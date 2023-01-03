“Take Them to the Slaughterhouse”: Trustee Calls for “Culling” Faculty Members

“My intent was to emphasize that the individuals who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting have my full support…several African-American faculty, students and statewide representatives … bravely shared their feelings of fear based on the actions of a small group of faculty members and their feelings of disappointment in the district for allowing these actions to continue.”
Notably, however, the video of the Dec. 13 meeting does not give details on the specific racial incidents. There is reference to an ongoing investigation. However, there are references to faculty who have opposed DEI measures.
That would likely include a group called the Renegade Institute for Liberty with history Professors Matthew Garrett and Erin Miller, who teach at Bakersfield College. The group filed a federal lawsuit against the district after they were allegedly threatened with termination for questioning the use of grant money to fund social justice initiatives at their college. They are both tenured.
The opposition to DEI measures has led some to object that the group makes them feel unsafe on campus. That reportedly included calls to terminate faculty who oppose DEI to create a safer environment.
While apologizing for calling for the killing of such faculty, Corkins does not address why faculty should be targeted if they oppose DEI measures. The hearing and the statements made against these faculty members creates a chilling environment for academic freedom. The message is clear that these professors are viewed as a dangerous element on campus.
The Board has an obligation to address this uncertain line. Corkins apologizes for calling for the killing of critics but not why criticism of DEI itself is a matter for action. There may be conduct that is threatening or violent. There is no indication of any criminal complaint, but there is a need to preserve an open and tolerant environment. However, that also includes tolerance for opposing views on issues like DEI.
There is no major campaign to remove Corkins. I am less inclined for such removal as I am interested in greater clarity on the rights of free speech and academic freedom. Everyone makes dumb comments in unguarded moments. I accept that Corkins was carried away by the emotion of the moment. Moreover, Corkins was referencing “abusive” faculty and not necessarily putting all DEI critics in that category. That is precisely what should be clarified.
However, it would likely be a different story if a board member called for the “culling” of DEI supporters or groups on the left. There remains a double standard in how such controversies are handled in academia.
The support enjoyed by faculty on the far left is in sharp contrast to the treatment given faculty with moderate, conservative or libertarian views. Anyone who raises such dissenting views is immediately set upon by a mob demanding their investigation or termination. This includes blocking academics from speaking on campuses like a recent Classics professor due to their political views. Conservatives and libertarians understand that they have no cushion or protection in any controversy, even if it involves a single, later deleted tweet. At the University of North Carolina (Wilmington) one such campaign led to a professor killing himself a few days before his final day as a professor.
I have defended faculty who have made similarly disturbing comments on the left, including “detonating white people,” abolish white people, denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. I also defended the free speech rights of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. (Loomis was later made Director of Graduate Studies of History at Rhode Island).
Even when faculty engage in hateful acts on campus, however, there is a notable difference in how universities respond depending on the viewpoint. At the University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
When these controversies arose, faculty rallied behind the free speech rights of the professors. That support was far more muted or absent when conservative faculty have found themselves at the center of controversies. The recent suspension of Ilya Shapiro is a good example. Other faculty have had to go to court to defend their free speech rights. One professor was suspended for being seen at a controversial protest.
The message from this hearing could be viewed by some as affirming that criticism of DEI is now viewed a threatening language. For conservative, libertarian, or contrarian faculty, it is not clear if such views will now be tolerated or viewed as grounds for termination (or a barrier to hiring).
This comes at a time when many faculties have indeed “culled” their ranks of conservatives. A new survey of 65 departments in various states found that 33 do not have a single registered Republican.
In a recent column, the editors of the legal site Above the Law mocked those of us who objected to the virtual absence of conservative or libertarian faculty members at law schools. Senior editor Joe Patrice defended “predominantly liberal faculties” based on the fact that liberal views reflect real law as opposed to junk law. (Patrice regularly calls those with opposing views “racists,” including Chief Justice John Roberts because of his objection to race-based criteria in admissions as racial discrimination). He explained that hiring a conservative academic was akin to allowing a believer in geocentrism (or that the sun orbits the earth) to teach at a university.
It is that easy. You simply declare that conservative views shared by a majority of the Supreme Court and roughly half of the population are invalid to be taught.
It is not limited to faculty. Polls now show that 60 percent of students fear sharing their views in class. Various polls have shown the same fear with some showing an even higher percentage of fearful students. There is a growing orthodoxy taking hold on our campuses with growing intolerance for dissenting faculty and students alike.
There are faculty who have raised concerns over DEI initiatives, land acknowledgment, and other policies. Even with the apology, the Board has allowed the underlying threat to linger. It should state why the opposition of faculty members, including filing in court, could be deemed as threatening or unacceptable viewpoints.
54 thoughts on ““Take Them to the Slaughterhouse”: Trustee Calls for “Culling” Faculty Members”
(OT)
Rep. McCarthy did not get enough votes in the first round to be Speaker of the House. First time in 100 years that it wasn’t decided on the first vote. Time will tell whether he picks up votes in a later vote, or someone else is chosen as Speaker.
The House Republicans are off to a great start.
Slaughterhouse Jive
Sorry Professor, letting the noose around their necks guy off with “we all say something bad sometimes” doesn’t pass the smell test. Would a cracker from the south with a noose receive the same generosity. I too agree that he can say what he wants to say but I offer no let off the hook excuse for his statement. He is who he is. They are who they are.
When the faculty member said to put the rope around their necks and lead them to slaughter was it before or after he put on his white cape? In which hand was he carrying his torch? How is it that the faculty members on the left have become what they say they despise? Those who wore the white capes and carried the torches through the night used the same argument of justification as the leftist faculty members of today. What is the argument? They are inferior so we are justified in their elimination. Just a little bit of centralized government repeating.
Corkins isn’t on the faculty.
Anonymous, the good Professor Turley has given example after example of faculty members who have voiced the same sentiments. You could have said that you do not agree with the proposed slaughter but you did not. One then can only consider that you do agree with his proposed slaughter. Are we surprised?
“You could have said that you do not agree with the proposed slaughter but you did not.”
You’re a liar. I said so in my very first comment:
https://jonathanturley.org/2023/01/03/put-a-rope-on-them-and-take-them-to-the-slaughterhouse-college-board-trustee-calls-for-culling-dei-critics/comment-page-1/#comment-2251091
I am not surprised that you lie about me. It’s one of your favorite ways of trolling.
And there goes the last truly non-woke county in all of California. Is there no end to this madness? These people really are a cancer, and generationally, it is only going to get worse. The rest of us won’t be in the workforce forever.
Professor Turley writes, “However, there are references to faculty who have opposed DEI measures. That would likely include a group called the Renegade Institute for Liberty with history Professors Matthew Garrett and Erin Miller, who teach at Bakersfield College.’
Now, go back to the top of the good professor’s post and click on the hyperlinked word, “apologized,” as in, “…Corkin has since apologized.” This will take you to a an article describing this incident. There you will find this:
“The Renegade Institute for Liberty describes itself as ‘a coalition of Bakersfield College faculty dedicated to the free speech, open inquiry, critical thinking to advance American ideals within the broader Western tradition of meritocracy, individual agency, civic virtue, liberty of conscience and free markets…'”
“…Through intellectual exploration and reason, the Institute works to preserve each of the above virtues as necessary for a free people and to advance the cause of liberty in America….But some say the institute has made them feel unsafe.”
So now, institutions that state what appears to be an admirable, laudable objective for their students, are criticized? silenced? punished?
Years ago, those who were discriminated against rightly had their day of reckoning, either through EEOC complaint or civil litigation. Many legitimate plaintiffs received multi-million-dollar awards/verdicts.
Now, people merely need to assert that they “felt” unsafe or threatened, and we jump….a very, very bad precedent to establish.
Lin,
Well said.
On the lighter side:
Third-grade teacher Ms. Gaywood (she/her) became frustrated during the first day back from the holiday break when she discovered half her students had detransitioned and were no longer identifying as made-up genders.
https://babylonbee.com/news/teacher-frustrated-as-half-her-students-detransitioned-over-christmas-break
Professor Turley,
I greatly appreciate your shining the light on this Orwellian activity (and continually trumpeting the cause of academic freedom) in such an intellectual and thoughtful way. I was in graduate school in the early 90s and saw this coming with the push for “speech codes” that, at the time, were considered somewhat fringe.
That said, my department (a humanities department at a Mid-Atlantic university) was a true assortment of faculty and students with vastly different political perspectives and philosophies. Yet, everyone was respectful and civil in their discussions/”arguments.” You did not have to accept the other “side’s” position; however, you respectfully listened to (and gave appropriate consideration to) those that were presented with actual support, and not just rhetoric. Some of my most enjoyable discussions were with faculty and fellow graduate students whose place on the political spectrum was decidedly to the left of my own.
Unfortunately, what used to be the university experience (being exposed to different ideas/concepts for the purpose of becoming a more well-rounded and educated individual) has given way to the demand for monolithic curricula and thought. Indoctrination as opposed to education.
Thank you for fighting the good fight!
Diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry), Inequity, Exclusion (DIE)
That said, diversity of individuals, minority of one.