justice.”
What is unnerving is that a third of the faculty disagreed with the resolution despite the following reservation:
“MIT does not protect direct threats, harassment, plagiarism, or other speech that falls outside the boundaries of the First Amendment. Moreover, the time, place, and manner of protected expression, including organized protests, may be restrained so as not to disrupt the essential activities of the Institute.”
However, the statement makes the key acknowledgment that “we cannot prohibit speech that some experience as offensive or injurious.” That is clearly unacceptable for many in academic. Silencing opposing views or voices has become a core principle for many professors who now refer to free speech as an ever present danger on campuses.
MIT has not always stood by free speech. As we previously discussed, the university yielded to cancel culture by barring a guest lecture to be given by University of Chicago geophysicist Dorian Abbot in 2021.
MIT also attracted criticism over abandoning standardized testing to achieve greater diversity. It later reversed that decision.
The new resolution is a victory for the “MIT Free Speech Alliance,” which has fought to defend free speech against a growing number of faculty.
University of Chicago emeritus biology Professor Jerry Coyne raised some good-faith objections on his Why Evolution Is True blog, including the resolution “calling for ‘civility and mutual respect’, as well as ‘considering the possibility of offense and injury’. You simply cannot have free speech without offense and injury. Abbot’s invitation provoked precisely such offense and injury, with many people supporting his deplatforming.”
However, the references are part of a graph that refers to the personal responsibility of faculty to maintain civility and mutual respect. It follows an express protection for offensive speech:
“We cannot prohibit speech that some experience as offensive or injurious. At the same time, MIT deeply values civility, mutual respect, and uninhibited, wide-open debate. In fostering such debate, we have a responsibility to express ourselves in ways that consider the prospect of offense and injury and the risk of discouraging others from expressing their own views. This responsibility complements, and does not conflict with, the right to free expression. Even robust disagreements shall not be liable to official censure or disciplinary action. This applies broadly. For example, when MIT leaders speak on matters of public interest, whether in their own voice or in the name of MIT, this should always be understood as being open to debate by the broader MIT community.”
Overall, the resolution is a powerful defense of free speech. MIT has joined a growing minority of schools resisting the anti-free speech movement discussed in my recent law review article. Jonathan Turley, Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States, Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy.
13 thoughts on “MIT Adopts Free Speech Resolution: “We Cannot Prohibit Speech as Offensive or Injurious.””
Here’s some irony…
I read articles like this and it makes me think back to the 60’s song by Buffalo Springfield’s “For What it’s worth” (Stop, Hey what’s that sound…)
As we watch the pendulum swing back towards center.
Unfortunately, before the pendulum reversed course and swung back… damage/harm had been done.
-G
Allow me to add my own recommendation that you read Professor Turley’s piece, “Jonathan Turley, Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States, Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy.” It is a strong, well thought out and clearly put affirmation of the importance of free speech.
Good to see in 2022 that some places are standing up and yelling STOP. Hope it continues in 2023 and beyond
“What is unnerving is that a third of the faculty disagreed …”
It then follows that MIT has a serious problem. Who hires the totalitarians? Faculty? Who allows them to create these oppressive results? The president and the trustees.. and the donors who support it.
My hope is that this re-evaluation of authoritarian speech policies by an elite school will encourage more instructors to come out of the closet. It is not a surprise that many of the instructors still favor censorship of unapproved opinions. At least in this case they are the minority.
That we are even having these conversations in this country is madness enough. A red under every bed? No, they are right there, out in the open, in prominent positions in every industry and leftist organization. Lee Harvey Oswald would blush.
Bravo, MIT. I know the reversal is just a trickle presently, but it’s a necessary start.
Good.
Well, is is a step in the right direction.
I hope those who voted against it, their names on record.
Those 52 faculty should “have their heads examined” as my father used to say.
I predict Arkanci…I mean suicides will mysteriously happen on campuses committed to free speech. Notes will be conveniently found describing the overwhelming pain and suffering the victims endured from these rigorous free speech commitments.
The one-third of the faculty who apparently oppose free speech will benefit from the passage of this resolution. They will always be cowards and totalitarians, but they will be free to express their views nevertheless.
“What is unnerving is that a third of the faculty disagreed with the resolution despite the following reservation:”
*********************************
Once you realize a third of the population are bona fide, history-challenged communists or their sympathizers, it all comes into focus. Add that to the third of the population who believes in Big Foot and no moon landing and you see why my “2/3 of the people you meet on the street are flat-out stupid” theory of society has so many subscribers.
So, you are stating that, demographically, we are screwed and that 1776 was just one extraordinary fluke in time? You may be correct because I see the same dull eyes gazing in amazement at video games and “The View”.