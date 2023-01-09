The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and That’s a Good Thing

Below is my column in the Hill on the new rules that came out of the negotiations leading to the election of Kevin McCarthy as the 55th Speaker of the United States. As noted below, I did not support the standoff and I do not support some of the changes that came out of the negotiations. Some of these changes were already in the works with McCarthy’s support. Moreover, some of these changes will make it more challenging for the Speaker by returning to prior rules allowing greater opportunity for amendments and floor fights. However, the holdouts were right that things have to change in Congress, particularly in allowing greater deliberation and debate over legislation. Some of these changes could achieve that worthy goal.
Here is the column:
The ascendance of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives may have come with all of the spontaneity of a shotgun wedding — but it finally came. McCarthy deserved better than a tortuous three-day floor fight but, then again, he is now second in line to the presidency.
Many of us have great sympathy for McCarthy, who looked like a guy caught in a feedback loop stepping on the same rake over and over again. (For the record, I opposed the floor fight, given the overwhelming support for McCarthy.) However, as is often the case in Washington, the narrative opposing these holdouts allowed for little recognition of what they achieved in McCarthy’s concessions. Indeed, the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank ran a column titled “McCarthy’s fate is irrelevant. The terrorists have already won.”
Moreover, many in the media were honest about what they consider his greatest shortcoming: “Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi.”
Some of us sincerely hope so.
While Pelosi (D-Calif.) remains the ideal of many in the media, she tolerated little public debate or dissent. She thrilled her base with such infamous performative acts as tearing up a State of the Union Address of then-President Trump. As an all-powerful speaker, she oversaw a series of party-line votes with little opportunity for amendments or even to read some bills.
Many Republicans did not want the Pelosi model of an all-powerful speaker. For these members, the agreement with McCarthy is a type of Magna Carta.
The original Magna Carta, of course, was honored primarily in the breach by King John, who immediately asked the pope to annul it. Yet it was an impressive statement of rights.
No one is seriously suggesting that the GOP agreement is the new Magna Carta, but it is meant to redefine legislative rights — and it could have tangible improvements for the House.
I have worked in the House in various roles since I was a House leadership page in the 1970s and, much later, represented the House in litigation. I’ve watched the body become less transparent, less deliberative, with every passing year.
The Framers saw the House as a powerful forum to address factions in society, a legislative crucible where different interests could be expressed and resolved in majoritarian compromise. The legislative process can inform citizens while exposing legislative proposals to public scrutiny. But that process has been largely replaced with a series of robotic, preordained votes.
Some of these concessions may change that status quo. There are provisions I do not support — yet, we should acknowledge that these changes could also improve the process to allow greater dissent and debate.
Many in the media counter that such changes reduce the speaker’s power, as if the status quo under Pelosi was the optimal legislative model. Yet some changes would empower rank-and-file members to allow for greater diversity of views — not necessarily a bad thing.
Restoring the ‘Vacate the Chair’ rule
Nancy Pelosi consolidated her power by eliminating a rule that allowed any member to make a motion to vacate the chair, a type of legislative no-confidence vote. Pelosi eliminated the one-member rule and, instead, required a majority of either party to make such a motion. Some Republicans wanted that check on the speaker to be reinstated.
Notably, what has unnerved so many in Washington is that this speakership debate was not just largely public but also unscripted. It was an actual deliberation, conducted in front of the American people. While repellent to many, it just might be something that voters could get accustomed to.
Restoring legislative review and deliberation
The GOP holdouts sought to end massive spending bills moved forward with little time to read the legislation. They want a minimum 72-hour review period and a reduction of massive omnibus bills, to allow members and the public to better understand what is being passed.
The concessions reportedly include “open rules” on all major rules bills, such as appropriations, to allow lawmakers to offer amendments on the floor. It would restore an amendment process that was gutted in recent sessions, benefiting Democrats and Republicans alike.
They would reinstate “Calendar Wednesday,” which permits committee chairs “to bring reported bills directly to the House floor for consideration under an open amendment process, and reform the process by ensuring the same 72-hour notice that is required on all other measures is provided.”
For years, some of us have called for smaller bills and more deliberation. Massive bills are a way to hide personal perks and pork projects under fraudulent packaging like the “Inflation Reduction Act” that had little to do with inflation. The omnibus bill recently pushed through the House and Senate is an example of this abusive, opaque process. It was a collection of 7,200 earmarks and pork projects, including tens of millions for libraries for the papers of a couple retiring senators; five senators grabbed half a billion dollars for their favorite colleges. You had to swallow it whole or kill any spending bill.
Reinstate budget and tax procedures
Members want to restore the ability to reduce runaway spending and control increasing budgets and taxes. While one can disagree with some of the provisions, these members are clearly serious about gaining control over the budget. They would reinstate the “three-fifths supermajority in the House to approve any increases in tax rates” and require the Congressional Budget Office to analyze bills’ impacts on inflation.
They also would restore the “cut-as-you-go” (CUTGO) rule, which requires spending increases to be offset by equal or greater cuts in mandatory spending.
They would repeal the “Gephardt Rule,” which treats the debt limit as increased upon passage of a budget resolution. That rule allows members to avoid public debate over increasing a national debt that now stands at over $31 trillion. And they would restore the “Holman Rule” from 1876, permitting members to make targeted cuts impacting federal agency functions and salaries.
These are measures designed to control federal spending — a shock to a system that has abandoned any semblance of fiscal responsibility under both parties.
Committee reforms
Rebelling members pushed for a committee to investigate the FBI and its continuing scandals. I previously called for the creation of a new “Church Committee,” which will be established under Speaker McCarthy.
They also demand commitment to oversight in areas long ignored by Democrats, including the threats posed by China. The House Ethics Committee would have a new process allowing complaints from the public.
All of this challenges a status quo which seems inviolate to many in the media.
Yes, there are demands in the concessions that some of us do not favor. However, we should be honest about the status quo: Today’s legislative system is a mockery of the deliberative process, characterized by runaway spending, blind voting and perfunctory debates. You can dislike or denounce the holdouts while still admitting they have a point — Congress has got to change.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
111 thoughts on “The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and That’s a Good Thing”
So: the damned few are the rebels of present. These wily rebels only want Trust and Accountability; Legislation that is Focused, Amendable and Readable; No Leadership Involvement in Primaries including political proxies; Conservative representation on Committees and Chairs; A firm Plan to end Limitless Spending; Use legislation to restrain President Biden’s spending; Style a Church like commission to investigate government actions against citizens; and other issues as highlighted by our host.
The rebellious Republicans that held up the vote for Speaker sprinkled a little hope for the future, that just maybe there is a shift back towards Law and Order, and a government by and for the people.
Amen! Professor Turley…..with the Supreme Court’s recent decisions trimming the power of the Federal Government and more often looking to the Constitution instead of political views in making Decisions…..perhaps there is hope for us yet.
Now if the Ethics Committee’s and DOJ will do their jobs in holding members of Congress to the Rules and Laws by prosecuting those culpable of misconduct…..we might just see some change in the way Congress feathers its own nest at the direct expense of the Taxpayer.
Now we need a similar movement in the Senate and a Republican President elected in the 2024 Election that will use the power of that Office to cut spending and turn the DOJ back into a non-partisan agency.
One thing is for sure…..Congress and the Federal Government must be reformed and cleansed of radical incompetent political hacks by whatever means required.
Just as an aside: To all of the people that want to blame Brazil on Trump and Republicans I say ok, but let’s blame Venezuela on Bernie, AOC and the Democrats. The people of Brazil are upset because they know that what comes next is what happened to Venezuela and they know they are doomed. Of course the left doesn’t care, I can still see Sean Penn, Dannty Glover and others lapping at the feet of Hugo Chavez and the marxists in Venezuela. Of course now they are silent.
The left does the damage and then they silently walk away. See Cambodia, Venezuela, China, the Soviets of the 30s and 40s when the NY Times was calling Uncle Joe Stalin a great man and there wasn’t a famine going on. The libs are all little Walter Durantys.
It was your Trump who called Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “brilliant!”
george227, here’s what Trump said about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “So, Putin is now saying, “It’s independent,” a large section of Ukraine. I said, “How smart is that?” And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force… We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy… I know him very well. Very, very well.” Trump was saying that Putin was saying that part of the Ukraine was independent to justify the invasion. Trump was saying that Putin was hiding behind the “independent narrative to justify his actions. He was simply saying that Putin is a crafty guy not that he was approving of his actions. george227, you should apply a proper link so that we can determine for ourselves what Trump said in context. We can certainly expect that you will not do so in the future do to your malady known as TDS.
Lula is hardly Chavez, and nothing excuses yesterday’s violence and destruction.
(It appears that some commenters here have interpreted my statement that congressional sessions “not devolve/be reduced to unruly shouting matches like the British Parliament” to mean that I oppose open and spirited debate or argument.
NOT….and to the contrary!
I am only referring to “unruly” conduct and vitriolic speech. I stand by that, as I don’t think such conduct inspires prospective generations of intelligent, debate-capable, and results-by-reconciliation type persons that we need.)
Lin, there is always going to be “unruly” and vitriolic speech in any lively debate. It’s expected,as it is the very essence of free speech. It should be expected. The British parliament has perfected that vitriolic speech and the “heckling” that goes on, It’s part of the debates and it’s much more honest and they do abide by certain rules that are indeed enforced by the speaker. Those “shouting” matches should be encouraged.
Nobody has said it’s exciting to watch congress debate an issue. It’s outright boring. When Britain’s parliament engages in debate it’s engaging even to the audience because of those “shouting matches” there is a deliberate method to their “shouting”.
Have the proposed rules been published anywhere? I have seen conflicting accounts of what they include. For example, some say the agreement to hold spending to the FY 2022 level is in the rules and others say it is not.
I believe that this is the current version, but am not certain:
https://rules.house.gov/sites/republicans.rules118.house.gov/files/BILLS-118hresPIH-118th-rules-of-the-house-of-reps-V3.pdf
Good to have a mind reader around
Vir ipsa loquitur: “The guy himself speaks.” Another nice column. Thanks for the clarification.
Thank you for keeping us in the loop professor.
Keep up the good work.
As Charles Krauthammer would remind us: “The process has been messy, loud, disputatious and often rancorous. So what? In the end, the system works.” Holdouts to McCarthy have forced Washington to finally confront the national debt. Krauthammer would consider it a “triumph of democratic politics – a powerful shift in popular will finding concrete political expression.”
Ron A. Hoffman,
Thank you.
That quote speaks to my thoughts exactly.
As I responded to Jim22, only time will tell if there is real change.
Dear Prof Turley,
There’s no need to sugar coat it.
The ‘weaponization of congress’ can get us all killed. Literally. .. they’re quite power-mad, you know.
*Behold a pale horse .. . and its name is Ukraine.
Meanwhile, violent right-wing insurrectionists stormed the Brazilian Congress yesterday — Bolsonaro-backers denying that he lost the election, reminiscent of the destructive MAGAs who stormed the Capitol 2 years ago.
You do a great job of mouthing the words put into your head. Good luck with your ascent in the media, they need more acritical thinkers with middle-school needs of collectivism like you. Go get your treat from your master. Baaaaa-baaaaaaa.
The banner that they wer rallying around said “WE WANT THE SOURCE CODE.” As in the US, the issue isn’t just questions about the legitimacy of the election, but the steadfast refusal to allow forensic audits.
The issue is that they resorted to violence and destruction.
Meanwhile Venezuela is the responsibility of Bernie Sanders and AOC…right?
I didn’t suggest that it was the responsibility of any American politician, so that’s quite the non sequitur.
In Venezuela (as in North Korea, Iran, and Cuba) it’s the government that uses violence, so the leftists see no problem there.
Gotta be pretty desperate to reference Brazil to take cheap political potshots.
