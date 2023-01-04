Stony Brook Professor Under Fire For Denouncing Officers Who Shot Suspect …Who Was Stabbing Them

Hayward’s comments are reminiscent of bizarre comments of “The View” co-host Joy Behar on how officers should have shoot in the air in the case of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. Bryant was about to stab another girl when officers fired to stop her from committing murder.
In this case, Hayward asked “This was a wellness check — why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” The answer may be that it is hard to “de-escalate the situation” when the suspect is stabbing you in the neck.
It sounds like the university will stand by Hayward’s right to speak freely on such subjects, even statements that are highly controversial. In a January 2 statement, Stony Brook correctly stressed that Hayward made her comments from her own, private, account that is “not affiliated with [the] university.”
However, there was good reason for Hayward to expect that she would be protected. There is no massive cancel campaign or protests on campus.
The support enjoyed by faculty on the left is in sharp contrast to the treatment given faculty with moderate, conservative or libertarian views. Anyone who raises such dissenting views is immediately set upon by a mob demanding their investigation or termination. This includes blocking academics from speaking on campuses like a Classics professor due to their political views. Conservatives and libertarians understand that they have no cushion or protection in any controversy, even if it involves a single, later deleted tweet. At the University of North Carolina (Wilmington) one such campaign led to a professor killing himself a few days before his final day as a professor.
I have defended faculty who have made similarly disturbing comments on the left, including “detonating white people,” abolish white people, denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. I also defended the free speech rights of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. (Loomis was later made Director of Graduate Studies of History at Rhode Island). At the University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
When these controversies arose, faculty rallied behind the free speech rights of the professors. That support has been far more muted or absent when conservative faculty have found themselves at the center of controversies. The recent suspension of Ilya Shapiro is a good example. Other faculty have had to go to court to defend their free speech rights. One professor was suspended for being seen at a controversial protest.
That will not be the fate of Professor Hayward. She will be correctly afforded the protection of free speech. While this may be an exercise of hope over experience, she may now have greater empathy for the faculty who are targeted by cancel campaign for expressing controversial views. While this may be an exercise of hope over experience, she may now have greater empathy for the faculty who are targeted by cancel campaigns for expressing controversial views.
20 thoughts on “Stony Brook Professor Under Fire For Denouncing Officers Who Shot Suspect …Who Was Stabbing Them”
“This was a wellness check . . . ”
That right there says to me, be ready to walk into a bad situation.
“The answer may be that it is hard to “de-escalate the situation” when the suspect is stabbing you in the neck.”
Ah! And the good professor displays common sense!
Just another tale, told by another self-important idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,
I am thinking you have to qualify as an idiot to teach in the humanities. Not figuratively. I mean like a mental age of less than three as in Dorlands. I can only judge by the results but they seem pretty overwhelming.
This kind of upside down insanity only happens because the people in charge want it to happen.
speakeasy:
Or tolerate it which is, of course, the same thing.
Just because the perp was getting stabby, that’s no reason to shoot him.
Thank you very much for posting this article. I’m not sure what a “social welfare professor” teaches exactly, but her “murderers” comment is no surprise. I’ve been a law enforcement officer for many years and our Democratic Governor and Democratic State Legislature championed the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers last year and now lament the fact that most police departments have soaring vacancy rates. Fortunately in our state they still consider the use of lethal force as a justifiable response to knife attacks (at least for now but who knows if that will change).
Ok, Professor Turley, just about anything is OK except yelling “Fire” in a theater. Almost all of us here — the ones that come here to read your analysis of interesting but different legal issues and not the ones who will digress to Trump or whatever — agree. Let’s stop beating this dead horse (the carcasses are piling up around you)
Dennis, the “carcasses are piling up…” because so many of you leftists are pulling these kind of stunts with absolutley no repercussions.
Dead horses make excellent carpaccio, I’m not surprised the Professor keeps good supply, tasty and nutritious.
Let’s stop beating this dead horse (the carcasses are piling up around you).
If JT, Musk, F.I.R.E. and others stopped, it wouldn’t be long before other bodies began piling up.
If JT is boring you by defending this most important right, then you are on the wrong blog.
Turley is correct, her right to free speech should be unfettered, but not the ramifications of that speech. My real concern is how so many unhinged and fanatical prog/left adherents have been given access to our universities and are dispelling such irrational and ill conceived notions to young minds. If anything, perhaps the board of governors and others responsible for hiring these misguided people should be the ones fired for malpractice and malfeasance.
Typical lunatic progressive. Some of these people are so stupid that they don’t even realize that edged weapons can kill just like firearms can kill. People within 18-20 feet can be upon you and stabbing you before you can even draw and fire your firearm, if you have one. The only way to react faster is with a cocked and loaded firearm already out of its holster. More people are killed each year by stabbing than “assault rifles”, consistently. She apparently let loose with her mouth rather than researching her subject. Not an uncommon finding in the recent academic world.
Of course this mentally unstable white woman should be allowed to voice her opinion. In fact, it is imperative that she does and more so that she is heard and that her malignancy is understood.
The fact that a person like this is chosen to lead young people is a symptom of a sick society. The fact that many others share her opinion or refuse to challenge or laugh at her into reexamining her farcical dogma shows how wide and deep the malignancy goes.
This woman is a clown needing attention and unable, apparently, to acquire it except through the appeal to the lowest hanging fruit in society. Is she lazy, fearful, unprepared for rigorous debate, bought-off, or what – it doesn’t matter the result are the same. This is typical of many many other “educated,” but emotionally unstable middle-class white women that are convinced they are right because they are doing what a segment of society has told them to think and say, without rigorously challenging it – they hate confrontation, unless they believe they have the bully position, so they always take the bully position.
Here is a snippet about another such bully white girl, Alena Buyx (per eugyppius): She has no real idea of what went wrong these past few years, though increasingly she can’t deny that something did go wrong, because every day the broader social consensus to which she is in thrall tilts a little more against the excesses of the (situation). As a Head Girl, though, she believes deeply that conformity is pro-social. Agreeing with everyone makes her feel good deep down inside. In her mind, she’s been doing the right thing all along.
This is why she needs to be heard and not silenced. Their sicknesses need to be shown and understood, before the correct course of action is taken (which is exactly what these women do not do).
I have no legal credentials so my opinions are untutored. I do not think the Stonybrook professor will learn a darn thing when she beats back the attacks, which she certainly will. She’s of the left. On a university faculty, that means seriously left. These people are radicals with different standards based on who is involved, be it in re. to shootings, rioting, admissions and qualifications, and of course freedom of speech. They will never take any principled stand on anything that gets in the way of their revolution.
if people are unfair, then they should be subjected to unfairness themselves.
The kneejerk cop hatred on the left gets loonier and loonier. You have to question, not only the judgment, but also the sanity of people who always stick up for the criminals. Society is allowing the least rational people to get the most attention. I guess the old saying is right: Empty vessels make the most noise (aka: those with the least knowledge and least talent are the ones who speak the loudest and the most).
time to end all federal aid and loans to colleges. Also tax all non-profits where anyone gets $100k+ including colleges and hospitals. Too much failure and fat there!
Prof. Turley says, “While this may be an exercise of hope over experience, she may now have greater empathy for the faculty who are targeted by cancel campaign for expressing controversial views.”
That’s a noble thought, but the chances of Prof. Hayward getting the point of free speech are remote. Her takeaway on free speech will almost certainly be that anything said that comports with her views is protected speech. But speech from others that does not comport should be punished.
In our new country of Doublestandardstan we always, ALWAYS, have schools “standing by the professor” when the professor makes some libelous, slanderous, vicious, racist, sexist or fascist comment…from the left side of an issue. There is never a call to “stand by the professor” when they are “caught” doing something so egregious as wearing a particular hat, or saying something as outlandish as a male athlete shouldn’t be competing with females as well as changing with them in a locker room.