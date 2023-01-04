Ninth Circuit Rules that Middle School Teacher’s MAGA Hat was Protected Speech

There is a major ruling out of the United States States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in favor of a middle school science teacher, Eric Dodge, who was barred from wearing a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and later berated by the principal, Caroline Garrett, as a “racist” and a “homophobe.” The unanimous court ruled that the hat was protected speech under the First Amendment.
District Court judge James L. Robart ruled against Dodge and dismissed the case in its entirety. (Robart is the judge who was publicly denounced by former President Trump). Robart dismissed the case on the grounds of qualified immunity or a failure to substantiate claims.
The Ninth Circuit reversed Robart, but it did uphold the dismissal of the case against two defendants, the Evergreen Public Schools district and the district’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jenae Gomes.
Eric Dodge had only recently been assigned to the school after he recovered from a stroke. He is a 17-year veteran of the Evergreen district. He told Garrett that he wore the hat because he had sensitive spots on his scalp that had to be protected from the sun. He also said that he agreed with the message of the hat. Garrett said that the hat represented hate and prejudice to many others.
Garrett’s view of the MAGA hat as a symbol of hate has been fueled in the media by various leaders, particularly President Joe Biden who was denounced for his attacks on “MAGA Republicans” in his Philadelphia speech. We have also seen students and others attacked for wearing the hats. At Fordham University, a coffee shop banned the wearing of the hats.
Dodge wore the bright-red “MAGA” to a cultural sensitivity training. He actually did not wear the hat in the training session with around 60 people but put it on the table or next to him. Nevertheless, some attendees complained that they felt “intimidated” and “threatened” by Dodge’s decision to have the hat with him.
The choice of headwear did not go over well with Garrett in particular:
“The first day, Principal Garrett, who was Dodge’s supervisor, told him that he needed to use “better judgment” and not have his MAGA hat at Wy’east. The second day, she called him a racist, a bigot, a homophobe, and a liar, and swore at him for having his MAGA hat with him again. By itself, such criticism or “bad-mouthing” does not constitute an adverse employment action sufficient for a First Amendment retaliation claim. … Principal Garrett also has First Amendment rights after all. See id. (“It would be the height of irony, indeed, if mere speech, in response to speech, could constitute a First Amendment violation.”). But Principal Garrett went beyond criticizing Dodge’s political views. She suggested that disciplinary action could occur if she saw Dodge with his hat again by referencing the need for union representation: “The next time I see you with that hat, you need to have your union rep. Bring your rep because I’ll have my own.” It is hardly controversial that threatening a subordinate’s employment if they do not stop engaging in protected speech is reasonably likely to deter that person from speaking. … Principal Garrett claims that she was “[s]imply advising Mr. Dodge of his right to have a representative at any future conversations about the hat,” which is his right under his collective bargaining agreement. This characterization undersells the import and implications that a reasonable employee would attribute to such a statement.”
The Ninth Circuit ruled that the school district failed to show evidence of a “tangible disruption” to school operations that would outweigh the teacher’s First Amendment rights.
Notably, there was “no general prohibition on political speech” when Garrett told Dodge he could not bring his MAGA hat to school. His counsel noted that Garrett allowed a Black Lives Matter poster to hang in the library and had a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker on her car.
The Ninth Circuit correctly ruled in favor of Dodge. It found:
“Dodge’s speech was his display of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign slogan on a red hat. The content of this speech is quintessentially a matter of public concern. The messages of candidates for public office are not only newsworthy; they inherently relate to the ‘political, social, or other concern to the community.” Lane, 573 U.S. at 241 … Indeed, Principal Garrett and others viewed Dodge’s hat as a comment on issues such as immigration, racism, and bigotry, which are all matters of public concern. … And regardless of Dodge’s intent, the MAGA hat has an obvious political nature.”
We have previously discussed court rulings against employees who insisted on wearing political hats or symbols at work. The Ninth Circuit distinguished this case where a teacher was not in class or interacting with students:
“Here, Dodge had no official duty to wear the MAGA hat, and it was not required to perform his job. Nor did he wear the hat in school with students. That distinguishes this case from other cases involving speech in schools where the speech was reasonably viewed by students and parents as officially promoted by the school. … Where Dodge was not taking ‘advantage of his position to press his particular views upon the impressionable and ‘captive’ minds before him,’ Poway Unified Sch. Dist., 658 F.3d at 968, but rather was displaying a message on a personal item while attending a teacher-only training, we have little trouble concluding that he was engaging in expression as a private citizen, not a public employee.
Because the undisputed facts demonstrate that Dodge’s MAGA hat conveyed a message of public concern and he was acting as a private citizen in expressing that message, we conclude that Dodge was engaged in speech protected by the First Amendment.”
The Ninth Circuit was clearly correct in finding the hat to be protected speech. What is concerning is the lack of any discipline for Garrett or others who sought to prevent opposing political views from being expressed by teachers. The denial of free speech should be treated as seriously as other abuses. There should be consequences for administrators who discriminate on the basis on race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or political viewpoints. This was a denial of First Amendment rights that should warrant some adverse action for those responsible in the school district.
While Garrett chastised Dodge to use “better judgment” in the future, the question is whether she or other administrators will do so in light of this ruling. They showed terrible judgment in attacking Dodge over his political views. Others showed equally bad judgment in litigating this case rather than settling the matter with Dodge.
This ruling will certainly create clear guidelines for the future, but the case also shows the sense of license of many teachers in curtailing the rights of others with opposing political views. That sense of license will continue despite this ruling if there are no consequences for denying free speech rights.
Here is the opinion: Dodge v. Evergreen District
Professor Turley,
In Boston, many of the neighborhood gangs wear MLB hats as gang symbols. When in college, I ran a summer enrichment program in a Boston neighborhood, where the local teenage gang wore Pittsburgh Pirates caps (their housing development was known as the “Plaza”), and we hired teenagers to help mentor the students. I was overruled in trying to ban the wearing of MLB caps by our teenager assistants, but I still stand by that position.
I am an advocate of free speech, but context matters. A cap may be seemingly innocuous in one context (i.e., in Pittsburgh). But, it can take on a whole different meaning if worn for different reasons. In this neighborhood of Boston, violent altercations would occur between the Plaza kids and kids from the neighboring housing development, who wore Colorado Rockies caps. Therefore, a proper analysis of this MAGA hat situation is incomplete without a thorough understanding of who the teacher is and what he believed, and the neighborhood in which the school is located. I agree that, absent these details, it may be silly or ridiculous to attach a nefarious or dangerous meaning to the simple wearing of a baseball cap, but so, too, would a ban on MLB caps without knowing the context.
I will concede that the reaction from some of the teachers and professors was way too ridiculous. I literally laughed when I read the opinion I describing how these teachers were offended or “intimidated” over the presence of the hat. The fact that some were crying over it is just really stupid. Conservatives have had the same reactions over “socialism” or “wokism”. These overly dramatic reactions are just silly in context.
The Evergreen School District board members should shoulder the responsibility for this matter reaching litigation. The Board’s failure to rein in the WyEast, principal, district HR, and an overall failure to consistently administer policy demonstrates the amateurish nature of the board. If this was an isolated instance then it could be easily overlooked, however events like this over the past 10 years demonstrates that too many board members are serving in a capacity that is beyond their competence. I hope the voters in the ESD consider the candidates carefully when casting their votes in the next school board election.
I do hope, as this ruling makes clear, that the concept of “hate speech” legislation proffered decades ago as a sop to the prog/left greivance industry, is finally proven unconstitutional. This will send shockwaves through the prog/left cadre that profits from their misplaced sense of an entitled right to feel offended.
Turley knows trumpian logic…, he knows that Dodge could’ve more likely been mocked for being a stroke victim at a podium than be told not to wear an inflammatory hat.
Always count on the TDS impaired to identify themselves by exhibiting their stupidity.
Inflamatory.
That word does not mean what you think it means
Notice to magats (yet again): when insulting other people’s intelligence YOU HAVE TO SPELL YOUR WORDS CORRECTLY. Otherwise you just confirm yourself as a tool.
Yes, it is unfortunate but there will never be any discipline for people like the principal. The left controls just about every smidgeon of society, and certainly public education. They think nothing, absolutely nothing, of trampling anything they don’t like and they will never change.
I guess, also, the 9th circuit missed the significance of the BLM poster in the school as well as the Bernie Sanders bumper sticker, as mentioned. The 9th circuit continues to miss the boat over and over again. Somewhat of an improvement for them though, since they used to miss the whole ocean liner passing by. I also would wonder what the 9th circuit would have said and done if the roles were reversed. Strange to me how a normal person puts on a hat and immediately turns into a “racist, bigot, homophobe, and a liar”. That seems to be some satanic or wondrous hat if it can change a person’s whole being just by being worn. Sounds like it comes from the world of Dr. Strange rather than the world of reality. Or maybe it does not affect the wearer at all but turns the observer into a, “gasp”, progressive democrat and snowflake.
“What is concerning is the lack of any discipline for Garrett or others who sought to prevent opposing political views from being expressed by teachers. The denial of free speech should be treated as seriously as other abuses. There should be consequences for administrators who discriminate on the basis on race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or political viewpoints. This was a denial of First Amendment rights that should warrant some adverse action for those responsible in the school district.”
Turely sure loves to cherry pick his free speech issues which are heavily biased as being “against” conservatives and libertarians. Here is is calling for some sort of punishment to those who supposedly “violate” other’s free speech and that any such abuses should be taken seriously, That is quite the statement given that there have been more serious free speech abuses by republicans in state legislatures such as Florida and their “Individual freedom act” or more commonly known as the anti-woke act. It literally censors political view points in the name of anti-woke sentiment. Professors who are not tenured are being forced to self sensor or cancel courses because they fear retaliation from the governor or state legislature for expressing or teaching a different point of view. This is exactly the kind of “anti-free speech” agenda that Turley supposedly is against, but is still dead silent on the obvious chilling effect and the fear of retaliation by a government entity for merely teaching or mentioning a different point of view. This is much bigger than this MAGA hat problem.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/muzzled-by-desantis-critical-race-theory-professors-cancel-courses-or-modify-their-teaching/ar-AA15Vlvc?cvid=9db648b4b2c44424b8456d49e6d1b652
Republicans in Florida are actively pursuing anti-free speech legislation in the name of anti-wokeness. Why Turley never mentions this egregious violation of the first amending is not surprising. It only shows that his concerns about the sanctity of free speech are only skin deep and partisan.
The legislature (The People) setting educational standards is not censorship
You have been a huge defender of the the govt censoring comments on twitter, and the other big social media companies. Places the govt has no constitutional power to involve itself.
Iowan2,
“The legislature (The People) setting educational standards is not censorship”
It is censorship when punishment or retaliation is involved for expressing a different political viewpoint. It’s an effort to stymie the idea and make others think twice about discussing it under threat of punishment or losing your job. That is censorship. The Florida law clearly had its intended effect. To force professors to think twice about discussing CRT and it’s related issues. That is the goal of the legislation.
The government is NOT censoring comments on Twitter. Twitter is the only entity who can decide whether to censor certain comments regardless of what the government wants. Twitter has refused multiple government suggestions and requests to review certain posts meaning they are the ones who ultimately decide, not the government, and legally that is NOT a constitutional violation of the 1st amendment.
The second day, she called him a racist, a bigot, a homophobe, and a liar, and swore at him
You dont have to go very deep in any story about schools and free speech for the ignorant left to expose themselves.
It has to be stressed that the school administrators are PhD’s or within hours of being awarded the title by memorizing the proper woke liturgy
These are the leaders(?) supposedly because they are the best educated and experienced of the lot. You cant even apply without a Masters.
But these are the people that instantly devolve into 5 grade bullies, shacking down the weakest for their lunch money, with impunity. These are the people that have no intention of engaging in a dialog to reach an agreement. These are the people that start with lies, and then mix in swearing.
My parents taught us kids, swearing was just an ignorant person with a small vocabulary, and smaller mind. My parent get proven right everyday.
But the court ruled according to the law, and then stopped short of addressing the abuse of power.
There IS a God……..and he’s wearing a red hat!
Dodge certainly had a right to express his political views as a private citizen. But there is a distinction that doesn’t quite align with what of the court. The court stated that he was expressing that view as a private citizen, BUT he was also at a teacher only training seminar, he wasn’t there merely as a private citizen, but as an employee at a required training seminar.
“Where Dodge was not taking ‘advantage of his position to press his particular views upon the impressionable and ‘captive’ minds before him,’ Poway Unified Sch. Dist., 658 F.3d at 968, but rather was displaying a message on a personal item while attending a teacher-only training, we have little trouble concluding that he was engaging in expression as a private citizen, not a public employee.”
Dodge was there in his capacity as a public employee. Not a private citizen. Also while he was not in front of students per se and had a ‘captive’ audience. He did have a ‘captive’ audience of teachers who were also required to be there as part of the training. So there is a slight flaw in the court’s reasoning in that regard.
So there is a slight flaw in the court’s reasoning in that regard.
The ruling addressed all of that.
You are forced to ignore the facts, in order to respond.
The ruling didn’t address that. The court cited that Dodge was well within his right to express his political views as a private citizen. That is not the situation. While Dodge didn’t wear his hat during the training seminars he did have it sitting on the table next to him and did wear it outside the room meaning it was well within sight of all the other teachers. Dodge was not there as a private citizen. He was there specifically because he was required to attend as an employee of the district.
The principal was correct by talking to Dodge the first time and telling him that maybe it’s not such a good idea to wear that hat while training for cultural sensitivity given the widely known significance of what the hat represents to many. The hat not only represents Trump supporters, but it has become synonymous with racist bigots. That’s just what it has become regardless of the innocent intentions of Dodge. While it IS protected political speech it was still, to some, the equivalent of wearing a hat emblazoned with the swastika. It was inappropriate given the nature of what the training was about. Cultural sensitivity. Dodge was well within his right to have it with him, it does’t change the fact that it was still poor judgment on his part to insist using it.
It really says something when liberals cower in fear…over a hat.
It really says something when liberals cower in fear…over a hat.
Its not fear. As the ruling shows, no punishment for those abusing power. The administrators should loose their jobs. The know better, and ignored black letter law. There has to be consequences. The elected boards need to start firing those responsible. The parents need to ask hard question of the board members.
“The second day, she called him a racist, a bigot, a homophobe, and a liar, and swore at him for having his MAGA hat with him again. By itself, such criticism or “bad-mouthing” does not constitute an adverse employment action sufficient for a First Amendment retaliation claim. … Principal Garrett also has First Amendment rights after all. See id. (“It would be the height of irony, indeed, if mere speech, in response to speech, could constitute a First Amendment violation.”). “
Turley called for some sort of punishment for those who “attacked” Dodge for wearing his hat. But clearly the court made the point that such “attacks” are also protected speech. Those choosing to wear a MAGA hat are perfectly free to do so anywhere they please. That does NOT protect them from is the consequences of wearing it in public or at work meaning. They are not going to be protected from criticism, derision, mockery, and insults. If they feel “attacked” by others because they chose to wear the hat it’s on them. It’s part of acknowledging the responsibility that comes with exercising that choice. Sadly many don’t want to acknowledge that particular responsibly and would rather play victim. Just as those who choose to wear a BLM T-shirt at a MAGA rally or at work where conservative co-workers may feel uncomfortable or offended by it shouldn’t be crying foul over the reactions they get.
By itself, such criticism or “bad-mouthing” does not constitute an adverse employment action
I never said it has anything to do with the law.
It has everything to do with the childish behavior of adults, that have specific, education, training, and experience in educated youngsters and adults. Teachers trained in conflict resolution. Teachers who’s vocabulary and temperament, lead them to persuade and compromise
At least that.s what the teachers tell us they are capable of in justifying their salaries.
But alone away from the public eye, they devolve into 5th grade bullies. Because that is the only thing they know.
GioCon,
“. . . some attendees complained that they felt “intimidated” and “threatened” by Dodge’s decision to have the hat with him.”
Yeah, I had a similar thought.
Basically, the censors won.
Garrett insulted and intimidated an employee and the only consequence was to be told: “Bad girl”.
Not much of a deterrent.
Imagine if Garrett had said that to a black.
Whole different set of consequences.
Monumentcolorado, as the court noted Garret just expressed her own views and had the same protections that Dodge did in exercising those views. To punish her would have been hypocritical of the court for doing the same thing Dodge did, engaged in offensive speech and criticizing his choice of headwear.
What jumped out at me was the fact that the school has a BLM poster on a wall IN THE SCHOOL and yet the principal was demanding that the plaintiff not be allowed to have his political hat WITH THE STUDENTS NOT IN ATTENDANCE.
It is a shame that the plaintiff didn’t receive monetary compensation for what this typical left wing fascist teacher-type put him through.
