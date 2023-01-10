Getting “Personal”: Chuck Todd Dismisses Investigation into Possible Biden Foreign Influence Peddling

Below is my column in the New York Post on the new narratives emerging in the media in anticipation of the investigation into Biden influence peddling. The comments by NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd capture the ongoing efforts to dismiss the serious allegations raised in the scandal.
Here is the column:
“It does sound personal”: NBC’s “Meet the Press” host’s words Sunday capture the new narrative in Washington as the House readies the long-delayed investigation into the Biden family’s foreign influence peddling.
I previously wrote how the media was preparing to control the damage from the scandal after spending years falsely calling the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation.” Even after belatedly acknowledging the laptop’s authenticity two years after The Post’s October 2020 reveal, they continue to bury the story involving Russian, Chinese, Ukrainian and other foreign interests, including figures associated with foreign intelligence.
Now the details of one of the largest and most lucrative influence-peddling operations in history could be made public — along with their effort to conceal it.
Even in a city where influence-peddling is a virtual cottage industry, the Bidens took the corrupt practice to a truly Olympian level. The direct references to Joe Biden receiving money and benefits from these contracts should concern any citizen, let alone any journalist. Yet House Democrats blocked efforts to investigate any Biden influence-peddling.
This obstruction was only possible with an enabling and protective media downplaying the scandal. The press continued the effective blackout even as emails showed Biden repeatedly lied about having no knowledge of his son’s foreign business.
Such denials, however, are getting more difficult. The Associated Press had to withdraw its absurd recent claim there’s no evidence of Biden ever discussing his son’s dealings. There’s even audio of him leaving a message for Hunter specifically about coverage of those dealings.
Dozens of emails, pictures and witness accounts prove the president was not just aware but a possible beneficiary of this corruption. His personal interactions with his son’s business associates include at least 19 visits to the White House by Hunter’s partner, Eric Schwerin, alone from 2009 to 2015, when Biden was vice president.
Emails on Hunter’s laptop make repeated reference to not only Joe’s knowledge but efforts to hide his involvement. In one email, Biden associate James Gilliar instructed Tony Bobulinski, then Hunter’s business partner: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.” Bobulinski has given sworn statements that he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss these dealings.
Emails used code names for Joe Biden such as “Celtic” or “the big guy.” In one, “the big guy” is mentioned as possibly receiving a 10% cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm. There are also references to Hunter paying off his father’s bills from shared accounts.
Code names, cuts for “the big guy” and millions in mysterious foreign transactions would ordinarily send the media into a frenzy. But the Bidens adeptly enlisted the press into suppressing the story. Many in the media became “made men” and women who proved their loyalty. If this is a corruption scandal, there’s little the media can do to spin their own role in concealing it from the public.
For their part, Biden allies are gearing up to attack possible witnesses against the Bidens. For the media, however, it’s hard to acknowledge let alone pursue a scandal that you actively suppressed for years.
That’s what made Chuck Todd’s interview with incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer so revealing. Todd spent most of the interview dismissing the committee’s work as a “political” exercise in targeting opponents. Comer’s efforts to detail the evidence of the president’s role was met by a smirking dismissal from Todd, who ended the interview by saying, “Well, it does sound personal, at that.”
So investigating millions of dollars flowing from foreign interests, including some connected to foreign figures or intelligence operatives, is just a personal attack.
If you’re wondering how the media would have reacted to even a fraction of such concerns being raised about Trump business deals, you don’t have to. They spent years drilling down on every foreign deal, and Todd was one of the most vocal in raising the alarm over foreign influence.
For example, in 2018, Todd doggedly pursued interviews with figures like former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Trump foreign deals and bank loans with Russian figures. Schiff declared without contradiction by Todd that “if Trump’s [business dealings] are a form of compromise, it needs to be exposed.”
Todd conducted a similar interview in February 2019 on influence-peddling allegations involving the Trump family. As Neal Katyal, former acting solicitor general, breathlessly announced a Russian-collusion indictment of Trump “could be coming,” Todd asked whether foreign business deals “compromised” the president.
Todd was right to ask if Trump was “compromised” by foreign deals like a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2019. It was neither personal nor political to raise such questions.
But it is now. Totally personal and political. Unlike Schiff, who was heralded for his efforts to uncover evidence of “compromise,” Comer was given only two choices by Todd: Will he “de-partisanize” his investigation or “do you expect it to be partisan?”
The problem is that not only will the details of these dealings be made public; the public wants to see those details. Various polls show Americans want an investigation into the matter and believe Congress should address social-media censorship of such stories.
In other words, it’s not working. The public is not going to dismiss this influence-peddling scandal with a smirk and a shrug. There will be a public accounting, and it will not be confined to the Biden family.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
59 thoughts on “Getting “Personal”: Chuck Todd Dismisses Investigation into Possible Biden Foreign Influence Peddling”
What is News but the perspective of the reporter, the editor, or corporate governance? We have reached the point where facts have been replaced with self-delusional truths; facts that do not adhere with the delusion must be ignored, replaced, or co-opted to advance the quest for transcendence to utopia. The Forth Estate has become corrupted by Democratic and Woke hysteria, delirious notions of self-worth and thinking the pedestal they perch on is stable enough to withstand a barrage of facts. The foundational structure of the Forth has large fissures where facts go to be forgotten, and new truths to be written.
Chuck Todd is failing in the ratings and is in danger of losing his job and therefore he is doing what everyone trying to gain support of the mainstream clique does, he trying to shore up his leftist bona fides. Ralph Northam did it and succeeded and even managed to end the “scandal” of wearing black face. This tactic has played out many times and of course it almost always works.
As for Svelaz claiming that Biden didn’t do anything illegal, there are no words to convey how corrupt this argument is. Here is a rule of thumb, if a Republican is doing something out in the open, see Ivanka Trump, and is not getting into trouble then it is legit, if a Democrat is doing something surreptitiously and is in danger of getting in trouble, see ALL OF THE BIDENS, then it is most definitely illegal.
Trump’s family acted out in the open, above board and with the knowledge of everyone while the Biden creeps snuck Hunter to China on AF 2, made SECRET deals and then claimed the VP knew nothing about it.
BTW, how many of you know that when Pelosi made her trip to Taiwan, a trip that had problematic geopolitical ramifications, she took her son with her SECRETLY, he wasn’t listed in the programs given to the media, so that maybe he could make some deals with the Taiwanese.
Remember – John Kerry’s step son left his partnership with Hunter Biden when Biden moved into this direction. In addition, no Biden family member denied the laptop story.
Not disagreeing with any of Professor Turley’s statements, but I notice that there are no citations of statutes or case law indicating that the article needed to be written by a lawyer or legal analyst instead of, say, a political pundit or media critic. The hackneyed expression “liberal media” in the title of the article as it appeared at the NY Post and the body of the article itself seem to indicate political punditry or media criticism, not the legal analysis that is the professor’s bread and butter.
It reminds me of the way NY Times columnist Paul Krugman — a supposed economics expert (LOL) — regularly strays FAR out of his economics lane into areas where he has no more expertise than anyone else (but a LOT more bias) to spew wild democrat political rhetoric having nothing to do with economics. You could literally stop any 10 random people on the street and get 9 opinions that are at least as valid as Krugman’s when he’s not talking about economics (and 5 opinions that are as valid as Krugman’s when he IS talking about economics).
At any rate, as a mental exercise it would be interesting to read what the other 6 people that were watching Meet the Press think. And a definition of “liberal media” would also be enlightening (not to mention hilarious), especially considering that the article was originally published by Trump-hating, Freedom-Caucus-disparaging Murdoch media, which appears lately to be channeling Liz Cheney when it’s not obsessing over the British Royal Family or promoting radical socialist Tulsi Gabbard.
Svelaz: No one is listening to you spew your garbage.
It’s Getting “Personal”
Damn right it is. As prophesied, the year 2023 is about gossip & airing dirty laundry…For Cash.
Take that carpet bagger Prince Harry who lives in a $14 million dollar mansion in LA.
Harry complained about the US constitution. Now Harry has turned into a house wrecker, going after his family for book deals & paid interviews.
Harry says “it’s a dirty game”…..So who wins & cashes in?
“It does sound personal”: NBC’s “Meet the Press” host’s words Sunday capture the new narrative in Washington as the House readies the long-delayed investigation into the Biden family’s foreign influence peddling.”
*********************************
Hahahahaha! After everything they did and said about Trump and his fine family, ol’ Caterpillar Lip is worried about getting too personal. Hahahahaha!
Does anybody remember the Benghazi fiasco and how a Republican congress couldn’t cement the deal that hillary was a lying haridan purposefully causing the deaths of those 4 Americans. They had the goods on hillary, but they faded away in their attempts to prove anything. It was swept under the rug because too many swamp dwellers on both sides are so vulnerable to blackmail because of their own corrupt actions that silence is their only path at this point. Only if there is enough continued public outcry from enraged citizens will this get anything but perfunctory treatment. We have rinos in both Houses that will be “convinced” to let this slide until he is out of office and the fear of a Harris presidency has passed.
I acknowledge your fears. So much corruption that goes unaccounted for, it is hard to believe anything will come from any investigation except a bunch of money spent.
Todd has a Democratic footprint. According to Wikipedia, he worked on the 1992 Presidential campaign of Sen Tom Harker, a left-of-center Senator from Iowa. Of course, NBC knew that when they hired him.
Mockingbird Media video dug up by the Infowars crew:
If This Goes Viral It’s Finally Over
53,823 views
Jan 9, 2023
46
Share
Download
The American Journal
The American Journal
https://banned.video/watch?id=63bc57f44c205b0d90b1a443